Q3 2024 USCB Financial Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Luis De La Aguilera; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; USCB Financial Holdings Inc

Robert Anderson; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; USCB Financial Holdings Inc

William Turner; EVP & Chief Credit Officer; USCB Financial Holdings Inc

Wood Lay; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.

Michael Rose; Analyst; Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Feddie Strickland; Analyst; Hovde Group

Stephen Scouten; Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co.

Operator

Good day and welcome to the third quarter 2024 USCB Financial Holdings Inc earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Luis de La Aguilera, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Luis De La Aguilera

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for USCB Financial Holdings' third quarter 2024 earnings call.

With me today reviewing our Q3 highlights is CFO, Rob Anderson; and Chief Credit Officer Bill Turner, who will provide an overview of the Bank's performance, the highlights of which commence on slide 3.

We are very pleased to report another consecutive record quarter of fully diluted earnings per share, reaffirming the soundness of our strategic initiatives and operational performance. Supported by the strength of Florida's economy, USCB continued posting strong growth in assets, deposits, diversified quality loans, and profitability. These results reflect the steady execution of a business plan that focuses on organic growth, supported by diversified commercial banking initiatives designed to deepen existing relationships and develop new ones.

In reviewing our Q3 highlights, I will comment on a select few data points as CFO Anderson will further detail our growth, profitability, capital and liquidity positions. Supported by our various deposit aggregating business verticals, deposits increased $206 million to $2.1 billion or 10.7% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

These business lines which include both association and correspondent banking, as well as our focus on developing the deposit-rich attorney client market, have grown to represent 31% of total deposits as of the end of the third quarter. These business verticals also contribute to the continued diversification of quality loan production generating non-CRE relationship focused loans.

Average loans increased $267 million or 16.6% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Our loan growth has moved in line with consecutive quarter-over-quarter improvement and average loan coupon rates contributing to profitability. To this end, loan yields increased 16 basis points compared to the prior quarter and 79 basis points compared to the third quarter 2023. This will be detailed shortly.

And speaking of our loan portfolio, I am pleased to report that the Bank experienced minimal effects from the damage caused by Hurricane Milton, which on October 9, made landfall along the west coast of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane. In early preparation for this storm, our credit department identified all the Bank's exposure along the projected path of the storm in the Tampa, Orlando, and Ocala markets where the Bank had identified $169 million in exposure.

Prior to the storm, we confirmed that all insurance policies were current and active. All clients were immediately contacted after the storm, site visits initiated, and only one multifamily building having a loan exposure of $1.6 million had reported damage. Repairs are underway and the loan is current.

As we look at profitability, net income was $6.9 million or $0.35 per diluted share, an increase of $3.1 million or 82% compared to the third quarter of 2023. ROAA was 1.11% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 0.67% for the third quarter of 2023, while ROAE was 13.38% for the past quarter, again, as compared to 8.19% for Q3 2023.

Also, the company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the company's Class A common stock on October 28, 2024. The dividend will be paid on December 5, of this year. The cash dividend program has been an important driver to shareholder value, and the Board of Directors is committed to return capital to our investors while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

The following page is self-explanatory, directionally showing nine select historical trends since recapitalization. The disciplined execution of our business plan, focused on developing the best people, products, and processes, has consistently delivered efficient, profitable performance guided by conservative risk management practices.

So now let's turn our attention to our specific financial results and key performance indicators which will be reviewed by our CFO, Rob Anderson.

Story Continues

Robert Anderson

Okay. Thank you, Luis, and good morning, everyone. Q3 was the second quarter in a row where we posted record earnings. As you look at pages 5 and 6, you'll see results that reflect crisp execution from a well-oiled USCB machine and positive trends that we believe are sustainable as we enter Q4 and into 2025. First net income was $6.9 million and fully diluted earnings per share was $0.35 per share. That's up from $0.31 per share last quarter and $0.19 per share last year.

As it relates to the balance sheet, loans, deposits, and total assets were all up double digits from the prior year. Tangible book value per share was $10.90, and if you exclude AOCI, tangible book value per share would be $12.84. Profitability metrics exceeded the prior quarters with return on average assets at 1.11% and return on average equity of 13.38%. We also saw improvements in both the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio this quarter. Credit remains clean and all capital ratios improves. So with that overview, let's discuss specifics starting with deposits on the next page.

