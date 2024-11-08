Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Royal Gold Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
26 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Alistair Baker; SVP, IR and Business Development; Royal Gold Inc

William Heissenbuttel; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Royal Gold Inc

Martin Raffield; Principal Operating Officer; Royal Gold Inc

Paul Libner; Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer; Royal Gold Inc

Daniel Breeze; Vice President - Corporate Development of RGLD Gold AG; Royal Gold Inc

Cosmos Chiu; Analyst; CIBC World Markets Inc.

Tanya Jakusconek; Analyst; Scotiabank GBM

Lawson Winder; Analyst; BofA Global Research (US)

Presentation

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Royal Gold's 2024 third-quarter conference call. My name is Emily, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to our host, Alistair Baker, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development. Please go ahead, Alistair.

Alistair Baker

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our discussion of Royal Gold's third-quarter 2024 results. This event is being webcast live, and a replay of this call will be available on our website.
Speaking on the call today are Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO; Paul Libner, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Martin Raffield, Senior Vice President of Operations; Randy Shefman, Senior Vice President and General Counsel; and Dan Breeze, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development of RG AG are also available for questions.
During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements about our projections and expectations for the future. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in yesterday's press release and our filings with the SEC.
We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share adjusted EBITDA and cash G&A. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in yesterday's press release, which can be found on our website.
So we'll start with an overview of the quarter. Martin will give some commentary on the portfolio, and Paul will provide a financial update. After the formal remarks, we'll open the lines for a Q&A session.
I'll now turn the call over to Bill.

William Heissenbuttel

Good morning, and thank you for joining the call. I'll begin on slide 4.
We had very strong financial performance during the quarter and recognized record revenue of $194 million, a 40% increase over the same period last year. Operating cash flow was $137 million, up 39% over last year, and earnings were $96 million or $1.46 per share, a 95% increase when compared to the third quarter of last year. On an adjusted basis, our earnings were a record $97 million or $1.47 per share.
Revenue was 76% gold and almost 60% of our revenue was generated from the US, Canada and Australia. Our adjusted EBITDA margin remained strong at 81% for the quarter. A key feature of our business model is that we're not directly exposed to inflationary cost pressures and we have not seen erosion in margins during the recent period of rising gold prices. We used our cash flow to pay our regular quarterly dividend of $26 million, and we also repaid the final $50 million outstanding on the revolving credit facility. We are now debt-free and have over $1.1 billion of available liquidity.
During the quarter, we recognized first revenue from two of the newest producing assets in our portfolio. I'd like to congratulate IAMGOLD to Côté Gold in Kinross and Contango or at Mancha for bringing these projects into production on schedule.
And finally, I'd like to mention a change to our disclosure. As a US domicile company, we are subject to the SEC's Regulation SK 1300, and we have recently learned that the SEC has taken a position that precludes the inclusion of some or all of the reserves and resources in our filings. As a passive investor, we do not have access to the information from our operators that would meet the SEC's interpretation of the standards of disclosure under SK 1300.
Most of our operating counterparties that are foreign domiciled did not disclose information about the properties in accordance with SK 1300, but instead utilize other standard reporting guidelines like 43-101 and JORC, all of which are well established and were previously allowed for reporting purposes by the SEC before the introduction of SK 1300. As a result, we expect to amend our 2023 Form 10-K in the next few weeks. Reducing our disclosure in the 10-K does not imply any change to the risk profile of our business, our business model, our access to information or the status of our interest in any properties.
There are also no changes to our previously designated principal properties. We will continue to include fulsome disclosure of all mineral resources and reserves attributable to our interest in 8-K filings that are furnished to the SEC and on our website under the our Portfolio tab and our asset handbook. I'll refer you to Part 2, Item 1A in the 10-Q we filed this morning for a more complete description of this issue.
With that, I'll hand the call over to Martin to discuss our portfolio performance.

and

Recommended Stories