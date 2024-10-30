Q3 2024 Rithm Capital Corp Earnings Call

Emma Bolla; Associate General Counsel; Rithm Capital Corp

Michael Nierenberg; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Rithm Capital Corp

Operator

Good day and Rithm Capital Corp Third Quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

(Operator Instructions)

I would now like to turn the conference over to Emma Bolla , Associate General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Emma Bolla

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I would like to thank you for joining us today for Rithm Capital Corp Third Quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Michael Nierenberg, our Chairman, CEO and President of Rithm Capital Corp . Next Centauro, Chief Financial Officer for them capital and variance overseeing President of Rithm Capital Corp. Throughout the call, we are going to reference the earnings supplement that was posted this morning to the read them Capital website, w. w. w. Rithm Capital .com. If you've not already done so, I'd encourage you to download the presentation. Now I would like to point out that certain statements made today will be forward looking statements. These statements by their nature are uncertain and may differ materially from actual results.

I encourage you to review the disclaimers in our press release and earnings supplement regarding forward-looking statements and to review the risk factors contained in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. In addition, we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings supplement that I will t urn the call over to Michael.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks, Emma Bolla and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. During the quarter we had and we had a very strong quarter across all of our business lines. you know, before I get into the what I would call the meat of our business, I wanted to point out a couple of things before we go into the deck. First of all, you'll see a value slide depicting the sum-of-the-parts analysis, which we put in last quarter. And again, we put it in this quarter. Quite frankly, I believe our equity is very cheap. When you look at it appears in the business and our actual results, we have a best-in-class lending business, a large balance sheet and then asset management business was huge upside last quarter. You got a couple of questions on some of our equity raise, and I just wanted to address that as well.

We raised $300 million. I get asked what are you going to do with the money? So you understand our thought process since 2021, we have deployed a $5.81 billion. We haven't raised any equity while growing our earnings by approximately 60%. I would say that's pretty impressive. We have funded our growth with our operating businesses, balance sheet and a little bit of high yield debt. As we think about risk through multiple wars going on. We're in the middle of what could be a highly contested election and has many of you know, we were always engage in activity to grow our platform through M&A. So I would say all of these factors are good reasons why we wanted to have more capital. Now back to our operating companies, new resin, Genesis, our lending businesses produced excellent results.

Genesis had a record quarter and we cannot be more thrilled with that platform as banks pull back when the new rules, we have a portfolio of our 800, $75 billion ish of mortgage servicing rights, which include both owned servicing rights and third party servicing these assets have been great. Origination business had another very good quarter with increased volumes and profitability on the asset management side, Sculptor, which was acquired less than a year ago last November. Performance is extremely good across all of our verticals, including real estate credit and it's multi-strategy fund. The teams are out raising money, and we're starting to see inflows across the entire platform. This past quarter, the real estate group announced their first closing of their multi-billion dollar SRE. fund five.

We're very pleased with how well the fundraising is going to despite such a challenging environment and expect that fund to be oversubscribed, a true testament to the team. We look forward to when you will see meaningful contributions from softer franchise to the bottom line. Irhythm on Great Ajax, the we took over the management contract on in Q2. You reposition the residential assets in the Company and look forward to growing the vehicle with opportunist, opportunistic investments and the commercial space. We've done this before while building new residential and for tourists going back to 2013, and we'll do it again. The commercial real estate business today is one is in one of those periods where we feel current capital deployment will be hugely rewarded down the road and being pieces. Patient searching for the right investors. Rents will reward our shareholders one way of Photon on Ajax. Last week, we announced we are changing the name from Great Ajax to rent and property trust, which should happen in the fourth quarter. Now I'll refer to the deck, which has been posted online. So on page 3, the way to think about the Company today is effectively across all of our business lines. We manage $80 billion of assets.

