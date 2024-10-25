Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Third Coast Bancshares Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
27 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Natalie Hairston; Investor Relations; Dennard Lascar Associates, LLC

Bart Caraway; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Third Coast Bancshares Inc

R. John Mcwhorter; Chief Financial Officer of the Company, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of the Bank; Third Coast Bancshares Inc

Audrey Duncan; Senior Executive Vice President, Credit Officer of the Bank; Third Coast Bancshares Inc

Matt Olney; Analyst; Stephens Inc.

Michael Rose; Analyst; Raymond James

Woody Lay; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods North America

Bernard Von Gizycki; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

David Storms; Analyst; Stonegate Capital Partners

Presentation

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Third Coast Bancshares third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Natalie Hairston of Investor Relations. Thank you, Natalie you may now begin.

Natalie Hairston

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for Third Coast Bancshares conference call and webcast to review our third quarter 2024 results. With me today is Bart Caraway, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; John McWhorter, Chief Financial Officer; and Audrey Duncan, Chief Credit Officer.
First, a few housekeeping items. There will be a replay of today's call, and it will be available by webcast on the Investors section of our website at ir.thirdcoast.bank. There will also be a telephonic replay available until November 1 and more information on how to access these replay features was included in yesterday's earnings release.
Please note that the information reported on this call speaks only as of today, October 24, 2024, and therefore, you are advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay listening or transcript reading. In addition, the comments made by management during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Federal Securities Laws.
These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management. However, various risks, uncertainties and contingencies could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in the statements made by management. The listener or reader is encouraged to read the annual report on Form 10-K that was filed on March 7, 2024, to better understand those risks, uncertainties and contingencies.
The comments made today may also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures were included in yesterday's earnings release, which can be found on the Third Coast's website.
Now I would like to turn the call over to Third Coast's Chairman, President and CEO, Mr. Bart Caraway. Bart?

and

Recommended Stories