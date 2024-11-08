Q3 2024 Toast Inc Earnings Call

Michael Senno; Senior Vice President - Finance; Toast Inc

Aman Narang; Co-President, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, Director; Toast Inc

Elena Gomez; Chief Financial Officer; Toast Inc

Joshua Baer; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Samad Samana; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Stephen Sheldon; Analyst; William Blair & Company LLC

Dominic Ball; Analyst; Redburn Atlantic

Timothy Chiodo; Analyst; UBS Investment Bank

Dan Dolev; Analyst; Mizuho Bank Ltd

William Nance; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Nick Setyan; Analyst; Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Pauley, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Toast's third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call will be 45 minutes. I'll now turn the call over to Michael Senno, Senior Vice President of Finance. You may begin your conference.

Michael Senno

Thanks, Pauley. Welcome to Toast's earnings conference call for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. On today's call are CEO and Co-Founder; Aman Narang; and CFO, Elena Gomez, will open with prepared remarks, which will be followed by our Q&A session.

Before we start, I'd like to draw your attention to the Safe Harbor statement included in today's press release. During this call, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act.

All statements, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including those regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, location growth, future profitability and margin outlook; anticipated impact of our restructuring plan, warrant repurchase and share repurchase program; expected growth and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views only as of today, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the cautionary language in today's press release and our SEC filings for a discussion of the risks and uncertainty that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

During this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to, non-GAAP subscription services gross profit and non-GAAP financial technology solutions gross profit, which we refer to collectively as our recurring gross profit streams. These are the basis for our top-line guidance.

These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for our GAAP results. Please refer to our earnings release and SEC filings for detailed reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Unless otherwise stated, all references on this call to cost of revenue, gross profit and gross margin, sales and marketing expense, research and development expense, and general and administrative expense are on a non-GAAP basis. Finally, the press release can be found on the Investor Relations website at investors.toasttab.com. After the call, a replay will be available on our website. And with that, let me turn the call over to Aman.

Story Continues

Aman Narang

Thank you, Michael, and thank you, everybody, for joining us this afternoon. We delivered another strong quarter. We added approximately 7,000 net locations. Our current gross profit streams grew 35% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $113 million, and our GAAP operating income was $34 million.

I'm really proud of the team, and I'm confident we're well positioned to finish out the year strong and bring this momentum with us into 2025. Our mission at Toast is to help restaurants to delight their guests, do what they love and thrive.

We proudly serve nearly 127,000 locations today. And our long-term ambition is to scale this impact across new geographies, new market segments and new verticals. As we think about not just the coming years, but what's possible over the next decade, I firmly believe we can serve many multiples of our current customer count by both increasing market penetration in our current markets and continuing to expand our addressable markets over time.

Over the past year, we've been focusing on disciplined investments that align with our most important priorities and support our long-term vision. And we have so much to be proud of. While the progress over the past 10 years has been tremendous, we're still early in unlocking the full potential of the opportunity that lies ahead.

We've increased our outlook for the full year based on our performance in the third quarter, and we remain focused on the four strategic priorities we laid out earlier this year. Number one, scaling locations and market share in our core business; number two, expanding our offering for restaurants that customers love; number three, expanding our addressable market into new adjacencies and finally; number four, setting up the company to deliver ongoing operating leverage as we scale.

First, scaling restaurant locations and gaining share in our core business. Over the past three years we've more than doubled our market share in the US, including recently signed mid-market brands Metro Diner, Giordano’s Pizza, and Earl Corporation, but we’re still only at 14% penetration. Our purpose-built restaurant platform and local go-to-market engine create a flywheel effect as we increase density in local markets, driving approximately 7,000 net-adds in the quarter.

Our customers continue to choose Toast as they expand locations, solidifying our position in the market as the choice for growing successful restaurants. Here’s a story that speaks to this momentum. Cultivate Food and Coffee is a full-service restaurant and coffee concept in the Atlanta area that recently opened their third location with Toast. Cultivate uses a variety of Toast products to increase speed of service and reduce errors across their locations.