We have $7.8 billion of permanent capital in the public markets. And again, we have a 800, 75 ish billion Our servicing portfolio. So real scale across all of our business lines. We don't need anything today when you look at it at the verticals that when you think about the current market environment, so where are we going? And what do we want to do here? one, obviously, we want to grow AUM. But what matters first is performance. And when you look across the platform, all cylinders are firing. We want expand our direct lending. So what does that mean? Obviously, we have new resin Genesis, which contribute meaningfully to our business. We're going to continue to look at other areas in financial services where we can expand our direct lending on the mark on on new market opportunities. We're always looking to grow. But again, we want to be prudent and think about different areas where we could grow that. We have real expertise around the house and they were going to make a meaningful contribution to the bottom line of rhythm for our shareholders.

We're obviously continuing to grow our private capital business. I mentioned during the quarter, we're starting to see real inflows in the scope, their business at the rhythm level route, looking at other opportunities to raise capital as well. And then again, we are as we continue to look to expand into new investment verticals for the quarter, an excellent quarter. This is the 20th consecutive quarter where our earnings available for distribution was greater than common dividends paid. Book value come up 8% since since 2021. Very stable quarter over quarter. one note on that when the that they want or cutting rates, we got very close to home, which is where we are.

We are today, you're going to see I believe you'll see very little book value volatility as we go forward. Dividend yield. We currently trade at 8.8%, and that's as of 93024. We and we closed the quarter with roughly $2 billion of cash and liquidity for the quarter. Gaap net income, $97 million $0.2 per diluted share, earnings available for distribution to $170 million or 54%, $0.54 per diluted share, with a return on equity number of 18%. Book value closed the quarter at $6.4 billion, 1231 per common share today, roughly 12.5 or something in and around that we paid $0.25 in dividends and again, $2 billion of cash and liquidity in our balance sheet. Page 5, some of the parts and I'm not going to spend a ton of time on it, have a look at it bottom line as we traded in and around 10.5 to 10,60 or something like that book value today is give or take 12 and a half. If you look at the value of our parts and compare U.S. appears I personally have a very strong view that our equity is extremely attractive here and think there's significant upside. Page 6. This was of some of the earlier comments that I referred to when you look at our capital deployment since 2021. If you look to the left part of Page, Jan of 2021, earnings available for distribution with $0.34 today were $0.54. We've deployed $5.8 billion to capital since 21.

That includes acquiring different operating platforms that include And included in that as scoped or we bought $1 billion for consumer loans from from Goldman. We acquired Genesis capital. We bought caliber. We bought SLS when you think about all of those transactions and you think about actually the portfolio growth and not going out to raise a ton of equity. It's a great story. Earnings available to, um, you know, as I as I as I look at, again, earn things growth, roughly 60% and our CAGR. is 14%. So I think the team should be really proud of those numbers. And again, that should dispel any of the questions about why we're raising $300 million of equity in a quarter. When we look at the next phase of growth from, like I said earlier, we don't really need anything. I mean, we want to raise more money in our private capital business to our balance sheet grows a little bit less as we go forward. We want to continue to put up what I would call very good results across all of our platforms, Tom and you know, from a credit perspective, there's a lot of talk about everybody growing private credit where in that camp as well, and we want to grow our private credit.

But just keep in mind, we've been in these businesses for 10 years. When you think about direct lending, you think about the mortgage company we built, you think about Genesis capital. You think about secured credit, unsecured credit, whether it be at scoped or whether it be a rhythm, you think about real estate. We bid in these sectors for them for a long, long time, some analysis creating more scale around our private capital business on newer, as you know, we we built this company, quite frankly from scratch. Tom, while at Fortress, you know, if you go back to the Fortress days, we built Mr. Cooper. Obviously, those guys have done a great job. But if you look at where we are today, we are I think we're a top three mortgage bank and non non non-bank mortgage originator and servicer in the U.S. large portfolios, service over 4 million customers. Huge third party business as we grew through our SLS acquisition company makes a lot of money. And third quarter, if you look where we are from a production standpoint from three through Q3 were $41 billion in original nation, and that's higher than where we were in all of and all of 23. Genesis Capital. Another great story. We acquired this company from Goldman's merchant bank, I believe in 22 from earnings. Just to give you a sense when we bought the company on, I think we were doing something around $50 million in EBITDA this year. We should do something between, you know, give or take $90 million of EBITDA. Production numbers are up from 1 billion and we may close the year at something around $3.5million to $4 billion. So real good story.

