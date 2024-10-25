Q3 2024 Sonic Automotive Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

David Smith; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Sonic Automotive Inc

Heath Byrd; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Sonic Automotive Inc

Jeff Dyke; President, Director; Sonic Automotive Inc

Danny Wieland; Investor Relations; Sonic Automotive Inc

Thomas Keen; EVP of Operations, EchoPark Automotive; Sonic Automotive Inc

John Murphy; Analyst; Bank of America

Rajat Gupta; Analyst; JPMorgan

Jeff Lick; Analyst; Stephens

Chris Pierce; Analyst; Needham & Company, LLC

Patrick Buckley; Analyst; Jefferies

Good morning, and welcome to the Sonic Automotive third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, October 24, 2024.
During this conference call, management may discuss financial projections, information or expectations about the company's products or market or otherwise make statements about the future. Such statements are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In addition, management may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the company's current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.
I would now like to introduce Mr. David Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive.

David Smith

Thank you very much and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sonic Automotive's third-quarter 2024 earnings call. Again, I'm Dave Smith, the company's Chairman and CEO. Joining me on the call today is our President, Jeff Dyke; our CFO, Heath Byrd; our Echopark Chief Operating Officer, Tim Keen; our Vice President of Investor Relations, Danny Wieland.
We would like to open the call by sincerely thanking our amazing teammates for continuing to deliver a world-class guest experience for our customers. Our EchoPark automotive teammates have once again earned the top spot as the number one pre-owned automotive dealer and guest satisfaction ranked by Reputation.com and our Sonic Automotive franchise teammates continue to achieve among the highest customer satisfaction scores in our company's history.
Our teammates are truly living our Sonic purpose to deliver an experience for our guests and our teammates that fulfills dreams, enriches lives, and delivers happiness. We believe our strong relationships with our teammates, our manufacture and lending partners, and guests are key to our future success. And as always, I would like to thank them all for their support and loyalty to Sonic Automotive team.
Our company remains focused on our ability to adapt to changing market dynamics in the near term, while positioning Sonic to achieve our long-term strategic goals. I'm pleased to report that we continued to make great progress in our EchoPark segment performance in the third quarter, reporting an all-time record quarterly gross profit, segment income, and adjusted EBITDA.
Overall, the Sonic Automotive team continued to execute at a high level despite operational disruptions related to the functionality of certain CDK customer lead and inventory management applications as well as manufacturers stop-sale orders in certain key brands amid the continuing normalization of new vehicle margins and increased vehicle production. Third-quarter GAAP EPS was $2.13 per share. And excluding the effect of certain items, as detailed in our press release this morning, our adjusted EPS was $1.26 per share, a 38% decrease year over year, due primarily to the continued normalization of new vehicle GPU and the carryover effects of the CDK outage in July.
Our reported results for the quarter included a $31 million tax benefit associated with an out-of-period adjustment, correcting an error recorded in connection with the impairment of franchise assets in a prior period. In addition, as a result of the business disruption caused by the CDK outage, we estimate that our third-quarter GAAP income before taxes was negatively impacted by approximately $17.2 million, or $0.36 in diluted earnings per share, which includes approximately $1.8 million or $0.04 in EPS related to excess compensation paid to our teammates who had reduced income potential due to the CDK outage.
Turning now to third-quarter franchise dealership trends, we saw stability in average new vehicle inventory levels, ending the third quarter with 57-day supply of inventory, in line with the day supply at the end of the second quarter after accounting for the CDK-related sales disruption at the end of Q2. Third-quarter same-store new vehicle GPU was $3,049 per unit, down $540 per unit from the second quarter.
The rate of new vehicle GPU decline accelerated somewhat in the third quarter due primarily to larger GPU headwinds from electric vehicle sales compared to the second quarter and the effects of stop-sale orders on certain high-margin models. However, we are affirming our guidance to exit the fourth quarter in the low $3,000 range due to the seasonal benefits of our luxury weighted portfolio in the fourth quarter.
Looking beyond 2024, we continue to believe that the new normal level of new vehicle GPU will remain structurally higher than it was pre-pandemic, normalizing in the $2,500 to $3,000 per unit range in 2025. Additionally, our teams continue to work closely with our manufacturer partners to manage their vehicle inventory levels and better align powertrain options with evolving consumer demand, which should benefit inventory day supply, floor plan interest costs, and new vehicle GPU.
In the used vehicle market, wholesale auction prices for three year old vehicles increased nearly 1% during the third quarter, while our franchise dealerships' average retail used pricing decreased 1% compared to the second quarter, driving a sequential decrease in used GPU to $1,386 per unit on a same-store basis. Elevated used retail prices remain a challenge for consumers, contributing to affordability concerns amid the current interest rate environment. However, the return to normal seasonal trends in used vehicle wholesale pricing are positive for our business outlook, and, when combined with potential further interest rate cuts, should begin to benefit affordability and used vehicle sales volume in 2025.