For example, servers are able to process orders in half the time, with 80% fewer errors, using our Toast Go handhelds. And even though Cultivate’s new location has more complex payroll needs than before, managers are able to save time and process payroll in just minutes through Toast.

These time savings add up: we heard from Cultivate that the efficiency gains from Toast free them up to create a positive environment for staff and memorable experiences for guests. It’s stories like this that inspire us and our team to keep innovating.

Moving on, our second priority is expanding our offering for restaurants with products and experiences customers love. To help our customers drive demand we’ve just released two new products to help restaurants reach their guests, Branded App and SMS Marketing.

First, our new Branded App allows our customers to build a best-in-class native app experience for iOS and Android including integrated digital ordering, delivery, loyalty, and more. This helps our customers level the playing field with much larger brands at a fraction of the cost and has been particularly successful with our multi-unit SMB’s and mid-market customers. This builds on our website product released earlier in the year as we round out the guest facing products included in our essential, premium, and pro tiers of our Digital Storefront Suite.

With multiple offerings at various price points, we now provide options for a variety of different businesses and show our customers how they can expand with us as they grow. Our customers are already seeing increasing guest loyalty through a branded app powered experience. For example, guests who order through the app are four times more likely to be repeat customers than those who order through a restaurant’s website.

Pita Way, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant with 37 locations across the Midwest, saw orders from their newly launched branded app make up almost 15% of their digital sales since they’ve launched. Second, we added a highly requested capability in SMS Marketing to our Marketing Suite to help our customers reach their guests directly and generate more revenue. Our customers will be the first to tell you, SMS Marketing just works.

Spaghettini, a full-service Italian restaurant in California, attributed over $11,000 in sales to SMS Marketing in its first month alone. It’s a critical tool when business is slow. For example, during a quiet period, Spaghettini sold out of a surf-and-turf special after promoting it with a text campaign. But we’re not just expanding our offering by releasing new products.

Our vertical SaaS strategy goes deep and focuses on a wide range of unique restaurant-first capabilities, what we refer to as our thousand little things. This fall alone we released over a dozen updates across products like Toast Now, Benchmarking, Kiosks, Toast Tables, and Payroll in response to direct customer feedback.

Switching gears, our third priority is expanding our addressable market into new adjacencies including food and beverage retail, international, and enterprise. These new verticals represent meaningful TAMs where we see a right to win, and our investments in these areas position us to drive sustained location growth over the long term.

We continue to see great signal across these market segments which has given us even more conviction to increase our investments in these areas as we head into 2025. In food and beverage retail, we’ve expanded product functionality to now accept EBT SNAP benefits which opens up more of the grocery and convenience store TAM.

We’re proud to be able to serve the over 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP, including customers at Gangnam Market, a 28,000 square foot market in Chicago that does over $10 million in sales annually and manages over 15,000 SKUs. Gangnam Market’s owners knew Toast would be able to meet the needs of their new concept because they had already used Toast in past restaurants.

Next, in International, we’re continuing to see momentum with month-over-month gains in attach for guest products that we rolled out this year which is helping us drive our unit economics and sales productivity. Customers in the UK, Ireland, and Canada can now also access Toast Now, our mobile operator app, where they can view real-time data about their restaurant.

As we continue to invest internationally and see the attach rates of our products improve, we have even more conviction in what international markets represent for Toast as long-term growth drivers. And within enterprise, I’m excited to announce we’ve won Potbelly Sandwich Works and will be deploying Toast across their 400-plus locations in the US.

Our pipeline entering 2025 is really strong, and we continue to make progress across our roll-outs with Marriott, MTY group, NBC, and many others. And lastly, our fourth priority is to continue to deliver ongoing operating leverage as we scale.

In 2024, we reshaped our cost structure, positioning us to invest behind the priorities we’ve laid out to drive durable growth over the long term while continuing to expand our margins towards the targets we presented at our Investor Day. I am confident in our team’s ability to make the right tradeoffs and set us up for the future.

As that wrap up, I’m confident in our team, the plan we have in place, and the opportunity ahead of us. Thank you to every Toaster for your dedication and passion for our mission. There's no question, we wouldn't be here without you.