Most importantly here is when you look at the portfolio, Leo delinquency numbers are extremely low. Sponsor growth is high and the return on equity, and that's how we think about all our businesses. Return on equity for our shareholders is extremely tough Sculptor. But I would say in scope there is we again, we go back to November of last year. Some have closed on the company, I believe around November 20th, Tom, it's a great business, great business has a ton of upside. Teams are doing really well every day. It gets better, Tom, when you look at real returns for the LPs that scope there and the leadership and serve their great, I mean, there's there is no reason why this company is not going to grow and significant scale as we go forward. There's plenty of room for us. There's plenty of room for our overall franchise. And again, its performance first. And that's the scope to mentality. I opened up in one of the quotes performances with. That's our mantra. We want performance before we grow AUM.

I mean, you look at this platform, there's nothing that disputes that way of thinking on the commercial real estate business. On page 11, we do some balance sheet investing at the rhythm level from we've been pretty methodical their arm. I do think over time that when we look at rhythm, we've looked at Great Ajax from what you're going to see is more strategic partnerships. I think off the rhythm balance sheet as we look forward, we do think from around the real estate business today that we're in one of those periods of time. As Dave pointed out in my opening remarks that current capital deployment is going to be hugely rewarded down the road as we look at the real estate business. Page 12, just talking about the macroeconomic themes. Obviously, we're in a period where who knows what's going to happen with this election from when you think about inflation, you think about deficits, you think about yield. I think regardless what you're going to see, you could see our higher yields in the long. And we have seen a steepening of the yield curve, which where the front end is should be anchored here.

But I think you could see higher long-term rates on the back end and as deficits continue to balloon. Another common theme asset base finance, everybody's talking about Asset Based Finance. As I pointed out, we've been doing this for I've been in the business for her, and we've been doing this together as a group for a long, long time. So there's nothing different here. When you look at banks, banks continue to look for capital relief around either their balance sheets or some of the things that there doing. We're very active in what I would call credit risk transfer, credit risk transfer. We've done some large transactions with some of our large money center banks and will continue to do that as we go forward. On the consumer freight side, consumers continue to remain resilient We don't see any real degradation or deterioration in consumer credit. And then I brought up on the on the real estate side from a cyclical low point on Riley.

Barrett going to take us out and talk about new releases and the mortgage company, and then I'll jump back in a little bit later in the queue.

Story Continues

I think I'm going to start on Slide 16. We delivered another the strong quarter on in with a pretax income, excluding mark to market on the owned MSR portfolio of approximately $246 million, which is an increase of 8% quarter over quarter and delivering a 24% return on equity. Key drivers included a strong performance in originations platform as rates have remained disciplined and growing our production while also increasing margins overall and maintaining our market share. While on the servicing side, we saw continued growth in our third party franchise, coupled with our best-in-class operational efficiencies, which is also highlighted by the complete each of the SLS integration, which we did three months post acquisition in the US in the second quarter. And these results overall just continued presents a foundation. Michael talked about that we've built over the last few years, driven by our industry-leading servicing capabilities, are robust client franchise, best-in-class customer experience and our proprietary technology.

Turning to slide 17, and you can see there that we just remain in growth mode right in the third quarter. As Michael mentioned, NewRez maintain our position as the second largest non-bank servicer with over $755 billion notional UPB that we directly service and the fifth largest lender in the industry with a 3.4% market share. We were we remain well positioned to continue to take market share through our organic or inorganic growth while maximizing performance for our shareholders.