The deposit book stayed steady throughout the quarter as we used excess liquidity to fund loan volume in the quarter. Probably the most noteworthy item was the Fed's action to cut rates by 50 basis points in September. Accordingly, we were ready for this move and while the deposit cost was flat quarter-to-quarter, the September cost of deposit was 2.57% representing the efforts the team took in repricing the money market book. We feel confident that we can reduce our deposit cost with any rate cuts.

Some specific actions that we are currently taking include the following: reducing money market rates across the board. We anticipate the deposit beta for this deposit book specifically to be between a 40% and 50% beta. In Q4, we have $147 million in CDs repricing at a weighted average rate of 4.78%. If we went out six months, we would have $213 million in CDs repricing at a weighted average rate of 4.03%.

Currently, we are repricing these CDs anywhere between 20 basis points to 100 basis points lower based on the tenor. Furthermore, we are not offering any CDs beyond one year as we are looking to keep liability short as the market is anticipating Fed rates to continue.

With that, let's discuss our loan book. The loan book continues to grow at double digits whether you look at it from a linked quarter perspective or year-over-year. Additionally, as we book new loans at yields above the portfolio average, our overall loan portfolio yields continue and will grind higher. As a reminder, we book all loans with floors and prepayment penalties which could protect us if rates begin to drop. As for guidance, we expect loan growth to continue in the high single to low double digits going forward.

Turning to page 9, you can see that for the past five quarters, we have originated $728 million in new loans with a weighted average loan coupon at 7.98%. This past quarter is the first time we have seen loan coupons below 8%. And while the loan coupon ticked down this quarter, which lowers the five-quarter average, we are still originating loans 143 basis points above the portfolio average. This will help ensure our loan portfolio yield continues to grind higher.

Also worth noting is that the loan book has transitioned over time and is more diversified. As of quarter end, non-real estate loans are at 28% of the total loan portfolio.

Let's go to the next page and look at the margin. While the margin improved 9 basis points in the quarter, the net interest income increased $798,000 or 18.3% annualized compared to the prior quarter. The drivers include a larger balance sheet, higher loan yields, and an improvement in our earning asset mix while holding deposit costs stable.

We believe the NIM can improve from here as September's NIM was 3.09% buoyed by loan yields that continue to go higher and stabilization in our deposit costs. According to our ALM model, the Bank's balance sheet is close to neutral as we have made changes in the last couple of quarters to prepare for a lower rate environment.

Most notably, we have favored money market retention rates over CD rates. This will allow us to reprice liabilities faster going forward. As previously mentioned, we are not booking any CDs beyond one year as we prefer to stay short on the liability side.

During the quarter, we unwound $200 million notional pay fix interest rate swaps. These swaps, while beneficial in a period of rising rates and an inverted yield curve, were at a point where they were not as appealing with the change in Fed policy and the 50 basis points of rate cuts. While these swaps will have a small negative drag in the coming quarters, we have reduced our asset sensitivity with minimal impact on profitability.

We expect to receive $13.5 million from the securities portfolio in Q4 at current rates and $49.2 million in 2025. These cash flows will support loan growth or debt repayment. If rates drop 100 basis points, we expect to receive $52.9 million in 2025. These rates -- the rates attached to these cash flows are between 3.22% to 3.39% offering us an opportunity to reinvest at much higher rates.

As mentioned on earlier calls, we have also pruned the balance sheet from rate-sensitive public funds and single-service product clients. With these changes, we believe our NIM performance will improve from this level, especially if the yield curve steepens.

So with that, let me turn it over to Bill to discuss asset quality.

William Turner

Thank you, Rob. Please turn to page 12. As you can see from the first graph, the allowance for credit losses increased $23 million in the third quarter. This was due to an $837,000 provision to the rates, and the ratio remained unchanged at an adequate 1.19%. The provision was driven by the $62 million net quarterly increase in the loan portfolio. Net losses were zero for the quarter.

The remaining graphs on page 12 show the non-performing loans at quarter end increased $2 million and represent 0.14% of the portfolio. This increase was driven by one consumer loan relationship consisting of two loans, which are in the process of collection. No loss is currently expected.

