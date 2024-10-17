Q3 2024 Synchrony Financial Earnings Call

Participants

Brian Doubles; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Synchrony Financial

Brian Wenzel; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Synchrony Financial

Kathryn Miller; Investor Relations; Synchrony Financial

Ryan Nash; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Terry Ma; Analyst; Barclays

Don Fandetti; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Moshe Orenbuch; Analyst; TD Cowen

Sanjay Sakhrani; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods North America

Mihir Bhatia; Analyst; BofA Global Research

Mark DeVries; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

John Hecht; Analyst; Jefferies

Jeff Adelson; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Rick Shane; Analyst; JPMorgan

Presentation

Brian Doubles

(technical difficulty) which is available on Gibson.com and at the Gibson Garage, Nashville flagship store. Gibson will also participate as part of our manufacturer OEM sponsorship program to drive customer engagement with their dealer framework, as well as the synchrony, music and sound network.

Synchrony is also excited to launch a strategic partnership between CareCredit and Albertsons companies, a leading food and drug retailer in our communities. This collaboration allows customers to use their care credit card to pay for select health and wellness items in nearly 2,200 Albertsons company stores, which includes Albertsons, Safeway, bonds, Acme, Shaws and Jasco. This adds to our expanding list of partners such as Sam's Club, Walgreens and Walmart, where care credit is accepted for payment of select health and wellness products and services.

And lastly, synchrony is proud to launch a first of its kind payment experience for pet parents with our patent pending insurance reimbursement functionality that will streamline the process for managing pet health care expenses.

Customers who have both a care credit and pets, best insurance product will now be able to have their pets best insurance claims directly reimbursed to their care credit, health and wellness credit card. This seamless new technology reflects synchrony's focus on driving best in class experiences. And through our collaboration with independence pet holdings builds on our commitment to enable more pets to get the veterinary care they need.

So whether it's through the delivery of scalable innovative financial solutions that empower our customers or the addition and renewal of partnerships that span most consumer spend categories. Synchrony is powering access, flexibility and utility for our customers and partners alike. And in turn, we are driving greater long term value for our stakeholders.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Brian to discuss our financial performance in greater detail.

Brian Wenzel

Thanks, Brian, and good morning everyone. Synchrony delivered another quarter of strong financial results demonstrating the resilience of our differentiated business model and our ability to execute across our key strategic priorities to deliver consistently compelling outcome for our stakeholders.

Any loan receivables reached $102 million in the third quarter, reflecting growth of 4% compared to last year as the benefit of an approximately 60 basis points decrease in payment rate, more than offset the 4% decline in purchase volume.

Net revenue grew 10% to [$3.8 billion] due to the combined impact of higher interest of fees, lower RSA and higher other income. Net interest income increased 6% to $4.6 billion as interest and fees grew 7% primarily reflecting growth in average loan receivables and a higher loan receivable yield.

Our loan receivable yield grew at 30 basis points due to the combined impact of our product, pricing and policy changes or PPPCs and lower payment rate, partially offset by higher reversals. Total interest bearing liabilities cost was 4.78%, 44 basis points higher year-over-year due to higher benchmark rates.

RSA of $914 million were 3.57% of average loan receivables in the third quarter and declined $65 million versus the prior year primarily driven by higher net charge offs and other income increased to $119 million . Primarily related to the impact of our PPPC related fees which were partially offset by the impact of our pets best disposition and venture investment gains and losses. Provision for credit losses increased to $1.6 billion reflecting higher net charge offs and a $47 million reserve build.

Other expenses grew 3% to $1.2 billion which was driven by cost relating to the allied lending acquisition technology investments and preparatory expenses related to the late fee rule change partially offset by lower operational losses.

The preparatory expenses related to late fee rule change reflected $11 million of incremental costs related to both the execution of our PPPCs and the implementation costs of the rule itself should become effective. Even with these incremental costs, the efficiency ratio was 31.2% for the third quarter, an improvement of approximately 200 basis points versus last year reflecting Synchrony's continued cost, discipline and commitment to driving operational leverage in our business.

Taken together, synchrony generated net earnings of $789 million or $1.94 per diluted share.

This produced a return on average assets of 2.6% and a return on tangible common equity of 24.3%.

Next, I'll cover our key credit trends on slide. Nine at quarter end, our 30 plus delinquency rate was 4.78% versus 4.40% in the prior year and '16 basis points above our historical average from the third quarter of 2017 to 2019. Our 90 plus delinquency rate was 2.33% versus 2.06% in the prior year and '20 basis points above our historical average from the third quarter of 2017 to 2019.

And our net charge off rate was 6.06% in the third quarter versus 4.60% in the prior year and 97 basis points above our historical average from the third quarter of 2017 to 2019. Our allowance for credit losses as a percent of loan receivables was 10.79% which was generally consistent with the second quarter coverage ratio of 10.74%.

On slide 10, the credit actions we've taken from mid-2023 to early 2024 are improving our delinquency trajectory as the rate of year-over-year growth in both 30 plus and 90 plus delinquency rates continue to decelerate.