Thank you to our customers. It’s an honor to serve you. And to our investors, thank you for continuing to believe in us and our potential. Now I’ll turn the call over to Elena to share more about this quarter’s results.

Elena Gomez

Thank you Aman and to everyone for joining. I also want to thank our employees, whose hard work and consistent execution led to another successful quarter with top and bottom-line results exceeding expectations. In the third quarter, ARR increased 28%, and total fintech and subscription gross profit, our recurring gross profit streams grew 35%.

Our strong top line growth is complemented by our efficient and disciplined approach to scaling the business, resulting in adjusted EBITDA of $113 million, a 30% margin on our recurring gross profit streams, and GAAP Operating Income of $34 million.

Third quarter results came in above our expectations, driven by strong topline results, including a higher contribution from Toast Capital and upside to SaaS revenue. We added approximately 7,000 net locations in Q3, increasing total locations to nearly 127,000, up 28% year over year.

The combination of our purpose-built platform and localized go-to-market motion continue to drive our momentum. With our strong performance year-to-date, we remain on track to deliver more net location adds in 2024 versus 2023.

SaaS ARR grew 33% year over year, driven by strong location growth and a 4% increase in SaaS ARPU on an ARR basis. Subscription revenue increased 44% year over year, growing faster than SaaS ARR due to ongoing focus across the organization to improve our ARR to revenue conversion. Part of that improvement is sustainable going forward, and part of the increase in subscription revenue was a one-time benefit.

Payments ARR grew 23% and fintech gross profit increased 27% in the third quarter. GPV was $41.7 billion, growing 24% year over year with GPV per location down approximately 3% versus last year. Net take rate was 56 basis points with a core net take rate of 45 basis points.

We made targeted payments pricing changes for a small cohort of customers in September. It had minimal impact in the quarter, and we expect a small benefit to net take rate in Q4. As we’ve discussed, we are building a motion for ongoing small, targeted price adjustments and view pricing as one lever to complement our primary growth drivers over the long-term.

Gross profit from non-payments fintech solutions increased to $43 million driven by healthy demand for Toast Capital. Defaults remain in line with our expectations and due to continued optimization and the addition of forward flow, bad debt associated with Toast Capital is down relative to the prior year even as we scale the program.

Let me share one story that shows how customers value the fast, low friction access to capital to grow their business. The Bond Group, which owns the popular speakeasy and ice cream shop UES in New York City, used Toast Capital to help with early operations for a new concept called Champagne Problems they opened earlier this year.

The quick and seamless access to funding allowed the owner to maintain strategic control of her business, while avoiding the time and complexity associated with traditional loans. The Bond Group considers Toast to be an ideal partner for growth given Toast’s unique visibility into their financials and business operations, and plans to use Toast Capital to help with future expansions.

Shifting back to the P&L, total operating expenses excluding bad debt and credit related expenses increased 11% year over year in the third quarter, accelerating versus the first half of 2024 due to the planned reinvestments in our highest priority areas.

Sales & Marketing expenses were up 25% year over year in Q3 as we made targeted investments across our TAM-expansion areas, upsell, and US go-to-market channels to increase market share gains. R&D increased 5% year over year in the third quarter, reflecting investments aligned with our product strategy.

As Aman mentioned, we recently announced SMS Marketing, Branded App and over a dozen new features across our platform, reflecting the continued innovation to further differentiate our offering and provide more value for customers. We’re also investing behind our TAM expansion areas. In retail we’re adding more product integrations like accepting SNAP EBT payments in our grocery and convenience segments and deepening our retail inventory management offering. Internationally, we’re rolling out more products, including Toast Now, gift cards, and expanding third-party integrations.

Excluding $18 million of bad debt and credit related expenses, G&A declined 8% year over year. We expect continued operating leverage in G&A as we maintain a focus on driving efficiencies, including through automation and global diversification of our workforce.

Adjusted EBITDA was $113 million in the quarter and margins expanded 17 percentage points year over year to 30%. The strong Q3 results reflect the healthy topline growth and our commitment to prudently scaling the business while balancing investments in more nascent areas like food and beverage retail, international, and enterprise to lay the foundation to deliver durable growth for years to come.

