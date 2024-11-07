Q3 2024 Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This conference is being recorded, and a replay of the call will be available in an audio webcast on the TriplePoint Venture Growth website. Company management is pleased to share with you the company's results for the third quarter of 2024.
Today, representing the company is Jim Labe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; Sajal Srivastava, President and Chief Investment Officer; and Matthew Galiani, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Before I turn the call over to Mr. Labe, I'd like to direct your attention to the customary safe harbor disclosure in the company's press release regarding forward-looking statements and remind you that during this call, management will make certain statements that relate to future events or the company's future performance or financial condition, which are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. You are asked to refer to the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements.
The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or projections unless required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made during the call, which reflect management's opinions only as of today. To obtain copies of our latest SEC filings, please visit the company's website at www.tpvg.com. Now I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Labe. Please go ahead.

James Labe

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to TPVG's third quarter earnings call. During the quarter, we made further progress on the core priorities we have been focused on as we executed on our playbook of managing both the portfolio and positioning TPVG for the future. I'd like to share some of the highlights for the quarter. We increased our NAV by 3% to $9.10 per share.
We over-earned our dividend generating $13.8 million in NII or net investment income equaling $0.35 per share. We maintained our strong portfolio yield, achieving a 15.7% weighted average portfolio yield for this quarter, and our core yield increased 1% over the previous quarter. We improved our weighted average credit score with three upgrades for companies on the watch list and one downgrade from clear to white. We maintained our target leverage range of 1.1 times.
We renewed our credit facility to $300 million during the quarter, with an accordion feature to increase it up to $400 million. We enhanced our financial strength and liquidity, ending the quarter with $340 million in total liquidity. We had a reduction in the number of companies on nonaccrual status. We had $70 million of additional signed term sheets for venture growth stage companies come in at TriplePoint Capital post the quarter's end.
And finally, we reported $8.8 million in net realized and unrealized gains, including continued increases in fair value in our warrant and equity investment positions. Our warrant and equity positions now constitute warrant positions in 95 portfolio companies and equity investment positions in 48. We believe these positions bode well for our ability to improve NAV over the long term. Underscoring this point, we realized an increase in fair value on our Revolut warrant and equity positions which contributed to the quarterly NAV increase.
Moving to credit quality, we're encouraged by the strengthening performance of a number of our portfolio companies which is reflected in the positive credit migration we experienced during the quarter as well as the continued success of TPVG's debt portfolio companies that raise capital. For the third quarter, 8 debt portfolio companies raised $656 million. And for the nine-month period of 2024, first 9 months of this year, 23 debt portfolio companies raised $1.7 billion. That's a 285% increase over the first 9 months of 2023. In addition, several other companies have raised rounds post this quarter.
Going forward, the team will continue to closely manage and monitor the portfolio while at the same time concentrating on further diversifying the portfolio and investing in today's attractive sectors, which are those in which our select venture capital investors are active. The focus will remain on companies that have recently raised capital, have ample cash runways, have backing from these select venture investors, have prudent management teams and whose business models have attractive unit economics and high retention rates. We continue to actively seek companies which have tailwinds in spaces such as verticalized software, aerospace and defense, health tech and AI. These industries offer some exciting investment opportunities driven by a variety of macroeconomic, technological and geopolitical trends.
Portfolio companies such as Cresta Intelligence, Panorama Education and Loft Orbital are some of the many examples. While investment activity is continuing, it's important to note that the venture capital markets have not yet recovered and the road to recovery remains uneven. We believe in the widely shared view that it will continue to take time for market conditions to improve. Despite PitchBook citing venture deal value being on track to reach more than $175 billion and surpass 2020, they point out that a meaningful market rebound has not yet occurred, and the market has just started on its journey on the long road to recovery.
Venture capitalists have to balance the need to generate returns for their LP investors while at the same time, taking advantage of new investment opportunities and stay patient. The lack of IPOs and M&A exit opportunities for many venture growth stage companies remains a major obstacle. And venture-backed companies are staying private longer as they wait for a better environment. Our select venture investors are opting for quality over quantity, increasing their time on due diligence, and carefully structuring deal terms.
Likewise, as a venture lender, this is the same prudent approach that we're also employing at TPVG and believe is the right one to follow. Based on many years of experience and throughout numerous venture capital cycles, we don't believe this is the time to open the valves and to grow for the sake of growth or to expand markets. Caution remains a guiding principle in our playbook given this market. In summary, this quarter was one of progress and execution.
We're pleased with the progress made this quarter and continue to focus on executing on our plans, given the underlying market conditions. We're well positioned from a liquidity standpoint to take advantage of increased activity as the markets improve. While we'll continue to maintain our careful discipline, we're seeing some signs of gradual improvement in the venture capital markets, in TPVG's portfolio and in new business investment opportunities, and eagerly looking forward to what we expect will be increased investment opportunities in 2025 and the years ahead. With that, I'll turn the call over to Sajal.