We'll continue to closely monitor our portfolio performance as well as credit trends for the broader industry given our share consumer and we'll take additional credit actions if necessary. While the actions we have taken since last year have reduced new account and purchase volume growth in the short term, we expect they will strengthen our portfolios position as we exit 2024 and support our ability to deliver our targeted risk adjusted returns over the long term.

Turning to slide 11, Synchrony's funding capital and liquidity continued to provide a strong foundation for our business. During the third quarter, Synchrony grew our direct deposits by approximately $780 million reduced our broker deposits by $1.5 billion and issued $750 million of senior unsecured fixed to flowing rate notes due in 2030.

At quarter end, deposits represent 84% of our total funding while secured and unsecured debt each representing 8% of our total funding, respectively. Total liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities were $22.4 billion. And $1.9 billion increase versus last year and represented 18.8% of total asset, a 60 basis points increase from last year.

Focusing on our capital ratios. As a reminder, we elected to take the benefit of the [Cecil] transition rules issued by the joint federal banking agencies. Synchrony will make a final transition adjustment to our regulatory capital metrics of approximately 50 basis points in January 2025.

The impact of Cecil has already been recognized in our income statement and balance sheet. Under the Cecil transition rules, we ended the third quarter with a CET one ratio at 13.1% 30 basis points higher than last year's 12.8%.

Our Tier-1 capital ratio was 14.3% 70 basis points above last year, our total capital ratio increased 70 basis points to 16.4%. And our Tier-1 capital plus reserves ratio on a fully phased in basis increased to 24.5% compared to 22.9% last year.

They returned $399 million to shareholders during the third quarter which consisted of $300 million in share purchases and $99 million in common stock dividends. As of quarter end, we had $700 million remaining in our share of purchase authorization for the period ending June 30, 2025.

Remains well positioned to return capital shareholders as guided by our business performance, market conditions, regulatory restrictions and subject to our capital plan. Turning to our outlook, Synchrony remains focused on executing our key strategic priorities and taking the appropriate actions to reinforce our business performance for years to come, particularly our ability to deliver our long term financial targets on average over time.

We have been closely monitoring our portfolio and believe that both our credit actions and the PPPCs are performing in line with our expectations. With the first quarter of our PPPCs in effect, we are experiencing slightly lower paper statement fee income than expected, but stronger enrollment in [ebel]. We're also experiencing less customer attrition than expected, which is a testament to the value propositions of the products we offer.

We will continue to track the financial and operational impact on our customers, partners and portfolios to determine alongside our partners whether any refinements to our strategies are warranted to achieve our shared objectives of sustainable risk adjusted growth and our targeted long term returns.

As a reminder specifically related to the framework around the pending late fee rule change. And our PPP CS there continues to be uncertainty regarding the timing and outcome of late fee related litigation that was filed in March. The potential changes in consumer behavior that could occur as a result of AP rule change and any potential changes in consumer behavior in response to the PPPCs, we and the broader industry have implemented as a result of the new rule.

Outcomes, natural performance rates, any of these uncertainties could impact our outlook. With that framework, let's turn to our outlook for the remainder of 2024. We expect the consumer to continue to manage their spending, which when combined with our credit actions should result in low single digit decline in purchase volume for the fourth quarter. We continue to expect payment rates to moderate which when combined with the purchase buying expectations should contribute to low single digit growth in ending loan receivables compared to last year.

Even if the late fee rule was not implemented on October 1 as assumed in our previous outlook and the continued uncertainty with regard to late fee litigation, we assume the late fee rule will not become effective in 2024.

As a result, we expect net interest income to remain sequentially flat as the impacts of our PPPCs are offset by seasonally higher reversals. Other income is expected to remain consistent with the third quarter level. [RCA] will continue to line program and company performance and should decrease sequentially on a dollar basis and as a percentage of average loan receivables reflecting the net impact of seasonally higher net charge offs on flat revenue.

Other expenses expect to increase sequentially with the seasonally higher growth. And from a credit perspective, we expect delinquencies to follow seasonality in the fourth quarter. We also continue to expect the second half, 2024 net charge off rate will be lower than the first half.

Lastly, we continue to expect our year end 2024 reserve rate to be generally in line with the year end 2023 rate. Given these assumptions, Synchrony expects to deliver fully polluted earnings per share between $8.45 and $8.55 for the full year 2024.

The approximate 80% improvement from the midpoint of our prior full year EPS outlook reflects a combination of factors. First, the rule or assumption that the late fee will be implemented on October 1, 2024, and therefore also the removal of the related benefit from the RSA offset.

Second, the impact of our PPPCs and the increase in RSA associated with those changes. And finally, strong performance of our core business as we enter the fourth quarter. In summary, Synchrony has continued to deliver on key strategic priorities that matter most to our stakeholders. We remain confident in the measures we've taken thus far to strengthen our business in an evolving environment and believe we're well positioned to drive resilient risk adjusted returns over the long term.

With that, I'll now turn the call back over to Brian for his closing thoughts.

Brian Doubles

Thanks, Brian. Synchrony is leveraging our proprietary data and analytics, our deep lending expertise and our innovative digital capabilities to provide seamless customer experiences, compelling value propositions and enhanced utility with each customer interaction we have.

