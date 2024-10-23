Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Robert Half Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Keith Waddell; President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board; Robert Half Inc

Michael Buckley; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Robert Half Inc

Andrew Steinerman; Analyst; JPMorgan

Mark Marcon; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co Inc

Princy Thomas; Analyst; Barclays Capital Inc

Trevor Romeo; Analyst; William Blair & Co

Tobey Sommer; Analyst; Truist Securities

George Tong; Analyst; Goldman Sachs & Co Inc

Stephanie Moore; Analyst; Jefferies

Mark Billings; Analyst; UBS

Presentation

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Robert Half third-quarter 2024 conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Our host for today's call are Mr. Keith Waddell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Robert Half; and Mr. Michael Buckley, Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Waddell, you may begin.

Keith Waddell

Hello, everyone. We appreciate your time today. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that the comments made on today's call contain forward-looking statements, including predictions and estimates about our future performance. These statements represent our current judgment of what the future holds.
However, they're subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in today's press release and in our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the statements made on today's call.
During this presentation, we may mention some non-GAAP financial measures and reference to these figures as adjusted. Reconciliations and further explanations of these measures are included in a supplemental schedule to our earnings press release. For your convenience, our prepared remarks for today's call are available in the Investor Center of our website, roberthalf.com.
For the third quarter of 2024, company-wide revenues were $1.465 billion, down 6% from last year's third quarter on an as-reported basis and down 8% on an as-adjusted basis. Net income per share in the third quarter was $0.64 compared to $0.90 in the third quarter one year ago. Revenues and earnings for the third quarter exceeded our expectations, driven by very strong results from Protiviti, which posted sequential and year-on-year revenue gains.
While client budgets remain constrained and decision cycles extended, business confidence levels are improving, aided by continuing progress on inflation and the beginning of a global rate-cutting cycle. This is reflected in our most recent weekly sequential results, which have been stable and consistent for the past 12 to 14 weeks.
We continue to be confident, both in our ability to weather the current climate and in our future growth prospects as the macro landscape improves. We remain well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and support our clients' growth initiatives with the strength of our industry-leading brand, people, technology, and unique business model that includes both professional staffing and business consulting services.
Cash flow from operations during the quarter was $130 million. In September, we distributed a $0.53 per share cash dividend to our shareholders of record for a total cash outlay of $54 million. Our per share dividend has grown 11.3% annually since its inception in 2004.
The September 2024 dividend was 10.4% higher than the prior year. We also acquired approximately 800,000 Robert Half shares during the quarter for $49 million. We have 8.3 million shares available for repurchase under our Board-approved stock repurchase plan. Return on invested capital for the company was 18% in the third quarter.
Now I'll turn the call over to our CFO, Mike Buckley.