Classified loans improved 9 basis points from the second quarter to 0.36% of the portfolio as a large substandard commercial real estate loan paid off with no loss to the bank. Classified loans represent less than 3% of capital. The Bank continues to have no other real estate.

On page 13, the first graph shows the loan portfolio mix at 9/30. The portfolio increased $62 million on a net basis in the third quarter to a little more than $1.9 billion. The composition continued to be well diversified. Commercial real estate represents 57% of the portfolio or $1.1 billion segmented between retail, multi-family, owner-occupied, and office properties. The second graph is a breakout of the commercial real estate portfolios for the non-owner occupied and owner-occupied loans, which also demonstrates their diversification.

The table to the right of the graph shows the weighted average loan to values of the commercial real estate portfolio at 60% or less, and debt service coverage ratio is adequate for each portfolio segment. The loan portfolio and payment performance are good for all segments, and the past-due loan ratio remains at less than [one-half] or 1% with and below peer banks.

On page 14, we discuss the Bank office portfolio. Our portfolio at quarter end consists of 120 loans totaling [$182 million] with almost all properties being Class B and C. The quality of the office portfolio is good with all loans paid as agreed with no classified loans. 95% of the properties are in Florida and over 75% are in South Florida with adequate debt service coverage. The average loan amount is $1.5 million with an average loan to value of 56% and average debt service coverage at almost 2 times.

The first chart shows the owner-occupied offices making up 36% of that segment with 64% of those loans being occupied by professional and medical businesses. The second chart is the non-owner occupied office loans comprising 64% of the office portfolio with 85% of those being multi-tenants and medical.

We are especially vigilant of the upcoming 2024 and 2025 loan repricing and maternity schedules for all portfolio segments and monitor and model the loan portfolio repayment ability during annual reviews to respond proactively if needed. Overall, the quality and performance of the loan portfolio remains good.

Rob?

Robert Anderson

Thank you, Bill. As we look at our fee businesses, the standout this quarter is the team's performance with interest rate swaps. Since Q1 of this year, we have seen an uptick in clients managing their debt obligations with interest rate swaps. We anticipate Q4 will have a similar performance as the pipeline remains robust.

With other line items in line or straightforward, let's look at expenses. Our total expense base was $11.5 million and down slightly from the prior quarter. Salaries and benefits decreased to $153,000 compared to the prior quarter due to higher incentives paid out in the second quarter of 2024.

Also worth noting is that the overall headcount has been stable for some time, allowing us to leverage our fixed costs over a larger earning asset base, and this is evident in the efficiency ratio and non-interest expense to average assets ratio, both of which benchmark wealth peers.

With other line items straightforward, let's turn to capital. USCB capital levels remain comfortably above well-capitalized guidelines. All ratios improve with strong earnings, and the AOCI improved to negative $38 million. Also worth noting is the company repurchased 10,000 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $12.03 per share during the quarter.

So with that, let me turn it back to Luis for some closing comments.

Luis De La Aguilera

Thank you, Rob. US Century Bank's performance throughout the year has consistently met or exceeded management's 2024 budget expectations, and the team is keenly focused on delivering the quarter ahead. Without a doubt, the strength of the Florida economy provides the fuel that runs our engine as the state passed the mid-year point with strong job growth, historically low unemployment, and continued strong wealth migration.

Florida's creating 1 in every 11 jobs in the US and adding approximately 750 net new residents daily. The state leads the nation with $36 billion in net income migration, which is greater than the rest of the top 10 states combined. Florida's statewide unemployment is 3.3% and has been lower than the national average for 47 consecutive months.

The state is also ranked number one this year as the best to start a small business due to a low corporate tax rate of 5.5% and the continued migration of consumers and companies. These factors are among a few that offer Florida continued economic resiliency on which we will continue to grow. The Bank's strong profitability metrics, balance sheet growth, and operating efficiency gives us confidence in our ability to achieve financial targets in 2024 and beyond.

With that said, I would like to open the floor for Q&A.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions)

Woody Lay, KBW.

Wood Lay

Hey, thanks for taking my questions. Wanted to start with the non-interest bearing deposit growth in the quarter. It was really impressive to see. Does it feel like the increase in that segment is sticky or were there seasonal aspects that impacted that that segment?