We are increasingly anywhere our customers want to be met with financial solutions that drive loyalty and sales for our partners providers and small businesses. And we are consistently deepening our leadership position while driving sustainable risk adjusted growth and long term value for our shareholders. With that, I'll turn the call back to Katherine to open the Q&A

Question and Answer Session

Kathryn Miller

That concludes our prepared remarks. We will now begin the Q&A session. So that we can accommodate as many of you as possible. I'd like to ask the participants to please limit yourself to one primary and one follow up question. If you have additional questions, the investor relations team will be available after the call. Operator, please start the Q&A session.

Operator

(Operator Instructions)

Ryan Nash, Goldman Sachs.

Ryan Nash

Hey, good morning everyone. Brian, maybe you could unpack the NII guy for us a little bit. I understand 4Q is seasonally lower from reversals as you highlighted. But how did the PPPCs fit in along with your liability sensitive position? Which I don't think you're highlighting your comments.

And then I guess just given forward curve expectations outside of seasonality. Do you expect the NIM to have a continued upward bias over the next several quarters? Thanks.

Brian Doubles

Yeah, thanks Ryan. So when you think about NII sequentials, you step into the fourth quarter. The first, when you think about the trends that are into delinquency and units flowing into delinquency, dollars assessed on late fees should be down on in 4Q versus 3Q.

You combine that with higher reversals that that is essentially offsetting the positivity you should see and you will see on interest income. And the benefit that we see in interest expense. So it kind of washes out in the quarter more just a function of how the favorability from delinquecies impacting late fees.

And you start to think out a bit against the net interest margin for a second, you should continue to see the interest component relative to the PPPCs as well as the rate as payment rates decline, increase and guide the NIM higher.

And you should also see a benefit of interest expense that will lag a little bit because of the reset of the debt stack, particularly in the CDS that happens over the first Half of the year. So there's generally more, more tailwinds as you think about margin as you move into next year. But it's going to be a little bit lagged given the reset of CDS in the first half of the year, vocal which happens in the second quarter.

Ryan Nash

Got it. And then as my follow up question. Your outlook for credit calls for delinquencies to follow seasonality, I guess. First, do you expect losses to do the same? And then in terms of delinquencies following seasonality? Like, what does that mean for the trajectory of losses into '25? And if they do follow seasonality can losses move back below 6% into next year. Thank you.

Brian Doubles

Yeah. So Ryan, we'll be back in January to talk really, really about next year. But, but I think here's a couple of things, I would think about credit as, as a whole. First, there's probably four points that raised number one, the delinquency trends themselves. We're seeing strong entry rate which is better than the prepandemic period which is continuing to benefit the flow into delinquency.

We're seeing early stage delinquency really being stable as far as its performance month on month. And then we're seeing some improvement in the last several months in late stage collections which are positive.

So I think the delinquency trends are, are, are doing fairly well. When you think about that relative to seasonality, the last several months, we've actually been low to mid-single digit, better than seasonality when you look at '17 to '19 period.

So that's a favorable trend that continues to go back. Then you go back the last several months again, I think I've highlighted publicly the vintage performance, both of the second half of '23 in the first half of '24 albeit very early. It's better than the '18 vintages. And again, I think you can see both in the purchase volume and the new account origination.

Most certainly the credit actions are having some effect there which I think bolsters credit as we move back through, our underwriting is designed to give us that, that 5.5% to 6%. So the intention and the intention would be that we would get back to that point. Again we're moving down. I can see in the slides that the year-over-year growth and delinquecies, both 30 plus and 90 plus continue to decline.

So again, tracking to our expectations as we move through the remaining part of '24.

Ryan Nash

Thanks, Brian.

Brian Doubles

Thanks Ryan. Have a good day.

Operator

Terry Ma, Barclays.

Terry Ma

Hey, thank you. Good morning. So you called out a 30 basis points year-over-year increase in loan yields from PPPC lower payment rates and all set by interest reversals. Any way you can kind of quantify each of those components and maybe just help us think about how that PPPC component kind of grows into next year.

Brian Doubles

Yeah, Terry, we're not going to break out the individual components of the PPPCs by the lines, but most certainly the benefit is flowing through on the interest, interest yield line. Number one, you can, it is math a little bit when you think sequentially given the, the game in the second quarter on the Visa shares, but, but clearly it's showing up another income.

Again, this is the first full quarter that we have the first phase of the CIT in. We continue to expect that to build into next year. I think when we come back in January, we'll try to provide a little bit more view on that. I think when you take a step back, Terry, the important thing and I highlighted in my prepared remarks is that the actions we've taken have generally been in line with our expectations. There's a positivity in the fact that, , customer attrition is not. As high our expectations. Now, again, that would have had a reserve release.

So it's negative from a financial perspective, but it's really better from a customer standpoint as they recognize the value propositions of our cards. We did highlight paper statements with a little bit lower than expectations. Partially due to softeners, partially due to our accounts being a little bit lower than expectations, but all in all good.

