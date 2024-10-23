Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
47 min read

In This Article:

Participants

James Zeumer; Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; Pultegroup Inc

Ryan Marshall; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Pultegroup Inc

Robert O'Shaughnessy; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Pultegroup Inc

John Lovallo; Analyst; UBS

Alan Ratner; Analyst; Zelman & Associates

Stephen Kim; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Anthony Pettinari; Analyst; Citigroup

Michael Rehaut; Analyst; JPMorgan

Michael Dahl; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Carl Reichardt; Analyst; BTIG

Trevor Allinson; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Sam Reid; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Matthew Bouley; Analyst; Barclays

Presentation

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PulteGroup, Inc.'s third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded.
(Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jim Zeumer. Please go ahead.

James Zeumer

Thank you, Audra, and good morning. I want to welcome all participants to today's earnings call to review PulteGroup's operating and financial performance the company's third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Here to review PulteGroup's Q3 results are Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob O'Shaughnessy Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jim Ossowski, Senior Vice President, Finance.
A copy of our earnings release and this morning's presentation slides have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We will post an audio replay of this call later today.
I want to inform everyone that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements about the company's expected future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those suggested by our comments made today.
The most significant risk factors that could affect future results are summarized as part of today's earnings release and within the accompanying presentation slides. These risk factors and other key information are detailed in our SEC filings, including our annual and quarterly reports.
Now let me turn the call over to Ryan Marshall. Ryan?

Ryan Marshall

Thanks, Jim. I appreciate everyone joining our call this morning as we discuss another quarter of strong operating and financial results for PulteGroup.
As detailed in this morning's press release, driven primarily by a 12% increase in closings, we reported a 16% year-over-year increase in third quarter earnings to $3.35 per share, inclusive of our strong Q3 financial performance for the first three quarters of 2024, PulteGroup has realized double-digit increases in closings, home sale revenues and pre-tax income along with a 22% increase in reported earnings to $10.28 per share.
In addition to delivering significant growth in revenues and earnings for the trailing 12-month period, PulteGroup realized a return on equity of 27% while continuing to drive strong cash flow and lowering our debt to capital ratio to 12%.
Our strong financial performance also allowed us to continue returning funds to shareholders. Through the first nine months of 2024, we returned $1 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. This is an increase of $200 million or 25% from last year in terms of funds allocated back to our investors.
I think these numbers are all the more impressive given the fluctuating macro backdrop that we've all been working through. Over the course of the year, we have seen the 30-year mortgage rates climbed from 6.75% in January, 7.5% in April only to fall back to 6% in September. And then, of course, the recent climb in interest rates back to 6.75% has the 30-year mortgage rate back to where we started 2024.
We track consumer sentiment among visitors to our website and our communities and as you might expect, buyer confidence ebbs and flows with meaningful changes or even just volatility in interest rates. This again proved to be the case as buyers reacted to the movement in rates during the third quarter. With mortgage rates at around 6.5% to begin the third quarter, buyers were generally less [in coin] to sign a purchase agreement.
As interest rates declined through August and September, however, we experienced a noticeable pickup in overall activity. In fact, of the three months in the quarter, we generated the highest net new orders and absorption paces in the month of September.
Driven by September strong performance, the Q3 absorption pace of 2.4 orders per community per month was certainly above the typical pre-COVID numbers for the third quarter. The recent October has shown the highest web traffic, foot traffic, and lead volume of the year. However, the recent rise in interest rates has demonstrated a more typical seasonal selling patterns and incentives have remained elevated as a consequence.
Between rate volatility, the impact of hurricanes, and the upcoming presidential election, I think the upcoming spring selling season will offer the best assessment of fundamental housing demand. I think buyer reaction to the movement in rates, both down and now up again, affirms that affordability remains a tough hurdle to get over for many potential homebuyers.
The most recent S&P Case-Shiller Index shows home prices continue to hit all-time new highs, although the rate of appreciation has slowed, which in combination with expected lower mortgage rates, could offer some relief to consumers going forward.
As has been discussed extensively over the past few years, one of the pressure points that continue to push home prices higher is the fact that after years of underbuilding, this country has a housing deficit estimated at several million homes.
The Mortgage Bankers Association issued a useful graphic a few weeks ago that is shown on slide 15 in today's webcast slides. The graph shows housing stock out of by decades since the 1940s. Looking at the graph, you can clearly see the significant drop in production during the past 15 years. To make this point even clear, we modified the MBA graph by overlaying the growth in US population over the decades.
What you see is that just since the 1960s, our country's population has almost doubled to just shy of 350 million people, while housing production has been flat to down over the decades. Given the high cost of homeownership, rate buydowns remain a powerful incentive in helping consumers bridge the affordability gap.
In the third quarter, approximately 30% of our homebuyers accessed our national rate program. To take advantage of our national rate incentive homebuyers will typically need to close within 30 to 60 days of signing a contract. So it's important that we continue to have an inventory of homes in production. At the end of the third quarter, 43% of the homes in production were specs. So we are well positioned to meet demand as we close out 2024.
Along with benefiting from having inventory available, we are also continuing to make progress in lowering our cycle times. For homes delivered in the third quarter, our average cycle time was 114 days, down from 123 days in this year's second quarter. Cutting two weeks out of our production timeline is an important accomplishment and it keeps us on track to reach our goal of 110 days by year-end and be at 100 days in the first part of 2025.
In truth, most of our divisions are already operating at or close to our 100-day ideal target. Our reported average is higher due to a handful of divisions, primarily those with large multifamily business or cycle times remain elevated. In summary, operationally and financially, we accomplished a lot in the third quarter and are well positioned to have 2024 be a record year for PulteGroup.
Now let me turn the call over to Bob for a review of our third-quarter results.

and

Recommended Stories