Q3 2024 Teradyne Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Traci Tsuchiguchi; President of Investor Relations; Teradyne Inc

Gregory Smith; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Teradyne Inc

Sanjay Mehta; Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Treasurer; Teradyne Inc

Mehdi Hosseini; Analyst; SIG

Vivek Arya; Analyst; BofA Global Research

Timothy Arcuri; Analyst; UBS Group AG

Samik Chatterjee; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co

Brian Chin; Analyst; Stifel Nicolaus & Co, Inc

C.J. Muse; Analyst; Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P

Toshiya Hari; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Krish Sankar; Analyst; TD Cowen

Gus Richard; Analyst; Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q3 2024 Teradyne Incorporated earnings conference call.
(Operator Instructions)
Please note, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Traci Tsuchiguchi. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Traci Tsuchiguchi

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our discussion of Teradyne's most recent financial results. I'm joined this morning by our CEO, Greg Smith; and our CFO, Sanjay Mehta. Following our opening remarks, we'll provide details of our performance for the third quarter of 2024 and our outlook for the fourth quarter of '24.
The press release containing our third quarter results was issued last evening. We are providing slides as well as a copy of this earnings script on the Investor page of the Teradyne website that may be helpful in following the discussion. Replays of this call will be available via the same page after the call ends.
The matters that we discuss today will include forward-looking statements that involve risk factors that could cause the current results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We caution listeners not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this presentation.
We encourage you to review the safe harbor statement contained in slides accompanying this presentation as well as the risk factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.
Additionally, these forward-looking statements are made only as of today. During today's call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures. We have posted additional information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, were available on the Investor page of our website.
Looking ahead between now and our next earnings call, Teradyne expects to participate in technology or industrial-focused conferences hosted by RW Baird and UBS. Additionally, please note that we are planning to host a financial analyst meeting at our headquarters in North Reading, Massachusetts in the afternoon of March 11, 2025. Following Greg and Sanjay's comments this morning, we'll open up the call for questions. This call is scheduled for one hour. Greg?