Option of the bill and our customers willingness to change behavior and do that has been positive. So when we look at that, generally speaking, it aligns. So even though there's a little bit less customer attrition, that generally means the core is performing a little bit better. So as we sit here today, , we are where we are feeling good about where we are, but we'll continue to watch customer behavior and we'll certainly watch the market. And a lot of issuers have already started to implement changes as this rule comes effective.

Terry Ma

Got it. That's helpful. And then just to follow up on credit, it seems, credit performance is more or less performing in line with your expectations. But as I look at the charge off rate for this year, it's running somewhat north of 6%. I don't want to tie it to your initial guide that maybe just talk about how credit performance has evolved relative to kind of what you expected coming into this year?

Brian Doubles

Yeah. The way I think about it, Terry is we took some actions really in the late first quarter, early second quarter, again to try to set up and protect ourselves against any deterioration that could happen late this year into next year. So we took those actions.

Most certainly, I think you've seen some of the purchase volume which is slightly lower than our expectations that unfortunately has an impact on the denominator which brings the rate a little bit higher than what you think about. But again, I think that the fact that we're not taking broad based actions today gives us some credit, some confidence in credit and us certainly, you've heard my points with Ryan a little bit earlier around the four things that, that we look at to say, listen, we feel good about where we are as we enter into the fourth quarter.

Terry Ma

Great. Thank you.

Brian Doubles

Thanks, Terry. Have a good day.

Operator

Don Fandetti, Wells Fargo.

Don Fandetti

Hi, good morning. Brian, you mentioned some improvement over the last few months in late stage collections. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about that if that just kind of make catch up. And generally speaking, is it harder to execute on collections today versus prior?

Brian Doubles

Yes. Thank you. Good morning, Don. Let me start with the latter part of your question. Is it harder to collect today? Most certainly, I think if you look at this versus a number of years ago, most certainly making customer contacts a little bit tougher, but that's where we've expanded and through the pandemic, investing in digital collections, investing in other forms and other channels in which we can connect with the customer in order to kind of get those collections done such as text and things like that. So it is a little bit tougher.

I think it's a game where you have to deploy more products, than you do have to do just get more collectors on the phone. And now, and most certainly, the rules have, have evolved where the number of collections you can make to someone have declined. But I think we've adapted To that.

I think when you think about the late stage for a second, when your early stage has deteriorated quite a bit, what flows into the back potentially has the ability to be slightly better and able to collect. So while I look at the late stage, it is still performing worse than 2019 and '20 the prepandemic period, it has started to improve more recently, which we take is optimistic with regard to performance. But again, it is worse than, than what it was.

And you would expect a little bit of that. If you have very positive entry rate into delinquency, what flows in is a little bit tougher to collect. So we would have anticipated both early stage and late stage to be worse. But right now in the last I'd say several months, we've seen a little bit of improvement in our late stage collections.

Don Fandetti

Got it. My follow up just, I know there's a lot of concern around the low end. It seems like, , your customers on the loan are kind of managing changing behavior -- continue to change behavior, but it doesn't seem like it's sort of accelerating in terms of a pressure point. Is that fair?

Brian Doubles

Yeah, I think that's absolutely fair. I mean, we look at it on a couple of different ways when you look at payment rate, people making payments, when we look at the trends by credit rate, which if you say that somewhat aligns with the income decile. You're seeing more of the movement in the prime so that 660 to 780 range, you're seeing a little bit more movement there in the days. You're not really seeing as much movement of the non-prime in there. I want to say the movement into mid-day is about a point difference on the prime and it was half of that in the non-prime. So we're not seeing stress when it comes to payment.

I think when you look at the K Shaped recovery, clearly affordability has impacted some of the lower end consumer and they pull back spending and they're managing fairly well. So I think when we look at those two combined, we don't see stress in the consumer. We see them actually doing somewhat rational things right now. So it's more normalization. But again, when you still look back against the prime customers, they are paying your rates still above the 2019 level. So we don't necessarily see signs of stress in the low end today.

Don Fandetti

Thanks.

Brian Doubles

Thanks Don. Have a Good day.

Operator

Moshe Orenbuch, TD Cowen.

Moshe Orenbuch

Great. So Brian, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about the slowdown in spending volume and sort of separate it between the impacts of kind of your own tightening, consumer preferences and then perhaps also the policy changes. One of the questions we've gotten is, do you think I know you said that attrition wasn't affected by that? But what about spending volumes? So those three factors. Thanks.

Brian Doubles

Yeah, first of all, good morning, Moshe. Thanks for the question. So let me start where you ended. When you look at the actions in which we took in the portfolio with regards to pricing changes in the leg. The positive news is that we were able to have a control group in which we tested against that. So when we look at volume changes between the people who receive [CITS] and those who didn't receive the CITS, there's not a material difference.

So we somewhat have a base to say that the actions having either created silent attrition that we're not aware of. So that's one. I think the latter part of your question. I think when you look at the purchase of value in and of itself, what you see is most certainly across the Board almost transaction values coming down. So the consumer is trading down a bit.

