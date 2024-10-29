Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 ON Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
48 min read

Participants

Parag Agarwal; Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development; ON Semiconductor Corp

Hassane El-Khoury; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; ON Semiconductor Corp

Thad Trent; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; ON Semiconductor Corp

Ross Seymore; Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG

Vivek Arya; Analyst; BofA Global Research

Toshiya Hari; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Chris Danely; Analyst; Citigroup, Inc.

Blayne Curtis; Analyst; Jefferies

Quinn Bolton; Analyst; Needham & Company LLC

Joshua Buchalter; Analyst; TD Cowen

Christopher Rolland; Analyst; Susquehanna Financial Group LLP

Vijay Rakesh; Analyst; Mizuho Securities USA

Tore Svanberg; Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Chris Caso; Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Jed Dorsheimer; Analyst; William Blair & Company L.L.C.

Harsh Kumar; Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co.

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the onsemi third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Parag Agarwal, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Parag Agarwal

Thank you, Tanya. Good morning and thank you for joining onsemi's third quarter 2024 quarterly results conference call.
I am joined today by Hassane El-Khoury, our President and CEO; and Thad Trent, our CFO. This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.onsemi.com. A replay of this webcast, along with our 2024 third quarter earnings release, will be available on our website approximately 1 hour following this conference call, and the recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following this conference call. Additional information is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.
Our earnings release and this presentation include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and a discussion of certain limitations when using non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release, which is posted separately on our website in the Investor Relations section.
During the course of this conference call, we will make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution that such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from projections.
Important factors that can affect our business, including factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, are described in our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our earnings release for the third quarter of 2024.
Our estimates or other forward-looking statements might change, and the company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, change assumptions or other events that may occur except as required by law.
Now let me turn it over to Hassane. Hassane?

and

Recommended Stories