Q3 2024 Portland General Electric Co Earnings Call

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Portland General Electric Company's third-quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. Today is Friday, October 25, 2024. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
For opening remarks, I will turn the conference call over to Portland General Electric's Manager of Investor Relations, Nick White. Please go ahead, sir.

Nick White

Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Before we begin this morning, I would like to remind you that we have prepared a presentation to supplement our discussion, which we will be referencing throughout the call. The slides are available on our website at investors.portlandgeneral.com.
Referring to slide 2, some of our remarks this morning will constitute forward-looking statements. We caution you that such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from our expectations. For a description of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to our earnings press release and our most recent periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which are available on our website.
Turning to slide 3, leading our discussion today are Maria Pope, President and CEO; and Joe Turpick, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the line for your questions.
Now it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Maria.

Maria Pope

Thank you, Nick, and good morning. I'm happy you can all join us today. Our third quarter reflects PGE's focus on operational excellence and delivering consistent results. Starting with slide 4, for the quarter, we reported GAAP net income of $94 million or $0.90 per diluted share. This compares with third-quarter 2023 GAAP net income of $47 million or $0.46 per diluted share.
Three key drivers underpin our results. First, improved power cost performance driven by PGE's acquisition of renewable resources and regional power market stability. This is despite experiencing very low hydro conditions and summer heat. Certainly, significant improvement from tough third quarters of the last several years.
Second, execution of thoughtful cost and risk management work as well as overall strong performance across our operations. And third, continued robust demand growth led by semiconductors and data center manufacturers and customers.
Due to our solid third-quarter results and outlook for the full year, we expensed a portion of the costs related to the January 2024 storm and damage deferral. Given the application of an earnings test, this resulted in a charge to third-quarter earnings of $0.11 per share. Joe will cover this more in detail in his remarks.
For the full year, we expect to deliver results in the upper half of our original guidance range. We are narrowing our 2024 adjusted earnings guidance to $3.08 to $3.18 per diluted share.
Turning to slide 5, we entered 2024 focused on solidifying our energy portfolio by adding 500 megawatts of new renewable hydro capacity, integrating additional wind, and optimizing our generation assets. Our results this quarter reflect the importance of these investments and work.
Similar, energy capacity and additions across the West have helped steady energy markets, even with significantly below hydro conditions and the record-setting West-wide hot summer temperatures, particularly in July. We strategically deployed our generation fleet and procured energy across Western markets to offset the impacts during the most challenging periods.
Our power operations and generation teams did an outstanding job. We also saw strong performance from the Clearwater Wind development officially commissioned in September, which operates at a highly capacity factor and provide important diversity to our generation mix. Notably, there have already been 25 days this year where with the addition of Clearwater, PGE generated more than 1 gigawatt of wind power. This is equivalent to serving nearly all of our residential customers with wind-generated energy.
We are excited to complement Clearwater's success, with the incoming Constable and Seaside battery storage projects, providing even more flexibility and reliability to our system. Clean energy remains a customer focus and a priority from high tech and data centers to hospitals and municipalities and individual residential customers. For the 15th year in a row, PGE's voluntary renewable program was right number one by NREL.
More than 25% of our residential and business customers chose to enroll in our green future program. We also made important progress in securing the next generation of reliable, clean, and cost-effective resources.
In September, in coordination with the independent evaluator, we submitted the 2023 RFP final shortlist for acknowledgment by the OPUC. Included on the short list are a mix of solar and battery projects that provide critical resource diversity and capacity options.
All of these projects help advance our clean energy goals, while also balancing reliability and affordability. We've structured this list into two groups at the request of stakeholders. We prioritized and begun negotiations with the top-performing bids, Group A. As negotiations continue and we advance through the regulatory process, we'll determine if engagement with the remaining soles projects, Group B, is necessary.
OPUC acknowledgment of the shortlist is expected by late November and contracts are expected to be completed throughout 2025. We received numerous other bids that with continued refinement could be important portfolio additions in the future. Given our significant need for clean energy capacity, we expect to file an integrated resource plan update and to conduct a follow-on RFP in 2025.
Turning to the 2025 rate review, since our last call, PGE and parties have exchanged additional testimony and participating in hearings earlier this month. We appreciate the productive dialogue held across multiple settlement discussions during the year.
PGE remains laser-focused on keeping our customers' prices as low as possible by driving operational efficiencies. Our third-quarter results, which Joe will cover shortly, reflect this focused approach as we prioritize work that impacts power costs, O&M, capital, as well as reduces overall risk.
This includes vegetation management that addresses both wildfire and winter storms, power plant and gas storage optimization, and progress on our capital plan to replace aging infrastructure, particularly across our T&D systems and to enhance grid reliability.
We also continue to aggressively pursue and successfully capture billions of dollars of federal grants, production tax credits, and investment tax credits, both ourselves and with partners. Most recently, the North Plains Connector, a project led by Grid United received a $700 million federal grant from the US Department of Energy to the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships, which includes upgrades for the existing close strip transmission line.
These grants as well as investment and production tax cuts from our clean energy projects benefit all parts of our business. This includes generation assets, long lead transmission, distribution enhancement, transportation electrification, workforce development, and more.
This powerful game-changing federal support is helping us keep customer prices as low as possible, while advancing the energy transformation and accelerating technology and innovation. While these advancements are critical, let me now turn to the safety of our coworkers, customers, and communities, our top priority.
Extreme weather, natural disasters, and in particular, across the West, wildfires, these are not just a utility issue, but societal one. Addressing wildfire risk requires maximizing the investments in our capabilities and continued sharpening of our mature year-round wildfire mitigation program. It also requires collaboration with federal state and local agencies and actively supporting potential regulatory and legislative solutions at the state and national level.
We are working with partners and policymakers on potential legislation to ensure that utilities in Oregon and across the country can continue providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service. Addressing this risk in a holistic fashion is critical for customers, communities, employees, and shareholders, all stakeholders.
Finally, turning to demand growth, year-to-date industrial demand has grown more than 9% compared to 2023, extending the trajectory we've observed for the last five years. This further highlights the attractiveness of our service territory to a diverse customer base, including data centers and an ecosystem of semiconductor research and manufacturing customers.
By working closely with our customers, communities and policymakers, we've had a long-running visibility to these trends. This has informed much of our strategy. Meeting these growing energy needs reinforces our decision to join the energy day-ahead market. This will help lower power costs, increase resilience, and improve access to diverse resources and clean energy across the West.
We are also focused on enhancing our transmission capabilities in multiple phases and areas. First, maximizing performance and alleviating bottlenecks in our existing rights of way; and second, working closely with partners on lines adjacent to our service territory, like the collaboration with the North Plains Connector to execute a reliable and affordable clean energy transition and extend the reach of the Western network.
This work is critical as we continue to support customer growth and advance our shared decarbonization goals. Looking ahead, this quarter's strong operations focus on execution and robust demand growth drove our performance. We integrated a significant amount of renewable resources, experienced stable power markets, and serve our growing customer base. We remain focused on providing safe, reliable, and affordable clean energy.
With that, I'll turn it over to Joe. Thank you.