Robert Anderson

Yes. Maybe I'll take a shot at that first, Woody. On average, the DDA was kind of flat in the quarter, but we did see an uptick towards the end of the month. So a point-to-point growth was fairly strong. We do see some businesses add some deposits at quarter end from time to time. But I would tell you, we have a lot of efforts with the sales team focusing on operating accounts and building relationships. So we anticipate to build our DDA going forward. So that trend should continue.

Wood Lay

And then, I mean, the overall deposit growth was also really strong. Could you just give some more specific color on were there certain deposit verticals that drove that growth in the quarter? Or was it pretty broad-based among the verticals?

Luis De La Aguilera

Hello, Woody, this is Lu. I would say it's fairly broad-based. But without a doubt, there are three of our deposit aggregating verticals that really have done a great job. Our focus on the Jurist Advantage, which focuses on the attorney client business has been strong. Our HOA business has also been very strong. And in general, I think we're going to continue seeing that. And our association banking also has been very, very strong.

We have grown really, really nicely on the HOA side. If we -- like I said earlier, 31% of our total deposits have been contributed by those deposit aggregating verticals that, just to put it in perspective, have grown almost $100 million in the last three quarters. So those are kind of the leaders in the overall. But like Rob said, the entire team is focused on deposits, deposits, deposits, and they're delivering.

Wood Lay

Definitely. And then, I mean, just shifting over to the loan side. You've printed sustainable double-digit levels over the past couple of quarters. How is the pipeline entering the fourth quarter? And do you think this double-digit range is sustainable going forward?

Luis De La Aguilera

Yes. I attend the pipeline meetings every single week as does Rob and does Bill. We interact with our division head, our team leaders. They keep us very much informed of what's happening with the competition. And the Q4 pipeline is right on line with budget. So we feel very comfortable that the same momentum will continue.

Wood Lay

Great to hear. All right, I'll hop back in the queue. Thanks for taking my questions.

Robert Anderson

Thanks, Wood.

Operator

Michael Rose, Raymond James.

Michael Rose

Hey, good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. Lu, I just wanted to go back to your comment at the beginning of the call that the specialized verticals now are about 31% of deposits. Can you just remind us where that was maybe a year or two ago? And is there any sort of limiter that you would look to maybe put in place to some of those verticals?

Because I would expect that there could be some seasonality or lumpiness depending on business trends in some of those verticals. I'm just trying to get a better sense of what the growth potential is there. And then on the -- just the core side, can you just remind us again some of the incentive structures that you have in place to kind of drive more traditional relationship growth?

Luis De La Aguilera

Right. The three main deposit aggregating verticals, if I go back to 2020, totaled $312 million. In 2022, there were $446 million. In the first quarter of this year, there were $554 million. And in the third quarter, we're at $644 million. So you can see the trend is nonseasonal. It is continuous.

And again, we have in each area a product, let's put it this way, a product expert that their job is really over time to work with the business development officers and with the lenders to share the knowledge and then leverage the team. So it's not just one person bringing in these specialized deposits and/or loans that go with them. I think they've done a great job on that. And at the same time, we're doing it not by adding additional staff per se. We're very tactical when we do that.

As far as incentive programs, we have an incentive program that both rewards for loans and deposits. It's paid semiannually. And it is also very much, how can I say, focus on asset quality. So all three things have to be in play. It's your asset quality, it's your loan growth, it's your deposit growth. And on top of that, it's your portfolio maintenance. So there's a big risk management component to that.

Michael Rose

Very helpful. And then, Rob, I know you kind of mentioned at the end of the quarter, the margin, I think, was -- I think you said around 3.09%, and you gave some great statistics around both the loan repricing and the deposit repricing as well. As we think about the next couple of quarters with the -- obviously, the rate sensitivity has come down a little bit here. I mean, should we expect the margin off of that 3.09% to kind of grind higher based on the dynamics? Or do you think that competition at least on the loan side ramps up and could offset a portion of that over the next couple of quarters?