Our Q3 margin also benefits from typical payments seasonality. GAAP operating income was $34 million in Q3, reflecting our strong operating performance and disciplined approach to managing stock-based compensation expenses. And free cash flow totaled $97 million in the third quarter.

Moving to capital allocation. Year-to-date through the third quarter, we repurchased over 2 million shares for $56 million for an average price of $23 per share. Early in the third quarter, we also repurchased a warrant representing 5 million shares, reflecting our focus on reducing dilution. We will continue to be opportunistic based on market conditions and act judiciously in support of building long-term shareholder value.

Turning to guidance. For the fourth quarter, we expect total subscription and fintech gross profit to grow in the 32% to 35% range year over year and adjusted EBITDA to be $90 million to $100 million. The sequential decline in adjusted EBITDA and margin compared to the third quarter reflects a typical seasonal decline in fourth quarter GPV per location as well as our planned ongoing reinvestments to set ourselves up for sustained healthy growth in both 2025 and over the long term.

For the full year, we now expect 32% to 33% growth in fintech and subscription gross profit, and $352 million to $362 million in adjusted EBITDA, representing a 26% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint, marking an approximately 20 percentage point improvement in margin versus last year.

Thus far in 2024 we have delivered meaningful adjusted EBITDA outperformance and significant margin expansion after resetting our cost structure at the beginning of the year and aligning our investments with our highest priority areas. As we exit the year, our strong financial profile enables us to invest in the business to position us for both a strong 2025 and long-term durable growth. We will focus on balancing growth with modest margin expansion as we march towards the 30% to 35% medium-term goal we laid out at investor day.

To wrap up, we are executing across the board and are extremely proud of what we have accomplished so far in 2024 and in our position heading into 2025. Now, I will turn the call back over to the operator to begin Q&A.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator instructions) Josh Baer, Morgan Stanley.

Joshua Baer

Great. Thanks for the question and congrats on a nice quarter. Questions is on location growth ahead. Your TAM is expanding, execution is strong. You benefit from more efficiency in your density markets, and you're talking about bringing the momentum from this year into 2025. Does that mean that you can add more locations in '25 versus '24? Is it a similar number? Just wondering how you're thinking about the trajectory of location additions?

Aman Narang

Hey Josh. Josh, look, I'll start by saying we've had a great quarter, and we had 7,000 net adds. I think overall for the year, we've got strong net adds in 2024. It's really led by our flywheel markets in our core business. These flywheel markets continue to drive strong productivity and stronger productivity than our other markets. And the number of flywheel markets continues to increase.

In parallel, we're seeing good early momentum, CBG Retail at our Horizon 1 international market. And that does give us more conviction to invest more in those businesses next year. We also had a great win in a top billing enterprise, continue to see moment there as well, steady momentum.

And if you just zoom out and think about the next decade versus the next year -- like we recognize that it's critical like to both scale and drive -- to both scale and drive market share in our core US business now while expanding our TAM across new verticals and new market segments. And so overall, we're confident in our ability to continue to drive location growth into next year

Joshua Baer

Okay. Got it. Thank you.

Aman Narang

Thanks, Josh.

Operator

Samad Samana, Jefferies.

Samad Samana

Hi, good evening and thanks for taking my questions. It's great to see the strong results. Maybe first, I'll start on some of the newer items that you mentioned, the Branded App and the SMS Marketing, other ways for you guys to continue to add value that are not just kind of core inside of the restaurant. Just how are we thinking about the upsell or cross-sell motion of those products? Is it a different type of sale? And how should we think about maybe attach rates? And then just Elena, is there a different gross margin profile for those revenue streams?

Aman Narang

Yeah. Thanks, Samad. I can start Elena, you can jump in after the Branded App and the SMS Marketing tools, they're really nice additions to our guest suite to help our customers drive loyalty and demand. And the early feedback from customers has been great. And we're seeing, especially in mid-market and our multi-unit SMB customers -- really pick it up.