We see that and I use the example of mattresses, where the frequency maybe hasn't moved down as much. But the average transaction value has moved down as consumers say, listen, I'm willing to purchase a mattress, but then again, I'm not willing to spend $4,000 I'm going to go down to something at [2,500]. And we've seen that across the board in retailers and I think you see it generally speaking across the Board, I mean, in discretionary items, even in our health and wellness business, you see it in Cosmetics and Lasix things. That can be deferred.

Now that that's a short term impact. Well, certainly that will create a tailwind at some point because those types of procedures don't go away. And you're right. Some of the actions we took. We had a modest impact on purchase volume, a more meaningful impact on new accounts in order to make sure that the origination of the books are at risk adjusted returns that are attractive to us.

Moshe Orenbuch

Maybe to kind of at a high level for either Brian, as you think about the underlying economic environment, we've been in a period where wage growth has exceeded inflation, although the consumer still feels kind of pressured and is still in that process as you pointed out of trading down.

When you think about the sort of things that you are looking for to try and jump start or reverse some of those tightening, what are the things that you'd be looking for kind of from a macro standpoint and maybe talk a little bit about that? Thank you.

Brian Wenzel

Yeah, Moshe. Maybe I'll start on this one. Look, I think to Brian's point that consumer is still in pretty good shape. The trends that we're seeing are pretty similar across the industry. Inflation is having an impact. But I think to your point, the strong labor market is definitely helping to offset some of that pressure.

And consumers are slowing spend, but they're doing it in a very, in a rational disciplined way. We actually like the fact that we can see that they're managing to a budget, they're navigating the higher cost of goods. This isn't a new trend. We started to see it earlier this year. You're seeing it a little bit more broad based right now, but not in a concerning way. I think from a credit perspective, this is exactly what we wanted to see. Some of that is pulled back on behalf of the consumer. And some of that is just the actions that we took.

But again, I think similar to credit, you're just seeing spend kind of move back to a normalized level. I think when credit levels off and you start to see some stability. There's still a lot of uncertainty out there and I think when those clouds start to clear, then you start to get back to what we would consider more normal growth in the business driving new accounts back to levels that you would be similar to prior to this year.

Moshe Orenbuch

Thanks very much.

Brian Doubles

Thanks Moshe. Have a good day.

Operator

Sanjay Sakhrani, KBW.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Thanks. Good morning. Maybe it's to close the loop on credit. Brian, maybe just talk about the reserve rate trend line, maybe how we should think about the direction into next year. I know you're not giving guidance for next year. I don't know if you're giving guidance by your end, but like just to think about when we migrate back to some normalized levels of reserve rate.

Brian Doubles

Yeah. Thank you. Good morning Sanjay. I think the guide we kind of give you is that the reserve rate at the end of this year will generally be in line with the reserve rate at the end of last year, which was 10.26% or 10.3%.

I know people are probably focusing on the term generally. Obviously, when you look at a year-end number and that's a big seasonal factor just really how the receivable develops and how it plays out. I think most certainly, , I've given you some of the delinquency trends that builds into the, the quantitative model. And again, I think we've seen, while it's been a little bit choppy, the macroeconomic environment being a little bit more stable, we're pleased that the Federal Reserve did lower rates.

So again, I think as we exit out of this year we generally in line with last year, I think you kind of have some indication how you think about the lost trajectory. And most certainly, I don't think we see anything today that says to us. We're not going to continue to march back towards that day one. So most certainly, as you see the delinquency levels which are slightly above where we were in the prepandemic period, right? When you compare it back for 30 plus and 90 plus, as that as that moves back towards normal, we would expect the reserve rate to continue to flow down absent make.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Okay, great. And maybe on the [CSPB lazy] rules, I guess you, Brian, we talked a lot about sort of the behavior of the consumer, but has anything changed in terms of when you expect to fully mitigate the impact to the extent it goes in sometime next year and then, and maybe if it doesn't happen, like, what's, how should we think about the game plan if it doesn't go into effect? Do you claw back some of the changes that you've made or, or do you do other things? And I'm just trying to think through the implications there. Thanks.

Brian Doubles

Yeah. Let me start in and see if Brian has any additional comments to it. First part of your question, Sanjay, it doesn't really impact the point of neutrality, right? It really goes from the starting point to the neutrality point. What's the trough level depending upon when the leafy rule kind of comes into play?

So I don't think it's necessarily one where we look back and say that the early performance, we've seen changes that exit of neutrality, based upon our analysis. So I think that piece of it remains in place. With regard to when the rule may become effective.

We'll probably do that sometime, , either in the fourth quarter or January. If we have more information, when we have a better assumption with regard to when that rule does go in place, we are operating as a company and most certainly, the administration has taken the view that they want the APA rule in. And we're planning as if it's going to go in. It's just the point of entry of when it goes in.

So your question really around is there a claw back people use the term roll back. As a company, we haven't spent any real time thinking about that again. We view it's going to come into effect in some way and if it doesn't, then we have to have a high degree of certainty that it wouldn't go back into play. And then it's really a conversation for those that share the economic impact of this and then for our properties, we'd have to do that assessment. But again, we haven't spent a lot of time on this. We believe the rule will go into effect and we're planning as a company to execute that.

