Q3 2024 Schneider National Inc Earnings Call

Mark Rourke

Thank you, Steve, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining the call today. For our prepared remarks this morning, I'll be sharing my perspective on the overall freight market and discuss segment positioning and performance across our multimodal platform of truckload intermodal and logistics. Following that, Darrell will provide a financial overview of third quarter results and share our full year 2024 EPS and net capital expenditures guidance.
Then we will be pleased to take your questions. Last quarter, we outlined a framework designed to drive ongoing structural improvements in our business, deliver increased enterprise value and allow us to seize the opportunities ahead, enhancing financial returns as the freight market recovers.
The framework includes focusing on the customer by delivering an effortless experience, managing the freight allocation process with purpose and discipline, optimizing our capital allocation across our strategic growth drivers, and managing costs across all expense categories.
In the third quarter, the market continued its path towards recovery with seasonality becoming more prevalent, but on trend not yet proven. When we updated our expectations for the second half of 2024 on our last earnings call, we have experienced a solid quarter end in June from a traditional seasonality standpoint, and our visibility into July at that time suggested more of the same.
However, the improved seasonality trend did not sustain mid-August through quarter end and were further impacted by the hurricanes and East Coast port strike in the short term.
Let me highlight a few key areas that best illustrate the quarter's framing and the set up going into 2025 by segment, starting with truckload. The network truck business is by far the most challenged from a performance and return standpoint as more than 100% of the earnings in the truckload segment are currently in the dedicated sector.
We are seeing capacity steadily exiting the industry as our channel checks into the truck lending community are indicating that defaults and repossessions are growing, and in some cases, rivaling the financial crisis levels from 2008 to 2009. Carriers are not being adequately compensated for the value provided and the cost to deliver.
While we are prepared to pivot quickly, we are minimizing capital allocation to network. Despite the current freight environment, we are not waiting for market correction to improve results. In addition to our cost reduction and productivity actions, there are two other primary focus areas that will drive an improvement in truckload network results rate restoration and growth of owner operator capacity.
The first action is rate restoration where we remain disciplined. As of the end of September, we were 85% through our network contract renewals, with third quarter renewal rate improvements in the mid-single-digit percentage range.
As customers seek to prepare for a market correction and move to asset-based carriers, we anticipate growth opportunities which in turn creates the ability to address the lowest performing freight in our network.
The second self-help opportunity for the truckload network is to grow our owner operator fleet. While we have seen a number of owner operators shrinking for Schneider and in the industry, we believe we have an opportunity to change that trajectory.
We have recently launched Schneider's FreightPower for owner operators an updated consumer grade platform that now provides owner operators visibility to more freight opportunities across the Schneider portfolio of services.
FreightPower provides business owners increased choice and time saving features while delivering a higher level of service to customers, especially in brokerage. Moving now to dedicated, average truck count was down [66%] sequentially, but we exited the quarter with tractor count 17 units higher as a start-up and current account growth activity accelerated through the quarter.
Overall, our account churn is down 50% from 2023 levels, and we expect this high-level retention to continue in 2025. Finally, two large greenfield start-ups originally slated for the back half of 2024 have been pushed into 2025 due to customer launch delays. While the exact start-up timing for these awards is to be determined, our new business pipeline is strong with several meaningful opportunities in their latter stages.
As of the end of September, dedicated represented 64% of our truckload fleet. We have strategically grown our dedicated fleet on average by 9% per year since our initial public offering through quality organic new business growth and acquisitions.
Our dedicated offering serves a wide range of customer verticals and creates differentiated supply chain value. We are confident about the opportunities ahead.
Moving to the intermodal segment, earnings improved sequentially and grew over 40% compared to last year mostly through execution and structural internal cost improvement actions. All of our intermodal book has gone through the annual renewal process.
Third quarter win rates and incumbent lane retention outcomes improved from the second quarter renewal season as we maintain pricing discipline in a highly competitive environment with another quarter of contractual pricing remaining flat.
Year over year, intermodal volume and maintained revenue per order. We experienced double-digit percentage order growth year-over-year in the West and Mexico. However, we experienced offsets in the east and a very competitive truckload intermodal market.
We remain disciplined in allocation events and use the opportunity to heal the network by improving network flows and balance.
Our intermodal offering is differentiated by our asset model, which utilizes owned equipment and company dray drivers and our strong relationships with rail providers focused on mutual growth. As the truckload market rationalizes, we will leverage this differentiation.
We are pleased with the STB approval and the connection between the CPKC and CSX creating service between Mexico and Texas, two and from the Southeastern United States. We eagerly await the publication and initiation of this new corridor, which will further advance our intermodal offering.
Transitioning to our logistics segment, we remain solidly profitable in the very competitive brokerage market by leveraging our differentiated freight power platform for shippers and carriers. We experienced minimal year over year volume shrink of just 1%, while maintaining effective gross margin management as carrier costs increased through the quarter.
In addition, shippers are increasingly favoring asset-based brokerage in this stage of the freight cycle. The brokerage and spot markets move the fastest and we are well positioned to pivot across both our traditional live load, live unload brokerage business as well as our highly adaptable and flexible power only solution.
I'll now turn it over to Darrell for his summary comments on the quarter and a look ahead before we get to your questions. Darrell?