I think as we think about our longer-term growth strategy. It's both driving locations. That's why we're talking about driving locations in our core business as well as expand the TAM and continuing to invest in our product innovation and continue to make the existing products better. And so this is just one more step to help us continue to make our guest suite an even stronger product in the market.

Elena Gomez

Yeah, Samad, to the point on gross profit for those products, it's too early, but I can just tell you the discipline that we've seen -- that you've seen us really execute against and the focus on unit economics and payback periods, that doesn't change as we add more products to our platform. So we'll keep an eye on it, but nothing to report. It's too early.

Samad Samana

Great. And then just a follow-up on the price increases. You guys let us know very clearly that it was going to be very targeted. And I think there's some chatter out there on the different magnitude that maybe some people have experienced. I'm curious how long we should think about that rolling through the whole base.

Is something that will take several quarters? Is this something that will take several years? And when should we -- any kind of expectation on what the tailwind will be when it's fully baked into the installed base?

Elena Gomez

Thanks, Samad, for the question. So just to frame how we think about pricing, Aman alluded to it a little bit just a minute ago. But as we think about the growth algorithm of the business, right, we think about locations and ARPU as the two primary growth levers and pricing really complements that alongside.

And the way we think about it is we're going to make target pricing adjustments and build this muscle over time. And so what you saw us do in Q3 was made very targeted price changes for a small cohort of customers went into effect in September. So that's why we comment minimal impact in Q3, some small impact in Q4. But I would think about pricing as something that is going to be with us for a long time, think about it more of as a long-term strategy. And occasionally, we will make targeted pricing adjustments where it makes sense.

Samad Samana

Great. Thank you again.

Aman Narang

Sure.

Operator

Stephen Sheldon, William Blair.

Stephen Sheldon

Thanks and also big congrats on the strong quarter. So one is a really encouraging win with Potbelly's and enterprise. So just curious how that enterprise pipeline is building? I know it usually takes a lot longer to convert deals there. And for customers that you've won upmarket, what are some of the bigger factors that have helped you win versus competitive solutions?

Aman Narang

Thanks, Stephen. Potbelly is a great win for us. I've actually got one down the street for me in Massachusetts, I live. I've always loved their food and their bottled peppers. So it's a great brand, excited to partner with them to get them rolled out.

As we think about just our enterprise pipeline, I think every year, the thing that I see is we continue to build on the previous year, which is a really good sign. In terms of just the scale we're getting the types of opportunities we're seeing, the scale of the opportunities. And that's really a testament to, of course, our go-to-market execution, but even more importantly, the investments we've been making in our product to continue to support and build out the capabilities upmarket, whether it's enterprise, config management, some of the capabilities we offer above store to help restaurants manage at scale.

And I think the other piece of it is just there's some custom capability that each of these has, and so building out that capability as well is something we're working on. And the way I think about it, this is enterprise as we think about the next decade, is an important growth vector for us. But it's going to be steady alongside some of the other growth vectors we've talked about in international and enterprise -- international and retail, and of course, our core US SMB business.

Samad Samana

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Dominic Ball, Redburn Atlantic.

Dominic Ball

Hello Aman and Elena, great job as usual. I mean really impressive on software ARPU expansion. Can you speak a little bit more towards where the such sharp acceleration quarter-on-quarter has come from? And then going forward into 2025, how does this also change as you start to win even more retail international and larger merchants?

Elena Gomez

Yeah, sure. So the comment to answer your question is what happened with the step-up in SaaS revenue this quarter, really proud actually of the team's execution here. There was a focus in the organization to improve our ARR to revenue conversion. The team focused on more specifically, improving the billing infrastructure and looking at the end-to-end quote-to-cash process. And so that resulted in more ARR converting to revenue.

And as I commented, some of that is a onetime benefit. We'll see some -- a little bit more in Q4 on a onetime basis. But the way you should think about the future is -- in Q3, we saw ARR revenue conversion higher than we've seen historically. So we won't -- we shouldn't expect it to be as high as Q3, but certainly higher than historical levels.