Moving to Slide 18. The scale of our MSR portfolio affords us significant opportunities for portfolio recapture and customer growth through future cost cross-sell strategies, right? And the customer retention overall is driven by market events, but also by our consumer consent connections, whether they're realtor referrals or local sales relationships or other connectivity. As part of our strategy, we're making significant investments in building out our brands, our digital tools to enhance our customer experience and also data science to meet our customers' where and how they want to be met. The table on the right side of the page shows our direct lending refinance recapture results, which we believe is the proper way to measure how we're performing with consumers.

Looking to refinance right year to date on, we have a 20 sees me sorry, 3nd year to date, we have Rick capture rates of 55% when including our second liens as a retention tool and 38% is just our overall aggregate refinanced recapture rate on through the third quarter, we completed the first phase of our CRM rebuild in the second quarter of 2024, and we believe there is significant room to improve our ability to retain and continue to gain traction with our customers. Overall away from recapture. And turning to Slide 19. Our origination business continued to perform well. This quarter was $15.9 billion in funded volume, up 9% from last quarter. While the market remains competitive.

Overall, we're able to improve margins to the weighted average 1.23%, which is an increased 17% quarter over quarter while maintaining market share, but also get back to a normalized level seen in most of 2023. All of our channels remain profitable and the design of our platform allows us to take advantage of market opportunities regardless of the interest rate environment. As mentioned before, our top priority and biggest opportunities are abilities, retain our customers, and that will continue to drive benefits to all of our businesses .

On slide 20, just connecting on our servicing business also continues to perform really well. Our operational efficiency has highlighted through our scale and cost leadership with an industry-leading cost per loan of $113. And as I mentioned in the completion of the SLS integration and our best-in-class digital customer experience, things are Shellpoint mortgage third party client franchise remains strong with a 5% gain quarter over quarter through continued momentum, gaining wallet share with existing customers while also adding new customers.

And while our owned MSR delinquencies have increased quarter over quarter, they remain at historically low levels, and our special servicing division is fully prepared to assist and support homeowners through any challenges whether financial issues or storms to find solutions to key customers and their house. I believe our businesses as best position as it ever has been. And I'm looking forward to continue until the new restored to the market if you back to you, Mike.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks barrett out just a couple of slides and then and then we'll go to Q&A. On Genesis. I mentioned Q. threes and effectively a record quarter when we look at P and L and return on equity and the team does a great job. They're continuing to grow that business. I would be very surprised if it doesn't get significantly scale sales up here over the over the next couple of years, obviously is a lot of its demand base, but overall performance has been great there. We couldn't be happier with plants and his team and the overall performance of the business. On the software side, I mentioned earlier, the real estate team is out there out with a large multibillion and finally close to $1.3 billion be very surprised if that doesn't get oversubscribed. And the team candidly is truly best in class at what they do. And it's really one of the crown jewels in our overall franchise. During the quarter, we closed a new CLO for $400 million.

The CLO business will continue to grow our for Scope during for us as we look at this business going forward, I'm not only here in the US, but also overseas and in the U.K. come from it from an overall performance standpoint, I mentioned before, the teams are doing a great job performance on is the number one thing that matters in. Obviously, in the asset management business, we lead with performance. Aum is going to follow. We're starting to see more AUM come back on the platform. So again, really, really excited with the prospects of scope, dirt and the overall team. And then finally on a door is our single-family rental business. We have a 40 to 100 units from what I would say there is cap rates are when you look at real cap rates, no matter what how people advertise it, whether it be in the build to rent space or in the scattered lot space. Typical cap rates are really in the in what I would say, the low fives, when you think about rhythm more our scope door or any of our other investment platforms, we look to seek what's the best opportunity is for overall capital.

So when you think about growth, there were not just going to grow a business that we think we can deploy capital better in another area to increase our enterprise value for the overall franchise. So in this period of time where if cap rates don't get hired or we're not able to acquire units at much higher cap rate, we have to evaluate what we're doing there. And I think it's that business is better served in a third party vehicle than it is on on on our balance sheet. And so that's a overall. You know, some things. We had a very, very good quarter across all of our platforms. And now we'll turn it back to the operator for Q&A. Thank you.

