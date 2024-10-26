Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Tronox Holdings PLC Earnings Call

Participants

Jennifer Gunther; Chief Sustainability Officer; Tronox Holdings PLC

John Romano; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Tronox Holdings PLC

John Serva; Senior Vice President; Tronox Holdings PLC

John Mcnulty; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

John Roberts; Analyst; Mizu

Josh Spector; Analyst; UBS

David Begle; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Duffy Fisher; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Jeff Zuska; Analyst; JP Morgan

Hassan Ahmed; Analyst; Olympic Globe Global

Mike Lead; Analyst; Barclays

Roger Spitz; Analyst; Bank Of Amercia

Presentation

Operator

One. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Tronox Holdings PLCQ 3 2024 earnings call at this time. This call is being recorded on Friday, October 25th 2024. (Operator Instruction)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Gunther, Chief Sustainability Officer, Head of Investor Relations and external Communications. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Gunther

Thank you and welcome to our third quarter, 2024 conference call and webcast. Turning to slide 2 on our call today are John Romano, Chief Executive Officer and John Serva, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.
We will be using slides as we move through today's call. You can access the presentation on our website @ investor.tronox.com
Moving to slide 3, a friendly reminder that comments made on this call and the information provided in our presentation and on our website include certain statements that are forward-looking and subject to various risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the specific factors summarized in our sec filing.
This information represents our best judgment based on what we know today. However, actual results may vary based on these risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. During the conference call, we will refer to certain NON US GAAP financial terms that we use in the management of our business and believe are useful to investors in evaluating the company's performance reconciliations to their nearest us.
GAAP terms are provided in our earnings release and in the appendix of the accompanying presentation. Additionally, please note that all financial comparisons made during the call are on a year over year basis. Unless otherwise noted. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to John Romano. John,

John Romano

Thanks Jeff and good morning everyone. We'll begin this morning on slide 5 with some key messages from the corner.
Tronox third quarter results demonstrated continued demand recovery compared to the prior year though ultimately, we came in below our expectations as a result of softer than anticipated market conditions as the pace of the recovery slowed late in the quarter orders in North America and Latin America met our expectations while demand in Europe and Asia Pacific was softer than forecasted in the last month of the quarter.
Our T O2 volumes declined 7% sequentially compared to Q2 outside our guidance of 2% to 4% decrease the lower demand which was more pronounced in September was influenced by short term impacts from anti dumping and a shift in competitive behaviors.
Zircon volumes declined 12% sequentially below our guidance of relatively flat volume versus the second quarter. Due to orders that rolled into Q4 and weaker than expected demand in China.
On the operation side, we successfully achieved our targeted average pig utilization rate of approximately 80% in the quarter. However, we have not yet begun to see the benefit of the lower cost inventory flowing through to the bottom to the bottom line due to the weaker than forecasted demand in the quarter. This weaker demand environment resulted in an adjusted of $143 million slightly below our previously guided range of $145million to $165 million and a margin of approximately 18%.
If market demand had been in line with our guidance, we would have delivered it in just all well within our range. We have seen continuation in demand recovery from the 2023 trough levels. T O2 volumes are up 16% on a year-to-date basis. Zircon volumes are up 42% on a year-to-date basis, but we are now seeing a slowdown in the recovery.
There are various tail wins including interest rate cuts in the US stimulus in China and anti dumping investigations in Eu Brazil, India and most recently in Saudi Arabia. We firmly believe these will be a net positive in the mid to long term. In the short term, we will need to continue to navigate the moderation we are seeing in demand.
We will discuss these macros in further detail a little bit later in the call. But I'd like to now turn the call over to John to review some of the financials from the court. In more detail, John,

and

