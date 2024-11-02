Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 USCB Financial Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Luis De La Aguilera; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; USCB Financial Holdings Inc

Robert Anderson; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; USCB Financial Holdings Inc

William Turner; EVP & Chief Credit Officer; USCB Financial Holdings Inc

Wood Lay; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.

Michael Rose; Analyst; Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Feddie Strickland; Analyst; Hovde Group

Stephen Scouten; Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co.

Presentation

Operator

Good day and welcome to the third quarter 2024 USCB Financial Holdings Inc earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Luis de La Aguilera, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Luis De La Aguilera

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for USCB Financial Holdings' third quarter 2024 earnings call.
With me today reviewing our Q3 highlights is CFO, Rob Anderson; and Chief Credit Officer Bill Turner, who will provide an overview of the Bank's performance, the highlights of which commence on slide 3.
We are very pleased to report another consecutive record quarter of fully diluted earnings per share, reaffirming the soundness of our strategic initiatives and operational performance. Supported by the strength of Florida's economy, USCB continued posting strong growth in assets, deposits, diversified quality loans, and profitability. These results reflect the steady execution of a business plan that focuses on organic growth, supported by diversified commercial banking initiatives designed to deepen existing relationships and develop new ones.
In reviewing our Q3 highlights, I will comment on a select few data points as CFO Anderson will further detail our growth, profitability, capital and liquidity positions. Supported by our various deposit aggregating business verticals, deposits increased $206 million to $2.1 billion or 10.7% compared to the third quarter of 2023.
These business lines which include both association and correspondent banking, as well as our focus on developing the deposit-rich attorney client market, have grown to represent 31% of total deposits as of the end of the third quarter. These business verticals also contribute to the continued diversification of quality loan production generating non-CRE relationship focused loans.
Average loans increased $267 million or 16.6% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Our loan growth has moved in line with consecutive quarter-over-quarter improvement and average loan coupon rates contributing to profitability. To this end, loan yields increased 16 basis points compared to the prior quarter and 79 basis points compared to the third quarter 2023. This will be detailed shortly.
And speaking of our loan portfolio, I am pleased to report that the Bank experienced minimal effects from the damage caused by Hurricane Milton, which on October 9, made landfall along the west coast of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane. In early preparation for this storm, our credit department identified all the Bank's exposure along the projected path of the storm in the Tampa, Orlando, and Ocala markets where the Bank had identified $169 million in exposure.
Prior to the storm, we confirmed that all insurance policies were current and active. All clients were immediately contacted after the storm, site visits initiated, and only one multifamily building having a loan exposure of $1.6 million had reported damage. Repairs are underway and the loan is current.
As we look at profitability, net income was $6.9 million or $0.35 per diluted share, an increase of $3.1 million or 82% compared to the third quarter of 2023. ROAA was 1.11% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 0.67% for the third quarter of 2023, while ROAE was 13.38% for the past quarter, again, as compared to 8.19% for Q3 2023.
Also, the company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the company's Class A common stock on October 28, 2024. The dividend will be paid on December 5, of this year. The cash dividend program has been an important driver to shareholder value, and the Board of Directors is committed to return capital to our investors while maintaining a strong balance sheet.
The following page is self-explanatory, directionally showing nine select historical trends since recapitalization. The disciplined execution of our business plan, focused on developing the best people, products, and processes, has consistently delivered efficient, profitable performance guided by conservative risk management practices.
So now let's turn our attention to our specific financial results and key performance indicators which will be reviewed by our CFO, Rob Anderson.

