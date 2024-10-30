Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Rithm Capital Corp Earnings Call

Emma Bolla; Associate General Counsel; Rithm Capital Corp

Michael Nierenberg; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Rithm Capital Corp

Good day and Rithm Capital Corp Third Quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Emma Bolla , Associate General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Emma Bolla

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I would like to thank you for joining us today for Rithm Capital Corp Third Quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Michael Nierenberg, our Chairman, CEO and President of Rithm Capital Corp . Next Centauro, Chief Financial Officer for them capital and variance overseeing President of Rithm Capital Corp. Throughout the call, we are going to reference the earnings supplement that was posted this morning to the read them Capital website, w. w. w. Rithm Capital .com. If you've not already done so, I'd encourage you to download the presentation. Now I would like to point out that certain statements made today will be forward looking statements. These statements by their nature are uncertain and may differ materially from actual results.
I encourage you to review the disclaimers in our press release and earnings supplement regarding forward-looking statements and to review the risk factors contained in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. In addition, we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings supplement that I will t urn the call over to Michael.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks, Emma Bolla and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. During the quarter we had and we had a very strong quarter across all of our business lines. you know, before I get into the what I would call the meat of our business, I wanted to point out a couple of things before we go into the deck. First of all, you'll see a value slide depicting the sum-of-the-parts analysis, which we put in last quarter. And again, we put it in this quarter. Quite frankly, I believe our equity is very cheap. When you look at it appears in the business and our actual results, we have a best-in-class lending business, a large balance sheet and then asset management business was huge upside last quarter. You got a couple of questions on some of our equity raise, and I just wanted to address that as well.
We raised $300 million. I get asked what are you going to do with the money? So you understand our thought process since 2021, we have deployed a $5.81 billion. We haven't raised any equity while growing our earnings by approximately 60%. I would say that's pretty impressive. We have funded our growth with our operating businesses, balance sheet and a little bit of high yield debt. As we think about risk through multiple wars going on. We're in the middle of what could be a highly contested election and has many of you know, we were always engage in activity to grow our platform through M&A. So I would say all of these factors are good reasons why we wanted to have more capital. Now back to our operating companies, new resin, Genesis, our lending businesses produced excellent results.
Genesis had a record quarter and we cannot be more thrilled with that platform as banks pull back when the new rules, we have a portfolio of our 800, $75 billion ish of mortgage servicing rights, which include both owned servicing rights and third party servicing these assets have been great. Origination business had another very good quarter with increased volumes and profitability on the asset management side, Sculptor, which was acquired less than a year ago last November. Performance is extremely good across all of our verticals, including real estate credit and it's multi-strategy fund. The teams are out raising money, and we're starting to see inflows across the entire platform. This past quarter, the real estate group announced their first closing of their multi-billion dollar SRE. fund five.
We're very pleased with how well the fundraising is going to despite such a challenging environment and expect that fund to be oversubscribed, a true testament to the team. We look forward to when you will see meaningful contributions from softer franchise to the bottom line. Irhythm on Great Ajax, the we took over the management contract on in Q2. You reposition the residential assets in the Company and look forward to growing the vehicle with opportunist, opportunistic investments and the commercial space. We've done this before while building new residential and for tourists going back to 2013, and we'll do it again. The commercial real estate business today is one is in one of those periods where we feel current capital deployment will be hugely rewarded down the road and being pieces. Patient searching for the right investors. Rents will reward our shareholders one way of Photon on Ajax. Last week, we announced we are changing the name from Great Ajax to rent and property trust, which should happen in the fourth quarter. Now I'll refer to the deck, which has been posted online. So on page 3, the way to think about the Company today is effectively across all of our business lines. We manage $80 billion of assets.
We have $7.8 billion of permanent capital in the public markets. And again, we have a 800, 75 ish billion Our servicing portfolio. So real scale across all of our business lines. We don't need anything today when you look at it at the verticals that when you think about the current market environment, so where are we going? And what do we want to do here? one, obviously, we want to grow AUM. But what matters first is performance. And when you look across the platform, all cylinders are firing. We want expand our direct lending. So what does that mean? Obviously, we have new resin Genesis, which contribute meaningfully to our business. We're going to continue to look at other areas in financial services where we can expand our direct lending on the mark on on new market opportunities. We're always looking to grow. But again, we want to be prudent and think about different areas where we could grow that. We have real expertise around the house and they were going to make a meaningful contribution to the bottom line of rhythm for our shareholders.
We're obviously continuing to grow our private capital business. I mentioned during the quarter, we're starting to see real inflows in the scope, their business at the rhythm level route, looking at other opportunities to raise capital as well. And then again, we are as we continue to look to expand into new investment verticals for the quarter, an excellent quarter. This is the 20th consecutive quarter where our earnings available for distribution was greater than common dividends paid. Book value come up 8% since since 2021. Very stable quarter over quarter. one note on that when the that they want or cutting rates, we got very close to home, which is where we are.
