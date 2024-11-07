Q3 2024 Rand Capital Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Craig Mychajluk; Investor Relations; Rand Capital Corp

Daniel Penberthy; President, Chief Executive Officer; Rand Capital Corp

Margaret Brechtel; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary; Rand Capital Corp

On the line with me are Dan Penberthy, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Margaret Brechtel, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the release and slides that accompany our conversation is available at randcapital.com.

With that, please turn to slide 3, and I'll hand the discussion over to Dan. Dan?

Thank you, Craig, and good afternoon, everyone. Rand delivered another strong quarter of performance, driven by disciplined execution and strategic positioning in a complex market environment. We achieved robust growth in total investment income, increasing 27% over the prior year period to $2.2 million. This success was fueled by our commitment to building a well-diversified income-generating portfolio, which included five new debt instruments over the year and enhanced fee income.

Our net asset value per share rose 3% from the prior quarter and 16% year-to-date, reaching $27.29 at the end of the third quarter. This growth reflects our careful management of a $75 million portfolio now concentrated 74% in debt investments with an overall yield of 13.8%. These results underscore our focus on creating value through a balanced mix of assets that can weather today's economic headwinds while driving attractive returns.

Additionally, we successfully exited several key investments this quarter, including a notable sale of SciAps which provided us with $13.1 million in proceeds. We have also sold our final positions in 2 public BDCs, realizing proceeds of $1.3 million. This further strengthens our balance sheet and also increases our capacity for future investments.

We initially allocated this capital to reducing our outstanding bank debt, lowering it by $13.3 million leaving us with a balance of $3.9 million outstanding at quarter end. We have benefited from recent Fed rate reduction and our debt pay downs and are seeing lower interest expenses and improved profitability, a positive trend that supports our overall financial performance.

With $24 million in total liquidity, we remain strategically positioned to capitalize our market dynamics as they unfold, making selective high-return investments that will further drive growth and long-term value.

Our success in achieving strategic objectives over the past few years has translated into real benefits for our shareholders, as highlighted on slide 4. Over this time, we have steadily increased our dividends with payouts rising from $0.44 per share in 2021 to $0.83 in 2022 and $1.33 in 2023. This year, as of Q3 2024, we have paid total dividends of $0.83 per share.

Our fourth-quarter dividend announcement is expected in early December. Our commitment to a robust balance sheet, optimized portfolio and strategic capital deployment gives us confidence in our ability to continue delivering meaningful returns for our shareholders well into the future.

Turning to slide 5. You will see our portfolio's distribution between debt and equity, along with the recent changes. Our portfolio now stands at fair value of $75 million spread across 22 businesses. The fair value was down approximately 14% sequentially, which reflects the successful exit from SciAps, along with the stock sales and loan repayments from other portfolio companies.

With the close of the SciAps transaction, we have progressed towards our goal of a more debt-focused portfolio. And as we have already noted, 74% of our investments are in debt structures, while the remaining 26% is in equity investments in private companies.

Slide 6 highlights our activity this past quarter, including a small follow-on debt investment. We did invest $125,000 as a follow-on to ITA, a Florida-based manufacturer of blinds and shades. With this additional investment, our total holdings in ITA across both debt and equity, reached a fair value of $4.9 million at the quarter end. The bottom half of the slide showcases notable exits for the quarter led by the successful sale of SciAps.

As noted, the exit generated $13.1 million in total proceeds. And this did include $2.1 million from a debt repayment, $165,000 in interest income and fees and a $10.8 million in equity return. This transaction resulted in a realized gain of $7.7 million for Rand. Additionally, we received $1.3 million in proceeds from the sale of our remaining shares in 2 publicly traded BDCs, Barings and FS KKR. These realized or rather provided realized gains of $249,000 combined.

Lastly, we exited our investment in Mezmeriz realizing a loss on an asset previously valued at 0.

Turning to slide 7. You will see the diversity of our portfolio and the shifts in our industry allocation since the second quarter. These changes reflect both the portfolio adjustments we discussed and the portfolio fair value updates. Notably, our professional services allocation increased from 43% to 50% of our portfolio, while manufacturing decreased from 25% to 16%.

Additionally, with the sale of our BDC stocks, they are no longer represented in this industry mix. We view this industry diversity as a cornerstone of our strategic approach by maintaining a wide range of sectors within our portfolio, we bolster resilience during economic challenges and better manage risk in our investment portfolio. At the end of the quarter, slide 8 highlights our top five portfolio companies.

Notably, Tilson remains our largest fair value investment with a total value of $12.3 million, which has remained consistent with the previous quarter. Its share of our total portfolio has increased sequentially primarily due to a reduction in total assets resulting from the asset sales we previously mentioned.

Additionally, following the sale of SciAps, ITA has entered the top five rankings. Together, these five companies now represent 50% of our overall portfolio at quarter end.

With that, I'll turn it over to Margaret to further review our financials in a much greater depth.

