Q3 2024 Sohu.com Ltd Earnings Call

Huang Pu; Investor Relations; Sohu.com Ltd
Charles Zhang; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Sohu.com Ltd
Joanna Lv; Chief Financial Officer; Sohu.com Ltd
Alicia Yap; Analyst; Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited
Thomas Chong; Analyst; Jefferies Hong Kong Limited
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and good evening. Thank you for joining Sohu's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host for today's conference call, Huang Pu, Investor Relations Director of Sohu.
On the call are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Charles Zhang; CFO Joanna Lv; and the Vice President of Finance, James Deng. Also with that, our Changyou CEO Dewen Chen and the CFO Yaobin Wang.
Except for the historical information contained here, in the matters discussed on this call may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans as made in the projections, and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results of differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. For more information about the potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on form 20-F.
With that. I will now turn the call over to Dr. Charles Zhang. Charles, please proceed.
Thanks, Huang Pu, and thank you, everyone, for joining our call. In the third quarter of 2024, our brand advertising revenue was at the high end of our previous guidance, while both our online game revenues and our bottom-line performance exceeded expectations.
For Sohu Media and Sohu Video, in addition to continued product refinements and user experience improvements, we continued to integrate resources and host various unique events and marketing campaigns. With these efforts, we were able to effectively stimulate social interactions among users, strengthen our brand influence, and secure more monetization opportunities. As a result -- for game, as a result of high-quality content updates and robust game operations, online game business delivered better-than-expected performance.
Before going through each business unit in more detail, let me first give you a quick overview of our financial performance. For the third quarter of 2024, total revenues, $152 million, up 5% year-over-year and down 12% quarter-over-quarter. Brand advertising revenues, $19 million, down 15% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter. Online game revenues, $128 million, up 9% year-over-year and down 13% quarter-over-quarter.
GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was $16 million compared with a net loss of $14 million in the third quarter of last year and a net loss of $38 million in the second quarter of this year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was $12 million compared with a net loss of $10 million in the third quarter last year and a net loss of $34 million last quarter, second quarter of 2024.
Now I'll go through our key businesses in more detail. First, Sohu Media and Sohu Video. During this quarter, we kept promoting the social distribution features, built up connections between users and meet their increasing needs, further consolidated our brand influence to carry out unique and influential events covering various verticals.
In September, we successfully hosted the 2024 Autumn Convention of Sohu Video influencers, (spoken in foreign language), where users, broadcasters, and pop stars met in person to share their stock and build their social network through our platform. This event greatly enhanced the recognition of the Sohu Video platform among broadcasters and users, and significantly improved user engagement and interaction.
We also proactively hosted diversified events based on our influential online interest clubs and groups in different areas. In October, initiated a groundbreaking overseas collaboration with the event 2024 [beam] concert in South Korea, where we gathered 100 superb top K-pop contestants who stood out after six months of enhanced competition nationwide, and we led the team to provide them a chance to go to South Korea to dance together with their idols, the world's well-known idols. This event attracted lots of K-pop fans and generated hot discussions across various social media platform. Sohu Video has become a leading platform for K-pop fans in (spoken in foreign language) in China, joining a large number of fans and providing them with the stage to realize their game -- their dreams.
Moreover, we consistently reinforce our leading position in knowledge- and science-related live streaming. Our highly regarded physics class, my Charles' Physics Class, which has just celebrated third year anniversary and published third physics book, has formed a dynamic national -- multi-international dissemination through various forms. Together with Charles Physics Class, we also have Charles' English Class and the other native relative live content that further strengthen our core competitiveness in this field.
We continue to innovate our content offerings and combine it to customized brand marketing solutions for advertisers. This helped us gain recognition from a large number of high-value audiences and advertisers, providing us with innovative monetization opportunities.
Now let me turn to the online game business. During the third quarter of 2024, Changyou's online game revenues exceeded our prior guidance, as TLBB PC performed better than expected and our PC game revenues increased on a sequential basis.
Meanwhile, due to the natural decline of the New Westward Journey, which was launched during the second quarter, mobile games revenue decreased on a sequential basis. We launched a series of crossover events around the around the Chinese Valentine's Festival, Qixi Festival for both regular TLBB PC and TLBB Vintage, featuring sim office maps and game players' place, which were well received by players. Besides, we also revamped the skill sets of a major client of regular TLBB PC, which effectively bought back former players to the game.
For Legacy TLBB Mobile, we upgraded the skill set of a plan based on clear feedback and introduced a corresponding new storyline and activities, which players were happy with. Next quarter, we will continue to launch expansion packs and content updates for the TLBB series. New Westward Journey and other titles to keep players -- to update for the TLBB series, the New Westward Journey, and other titles to keep players engaged.
As market competition intensified, user demand becomes more diversified. We look forward to have with our top game strategy and remain committed to the user-centric philosophy. We'll continuously to optimize the R&D process, enhance execution, and expand our international presence. By doing so, we are confident that we can bring more high-quality games to the market. In terms of the game pipeline, we will maintain our core competitiveness on MMORPGs going forward, which are also -- while also exploring possibilities in multiple types of games, including card-based RPGs, sports games, and casual games, et cetera.
