Q3 2024 Rent the Runway Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Cara Schembri; General Counsel, Corporate Secretary; Rent the Runway Inc

Jennifer Hyman; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer; Rent the Runway Inc

Siddharth Thacker; Chief Financial Officer; Rent the Runway Inc

Andrew Boone; Analyst; JMP

Ashley Helgans; Analyst; Jefferies

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to Rent the Runway's third-quarter 2024 earnings results conference. (Operator instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Rent the Runway's Chief Legal and Administrative Officer Cara Schembri. Thank you. You may begin.

Cara Schembri

Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. During this call, we will make references to our Q3 2024 earnings presentation which can be found in the events and presentations section of our investor relations website. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements.

These statements include our future expectations regarding financial results, guidance and targets, market opportunities and our growth. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially. These risks uncertainties and assumptions are detailed in today's press release as well as our filings with the SEC including our form 10-Q that we plan to file later today.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. During this call, we will also reference certain non-GAAP financial information. The presentation of this non-GAAP Financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures can be found in our press release, slide presentation posted on our investor website in our SCC filings.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Jen.

Jennifer Hyman

Thanks Cara and thank you everyone for joining. We entered 2024 laser focused on bringing our business to free cash flow breakeven and returning Rent the Runway to growth. I'm pleased to report that we were well that we are well on our way on both fronts and are reiterating our guidance that we will be free cash flow breakeven this fiscal year.

This is a huge accomplishment for a business that burned $70 million in cash last year and we believe it proves that our business model is sustainable and our margins are attractive. On the growth front, the most important work that we've done is realigning our organization around growth. This realignment has come from one simplifying key internal goals and processes.

Two, transforming talent in critical areas by recruiting the right external talent and elevating and orienting internal talent towards growth. And three setting up cross functional teams with clear mandates and resources to work in an agile manner towards their goals. Thus far, our special event rental business reserve is up 21% year-over-year in Q3. Our resale business is up 23% year-over-year in Q3 and we've achieved significant gains in loyalty amongst our post 90 day subscribers.

Our plan is to spend 2025 accelerating subscriber growth and we feel set up to win here. The rental market is now established. What was a radical idea when we started 15 years ago to rent designer clothes is now mainstream with women of all ages more comfortable with renting than ever before. We have much progress to share, but first, let's cover the financials.

Q3 revenue was $75.9 million at the midpoint of our $75 million to $77 million guidance range up 4.7% year-over-year. Q3 was our fourth consecutive quarter of positive year-over-year revenue growth and the fastest one of the four. We achieved this acceleration of growth despite strategically pulling back on our resell business in order to preserve availability of newer inventory for subscribers.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.3 million or 12.3% of revenue, a bit below our 13% to 15% margin guidance, primarily due to lower than expected other revenue. Free cash flow for Q3 was negative $3.4 million, a $14 million year-over-year improvement. We are now three out of four quarters of the way through our journey towards free cash flow breakeven and are very proud that year-to-date free cash flow is $38 million better than 2023 and $61 million better than 2022.

Turning back to the business, let's start with inventory, which is one of the most consequential strategic decisions we make every year. Our 2024 buy has greatly resonated with customers. First, the utilization of our new inventory was very high and up 530 steps year-over-year, meaning our customers highly demanded what we brought in.

Two, hearts for style increased 23.3% year-over-year, proving that she desired the inventory more. And third love rate of the inventory increased by 800 bps year-over-year. Proving that she is more satisfied with it once she wears it. In reserve, orders grew 23% year-over-year and the productivity of our top styles increased, resale units sold per subscriber on units they already had at home grew 38% year-over-year, proving that try before you buy is a key benefit of our subscription program and allows us to keep our inventory fresh.

We also made us against the merchandizing goals that I outlined on our Q1 goal, Q1 call. Time to pick for our early term subscribers has decreased 15% and merchandizing improved our hearts for style and older inventory by 6.7% showcasing the desirability of new to the customer inventory that may in fact be from last season or the season before.

We are also continuing to test ways to launch more personalized and more frequent merchandizing changes including through the use of AI. As we've communicated before, inventory satisfaction is an important predictor of growth rates across our revenue lines. Our data shows that we do a great job picking styles our customers love. We feel confident that we can drive considerable business growth in 2025 by investing even more into inventory, both breadth and depth.

We see in our data that our customer cares about using Rent the Runway to access a certain set of designer brands that have outsized demand and high velocity on our platform. In 2025, we plan to significantly increase the breadth of styles and depth from our top 25 pillar brands on Rent the Runway. Across the Board, these brands outperform on utilization hearts velocity of how quickly they get stocked out and customer satisfaction.