Question and Answer Session

Michael Nierenberg

We will now begin the question and answer session. (Operator Instructions)

first question comes from Bose George, KBW. Please go ahead.

Good morning, clinical use and people are. What are your latest thoughts on potentially list in part as you as a way to potentially sort of really realize some of that difference?

Michael Nierenberg

You know, I think here's what I would say when we put in the slide that talks about how much capital we deployed since 2021 without raising equity, one of the things that gives us the ability to do that is being that rhythm has all of these wholly-owned subs and all the capital stays in one bucket While saying that, um, you know, we have to I mean, candidly, we have to figure out a way to get our equity price to trade where it should trade. So it's probably my guess is it'll be a 25 event if and when we take it in this company, public some and we'll evaluate that. There's obviously other things we're thinking about in the M&A or on from an M&A landscape perspective. But I think it's more likely going to be a 25 and then as we think about the mortgage company, so.

Okay, great. Thanks. And then if you could we get an update book value in October?

Michael Nierenberg

It's roughly 12.5, both so.

Okay, great. Thank you. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from Stephen Laws with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Good morning. Very quick question on the residential volume refinance activity take ourselves out. Was that rate driven? Was it a function of the increased recapture opportunity? And kind of how do you see that trending in October?

Michael Nierenberg

Maybe if you look forward with some with where we it's kind of kind of broke up a little bit, I don't know you kind of broke up a little bit there. So just I continue to open the March markets rallied have a fair amount in in the third quarter. And then if it's obviously, given back all of those gains from, we certainly saw refinance volume basically in all ends, get closer to say 30% of overall productions. I think we're going to get ourselves more to a what I'll say is a market on a normalized basis. On that said, we see our direct lending channels as we continue to basically give momentum through our recapture investments to continue to improve and increase.

Great. And then switching gears over to Scott or Mike will flow through. I believe we typically get some annual performance fees in Q4.

Can you maybe trying to quantify that and maybe what type of earnings coming out of as far as Cardinal on those performance fees Fourth quarter or?

Michael Nierenberg

I don't think I can give you forward-looking performance fees. I would say, Illinois, as you know, in the asset management business in particularly in the scoped or business, you should see some performance fees come in the in the fourth quarter. I think when you just going back to when we first acquired the company in November of last year, as you know, in asset management, you assume a certain multiple of where these trade versus earnings or or DE. And I would say that if you look at where we are today, the US in the right now, Rob, so when you think about true value creation you'll hear from, you know, I personally believe this will be one of our better some partnerships, flash investments that we've made in many, many years as this platform continues to come to grow. And so you're going to see more lumpiness, I think, particularly going into the fourth quarter. But that's what we need when you're going to see the bulk for the earnings hit as we see monetizations. And we see more AUM come on the platform. Great. Well, it's certainly nice to see the AUM growth in the business at $34 billion look forward to watch that to grow.

Thanks, Michael.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks, Stephen.

Operator

Next question comes from Eric Hagen with BTIG. Please go ahead.

Hi, thanks. Good morning. Maybe first off, I mean, in a scenario where rates continue rising, if you were to grow book value because of a write-up of the MSRs, do you feel like you have the flexibility to effectively take the capital from NewRez and repurposing other segments of the portfolio? Some?

Michael Nierenberg

Yes. I mean, if this goes back to both question, everything sits in effectively one pot, and that's given us the ability to grow earnings from, call it low 30s in 21 to $0.54 where we are today. So the answer is again, Eric, going back, I use the example on the single-family rental business. We don't have to be in a business to be in a business. We want to think about the best ways to deploy capital. But we don't MSRs were rich. We would just be, you know, potentially it does turn around and sell. It's a great cash flowing asset that's unlevered and the way that we see at something between 10%.

So I don't I don't see any change there. And just one other caveat there. When you when we look at book value and where we are today from an overhead perspective, one of the reasons our balance sheet looks grossed up is because where for the most part, fully hedged against our entire business to take out any kind of book value volatility, I'll say that we reported 1231 today we're about 12.5 m... So we feel like we're in really good eight, both book value, the ability to redeploy capital from the mortgage company, if and if in fact, we wanted to do that. But I think it's more growth across the entire platform.