Now I'd like to give an update on the ongoing -- the share purchase program. Sohu today announced that its Board of -- our Board of Directors has authorized to extend the period of the program for an additional one year to November 10, 2026. Previously, it was a two-year program of 2025. So as of November 7, 2024, this year, Sohu has had purchased -- repurchased 3.4 million ADS for an aggregate cost of approximately $42 million. So the total buyback program is $150 million. So it's about less than one-third of the program. So that's why we need three years, right?
With that, I'll now turn the call over to Joanna. Joanna?
Thank you, Charles. I will now walk you through the key financials of our major segments for the third quarter of 2024. All the numbers are on a non-GAAP basis. You may find a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures on our IR website.
For Sohu Media and Sohu Video, total revenues were $23 million compared with $27 million in the same quarter last year. Core operating loss was $72 million compared with an operating loss of $66 million in the same quarter last year.
For Changyou's online game business (inaudible), quarter 3 revenues, $129 million compared with $118 million in the same quarter last year. Total operating profit was $62 million compared with operating profit of $52 million in the same quarter last year.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, we expect brand advertising revenues to be between $17 million and $19 million. This implies annual decrease of 6% to 16% and a sequential decrease of 9% to a sequential increase of 2%.
Online game revenues, to be between $97 million and $107 million. This implies annual decrease of 7% to 15% and a sequential decrease of 16% to 24%.
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited, to be between $26 million and $36 million. And the GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited, to be between $30 million and $40 million. This forecast reflects Sohu management's current and preliminary view, which is subject to potential uncertainty.
This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we would now like to open the call to questions.
Alicia Yap, Citigroup.
I have a few questions. First is that in terms of the advertising outlook, have you seen any improvement in terms of the ad budget spend by advertiser entering fourth quarter? Do you think overall advertiser sentiment has improved slightly heading into the remaining of the year?
And then given your guidance actually implying year-over-year decline is narrowing for your ad revenue guidance, is that what you are seeing is an improving trend? And also, talk about if you could also resume positive growth as we enter 2025.
Second question is on your gaming guidance versus your reported revenue. So in 3Q, you guided very conservatively, and then yet you delivered a massive beat in third quarter, like $128 million. And then you guided 4Q again very conservative. So just what are the main reasons for you to guide conservatively? Which game performance that you have not factored into the guidance for 4Q?
And then last question is, it seems like it takes a little bit slow to execute your buyback, given the trading liquidity. Just wondering if management could think of any better way to enhance the return to shareholder? Or would you consider to speed up -- is there any way you consider to speed up the buyback in more shares in the shorter-term period?
In terms of advertising, the economy is -- well, it's steady but gradually losing, right, a little bit growth rate, right?
The GP growth has slowed down.
Yeah. So the advertising market is still soft, not a strong robust advertising market. But in Q3, we achieved a higher end of the forecast because our unique offline and online marketing events, designed very unique and very unprecedented kind of events that provide some opportunity for advertisers to spend money on our projects, on the events. And because overall, our overall -- the advertising amount is not that large, so it's -- so we did better than we thought, because not that much related to the macroeconomic situation because it's a very small percentage of the total. I think there's -- recently, there's some kind of a stimulus package on the policy side, and the effects, we'll see that -- the market recover probably sometime in next year. Yeah.
Huang Pu
(spoken in foreign language)
(spoken in foreign language)
Joanna Lv
The reason for the revenue beat in the third quarter is mainly because the new content and new servers that we launched during the quarter for both TLBB Vintage and regular TLBB PC, their performance are better than our expected.
(spoken in foreign language)
Joanna Lv
The reason we guided quite conservatively for the fourth quarter is because the strategy for TLBB PC during the fourth quarter is mainly to maintain the user stability to offer them more benefits instead of increasing the revenue. So it looks a bit conservative. Thank you.
Charles Zhang
Yeah, the buyback program. Yeah, it's because of the daily limit, right, daily volume limit. We don't want to impact or shape the price too much. So there's a limitation of the number of shares we can buy. That's why two years is not enough. We probably -- we probably can finish -- can buy $50 million a year, probably. That's why we need to extend to 2026.
Do you have any follow-up question, Alicia?
Alicia Yap
No, thank you. That's it. Thank you so much.
Thomas Chong, Jefferies.
Thomas Chong
I have two questions. First, how should we expect the 2025 online games outlook? And my second question is that how should we expect the operating margin trend in the next few years?
Charles Zhang
Charles Zhang
Joanna Lv
Joanna Lv
Charles Zhang
Your question is about the Changyou's game or the industry, the game industry 2025?
Thomas Chong
About Changyou.
Charles Zhang
Charles Zhang
(spoken in foreign language)
Joanna Lv
For 2025, our goal is to retain the stability of older games, and we will strive to make them grow. We have around 10 games under development now. with some of them having achieved -- having obtained a license approval, including one game called NBA Absolute Superstar, (spoken in foreign language), and the other one called Hero Three Kingdoms, (spoken in foreign language). Sorry, we will start the testing recently. And besides, we also have a new version of the TLBB PC game that we're going to have monetization test recently.
(spoken in foreign language)
Joanna Lv
Okay, we will have -- start a test for a new version of our TLBB PC game.
