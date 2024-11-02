Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Richard R. Hough; Chairman and CEO of Silvercrest; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc

Scott A. Gerard; Chief Financial Officer; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc

Sandy Mehta; Analyst; Evaluate Research.

Christopher Sakai; Analyst; Singular Research.

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc third quarter, 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Should you need assistance? Please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.
Please note this event is being recorded before we begin. Let me remind you that during today's call, certain statements made regarding our future performance are forward-looking statements. They are based on current expectations and projections which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements that are made.
Those factors are disclosed in our filings with the SEC under the caption risk factors. For all such forward-looking statements, we claim the protections provided by the Litigation Reform Act of 1,995. All forward-looking statements made on this call are made as of the date hereof and Silvercrest assumes no obligation to update them. I would now like to turn the conference over to Richard R. Hough, Chairman and CEO of Silvercrest. Please go ahead.

Richard R. Hough

Thank you and thanks for joining us for the third quarter of 2024 supportive markets and improving economic conditions help Silvercrest's assets under management growth during the third quarter. Pointing to improved topline revenue, the firm also saw improved business development results and will report a robust pipeline of new business opportunities. A persistent trend of the market's recovery since 2022 has been the narrow leadership of large cap growth equities.
We noted during our second quarter earnings call that despite progress in the market, large cap value and small cap stocks had actually declined during that quarter. We've been pleased to see broader company market participation throughout the third quarter and an increase in equities across the market cap spectrum which benefits Silvercrest diversified wealth management business as well as our exposure to the small cap institutional business.
The increases during the quarter bode well for future revenue, we're optimistic about securing significant organic net flows over the next two quarters. Silvercrest's discretionary A increased by a billion dollars during the quarter to $22.6 billion. Primarily due to rising markets. This net increase in discretionary A which drives our revenue represents a 5% increase in the second quarter and a year over year increase of 10% since the third quarter of 2023 new client accounts and relationships increased during the quarter, led by new small cap opportunity mandates.
While we report discretionary outflows during the quarter, the outflows were revenue neutral to the firm overall total asset flows and market increases were a net positive for the firm and should drive an increase in fourth quarter revenue total. A at the end of the third quarter was $35.1 billion and total a increased year over year from the third quarter of 2023.
Up 13%. Despite these increases, Silvercrest has been investing in the future growth of the business which has resulted in higher total compensation and which we have adjusted for on a quarterly basis as a result. While topline revenue has increased, most metrics of the business are down due to these higher expenses.
Silvercrest's pipeline of new institutional business opportunities increased during the third quarter by 20% and now stands at $1.2 billion. Importantly, the firm's pipeline does not yet include potential mandates for our global equity strategy which is a high capacity for very significant inflows. Over the past two quarters, we have worked to build the infrastructure to support that team and strategy while undertaking business development. We are optimistic about near term positive a flows and resulting revenue increases to result from the pipeline.
I've consistently mentioned that Silvercrest has never had more business opportunities under the way we have made and will make investments to drive future growth in the business. We expect to make more hires to complement our outstanding professional team and to drive future growth.
Silvercrest continues to accrue a higher interim percentage of revenue for compensations for this purpose. And as mentioned, we will continue to adjust compensation levels to match these important investments in the business. And we will keep you informed of our plans and the progress of these investments. We continue to see substantial new opportunities globally for a firm with our high-quality capabilities coupled with superior client service, Scott A. Gerard. Why don't you address the financials and then we'll take questions.