Brian, do you have any further comments you want?

Brian Wenzel

Yeah. No, I think, look, we had to plan as if there was going to be an eight hour late fee because it takes time for these offsets to bleed in. We work with our partners on that. It's hard to speculate on whether $8 actually goes into effect. If they remove the safe harbor, there's a lot of different ways that this could play out, but we're prepared for all of those events.

And in terms of rolling anything back, I think, like Brian said, that's a discussion that we have with our partners, just like when we rolled out the initial pricing actions. And we operate very transparently with them and we did when we rolled out the pricing changes and we'll do that depending on the eventual outcome of the late fee.

Again, our goal hasn't changed here. We're trying to protect our partners and continue to approve the same customers that we do today.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Thank you.

Brian Doubles

Great, Sanjay. Have a good day.

Operator

Mihir Bhatia, Bank of America.

Mihir Bhatia

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. Maybe to start, I just wanted to turn to net interest margins for a little bit. How do you expect them to perform in a declining rate environment? Can I ask because your portfolio is a little different than some of your large peers with a little bit more fixed rate in it. So just maybe if you could walk through the moving pieces there and also any deposit data assumptions you'd be willing to share?

Brian Doubles

Good morning. And thanks for your question. So I think when you think about a framework for a net interest margin, I'm going to put aside a little bit of the ALR mix and I'll come back to that at the end. I think when you first think about the interest in field interest in the component yield piece of this, you should be getting a little bit of a benefit as the impact of prime rate movements for that portion of the business -- for that portion of the business to flow through, right? Because prime lags the way in which we build it. So hopefully we get a benefit on the floating rate component of it.

Most certainly as payment rate continues to come down, the revolve rate component should rise. So those two should create tailwinds inside the interest and fee side of the NIM component. I think when you think about the funding side of both the investment portfolio, as well as the interest expense, obviously, we're at the follow market and traditionally, we lagged the market a little bit from a digital banking perspective. I think what you've seen here in the third quarter is that digital banks have been a little bit more proactive lowering rates, earlier than normal, given there are probably funding needs. So we followed them down. So I think that creates an additional tailwind.

When you think about that for a second, you have to break it out between the high yield savings component, which has a more immediate impact. But again, it's probably 40% of our retail deposits and then you have the 60% of CDS. A bulk of which will reprice in the first half, and most certainly, , more than I want to say, 75% price entirely during or during next year.

But the bulk of it really priced in the first half of the year, a lot of which is in the second quarter given the way in which we originated certificates this year. So again that, that lags a little bit on some of the earlier fed movements but should be able to capture that rate movement down as we move back in.

And the last thing I bring in is a or is a little bit of a wild card when it comes to them. I look at it today if we're paying someone 4.3% on a high yield savings and 4.9% from the fed, it's a positive economic position for the company. So I'm not necessarily sure I want to take liquidity down. At that point because we're going to need it as we begin to exit and grow here from this period of time.

So again, if that turns more negative or flat, then we'll rethink how much like we carry. So those are the moving pieces, I think here to kind of give you some sense on how you should think about them.

Mihir Bhatia

No, that's very helpful. Thank you. And then maybe switching back to purchase volume and just following up, I think it is Moshe's questions. Just wanted to make sure I understand what gives you confidence that purchase volume declined, I guess for purchase are stabilized here at this down low single purchase level?

And relatedly are there certain platforms which you look at which are leading indicators of where purchase volumes are going or consumer financial help? Thanks.

Brian Doubles

Yeah, obviously we look at the trend of daily and we watch daily sales and see where they flow and watch the what I would call a counter adjusted year-over-year view and in a kind of daily year-over-year view.

So I think we try to gain insights to see whether or not we see trends and I think we see stability where we are, Brian mentioned earlier. Again, we started to see a decline really in the second quarter and accelerated into the third quarter. But now it's somewhat stabilized. Again, holiday is always an interesting period of time how promotional it will be and which retailers were win or lose there.

So that's a little bit of a wild card. But I think generally speaking, when we look at the spending behavior patterns broadly speaking, in the aggregate, we don't see things that are continuing to slow. I think when we further break that down by what I would call the credit grade pieces of it's been fairly consistent where your higher credit rates continue to be higher than your lower credit grades with regard to what they're consuming.

So I think we look at that and say, okay, there is some stability heading into the holiday season, I think to your point, is there a platform that leads to recline? I think you have to look at it and say is there platforms that are much more discretionary or there are ones that aren't right. So I think you're going to see the ones that have more discretionary spend maybe a little bit more down than others. I'll be still, you still see strength in certain parts of the portfolio inside of the platform. So for example, that's performing better than other pieces inside health and wellness that that should continue.

Brian Wenzel

I think the other thing is if you just go back and think about the two years prior to this, we're coming off of record levels of consumer spend, not just in our business, but across the industry. And I think we all knew at some point inflation was going to catch up to the consumer, particularly at the lower income levels and we're starting to see that. So a slowdown is not necessarily a bad thing in this environment.

Mihir Bhatia

Thank you for taking my questions.

