Q3 2024 Playtika Holding Corp Earnings Call

In summary, we have the potential to super play acquisition brings and confident in our ability to enhance our growth profile, all while maintaining a firm focus on financial discipline. With that, let us dive into our Q3 financial performance. For the quarter, we generated $620.8 million of revenue, down 1% sequentially and down 1.5% year over year. Credit Adjusted EBITDA margins improved over Q2 as we generated credit adjusted EBITDA of $197.2million, up 3.2% sequentially and down 4.1% year over year. Net income was $39.3 million, down 54.6% sequentially and up 3.7% year over year. Our direct-to-consumer business continues to outperform the overall business as we generated $174.4million, which was up 0.4% sequentially and up 8.3% year over year.
Turning now to our business results in the quarter. Revenue across our top three games was up 1.1% sequentially and down 20% year over year. Bingo Blitz revenue was $159.9 million, up 2.7% sequentially and up 6.8% year over year. Bingo continued strong execution of its direct to consumer business in the quarter, helping drive DGC revenue to a record high. In addition, Bingo achieved its highest revenue month in history in July. Solitaire Grand Harvest revenue was $79 million, up 6.5% sequentially and down 0.2% year over year. We are optimistic about the roadmap going into next year as Solitaire continues to regain its footing and drive incremental success. Slotomania revenue was $128.7million, down 3.8% sequentially and down 9.3% year over year. While we increased our user acquisition spend per Slotomania this year, Q3 results did not meet our expectations. Moving forward, we are realigning our strategic focus in the studio, placing a greater emphasis on the product in future roadmap to drive a meaningful increase in paying users. Shipped includes the introduction of historic high bay such just Cleopatra-2 launching in Q4 as the first in a series of leading titles under our licensing agreement with IGT. Additionally, we are implementing key product changes such as modifying the in-game experience for albums and automating a club which are designed to it enhance engagement innovation opportunities. Turning now to specific line items in our P&L for the quarter. Cost of revenue decreased by 3.3% year over year, driven by a change in revenue mix between direct to consumer platforms revenue and third-party platforms revenue as well as the decline in overall revenue. R&D expenses declined by 2.9% year over year. The decline in R&D were due to the extensive cost management implemented consistently throughout the year. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 5% year over year. The increase in sales and marketing expenses was primarily due to the increase in performance marketing. As discussed in our Q1 earnings call, we anticipated that sales and marketing spend would be the highest in Q1, which year over year growth tapering in subsequent quarters. Accordingly, sales and marketing expenses declined by 11% sequentially. G&A expenses declined by 3.5% year over year. The decline in G&A expenses was driven by a one-time favorable adjustment of payable contingent considerations and reduced compensation expenses from lower head count. As of September 30th, we had approximately $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. This does not incorporate the contemplated upfront payment of $700 million for the super play acquisition. Looking at our operating metrics, average DPU increased 1% sequentially and 0.7% year over year (inaudible). Average DAU decreased 6.2% sequentially and 9.5% year over year to $7.6 million. The decline in average DAU year-over-year was primarily due to the strategic decision to reallocate marketing dollars in R&D resources away from some of our smaller casual titles such as display one-by-one. RBR increased 4.7% sequentially and up 9.9% year over year to $0.89.
We are adjusting our guidance for the year as follows. Revenue is now expected to range from $2.505 billion to $2.52 billion, reflecting our revised outlook. Meanwhile, we are raising our credit adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $755 million to $765 million. Finally, we are lowering our capital expenditure guidance to $90 million as we remain focused on maximizing free cash flow. Our guidance does not incorporate the impact of the Super play acquisition as the acquisition is still pending, and we expect to close later this quarter.
With that, we'd be happy to take your questions.