We are today, you're going to see I believe you'll see very little book value volatility as we go forward. Dividend yield. We currently trade at 8.8%, and that's as of 93024. We and we closed the quarter with roughly $2 billion of cash and liquidity for the quarter. Gaap net income, $97 million $0.2 per diluted share, earnings available for distribution to $170 million or 54%, $0.54 per diluted share, with a return on equity number of 18%. Book value closed the quarter at $6.4 billion, 1231 per common share today, roughly 12.5 or something in and around that we paid $0.25 in dividends and again, $2 billion of cash and liquidity in our balance sheet. Page 5, some of the parts and I'm not going to spend a ton of time on it, have a look at it bottom line as we traded in and around 10.5 to 10,60 or something like that book value today is give or take 12 and a half. If you look at the value of our parts and compare U.S. appears I personally have a very strong view that our equity is extremely attractive here and think there's significant upside. Page 6. This was of some of the earlier comments that I referred to when you look at our capital deployment since 2021. If you look to the left part of Page, Jan of 2021, earnings available for distribution with $0.34 today were $0.54. We've deployed $5.8 billion to capital since 21.
That includes acquiring different operating platforms that include And included in that as scoped or we bought $1 billion for consumer loans from from Goldman. We acquired Genesis capital. We bought caliber. We bought SLS when you think about all of those transactions and you think about actually the portfolio growth and not going out to raise a ton of equity. It's a great story. Earnings available to, um, you know, as I as I as I look at, again, earn things growth, roughly 60% and our CAGR. is 14%. So I think the team should be really proud of those numbers. And again, that should dispel any of the questions about why we're raising $300 million of equity in a quarter. When we look at the next phase of growth from, like I said earlier, we don't really need anything. I mean, we want to raise more money in our private capital business to our balance sheet grows a little bit less as we go forward. We want to continue to put up what I would call very good results across all of our platforms, Tom and you know, from a credit perspective, there's a lot of talk about everybody growing private credit where in that camp as well, and we want to grow our private credit.
But just keep in mind, we've been in these businesses for 10 years. When you think about direct lending, you think about the mortgage company we built, you think about Genesis capital. You think about secured credit, unsecured credit, whether it be at scoped or whether it be a rhythm, you think about real estate. We bid in these sectors for them for a long, long time, some analysis creating more scale around our private capital business on newer, as you know, we we built this company, quite frankly from scratch. Tom, while at Fortress, you know, if you go back to the Fortress days, we built Mr. Cooper. Obviously, those guys have done a great job. But if you look at where we are today, we are I think we're a top three mortgage bank and non non non-bank mortgage originator and servicer in the U.S. large portfolios, service over 4 million customers. Huge third party business as we grew through our SLS acquisition company makes a lot of money. And third quarter, if you look where we are from a production standpoint from three through Q3 were $41 billion in original nation, and that's higher than where we were in all of and all of 23. Genesis Capital. Another great story. We acquired this company from Goldman's merchant bank, I believe in 22 from earnings. Just to give you a sense when we bought the company on, I think we were doing something around $50 million in EBITDA this year. We should do something between, you know, give or take $90 million of EBITDA. Production numbers are up from 1 billion and we may close the year at something around $3.5million to $4 billion. So real good story.
Most importantly here is when you look at the portfolio, Leo delinquency numbers are extremely low. Sponsor growth is high and the return on equity, and that's how we think about all our businesses. Return on equity for our shareholders is extremely tough Sculptor. But I would say in scope there is we again, we go back to November of last year. Some have closed on the company, I believe around November 20th, Tom, it's a great business, great business has a ton of upside. Teams are doing really well every day. It gets better, Tom, when you look at real returns for the LPs that scope there and the leadership and serve their great, I mean, there's there is no reason why this company is not going to grow and significant scale as we go forward. There's plenty of room for us. There's plenty of room for our overall franchise. And again, its performance first. And that's the scope to mentality. I opened up in one of the quotes performances with. That's our mantra. We want performance before we grow AUM.
I mean, you look at this platform, there's nothing that disputes that way of thinking on the commercial real estate business. On page 11, we do some balance sheet investing at the rhythm level from we've been pretty methodical their arm. I do think over time that when we look at rhythm, we've looked at Great Ajax from what you're going to see is more strategic partnerships. I think off the rhythm balance sheet as we look forward, we do think from around the real estate business today that we're in one of those periods of time. As Dave pointed out in my opening remarks that current capital deployment is going to be hugely rewarded down the road as we look at the real estate business. Page 12, just talking about the macroeconomic themes. Obviously, we're in a period where who knows what's going to happen with this election from when you think about inflation, you think about deficits, you think about yield. I think regardless what you're going to see, you could see our higher yields in the long. And we have seen a steepening of the yield curve, which where the front end is should be anchored here.
But I think you could see higher long-term rates on the back end and as deficits continue to balloon. Another common theme asset base finance, everybody's talking about Asset Based Finance. As I pointed out, we've been doing this for I've been in the business for her, and we've been doing this together as a group for a long, long time. So there's nothing different here. When you look at banks, banks continue to look for capital relief around either their balance sheets or some of the things that there doing. We're very active in what I would call credit risk transfer, credit risk transfer. We've done some large transactions with some of our large money center banks and will continue to do that as we go forward. On the consumer freight side, consumers continue to remain resilient We don't see any real degradation or deterioration in consumer credit. And then I brought up on the on the real estate side from a cyclical low point on Riley.
Barrett going to take us out and talk about new releases and the mortgage company, and then I'll jump back in a little bit later in the queue.

and