Brian Doubles

Thanks, Mihir. Have a good day.

Operator

Mark DeVries, Deutsche Bank.

Mark DeVries

Yeah, thanks. You mentioned earlier that you started to see others implement changes. Just interesting your thoughts on kind of what you've learned from that, whether you've decided you need to recalibrate to remain competitive. It doesn't really sound like it just given the low attritions or alternatively, whether you kind of miss an opportunity to change terms with some borrowers, that you viewed as more marginal.

Brian Doubles

Yes, thank you. Good morning. So again, we maintain a competitive screen of those people who are in the partnership based business. You don't necessarily look at broad-based general purpose cards who have a different competitive dynamic relative to their value propositions. But when we look at people who have implemented changes in the partnership side from a competitive standpoint, they generally have done similar types of things relative to APRs, some have done things with paper saver fee. So I think we look at that landscape and I think we feel comfortable with the actions that we've taken.

And again, we, we look more so to how our portfolio performs, our relationships with our merchants and the value proposition we have with our customers. Clearly the pricing of a credit product has to resonate with the value proposition that they get. If those two are out of equilibrium, you're going to have a situation where the consumer is not going to want your product. So it's more we're focused on ourselves. I think when we look at the competitive screen. I think we think about it as being in line with and we're honestly an outlier relative to our peers.

Mark DeVries

Okay, got it. Thanks. And then on the guidance for reserve coverage at the end of the year, it implies a bigger kind of step down seasonally than we saw in the last couple of years. Could you just talk about what's driving that?

Brian Doubles

Most certainly, I think when you think about the reserve coverage rate, it's generally a forward-looking view on how you think losses will be over a reasonable period of time, number one. And two, are there other things that aren't in your quantitative model that you need to account for macroeconomic being one. I think as we think about the end of the year and think about the lost content through the delinquency we see today and how we feel about the macro. I think we feel comfortably generally going to be in line with what we had at the end of last year.

Mark DeVries

Okay. Thank you.

Brian Doubles

Thank you. Have a good day.

Operator

John Hecht, Jefferies.

John Hecht

Good morning guys. Thanks very much for taking my questions. Most have been asked and answered. I'm wondering, the health and wellness segments have always been a good contributor to growth and I'm just wondering, are you seeing similar kind of spend trends from a discretionary, non-discretionary perspective in that category and is there anything else to call out there that might be different from the kind of the rest of the portfolio?

Brian Doubles

Yeah, John, let me start on this and then hand it to Brian, I think, look, the health and wellness segment has been a big area of focus for us over the last couple of years we think. We've got the right to win in that space. It's a huge market $400 billion, roughly.

We've seen a little bit of a pullback recently. But if you look over a little bit longer period of time, we've definitely been able to accelerate the growth there. We think we've got a great value proposition. We've got a well-recognized brand, actually, we get the best customer NPS and customer satisfaction scores with those products. So we feel great about how we're positioned in health and wellness.

Not surprisingly where you've seen some pullback more broadly across the business has been in bigger ticket discretionary purchases and you're seeing some of that in the care credit space. Again, nothing concerning from our perspective, you're still seeing, , largely better growth there than you are and the rest of the business is based on the investments that we've made to date.

Brian Wenzel

Yeah, just maybe to add a little bit more color. I think when you look inside the health and wellness sales platform and think about the diversity. Again, I highlighted pet up 4% year-over-year. So there are pieces of that portfolio that are, that are doing well. Cosmetics down six et cetera. , you see some things in and we talk about the consumer being discretionary, some of your high ticket dental, which is more of a deferrable expense for some that's down.

So I think you look at that the positive news we take out of that, that platform. Again, the reuse of the cards up to 65% which is up 500 basis points from the last year. So again, Brian highlights that the net the net promotor score and the liability of this product. The value proposition and the brand of this product resonates with those consumers.

So again, we continue to see the use and most certainly, it's an area where I think when people start to lean back into some of the more discretionary type procedures, that they are non-medical that, that we will begin to see that lift and again, having 10% lung growth year-over-year is still a very strong part of the portfolio and part of our company strategy.

John Hecht

Okay, great, thanks. And then I know you guys are preparing for a variety of outcomes with the late fee backdrop, I'm wondering -- but can you give us a sort of an update on where it stands on litigation? Is there anything on the docket or on the calendar that we should be looking to that might represent, an event that could give us a little bit more color about what's going to happen there?

Brian Doubles

Yeah, John, what I'd say is there was a hearing that was held at the end of August. You most certainly. Right now we're waiting for the and the plant are waiting for the decision with regard to the motion that's in front of the court, which is both about venue and the standing of one of the plaintiffs in the case. There's not a timetable for that district court to respond to that motion. So we're waiting for that.

You then go into whether or not one of the parties, whoever is on the other side of that, whether or not they would take action with the fifth circuit to appeal it or whether or not the next motion would be around the injunction itself and whether or not the injunction itself should be lifted from there.

So again, I think we're in a waiting game. It's I think it's fair to say that anyone who's trying to predict this has been wrong. So we're not in the prediction business today. So we continue to operate the business as if the AP rule will go in and we'll obviously wait what the court the court says about the litigation. But obviously, , we feel good that, that the merits of litigation there. But, but really, it's inherently uncertain.