In the meantime, our team remains focused on driving incremental used inventory acquisition and retail sales opportunities, driving upside in this line of the business alongside the expected normalization of used car pricing and volume over time. Our F&I performance continues to be a strength despite elevated consumer interest rates, with strengths to our franchised F&I GPU of $2,339 in the third quarter, down 3% year over year, but well above historical levels.
The continued stability of F&I in this level supports our view that F&I per unit will remain structurally higher than pre-pandemic levels, even in a challenging consumer affordability environment. Our parts and service or fixed operations business remains very strong, with an 8% increase in same-store fixed ops gross profit in the third quarter We're very proud of the success our team has had in this area, and we believe there are remaining opportunities to grow our fixed ops business as we finish 2024 and looking ahead to 2025.
As we have previously discussed, in March, we launched an initiative to increase our technician headcount by a net 300 techs in 2024, which we expect will contribute an additional $100 million in annualized fixed ops gross profit. To date, we have increased our technician headcount by a net 216 techs and [paste], adding 15 net techs per week in the last few weeks, positioning us to achieve this goal as we approach the end of 2024.
Turning now to the EchoPark segment, we're very excited to report all-time record quarterly EchoPark segment adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million, consistent with our previous guidance for a seasonally strong third quarter. For the third quarter, we reported EchoPark revenues of $545 million, down 13% from the prior year, and all-time record quarterly EchoPark gross profit of $55 million, up 5% from the prior year. Echopark segment retail unit sales volume for the quarter was approximately 17,800 units, down 7% year over year, but up 7% sequentially from second quarter, outpacing the industry growth rate of 2% sequentially from the second quarter.
On a same market basis, which excludes closed stores, EchoPark retail unit sales volume was up 2% year over year, revenue was down 3%, and gross profit was up 21%. EchoPark segment total gross profit per unit was $3,111 per unit, up $344 per units year over year and up $33 per unit from the second quarter despite marginal increases in used wholesale market pricing as a result of improving inventory sales velocity and higher F&I gross profit per unit. EchoPark used vehicle day supply finished the third quarter at 33 days compared to 38 days at the end of the second quarter, which was faster inventory turns benefiting GPU.
As discussed on our previous earnings calls, the reductions to our store footprint since the first quarter of 2023 allowed us to better allocate inventory across the platform, driving higher unit sales volume per rooftop, better total variable GPU, and improved overall profitability. Our unwavering confidence in EchoPark's long-term potential has allowed us to weather the challenges in the used vehicle market in recent years, and we believe our performance in the third quarter demonstrates a tremendous opportunity for this brand.
A third consecutive quarter of positive segment adjusted EBITDA for EchoPark validates the strategic adjustments we made over the past few quarters, and we look forward to resuming disciplined long-term growth for EchoPark as used vehicle market conditions continue to improve over the next several quarters.
Turning now to our powersports segment. For the third quarter, we generated revenues of $59.4 million, gross profit of $17.7 million, and segment adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million. As expected, the powersports selling season accelerated in the third quarter, and this year's Sturgis Rally was an overwhelming success, benefiting from the new processes and technology we recently began to integrate into the segment.
We continue to focus on identifying operational synergies within our current powersports network while fine tuning our operating playbooks. In the near term, we look forward to finalizing the implementation of our refined F&I sales strategy, centralized marketing and inventory management, and the recent roll out of sonicpowersports.com. While we are taking a disciplined approach to expansion in this segment, we remain optimistic about the future growth opportunities in this adjacent retail sector when the time is right.
Finally, turning to our balance sheet, we ended the third quarter with $834 million in available liquidity, excluding unencumbered real estate, and $418 million in combined cash and floorplan deposits on hand. We continue to maintain a conservative balance sheet approach, with the ability to deploy capital strategically as the market evolves. Additionally, I'm pleased to report today that our Board of Directors approved a 17% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to $0.35 per share, payable on January 15, 2025, to all stockholders of record on December 13, 2024.
As you can see in the investor presentation we released this morning, we have updated certain limited financial guidance for 2024 following our third-quarter results. We continue to believe that our lower franchise dealership segment earnings can be at least partially offset by significant improvements in EchoPark's segment results, returning to positive EchoPark segment adjusted EBITDA for the year, and setting the stage for continued growth in 2025 and beyond. In closing, our team remains focused on near-term execution and adapting to ongoing changes in the automotive retail environment and macroeconomic backdrop while making strategic decisions to maximize long-term returns.
Furthermore, we continue to believe our diversified business model provides significant earnings growth opportunities in our EchoPark and powersports segments that may help to offset any in any industry driven margin headwinds we may face in the franchise business, minimizing the earnings downside to our consolidated Sonic results over time. We remain confident that we have the right strategy, the right people, and the right culture to continue to grow our business and create long-term value for our stakeholders.
This concludes our opening remarks, and we look forward to answering any questions you may have. Thank you.

