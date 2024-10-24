Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Prosperity Bancshares Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
30 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Charlotte Rasche; Executive Vice President, General Counsel; Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the Bank; Prosperity Bancshares Inc

David Zalman; Senior Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank; Prosperity Bancshares Inc

Asylbek Osmonov; Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank; Prosperity Bancshares Inc

Tim Timanus; Chairman of the Board; Prosperity Bancshares Inc

Manan Gosalia; Analyst; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Catherine Mealor; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Ebrahim Poonawala; Analyst; Bank of America

Matt Olney; Analyst; Stephens Inc

Peter Winter; Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co.

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Prosperity Bancshares Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Charlotte Rasche. Please go ahead.

Charlotte Rasche

Thank you. Good morning, ladies, and gentlemen and welcome to Prosperity Bancshares Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being broadcast live on our website and will be available for replay for the next few weeks. I'm Charlotte Rasche, Executive Vice President, and General Counsel of Prosperity Bancshares.
And here with me today is David Zalman, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; H.E. Tim Timanus Jr., Chairman; Asylbek Osmonov, Chief Financial Officer; Eddie Safady, Vice Chairman; Kevin Hanigan, President, and Chief Operating Officer; Randy Hester, Chief Lending Officer; Mays Davenport, Director of Corporate Strategy; and Bob Dowdell, Executive Vice President.
David Zalman will lead off with a review of the highlights for the recent quarter. He will be followed by Asylbek Osmonov who will review some of our recent financial statistics; and Tim Timanus, who will discuss our lending activities, including asset quality. Finally, we will open the call for questions.
Before we begin, let me make the usual disclaimers. Certain of the matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the federal securities laws and as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results or performance of Prosperity Bancshares to be materially different from future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to be materially different than those in the forward-looking statements can be found in Prosperity Bancshares' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Forms 10-Q and 10-K and other reports and statements we have filed. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.
Now let me turn the call over to David Zalman.

and

Recommended Stories