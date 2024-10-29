Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Rhonda Bennetto; Investor Relations; Ultra Clean Holdings Inc

James Scholhamer; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Ultra Clean Holdings Inc

Sheri Savage; Chief Financial Officer; Ultra Clean Holdings Inc

Charles Shi; Analyst; Needham & Co. LLC

Edward Yang; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Christian Schwab; Analyst; Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Robert Mertens; Analyst; TD Securities (USA) LLC

This call is being recorded on Monday, October 28, 2024.
I would like to turn the conference over to Rhonda Bennetto, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rhonda Bennetto

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Jim Scholhamer, Chief Executive Officer; and Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer. Jim will begin with some prepared remarks about the business and Sheri will follow with the financial review. Then we'll open up the call for questions.
Today's call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, please refer to the risk factors section in our SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, and assumptions as of today and we assume no obligation to update them after this call. Discussion of our financial results will be presented on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP can be found in today's press release posted on our website.
And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jim. Jim?

James Scholhamer

Thank you, Rhonda. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our call this afternoon.
I will start with a high-level summary of our financial and operating results for the third quarter and share our thoughts on the broader industry trends we are seeing. After that, I'll turn the call over to Sheri for a more detailed financial review before opening up the call for questions.
During the third quarter, an increase in equipment spend by our customers supporting the expansion of AI infrastructure build out and demand from the domestic China market resulted in revenue coming in at the high end of our guided range. Using the midpoint of our Q4 guidance and analyst consensus for our peer group, UCT revenue is on track to be up over 20% this year over last year, surpassing that of our largest customers.
In addition to the uptick in equipment sales for advanced packaging applications that we saw over the past several quarters, third-quarter demand broadened to include other AI-related processes such as chemical mechanical planarization or CMP, specifically for the large AI chips. Because UCT has such a diverse and flexible menu of solutions, customers are partnering with us to accelerate their leading-edge technology road maps.
Turning to China, revenue from our Shanghai manufacturing facility supporting local Chinese OEMs remains elevated. Recent conversations with local customers and our expectation that regional fabs will continue to expand and new ones will come online supported by local government investment leads us to believe that this will -- higher level of spend will continue into 2025.
We will continue to meet regularly with our local Chinese customers and watch for any change in sentiment or spending patterns that could alter our opinion. Last quarter, I mentioned some of the metrics we are tracking that could point towards a broader industry recovery and they continue to improve.
Inventories are mostly realigned. Shipments of high-performance computing chips have increased. Data center spending is very robust. Memory is being actively managed to keep supply and demand balance. And fabs are reporting improved utilization rates.
In fact, the world's largest chip maker recently announced that they will continue to observe extremely healthy AI-related demand through the second half of 2024, leading to increased capacity utilization rates for leading-edge process technologies with signs of acceleration into next year and beyond, unquote.
UCT builds a diversified line of products for the industry that extends our reach far behind gas and fluid delivery solutions. If you could walk through a fab, you would see thousands of our parts, components, and modules. UCT indirectly touches nearly every semiconductor chip that goes into every smartphone, smart car, data center, and device that uses artificial intelligence today.
We have a road map built to last and leverage our competitive advantage by offering a high-value, differentiated solutions across all end markets. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing technology, especially in Malaysia, where revenue has increased nearly 150% since this time last year, is helping our customers reach greater economies of scale, especially at the leading edge.
Semiconductor cycles are two pronged. They are technology driven and capacity driven. Strong investment in the technology phase of the cycle has been healthy this year and one of the reasons UCT has been able to meaningfully grow revenue. The debut of AI-enabled smartphones and laptops is here and a broad replacement cycle shouldn't be far behind.
We remain very optimistic that we are in the early innings of an industry-wide recovery. And as capacity investments begin to increase, we expect momentum to accelerate. UCT has withstood many cycles of varying length, and it outperformed during every upturn.
In summary, our long-term outlook for the semi industry remains very positive. We maintain our view that the global semiconductor market will exceed $1 trillion by 2030, driven by ballooning demands for integrated circuits and AI, digital economies, and electrical vehicles.
To achieve this, investment in WFE will need to be in $150 billion range. And we are ready with the products, services, capacity, and efficiency to meet the major increases of the demand we see coming.
And with that, I'll turn the call over to Sheri for our financial review. Sheri?

