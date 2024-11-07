Q3 2024 Praxis Precision Medicines Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Marcio Souza; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Praxis Precision Medicines Inc

Tim Kelly; Chief Financial Officer; Praxis Precision Medicines Inc

Welcome to the Practice Precision Medicines third quarter, 2024 corporate update.

Good morning and welcome to the Practice Precision Medicines third quarter, 2024 financial results and business update conference call.
This call is being webcast live and can be accessed on the investors section of the Practice website at www. Practice medicines.com.
Please note that remarks made during this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meeting of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1,995.
These may include statements about the company's future expectations and plans, clinical development timelines and financial projections.
While these forward-looking statements represent practices view as of today, they should not be relied upon as representing the company's views in the future. Practice may update these statements in the future but is not taking on an obligation to do so.
Please refer to practices. Most recent filings with the securities and exchange commission for discussion of certain risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business during the call. Today are Marcio Souza, President and Chief Executive Officer of Practice and Tim Kelly, Chief Financial Officer. After providing updates on our key programs, there will be a brief question and answer session with that. It's my pleasure to turn the call over to Marcio.

Marcio Souza

Thank you, good morning and welcome to the Practice third quarter, 2024 conference call. This best squad to remain laser focused on advancing our pipeline as we gear up for next year to have four programs in registration totaling to a substantial multi billion dollar opportunity.
The phase three study in essential tremor essential three for lead program, Ulis account mind continues to progress. Well, we have confirmed all aspects of the internet analysis and are now updating the plans to have the results in Q1 2025.
Both studies are well powered and controlled for success because there's a range of outcomes for each study as well as the interim analysis. In the coming months, we decided that we will only share an update on timing for both study one and study two. Once we have evaluated the recommendation from the interim review board for the interim analysis in Q3. We're very excited to report the positive top line results for another asset in our pipeline Vormatrigine in the phase two NB trial in CN two A and CN eight A G.
In the 15 patient study liturgy demonstrated an impressive 46% reduction in motor seizures versus placebo with third of the patients achieving an unprecedented seizure free status based on those results, we initiated a second registrational cohort of the study which has already started screening patients just weeks after completion of the prior cohorts in common Vormatrigine or metro previously known as practice 6 to 8 is starting out of the gate. Strong in all areas of our Comprehensive Energy Clinical Program.
The innovative observational study and power, a first of its kind in collaboration with the epilepsy study consortium launched in the third quarter in this short period of time, attracted the interest of over 1,000 patients who registered in the study.
We expect the key learnings for empower to impact the entire energy program.
The phase two radiant and the phase 23 power one trials are on track for top line results next year, rounding out our portfolio as a nurse and begin dosing patients in Brazil in the second quarter for the EMBRAVE study. And we continue to engage with regulatory agencies in Europe and in the us to finalize the development plans in a two gain of function patients with our strong balance sheet, we continue to be fully funded as we pursue our vision to deliver precision therapies for patients with CNS disorders.
Let me now focus some more on Alexa, our innovative essential three program in et is the biggest and most comprehensive program conducted. Today.
We began recruiting for the two phase three studies just about one year ago and have seen tens of thousands of patients interested in participating.
This vibrant participation highlights the significance and met needs for the millions of patients with essential tremor in their physicians and caregivers who are seeking a therapy that will allow patients to perform daily activities without impairments.
The need for treatment and essential tremor continues to be more defined as we advance this program in a survey we conducted with over 400 patients up to 77% of the respondents said they do not feel their et symptoms are managed with current treatments.
In a separate survey we conducted with 150 treating physicians. They share that 85% of their visits with 50 patients are focused on looking for treatment. Clearly, there is an incredible need here and we look forward to shortly completing the essential three study with the goal of bringing an option to the market as a quick refresher. The essential three program has two simultaneous phase three studies being run concurrently. 31 is a 12 weeks two arm placebo controlled parallel group study and study two is a 12 week randomized study. Both studies used as primary assessment, the change in the modified activity of daily living and they are both run entirely decentralized as in the patient's home rather than at a clinical site.
We share in our last quarterly call that we decided to trigger a pre plans analysis. When 50 to 75% of the patients have completed the 12 weeks that you want, the analysis will inform us whether we should continue the study throughout completion. If the primary end point is met, to consider seizing the study or to consider enrolling additional patients to ensure it's sufficiently powered for success.
