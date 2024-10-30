Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 PJT Partners Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
31 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Sharon Pearson; Head of Investor Relations; PJT Partners Inc

Paul J. Taubman; Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; PJT Partners Inc

Helen T. Meates; Chief Financial Officer; PJT Partners Inc

Devin Ryan; Analyst; JMP Securities

James Yaro; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

James Mitchell; Analyst; Seaport Global Securities

Brennan Hawken; Analyst; UBS

Brendan O'Brien; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Aidan Hall; Analyst; KBW

Presentation

Operator

Good day and welcome to the PJT Partners third quarter, 2024 earnings call. Today's conference is being recorded at this time. I would like to turn the conference over to Sharon Pearson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead ma'am.

Sharon Pearson

Good morning. Thanks very much (Leo) and welcome to the PJT Partners third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today is Paul J. Taubman, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Helen T. Meates our Chief Financial Officer.
Before I turn the call over to Paul. I want to point out that during the course of this conference call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and there are important factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors are described in the risk factors section contained in PJT Partners 2023 form 10-K, which is available on our website at PJTPartners.com. I want to remind you that the company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements and that the presentation we make today contains Non-GAAP financial measures which we believe are meaningful in evaluating the company's performance for detailed disclosures on these Non-GAAP metrics and their GAAP reconciliations. You should refer to the financial data contained within the press release we issued this morning, also available on our website and with that, I'll turn the call over to Paul.

Paul J. Taubman

Thank you. Sharon
Good morning everyone. Thank you all for joining today's earnings call.
We reported strong results with record third quarter revenues of 326 million up 17% year on year adjusted pretax income up 16% and adjusted EPS up 19% from year ago levels.
Our nine month revenues were also a record at 1.016 billion.
Up 23% year on year, reflecting increased contributions from all of our businesses.
Our nine month adjusted pretax income was up 32% while our nine month adjusted EPS increased 35% from year ago levels.
The benefits of our sustained investment in the business are beginning to shine through in our financial results.
We remain committed to continued investment as we seek to enhance our capabilities, deepen our industry expertise and broaden our geographic footprint.
Consistent with this commitment to invest. We closed our deNovo Partners acquisition on the 1st of October.
While our firm's growth has largely been driven by organic investment, we have been acquisitive when we see unique opportunities to strengthen our firm.
That was why we acquired CamberView Partners and that is why we acquired deNovo Partners.
Our firms were culturally aligned with a similar focus on collaboration and teamwork and a shared set of values.
We had the benefit of working alongside deNovo's founder for many years, as well as insights gained from our strategic alliance with deNovo, which dated back to 2020.
This highly successful partnership gave us the confidence that for all our successes together, we could be even more powerful combining deNovo's presence in the Gulf with PJT's broad advisory capabilities, extensive global network and strong sector expertise after Helen takes you through our results.

and

Recommended Stories