Robert Anderson

Yes, good question. So a couple of the data points. On the deposit side, the end of September was -- the total cost of deposits was 2.57% and we didn't get the full month of the cuts going in. The NIM on the month of September was 3.09%. And if you look at the slide on the loan slide, we're improving our loan yields about 16 basis points every quarter on the portfolio. So we anticipate the impact of all of that to have a positive impact on our margin, and that will continue to grind higher.

So that could be 3.09%, 3.10% somewhere around there, I think, in the fourth quarter. And then if we get cuts, the first place we're going to look to is the $1 billion money market book that we have. And if we can hold betas between 40% and 50%, and we'll tell you how we're performing, you'll be able to see that in the coming quarters with additional rate cuts, that will be beneficial. So again, we're still originating loans 143 basis points above the portfolio average. So I anticipate the total loan portfolio to grind higher as well.

Michael Rose

Okay. And then you talked about some debt repayment opportunities. Could you just remind us what those are, when the maturities are. It seems like there's probably be a pretty good likelihood, all else equal, that you'd probably look to pay some of that down? Thanks.

Robert Anderson

Yeah. So we have only some FHLB borrowings at quarter end. There are some terms in there. We had some staged out when interest rates were really low. I think we have a couple in '25. We have some six months -- odd to have to get the specifics, but we are looking at either loaning it out or keeping small cash balances or paying off the FHLB borrowings when we can. There's not a significant amount there. At quarter end, I can get you the specifics on the maturity. And that will certainly be in the queue.

Michael Rose

Perfect, great. And if I could just squeeze one last in. You guys, to your point, have been running noninterest expenses to average assets sub-2% for a while now. Any sort of larger expenditures we should think to kind of keep the balance sheet growth momentum moving forward? Or is that kind of a target that we should continue to think about as we move forward kind of in that high [180s, low 190s] range?

Robert Anderson

I think that will hold as we move forward, Michael. We have not made significant hires over the past year. We typically -- I just looked at it probably the last month or two, we've probably hired maybe for to 5 people a year, and we're able to leverage those individuals and are predominantly on the sales side. And we continue to get some new salespeople and performance manage others. But in terms of the efficiency ratio, we're certainly targeting the low [50s] and the expense to average assets below 2%. And I think at the [180 to 190] is a good modeling range.

Michael Rose

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Feddie Strickland, Hovde Group.

Feddie Strickland

Hey, good morning guys. Just wanted to start on swap fees here. I know you said they'd likely remain relatively stable at this $1.2 million or so level in the fourth quarter. But I mean, should we expect that to start to step down a bit in early 2025 as you sort of work through the customer base that's, I guess, taken on that product?

Robert Anderson

It could. I mean, right now, the fourth quarter is, I would say, robust. And I would say we should be at that level. I mean we're closing in on October right now and just looking at October's numbers was very strong. So I feel comfortable about the near term on the swap fees. But certainly, as rates continue to go down, maybe clients, it could moderate a bit. But for near term, I'd say the next six months, I think that level is a good modeling number.

Feddie Strickland

Got you. And then you have the dividend now. You've been active on the buyback. With that in mind, can you just talk about priorities in terms of capital deployment and how you rank different opportunities going forward?

Robert Anderson

Yeah. Yes. First and foremost, I mean, the capital is there to support our growth, but we -- if we're growing our earnings faster than the assets, then we're going to build capital. And we'll probably look at the dividend, and we also have other tools in place such as the buyback. So when the stock is lower compared to where we feel it should be trading at, certainly, we're going to repurchase.

But I think we will look at the dividend level as we enter into kind of the fall planning cycle and budgeting and stuff like that for next year in more detail. But those would be the three areas that I would point to for capital. But first and foremost is to support our growth.

Feddie Strickland

Got you. And just one last one for me. Just generally speaking, I mean it doesn't sound like there's really been any kind of slowdown or negative sentiment change among the customer base, right? I mean your loan pipeline seem pretty strong. So that would imply to me that things are still proceeding along at a pretty quick pace down there?

Luis De La Aguilera

I would say it's at a steady pace. There's a lot of deals, Feddie, that we pass on. We're very selective and asset quality and the overall relationship is really how we make our choices. And the fact that we have a pretty diversified suite of products to pick from, keeps the business growing very steadily. This bank used to be very concentrated on commercial real estate.

