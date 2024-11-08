Q3 2024 Steven Madden Ltd Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Joining me on the call today is Ed Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Zine Mazouzi, Chief Financial Officer.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Ed.

Edward Rosenfeld

Thanks, Danielle. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us to review Steven Madden's third quarter 2024 earnings results. We delivered strong results in the third quarter with revenue and earnings exceeding expectations. This performance was driven by outstanding growth in the accessories and apparel categories, including another quarter of exceptional performance in Steve Madden handbags and a strong contribution from newly acquired Almost Famous.
And robust top line gains in international markets and direct-to-consumer channels demonstrating our team's continued execution of our strategy for long term growth. Within that strategy, our top priority is to win with product this fall, we are successfully utilizing our proven model which combines talented design teams led by Steve a test and react strategy and industry leading speed to market capability to create trend right product assortments across the footwear, accessories and apparel categories that are resonating with consumers.
In footwear, we are seeing particular success with tall shaft boots, soccer inspired sneakers, and Mary Janes. In handbags, our structured mini satchels and crossbodies remain strong, and we are also seeing robust demand for shoulder bags and small accessories. And for on-trend materials like quilting and patchwork suede.
And in Steve Madden apparel, we are offering our consumers the same of the moment on-trend style that they are accustomed to getting from us in shoes and bags. And we're getting a great response to our interpretation of key trends including animal print, being leather, suede, satin and denim.
We are also supporting this great product with increased full funnel marketing investment. In our flagship Steve Madden brand we kicked off the fall season with an integrated global marketing campaign called Never Miss a Beat. Featuring the iconic delight song groove is in the heart the campaign served as a love letter to our hometown of New York City.
It featured cameos from NYC creators and cultural figures and came to life across our digital and social channels, direct mail, outdoor media and experiential activations in our retail stores around the world. And it worked. The campaign drove positive impact throughout the consumer journey including increased organic search for the Steve Madden brand, positive social sentiment and revenue gains. Together this combination of outstanding product and effective marketing serves to deepen our connection with our consumers, which is the foundation of our strategy and the enabler for our four key business drivers.
Our first key driver is expanding our business in international markets. International revenue grew 11% in the third quarter compared to the same period in the prior year. And we remain on track to achieve mid-teens percentage revenue growth for the full year. The Emir region continues to be the biggest driver of growth. We expect Emir revenue to be up more than 20% in 2024. In Europe, we continue to outperform the competition and take share in a challenging retail market.
We're also gaining traction with our new joint venture in the Middle East and expect to end the year with 33 stores in that region up from 27 at the start of the year. And our JV in South Africa continues to drive exceptional brand heat and outstanding growth on the top and bottom lines. In our Americas region, we are on track for double-digit top line growth in 2024 with healthy gains in our directly owned subsidiaries in Canada and Mexico as well as the contribution from our new joint venture in Latin America which is off to a strong start.
Our second key business driver is growing our business outside of footwear. In the third quarter overall, accessories and apparel revenue rose 48% or 19% excluding Almost Famous. Our Steve Madden handbag business was again the highlight with revenue increasing 27% in the quarter on top of 52% growth in the same period in the prior year.
Emir apparel also continues to gain traction, revenue there is on pace to grow more than 20% in 2024. And we are well positioned for another year of strong growth in 2025 based on the robust sell through performance of key wholesale customers here today, which is resulting in plans for additional doors and expanded assortments going forward.
Turning to Almost Famous our new acquisition contributed $41 million in revenue in the quarter. The launch of Madden Girl apparel at Coles for the back to school season was very successful with sell through performance that outpaced the overall department and we are ahead of schedule in realizing operating margin improvement at the Almost Famous division overall.
Our third key business driver is expanding our direct to consumer business led by digital, DTC revenue grew 8% in the third quarter including a 5% increase on a comp basis. Our e-commerce business accelerated meaningfully beginning in July and grew revenue by 10% in the quarter. Brick-and-mortar revenue increased 6% for the quarter. We remain on track to achieve our plan of high single digit growth in DTC for the year.
Our fourth key business driver is strengthening our core US wholesale footwear business revenue in this business declined 4% in the quarter. Our private label business remained strong but growth slowed compared to the first half on tougher comparisons, our branded business remained down. As many of our wholesale customers push back deliveries of boots this year and continue to take a cautious approach to orders overall.
Finally, a critical component of our strategy is advancing our corporate social responsibility objectives. We recently published our 2023 sustainability report which outlines the progress we have made on our, let's get real sustainability strategy and our goals going forward. You can find the report on the sustainability section of stevemadden.com and I encourage you all to check it out.
Overall, our team continues to consistently execute our strategy for long term growth and our performance in the third quarter was another proof point. Based on our third quarter results, we are raising our guidance for 2024 revenue and earnings and looking out further, we remain confident in our ability to drive growth and create value for stakeholders over the long term.
With that, I'll turn it over to Zine to review our third quarter financial results in more detail and provide our updated outlook for 2024.