Based on the expectation for the sufficient number of patients who complete the study cleaning of the data execution of the statistical testing and analysis by an independent boards and our internal operations. As well as considering the operational impacts in the study. Completion of 32 we will be finalizing the internet analysis in the first quarter of 2025.
Given the range of outcomes, we will not speculate on scenarios or timing for results of 31 and 32 until we hear from the internet and review boards at which time we will be better informed to provide an update regardless preparations continue to file the ND A as expected in 2025.
Now, moving on to our highly differentiated epilepsy portfolio Vormatrigine previously known as plastic to A is a next generation functionally selective small molecule being developed as a once daily oral treatment for adults with epilepsy.
We know that treatment options for common sis are lacking in both efficacy and tolerability. And we believe the profile emerging with romaine will provide a highly differentiated paradigm shifting way to treat this disease.
Last quarter, we introduced our broad energy clinical program for Vormatrigine inn focal and generalized epilepsy.
And I'm glad to share that the ambitious multi study goal we aim to achieve are advancing. Well.
Energy is comprised of four studies aiming to build a strong base of patients for our trial while generating multiple data points over the next 18 months to support the differentiated profile of our metro gene.
Three trials of energy are to evaluate the efficacy and safety.
The first of these is radius, an open label study that will enroll patients with either focal or generalized epilepsy who receive me for eight weeks with a safe follow up of two weeks.
We are on track to deliver on topline results in the first half of 2025 which should help us better understand the effectiveness levels of our metro and its pharmacology in the patient population.
The power one and power two studies are 12 week phase 23 studies in patients with focal seizures. Power one is underway and we anticipate top line results towards the end of 2025 we will slightly stagger the initiation of power two to begin recruiting in the first half of 2025 the combined studies are expected to enroll approximately 500 patients globally as we consider other areas where Vormatrigine can play an important role. It's clear that it's activity in NAV 1.7 and NAV 1.8 coupled with fast acting pharmacology and safe profile could play an important role in pain management.
We are concluding our assessment about the potential role of our Vormatrigine in pain and we'll be sharing more in the near future.
Now, turning to Relutrigine a functioning state modulator that is formulated for pediatric use in these a group of severe epilepsies, caties by developmental delays with early onset with CN two A and SN eight A being one of the most severe and refractory forms of these.
And we're currently there is no approved treatment as a reminder, Relutrigine has orphan and rare pediatric designation for these two indications.
We're thrilled and humbled to share the unparalleled results we observed in phase two involve trial cohort one in SN two A and eight a last quarter where lit demonstrated a number of impressive and unprecedented data points.
This two arm study was run over 16 weeks with 44 week periods. Patients in the placebo arm were admins placebo for one period and were littering for the other three periods and neither the patients or investigators were aware which period was on placebo.
15 patients completed the study and patients had the option to continue to an open labor extension. After the 16 weeks, a robust 46% placebo just a reduction in motor seizures over the period was observed with 33% or five out of 15 patients achieving seizure free status that notably was never seen before in this severe patient population.
In addition, we saw a disease modifying impact noted in the study by both caregivers and clinicians with leveraging leading to meaningful improvements in overall well being of patients in areas of seizure severity and intensity alertness and other important measures.
It is also very impressive and encouraging finding given not only the severity of the disease but also the lack of improvement in these areas with currently available treatments.
Lastly, theine was generally well tolerated with no drug related series of events or those reductions required during the study.
These results further set up RLI as a potential first and best in class treatment. And following the successful proof of concept, we initiated screening for cohort two of the study which aims to enroll 80 patients and has been receiving interest from physicians and caregivers moving us closer to our goal of bringing a potential precision therapy for those severe patients.
In addition, across all these which affected nearly 200,000 people in the US. 70 to 80% of the patients are currently on a surge channel block.
When we see the data from Relutrigine, which use a more target approach on the south channel mechanism. Of action. We believe there is a broader potential for Relutrigine across ogs.
With that in mind, we're already diligently working with the regulatory agencies to finalize the Emerald Study Protocol for all G. We expect to finalize by the end of this quarter and initiate in 2025.
We're very excited by both the potential and the progress of our so channel modulator for metro gene androgen.
And there's a lot more to come in 2025.
Running out our clinical epilepsy program is our first AO as a nursing designed to selectively decrease the expression of the SN two A gene and directly target the underlying cause. In early on that seizures in CN two a last quarter, we continue part A of the EMBRAVE Protocol in Brazil. This part of this study will provide important control data, examine the safety and effectiveness of nursing in a very severe disease population.
This continues to be an exciting time for practice. In 2024 has been a transformative year. Looking ahead to 2025 we have a number of inflection points and you remain the rigorous focus on execution.
We look forward to our potential. First of many ND A submissions in 2025 with that in mind. Let me now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Tim Kelly Tim.