Brian Wenzel

I mean, John, if you think about it, we're prepared and our entire plan was enacted to offset what is a worst case, which was $8 by October 1. Obviously, that has come and gone. It is difficult to speculate on when this is actually going to become effective. But if you think about it as, all the pricing actions that we rolled out policy changes, et cetera were done assuming in October 1 implementation date and $8.

And so as we kind of buy time, that's helpful from that perspective. But again, we weren't, we didn't have the luxury of waiting. We acted very quickly here and rolled out the pricing changes and , they're performing as expected.

John Hecht

Great. I appreciate that guys. Thanks very much.

Brian Doubles

Great, John. Have a good day.

Operator

Jeff Adelson, Morgan Stanley.

Jeff Adelson

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I just wanted to circle back on the loan growth outlook and some of the credit actions you've taken. It sounds like if I'm hearing it right, you maybe have slowed the intensity of these credit actions you took earlier in the year.

So just assume you keep that stance in place today, does that mean the slowing trend you're looking for exiting the year kind of at a low single digit growth rate, maybe can reverse itself in the next year or what would it take for that to re accelerate? And how should we think eventually about the timeline to getting back to that high single digit kind of long term growth rate you look for?

Brian Doubles

Yeah, thanks Jeff for the question, and good morning, The first thing, I just want to clarify when we take action a lot of its strategy actions that aren't necessarily a single point in time. So for instance some of the action that we took around debt consolidation loans or student loans to some degree, if that strategy trips today actually happen.

So they're ongoing, they're not new actions that are the same actions just whether it account as applicable to that action. So again, the actions that we are taking today are more idiosyncratic based upon our partner channel or product performance relative to the risk adjusted return.

I think when you think about how credit actions play out and how the consumer plays out, Brian highlighted earlier, most certainly we're in a period of time. That's a little bit more transitory, right? So you have affordability issues for some of the lower end, lower income consumers. Hopefully with interest rates coming down and inflation coming down, that abates a bit and take some of that pressure off.

Remember a lot of the pressure on credit today stems not necessarily from economics of the consumer, but more that the fact that too much credit has been put in the system in the '21 to early '23 years, it has to work its way through the system.

I think is that begins to recede, which I think you're seeing in certain issues across the industry that gives us a little bit of a tailwind, which says that we can begin to unwind some of the restrictive credit actions that we took over the past two years. Potentially in the latter part of '25. But again, that's going to be based upon performance.

So I don't think this is a long term trend on growth. It's probably a good thing in this period where the credit is a little bit more uncertain, but obviously our long term framework and our models are built to, to deliver 7% to 10% loan receivable growth.

Jeff Adelson

And as my follow up, I know you're not buying the PCC drivers in the lines. But could you maybe talk about how you feel you're tracking versus that initial $650 million to $700 million you were talking about earlier in the year. And just maybe remind us of any of the PPC changes you're holding off on at this point until the late two rule comes through or if it comes through rather.

Brian Doubles

Yeah. The way I think about It, Jeff, it's generally in line with as I talk about, customer attrition being lower, that's, that's a swing between bucket and this bucket. So again, I'd sit back and say, if you were to take a step back and go to 10,000 ft, I think you'd say the PPC actions -- PPPC actions, generally are in line with and course five performing a little bit better. But again, the point I brought up earlier, the point of neutrality is we look at the analysis hasn't changed for us. It's really just the trough.

So when does the rule come effective in our trajectory too there. But the point hasn't pushed out. I know we haven't really talked about that because we want to be able to understand when that rule goes in place. And as soon as it does, we will certainly provide that neutrality point. But again, things are performing generally in line and the core performed a little bit better than our expectations which I think is reflected in the outlook on page 12.

Jeff Adelson

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Rick Shane, JP Morgan.

Rick Shane

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question. I was afraid Jeff is going to run out the clock on me. Look, I realized that Cecil reserve is a thought exercise and I realized that guidance on your reserve rate is a thought exercise on the thought exercise.

I'm curious though, if we look at the third quarter reserve rate, it's basically at a cyclical high and you're guiding for the fourth quarter back to '23 levels, you basically have 16 days of incremental information and it feels like you've gone from a very cautious outlook to a more or less cautious outlook what's changed or what mechanically is driving the sort of decline that Mark Devries had pointed out as well?

Brian Doubles

Yeah, good morning Rick. And I'm glad that we run the clock out and you got to answer -- ask your question. It simply put; it really goes back to the denominator. Your lost content right now is baked, right? I mean, you can most certainly in your model roll, what the fourth quarter loss number should look like and what the first quarter dollar loss should look like it really just becomes the denomme.

So I don't view it as saying that we're trying to be any more cautious or guide to something that says we fundamentally see a different credit trajectory more. So it's just more the mechanics of the calculation of taking your reserve over an end of period loan number.

Rick Shane

Got it. Okay. Thank you very much guys.

Brian Doubles

Thanks, Rick. Have a good day.

Operator