And over the years, I think the management team has done a really good job in introducing different business lines that are non-CRE, and they've all contributed over time and are very steady in their delivery. So I foresee our continuity in that low double-digit target.

Robert Anderson

Yes, I would agree, Feddie.

Feddie Strickland

Great. Thanks for taking my questions, Rob and Lu.

Operator

Stephen Scouten, Piper Sandler.

Stephen Scouten

Hey, good morning, everyone. Thanks for the time. So the loan growth trends obviously look phenomenal in a time when we're not seeing such strength from the industry as a whole and from probably most of the other banks that reported this quarter. How do you think about growth into '25?

I mean the message we're hearing in general from the industry is, hey, growth has been slower. We think it could pick up after the election or into '25. But you guys are already kind of seeing this low double-digit growth. So could we see an additional uptick? Or do you kind of want to manage to that level of growth irrespective of the environment? Or just kind of help me think about that, if you could.

Luis De La Aguilera

Well, we're modeling it at that low double digit. And if we surprise you, we'll let you know, all right? But the Florida market, as I ended my -- kind of my talk here really is about as strong as it gets, Texas and Florida. And I'd say over the last decade, we've seen moments where there may be a dip, but it has been very steady for us. We go back eight or nine years, and we see that it's that year-over-year delivery.

And again, the fact that we have developed all these diversified business lines adds to that growth and that consistency. So into 2025, I would still say that what we're projecting is what we're going to deliver, and it's going to be really based on a strong economy in the state.

Stephen Scouten

Makes sense. Appreciate that. And along with that, I mean, to drive this pace of growth in the future, do you feel like you have to continue to grow your teams? Or do you feel like kind of the team you have on the field here can continue to grow at this pace for some good period of time?

Luis De La Aguilera

We are always looking for talent. As a matter of fact, I just interviewed somebody this morning, okay, that we've been talking to for a while. The person is ready to go, and I believe they're going to be joining us shortly. But again, we're being very selective of the individuals. I think Rob made it a point of talking about how we've grown the Bank over $1 billion in assets over the last three years, and we're still under 200 in our head count.

What we've been very good at doing is upgrading the quality of the production person or the staff person that comes in. And so we've trimmed on the nonperformers, and we have been very focused on bringing in talent. And we will continue to do that. So it's not an exponential hiring craze that needs to be done to continue our numbers. It's bringing in the right people and supporting the ones we have.

Stephen Scouten

Fantastic. And then just maybe last thing for me. You guys not only have seemingly bucked industry trends to the positive on loan growth, but also on the direction of your NIM since, let's say, second, third quarter '23. So you screen is asset sensitive, but directionally, you're seeing great improvement. So how do I think about that? Is it really just the progress you've made on the deposit side?

Or is it more that you'll be able to see NIM expansion as the Fed is not moving, but maybe we see some volatility as they're actually cutting rates? And then, again, we see the same level of stability improvement we've seen in the last few quarters once they pause. How can I think about that and kind of in reality versus the modeling and the asset sensitivity?

Robert Anderson

Yeah, it's a great question, Stephen, and I talk to my Treasurer about this all the time because we do screen probably slightly asset sensitive to neutral. But as you know, those models are loaded with assumptions, and they're based on some historical pieces. But what I would say is that we've been able to outperform the model, especially on repricing our money market book.

Like the model could have a 39% deposit beta. Well, if we perform at 40% to 50% on that book, then we're going to outperform that model and we're going to have margin expansion. So that would be one example. We are very focused on the deposit side. I think we've proven over a good period of time that the loan engine is working here, growing at a double-digit pace.

So the real challenge for us as we move forward is how do we continue to fund that loan growth at low-cost deposits. So the hires that we have made recently last year and into this year, the one that Lu interviewed this morning is all around deposit gathering and good solid bankers that have deposit books that can bring over relationships. So we'll look to outperform our model, and we anticipate more margin expansion as we go further into the 2025.

Stephen Scouten

Perfect, very helpful. Congrats on a great quarter, guys, and all the continued progress.

Robert Anderson

Thanks, Steven.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Luis de la Aguilera for any closing remarks.

Luis De La Aguilera

Well, thank you, everybody. So on behalf the team at US Century Bank, I would like to thank you all for your attendance and look forward to meet again in our next earnings call. Have a great day.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.