Yes, that's really helpful. Okay. So what are your up? So that's what are your perspectives on the mixed messaging around consumer credit that we seem to be picking up through earnings here? I mean, some indications that consumers are a little over leverages and struggling at the same time. You know, rates are coming down. Unemployment is low. What's the right read through to the portfolio? And we think about the servicing on one side and then the other the portfolio, if you will, on the on the other end?

Michael Nierenberg

We have if you look at the servicing portfolio eight, 78, I think $235 billion of that is third party servicing. The rest is owned servicing. Thinking back in time, we have a bunch of legacy, um, you know, anybody that average that refi'd in 20 or 21 that has to change coupon mortgages. I think those folks are in are in very good shape, Tom, you might see a tad higher and delinquencies. But overall, it's still seems to us that the consumers in reasonable shape. Um, I think a good telling, you know, you look at some of the bank earnings. I mean, I think that would probably be a good place to to look. We're not in subprime auto, subprime auto to rolled over a little bit here when you when you look at overall delinquencies. But overall, our portfolio look like they're in pretty good shape.

Got it, I think looking at slide 6, it looks like maybe you bought some excess MSRs in the quarter. Can you talk through that purchase?

Is that an investment in the neuro segment or is that the investment portfolio?

Michael Nierenberg

It's in the investment portfolio. It's something that we owned them are ready and there was a liquidation of an MSR. Fund that that actually we used to manage them and we bought some of those. We've got some of those MSRs are the excess MSRs.

Got you. Thank you guys, very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Kenneth Lee with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question on just one on Sculptor, wondering if you could just give us a rough sense of what the recent net flow picture has been there? And then as you look across the various strategies within Credit Real Estate and multi-strategy, which areas could be the most attractive areas for potential. Okay. The growth opportunities as you look forward over the next few years? Thanks.

Michael Nierenberg

So the growth in the platform, I think the last time we reported, I think we showed a number of roughly 30 to 1 billion of AUM. So you can assume it's up a few billion from between what we're doing and what's happening in the CLO business. The real estate fund just grows at 1.3. I think they're expecting another close here shortly. I'll start the performance overall in the platform when it when you look at actual real numbers has been excellent. So you're going to see some natural AUM growth as a result of the overall performance, um, but I think it's across all of the platforms. Obviously, you know, every asset manager keeps talking about private credit, private credit. We'd like to we'd like to scale up our private credit business. The real estate team, like I said, it's out with a multibillion dollars per fund that it's likely gets oversubscribed. And I think they'll be more funds beyond that.

And then one, the multi-strat side as long as well as performance is good. I see no reason why they're not going to see more flows coming back. So I think it's across the entire platform. one area that that would be I'll speak from the rhythm perspective for a second from when you look at the large asset managers, there's been a huge asset growth in the insurance space . Obviously, we're not there right now, and we'd love to get there evaluation thing and finding the right asset to help you grow. But when you look at where we sit as an organization in our direct lending, we manufacture, when you look at our funds and the things that we do at the rhythm level in all of our business lines, we manufacture asset. It's like we are in so called Direct Lending, and we want to continue to grow that in the event that we're able to acquire some kind of insurance liability structure is something that could help us grow. I think that's really where you're going to see real growth at the overall platform. But on the softer side that, you know, it's more of the same we've just in or not. We have, but you almost a year into the close to it gets better every day. Performance is great. No reason why all the verticals have at the scope to a level won't continue to grow.

Got you. Very helpful. And just one follow-up, if I may. Just in terms of the direct lending expansion and you talked a little bit more about that on what kind of form could there's expansion look like?

Michael Nierenberg

It sounds like you've got some capabilities around it. And are you talking about, for example, like middle market direct lending, so no major effects.

