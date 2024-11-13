Q3 2024 Urban One Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Alfred Liggins; President, Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer, Director; Urban One Inc

Peter Thompson; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Urban One Inc

Presentation

Alfred Liggins

Thank you, operator, very much. Also joining us is Kris Simpson, who's our General Counsel; Karen Wishart, our Chief Administrative Officer; and Jody Drewer, our Chief Financial Officer at TV One. Thanks, and welcome to the Q3 earnings call.

As you've seen in the press release, we released our numbers this morning for Q3. We've continued to experience advertising headwinds in Q3 as we've expected. So the company has continued to reduce its indebtedness.

In the quarter, we repurchased $14.5 million of our outstanding bonds at $0.75 on the dollar. Q4, excuse me, revenues are forecasting at this point to be almost about flat because of a robust political spending of approximately $20.5 million net. That's in comparison to about $22.5 million in 2020. So not quite as good but not bad.

However, there is continuing weakness in our cable TV segment. That's going to require us to modify our year-end EBITDA guide from $110 million to a range of $102 million to $105 million. We expect to have a year-end cash balance of $140 million by 12/31 of this year. And we'll continue to manage through this in a prudent manner and march towards our continued debt reduction.

With that, I'm going to turn it over to Peter Thompson to go through the details of the quarter, and then we'll open it up for Q&A. Peter?

Story Continues