We know that the inventory availability of a rental platform will never be perfect, but we think we can do an even better job in the brand she loves most. We also plan to leverage the incredible inventory acquisition platforms we have created in our revenue share program and our exclusive design collections to help drive this inventory growth in a capital efficient manner.

Let's turn to some more highlights from Q3. First up reserve, on our last call we shared that in August, the first month of Q2, we had seen orders up around 23% year-over-year. Today, we are pleased to confirm that momentum continued through the entire quarter with orders for Q3 ending up around 23% year-over-year. Equally important, new customers into reserve grew at an even faster pace, up approximately 36% year-over-year.

We achieved these results by a series of strategic steps. As we shared last quarter, we staffed a cross functional pod solely focused on reserve. In the summer we expanded our reserve booking window which increased bookings. We also implemented a series of changes to improve productivity such as removing buffer days and expediting turnaround time in our warehouses.

As a result, we've seen that the number of units that turned [two] plus times in October was 46% higher than the prior year. We also leaned into the reserve customer experience by reinforcing our customer promise, our fit guarantee throughout the user journey and started to focus on Upsell via UX changes that encourage the addition of additional styles and accessories.

Looking ahead into 2025, we have a robust road map of improvements that we believe will drive continued revenue growth and reserve. Second in Q3, we've seen significant efficiencies in paid marketing that have enabled us to free up dollars to invest into initiatives to reignite our brand. Reigniting our brand will take time. But we believe that it's critical to increasing new customers and to Rent the Runway via improved organic traffic.

In paid marketing, we saw improvement for the second consecutive quarter with Q3 tax better by 23% year-over-year. We believe this improvement has come from diversification of paid marketing channels as well as much improved creative content across all of our services more tailored to the dynamics of that environment.

We also believe our innovation and creative is critical to reinforcing with customers and prospects that we are a luxury proposition with higher end designer inventory and superior customer service that deserves a higher price point than our competitors. Our 15 year anniversary in November also saw the launch of our new brand campaign, own nothing have everything which features some of our most loyal customers and their stories.

We believe the key to succeeding on social media is to have authenticity that the audience responds to and making the stories of our customers the centerpiece is a step in that direction. More tactically on organic traffic, we believe we have a meaningful opportunity that we plan to capture via SEO improvements. This past quarter, we saw new highs in our keyword rankings which resulted in a 53% quarter-over-quarter growth in non branded impressions and 14% quarter-over-quarter increase in non branded traffic.

Third, towards the end of Q3, we launched a new subscription plan. For $119 per month customers get access to the full subscription Rent the Runway closet of marquee designer brands in a five item, one shipment a month offering. Our other five item plan limits customers to items with lower retail price points.

One of our guiding and differentiating principles that Rent the Runway is to have products dictator to varying needs and life stages. The new $119 per month program is consistent with this strategy. We are eager to dig into the data on how the new plan resonates with prospects and how it impacts loyalty. Thus far, we've seen a sizable percentage of prospects joining this new plan.

Fourth, in the third quarter, we launched several initiatives designed to improve the onboarding experience. In September, we relaunched our customer promise for subscription. During the customer's first 60 days of subscription we will replace any item for any reason. In October, we also launched a new styling team who can book appointments with new customers over phone, text or zoom to help them pick out items for their first shipments and recommend styles to try.

Early indications are that these on boarding initiatives are improving loyalty and driving engagement. So we plan to scale them into Q4 and 2025. We also recently welcomed a new Chief Product Officer, Bradford Shellhammer to Rent the Runway, whose career spans founding multiple high growth consumer start ups, having a leadership role in product at e-bay for 6.5 years, where he ran the entire buyer experience product organization and drove the company's successful product personalization, mobile and focus categories, including fashion and visions.

Bradford was most recently the Chief Product Officer of Reverb and Etsy subsidiary. His focus is on all things growth with an emphasis on driving more prospect conversion our platform and innovating the subscriber experience to drive higher loyalty.

Last but not least. We've made text drives throughout Q3 that have enabled us to deliver better experiences to our customers. We rolled out our new faster loading grids. The improved load time resulted in a 33% increase in grids viewed per session, and a 61% increase and add to that as customers could find items faster.

We've also implemented tech upgrades that allow for faster and more frequent merchandizing changes. On UX, we started to see improved conversion resulting from initiatives like delayed account creation and the launch of apple pay. Finally, we relaunched our gift card programs in time for the holidays.

In conclusion, this quarter and year-to-date, we have stayed laser focused on our free cash flow breakeven goal demonstrated our ability to buy the right inventory, re-emphasize the brand within marketing, delivered on product tech technology and merchandizing improvements and followed through on progress in the reserve business. We are excited to continue our work throughout Q4 and enter 2025 with a culture fired up around growth, a sustainable core business and momentum across our growth levers.

With that. I'll turn it over to Sid.

Story Continues