Aman Narang

Okay. And Dominic just a bit on that, you asked about some of the new segments and what they mean. We've seen slightly higher ARPU so far in CPG retail than our core US SMB business and smaller ARPU in international markets.

But across both of these businesses, Elena and team and all of us are really carefully looking at the unit economics and contribution margins as we scale them. And if you just look at this year, one of the things I'm really proud of is we've been able to grow these businesses while driving margin expansion this year. It is because there's so much overlap across the core platform and what these new market segments need.

Dominic Ball

That's great. Thank you so much. If you don't mind me to ask one more. I mean can you give us any numbers on terms of location wins for international and retail for this quarter?

Aman Narang

Yeah, just continued momentum really from our Investor Day. We -- I think we had shared some numbers then. And the progress we're seeing across both has been really positive. In CPG retail, we're seeing good progress across all of the -- whether it's grocery or convenience or bottle shops.

And then international, we're continuing to add more and more of the products, which is improving our unit economics, and our productivity. And so just continue to see really good momentum going to next year. And next -- in '25, we expect to invest more in these businesses based on what signal we're seeing so far this year

Dominic Ball

Cool. Thank you.

Operator

Timothy Chiodo, UBS.

Timothy Chiodo

Great. Thanks for taking the question. I want to dig in on to capital a little bit. So this business is a key advantage of you being the system of record, and it's not just about the SaaS and the payments, but clearly, this is another advantage that you have, you're in sort of that pull position.

This topic has become more topical with investors given Clover is somewhat leaning into their Clover Capital business. Square Capital has been delivering good growth for Square. So with all that as a backdrop, when I look at your volumes as a percentage of GPV, it's sort of in the below 1% level. And the program is still relatively nascent compared to Square Capital. Clearly, that's a very different business, right, different vertical distribution, merchant size, et cetera.

But they're more in sort of the 2.5% range, and I just wanted to see if we could talk a little bit about where you think you might sit longer term? Is it in that 1% to 2% range? Could it possibly be higher? And there are certainly good arguments on both sides? Thanks.

Elena Gomez

Yeah. Thanks, Tim, for the question. It's a fair question. Like first of all, let me just start by saying the team's execution here has been excellent. And I think the demand for the product is very clear, right? Customers are valuing the fast, low-friction access to capital. And you saw the performance this quarter getting up to $43 million.

And the best thing as we continue to optimize the program, default rates are where we expect them to be. So all in all, it's a really healthy program. As we think about the long term, we're going to continue to grow it in a balanced way.

Other companies have different profiles of customers, so you got to take that into consideration. But over the long term, there's no reason why we could grow the program through more attach. I think we just want to make sure we do that in a very balanced risk-adjusted manner. But we feel really confident where the team is executing today.

Timothy Chiodo

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Dan Dolev, Mizhuo.

Dan Dolev

Hey, guys, really amazing results here. I just want to ask like kind of bigger long-term strategic question in terms of sort of next year? I know you had the Analyst Day, but is there -- in your discussions, if there have been any sort of re-prioritizations into the different initiatives that you're going to take whether international or any other products, given the recent evolvement over the last few months? Thank you.

Aman Narang

Yeah. Hi, Dan, I think a lot of it is consistency with what we outlined at Investor Day. We've seen a really good year in terms of progress against all of our efforts to drive location growth and ARPU growth, and that's continuing to get more markets into flywheel, and continuing to expand our product portfolio in ways that has impact for customers.

And that's really the foundation. As we think about all the future growth opportunities we have, scaling in our core business and driving towards market leadership is foundational. That's the most important thing. As we think about the future, one of the most important things over the next decade is in addition to scaling our core investing to open up the TAM in areas where we see really good opportunity, where there's right -- we think where the there's a right to win, and where we think there's great unit economics and overlap with our platform.

And so I think the team has done a great job of finding some of those areas, right, like with international with some of the key markets there, with CPG retail, and we're going to invest some more go-to-market capacity in those areas next year. We're going to keep investing in enterprise business, and also keeping same product expansion to make the products that we have better attach rates.