Yes, the direct lending, like obviously we have of large mortgage company that makes a ton of money. We have the Genesis business that makes a lot of money. We are under scaled, I would say, in credit at the rhythm level. So when we look at direct lending in thinking about ways to partner with scoped or and things that we could do on the direct lending data, we are looking at we paid down mode. I mean, you know, if you think about real asset growth over the course of the past 20 years, you've been in a cyclical and more than the cyclical. You've been in a bull market where equities have gone up, credits done extremely well, um, but with the banks, when you think about the banks and you've heard it from all the other asset managers with the banks pulling back in certain areas, we think there is room for us to find or growth in the right platform around direct lending. So it's definitely it's w. space. We're very keenly focused on.

That's very helpful that. Thanks again.

Michael Nierenberg

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Crispin Love with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Thanks and good morning, everyone. On operating ROEs across the business. You had 18% operating ROEs in the corner that improve. But just curious on your expectations for sustainable operating ROVs over the intermediate to long term as we hopefully out of a trough mortgage environment here as it is at high 10s, low 20s. Just curious on if you have any thoughts there.

Michael Nierenberg

I think on everything we do, we measure risk risk return. So we're not going to shoot for the stores unless we think we have an edge. Obviously, the you look at our mortgage business and you can compare it to other, you know, her friends and peers out there. I think we perform as good as anybody, right. Frankly, when you when you look at the earliest, the Genesis business continues to do well. We did guide, you know, we just spoke about direct lending.

You look at the portfolio of assets. We have some we're going to we're going to tried to put a mid 10s type returns on. I don't think that's anything different than ours. And you've heard from us over the years. And when you actually look at the real performance going back since the Company was started, it's probably something in and around the mid 10s type of return in all all environments. And this goes back to 13 so on and I think those are those are realistic numbers. Obviously, it's overweight mortgage in the mortgage company has done done its job. But I think as we grow the asset management business in our platforms, you're going to you'll continue to see those type of numbers.

Great. Thanks, Mike. Appreciate that. And then, Michael, also in your in your prepared remarks, you mentioned the election. I was just wondering if you could share your thoughts on election implications for rhythm.

We could see rate moves, potential volatility, housing implications. Just curious on how you're thinking about it near and intermediate term on a potential impacts arena. Thank you.

Michael Nierenberg

Yes, I think, um, you know, when when we look at some of this, the messaging that's coming out of both parties, Tom, I mean, commonly Harris's talking about given people money in a first-time homeowners to buy things to buy homes, you're looking at common areas going after what I would call the SFR space around corporates going out and buying housing. I think what's going to end up happening and I think it would be the best outcome probably for the country. I don't care what part of your thinking about is if you have a divided government on. So I think a lot of the so called rhetoric that you have coming out of both at both candidates is going to come is going to be hard for them to pass a lot of the things that are going on irregardless of that on whether truck comes up with tariffs that he if he gets in or Harris comes up with her stuff, I think a lot of this stuff is going to be harder to pass.

The biggest one of the biggest challenges in you hear it from some of the very smart people in our in our business is the deficit. The deficit is going to grow no matter what the government needs to continue issued tons and tons of debt. So how do we think about that from an overall rate perspective on while saying that you have to think about the uncertainties that could be created? If if Trump got in, for example, you had tariffs, what does that really do the economy? How do we think about that? How do you think about the immigration policies and do you start seeing wage inflation? So I think the way that we're positioned now is to have an abundance of cash and liquidity. We are extremely close to home from an overall rate perspective . And that's the way we're going to run until we get some other kind of tea leaves that than me rear their heads, but we're close to home. We feel good about our risk profile. I mentioned before you don't book values up again quarter over quarter, obviously conservative because of the rate sell off, but we are going to be extremely close to home from a duration standpoint. Our financing is extremely buttoned up. So we feel good about where we are.

Great. Thank you, Michael, and appreciate taking my questions.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Jason Weaver with Jones Trading. Please go ahead.

Thanks. Good morning. Michael, I think you mentioned during your prepared remarks has been something like 20 quarters that you vote you've over and your dividend on ED., considering that ROE that you're throwing off right now in maybe contextualize with what's likely to happen in the next couple of months? And beyond that, what do you think about the level of the dividend payout here and if that could possibly be moderated upwards?

