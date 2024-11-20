Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Star Equity Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Rick Coleman; CEO; Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

David Noble; CFO; Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Jeffrey Eberwein; Executive Chairman of the Board; Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Theodore O'Neill; Analyst; Litchfield Hills Research

Tate Sullivan; Analyst; Maxim Group, LLC

Presentation

Rick Coleman

Thank you, Wyatt. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for our third-quarter 2024 results conference call. On the call with me today are our Executive Chairman, Jeff Eberwein; and our Chief Financial Officer, Dave Noble.
I'll start today by providing an overview of our recent business developments and financial highlights. Then Dave will provide additional details on our consolidated financial results.
Our third quarter revenue increased 30.9% over the third quarter of 2023, driven primarily by the inclusion of Timber Technologies revenue from the date of acquisition and the inclusion of revenues from our Q4 2023 acquisition of Big Lake Lumber.
Gross margin declined by half a percent largely due to fixed costs remaining constant despite revenue declines at both KBS and Edge Builder Glenbrook or EBGL. Overall, the organic performance of our building solutions division since the beginning of the year reflects the ongoing impact of higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and corresponding delays in commercial contracts throughout the first half of the year.
We're now beginning to see indications of a slow but steady return to normal as evidenced by two large KBS projects we announced in early October, a $3 million contract to manufacture cottages and a $1.6 million contract for affordable housing units both in the state of Maine. We've also received letters of intent and substantial deposits on two additional KBS projects totaling over $5 million which we expect to announce within weeks. We believe all of these projects illustrate the strength of KBS reputation as New England's premier modular manufacturer and are an encouraging sign of returning demand for large commercial construction projects.
We're also seeing increased activity and interest from customers who had previously put projects on hold earlier in the year and fourth quarter project signings indicate a material improvement in activity across our entire building solutions division.
Our construction backlog and sales pipeline remains strong and the recent interest rate cuts coupled with high demand for housing give us confidence in our ability to convert additional pipeline opportunities into signed contracts in the near future. We believe this momentum shift will translate into significantly improved financial results for both the current quarter and fiscal year 2025.
We're also confident that our market reputation as a reliable and high quality partner gives us a unique and sustainable position which we will continue to leverage as the construction sector regains strength.
In our investments division, we announced the further diversification of our portfolio and our entrance into the energy services and transportation and logistics sectors through our investment in Enservco, a Colorado-based energy services company that recently expanded into the transportation and logistics sector with its acquisition of Buckshot Trucking.
The transaction involved an exchange of shares representative of a $2.5 million investment and a $1 million promissory note to facilitate the Buckshot acquisition. We believe in Enservco's strong management team and ongoing reorganization position it well for long term growth and we believe that our investment will generate long term value for our shareholders.
We continue to focus on all elements of our growth strategy including business solutions division expansion, acquisitions that would mark our entry into new industries and exploring new opportunities at our investments division.
Our fourth quarter 2023 acquisition of Big Lake Lumber now successfully integrated into our EBGL operation and our second quarter 2024 acquisition of Timber technologies are both performing as expected and give us confidence in our ability to identify, evaluate and close a creative acquisitions.
In the coming quarters, we will continue to focus on profitable growth opportunities in addition to improving the strength of our existing businesses.
Now I'll turn the call over to Dave Noble, our CFO, to provide additional third-quarter consolidated financial highlights. Dave, please go ahead.