And so really, the strategy is consistent with what we outlined at Analyst Day. There are also a few things that we're doing that are further out. So we do take some part of our investment in our R&D product in our R&D portfolio. And we're looking -- we're investing in things that are further out.

What we're looking to see is there any signal. Those are things that are where the team is learning, whether it's categories, other sub-verticals, other international markets, and we're going to -- we'll share more as when it's appropriate.

Dan Dolev

Got it. Well, great results.

Operator

Andrew Bauch, Wells Fargo.

This is Conan on for Andrew. I had a quick question on SaaS ARPU -- on your own metric, it was up 4% year over year and just looking at subscription revenue, it was up 12%. Can you go a little bit into what the -- I guess, difference is between the two?

Elena Gomez

Yeah, sure. At the highest level, there are differences at times between ARR and revenue based on timing, based on concessions or credit, things like that. And so that's the primary driver between the two. When talking about SaaS ARPU, we're talking about on an ARR basis, so just keep that in mind.

And in terms of the 4%, the execution of the team has been strong. And we view ARPU, as Aman mentioned, as one of the key growth levers alongside locations. So that's how we think about it.

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Will Nance, Goldman Sachs.

William Nance

Hey, I appreciate you taking the question. A lot of calls going on tonight, so I'll just ask one. But I wanted to ask about the retail push. Really exciting -- we've kind of seen it out in the wild. I have heard some great feedback on it.

And I'm just curious if you have any incremental thoughts on just how you're thinking about structure and go-to-market? How you're kind of weighing the benefits of, on the one hand, getting scale out of the existing sales force versus having more verticalized or kind of specialty sales force for that product?

Aman Narang

Thanks, Will. Yeah, as you said, we continue to see great momentum in retail across all the subcategories we're playing in. And if you look at 2025, it's giving us more confidence to invest. And I think part of it is, yes, like investing strategically with the team that is very focused on retail. But part of the benefit that we also have is we've got all the sales reps throughout the country that can help drive top of phone lead flow.

So we're thinking through what is the best approach to maximize growth, and that's something we're tweaking and testing. But at the highest level, thinking of the progress and the signal we've seen so far, this gives us conviction to lean and invest some more next year to see if we can build on the moment from this year. And thank you for the report that you shared our team. Appreciate that.

William Nance

Thanks guys. I appreciate you taking the questions.

Aman Narang

Thanks, Will.

Operator

Nick Setyan, Wedbush.

Nick Setyan

Thanks for taking the question and congrats on a great quarter. The restaurant industry seems to have troughed in July an uptick month over month all the way through October here. And so the question is, what that potentially be for GPV per location? Could that have troughed in Q3? And could we see -- expect to see improvement going forward?

Elena Gomez

Yeah, thanks for the question. So GPV per location was down 3%, consistent actually with Q2, and it's been relatively consistent over the last several quarters. As we head into Q4, it will be in the same range. and that's what our guidance reflects. And we're monitoring, obviously, always monitoring the macro.

It's a tight band. We always say it's going to stay within a type, and we still continue to believe that. And as we consider the kind of over the next couple of quarters, we expect it to be in that similar trend.

Nick Setyan

Thank you.

Operator

Jason Koperberg, Bank of America.

Hey, this is Melissa on for Jason. I wanted to just ask about the net new ads of 7,000 this quarter. Are they fairly balanced between new restaurant openings and competitive takeaways or what can you tell us about the mix there? And a quick question on churn, is it still in the slightly above 10% range on annualized basis or are there any updates to that metric? Thanks.

Aman Narang

Sure. Yeah, I think 7,000 net ads, it's largely been consistent in terms of the trends we've seen in the past, good mix of new openings as well as existing restaurants that are switching as they upgrade, and the great thing is our go to market team does a great job. In either case, you know, we've got some got some reps hitting quota with (inaudible) and new openings and some with existing restaurants, and so can compete either way.

And in terms of churn, it's largely aligned with what we've shared historically. When we do see churn, it'll be smaller restaurants. And so the impact of ARR is smaller. And our churn metrics just --

Elena Gomez

Similar range.

Aman Narang

Thank you, everybody.

Operator

Please conclude today's conference call. Thank you for joining.