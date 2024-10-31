Q3 2024 Stepan Co Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Samuel S. Hinrichsen

Good morning and thank you for joining Stepan Company's third quarter, 2024 financial review. Before we begin, please note that information in this conference call contains forward-looking statements which are not historical facts. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including but not limited to prospects for our foreign operations, global and regional economic conditions and factors detailed in our securities and exchange commission's filings.
In addition, this conference call will include discussions of adjusted net income adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow which are non-GAAP measures. We provide reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures in the earnings presentation and press release which we have made available at ww.stepan.com under the investors section of our website, whether you are joining us online or over the phone. We encourage you to review the investor slide presentation.
We make these sites available at approximately the same time as when the earnings release is issued, and we hope that you find the information and perspective helpful with that. I would like to turn the call over to Mr Quinn Stepan, Jr, the Chairman of Stepan company.

Quinn Stepan

Good morning. Today, we announced that our board of directors has appointed Luis E. Rojo as the company's President and CEO and a member of the board effective immediately. But we succeed Scott R. Behrens who have served in that role for the past three years. We thank Scott for his leadership and his many contributions to the growth and diversification of stepping over his 30-year career with the company.
As you are aware, Luis has served as a CFO of Stepan for the past seven years during his tenure, Luis has developed a deep understanding of all aspects of our business and while he naturally has a strong financial mindset that will serve him well in the CEO role, he is also a strategic thinker and will ensure we execute on present market and operational opportunities.
He is a passionate leader who cares deeply about our customers, employees and shareholders together with the strong team we have at step, you will drive our profit recovery and deliver value for our shareholders, the board and I have great confidence in the lease and look forward to working with him in his new role with that. I would like to turn the call over to Luis E. Rojo. Congratulations Luis E. Rojo.