Michael Nierenberg

The dividend policy is driven by obviously our Board. I've been pretty clear about the dividend based on our Board discussions that we weren't raising our dividend because you're just giving back to capital to redeploy it While saying that, with hedge funds having shortage out there, what I'd love to raise the dividend significantly and drive it. The answer is yes, but um, I don't know again, it's a Board decision. And I don't see as raising the dividend today because with the thought process, if you trade at eight to nine dividend yield and let's assume that our equity does right itself, um, effectively, we can deploy the capital. If we can deploy the capital, then team selling it to create more earnings for shareholders and effectively, it should drive the valuation of our overall enterprise, significantly higher, a little frustrated, obviously, with where our equity trades. But you know, I do think over time it will right itself both asked about the mortgage company. We're looking at a lot of other things.

And while we want to manage quarter to quarter and I think we do a very good job and tried to put up consistent earning oriented for the long for the long game. And I see no reason why our equity should be significantly higher down the road. You look at it, the law out of the large asset managers and look where they were a few years back and you look where they are. Now, if we stay if we stay true to our knitting and where we think we're going to go here, I think that our Company has tremendous upside on. So for now to get back to capital, I don't I don't think makes worth makes sense. Come again, a little frustrating, but I think it's more based on board decisions are probably stay the course.

Got it. Thank you for that color. And then maybe one for Barrett and curious about how you think about the operational footprint, given what could be wildly different sort of origination volume scenarios going forward and how you can maintain that flexibility?

When you asked about footprint, you're talking about like our our how we manage our ops on origination and servicing. I'm not really sure what your so

your Richie originator capacity there to be able to handle additional volume or even lighter volumes.

So I look at an absolute focus, I think for the industry overall, we feel and we continue to believe that we have significant some headroom from an operational in our operations from an offshore perspective as well to give us that added flexibility. But from where we stand today, we believe we do have significant headroom from any kind of rate environment that we will see coming in the future.

Got it. Okay. Thank you very much.

Michael Nierenberg

Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from Trevor Cranston with tenancy and GMP. Please go ahead.

Hey, thanks. Good morning. Most my questions have been addressed. I guess one one more on new roads on. Can you maybe spend a minute talking about the wholesale channel on obviously kind of dominated both the top two players there, but you guys have had some growth over the course of 2020 fours. Curious if you could just talk about do you see your positioning within wholesale and the growth opportunity there?

So like you mentioned, it's dominated by really the one company and then there's a second larger one. I think there's room for a lot of players in there where we can continue to position. We're certainly positioned from a non agency perspective, which is part of our original DNA. We've also did a pretty significant technology upgrade, and we're continuing to work on our technology to basically deliver downstream to our wholesale broker partners on the industry has changed pretty significantly.

Overall was brokers have grown multifold, and they've added a lot of what I'll say is loan officers throughout their entire ecosystem. So we're really basically just coming up to looking at our technology is really going to continue to drive our growth. I would also just say Michael has been really clear about how we're putting out our capital. So we remain very disciplined in wholesale to the extent that the market allows us to take advantage of putting capital in wholesale will do that, right. And the last couple of quarters, there's been some room for us to take market share, but we're going to remain disciplined in the sector. And technology for us is really going to be the way that we're going to do drive further earnings growth. As I mentioned, we focus on wholesale a lot on our non-agency products and to the extent that we can pick up the added volume on where we think it's attractive, we'll do that.

Got it. Okay. That's helpful.

Michael Nierenberg

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Michael name, but for any closing remarks. Please go ahead, please.

Michael Nierenberg

Thank you. Appreciate everybody. I appreciate all the questions everybody dialing in this morning. Obviously, you know where to find us if you have any follow-up, have a great week. Stay safe. Speak to you next quarter. Thanks, everyone. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for attending today's presentation.

Operator

You may now disconnect. Thank you.