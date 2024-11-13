Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Piedmont Lithium Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
37 min read

Participants

Erin Sanders; Senior Vice President - Corporate Communications and Investor Relations; Piedmont Lithium Inc

Keith Phillips; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Piedmont Lithium Inc

Michael White; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Piedmont Lithium Inc

Joseph Reagor; Analyst; Roth Capital Partners LLC

David Deckelbaum; Analyst; TD Cowen (Research)

Tyler DiMatteo; Analyst; BTIG, LLC

Greg Jones; Analyst; BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

Bennett Moore; Analyst; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Matthew Key; Analyst; B. Riley Securities, Inc.

Presentation

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kayla, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Q3 2024 Piedmont Lithium Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to Erin Sanders, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.

Erin Sanders

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Piedmont Lithium's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining us today from Piedmont Lithium are Keith Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide the introduction and corporate and operational updates. Michael White, Chief Financial Officer, will then review our financial results. Keith will provide closing commentary before we transition to a live Q&A session.
As a reminder, today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are subject to various assumptions and caveats. Factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in today's presentation, earnings release and in our SEC filings.
In addition, we have included non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in today's earnings release and the appendix to today's slide presentation. Any reference in our discussion today to EBITDA means adjusted EBITDA.
Further, references to shipments are shipments of spodumene concentrate and tons are dry metric tons. Please note that copies of our earnings release and presentation as well as a replay of this call will be available on our website, piedmontlithium.com. With that, I'll turn the call over to Keith Phillips. Keith?

Keith Phillips

Thanks, Erin, and thanks, everybody, for joining us today for Piedmont Lithium's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. We're going to jump right in today to discuss what has been a successful quarter for us, challenging but successful. If you'd been on our first two calls this year, you heard our theme of a year of two halves describing the expected market difference between our first half and second half shipment volumes, capital and investment spending, and commercial strategies. And we're happy to report that we met or exceeded our goals in Q3.
The key points we'll discuss on this call are number one, our refined commercial strategy. We were able to execute a record quarter of customer deliveries while also improving profitability per ton during the quarter. Our ability to hedge against the futures market resulted in a realized price that was comparatively one of the best in the industry. Part of the strategy we executed was the important move to consolidate and commingle shipments to reduce transportation costs.
Number two, North American Lithium once again achieved quarterly production records as well as reduced unit operating costs, supporting our successful quarter of deliveries to customers. Lastly, we improved our cash position with a heavy focus on disciplined spending across OpEx, CapEx and investments in affiliates.
Now let's move to slide 4 for a quick project update. North American Lithium is already the largest lithium operation in North America. Again this quarter, we set new production records and reduced operating costs during the third quarter. I'll talk more about NAL production on the next slide.
Sayona also increased the mineral resource estimate, including a significant increase in the mineral resources in the measured and indicated categories, in accordance with JORC Dode requirements. With the updated MRE completion of major capital projects and operations at steady state, the joint venture is well positioned to consider potential brownfield expansions to this asset.
Turning to our joint venture project in Ghana, Ewoyaa. Ewoyaa received its EPA permit during quarter 3 and the mine operating permit in October. These were major regulatory milestones. Meanwhile, the next major requirement in the development timeline is parliamentary ratification of the mining lease. We expect this ratification will occur in the first half of 2025, but the project timeline is also subject to prevailing market conditions.
As we noted in our last call, we have engaged a financial adviser to secure funding for our share of Ewoyaa CapEx. There is broad interest from potential parties. However, we are taking our time with this process given current market conditions.
At Carolina Lithium, we recently received some very positive news in the form of the final guidance provided by the US Treasury Department regarding the Inflation Reduction Act 45X tax credit. The new guidance supports the application of the 10% manufacturing credit to direct and indirect material costs. We're very pleased with this decision, which should materially improve the after-tax economics of US projects like Carolina Lithium.
With regard to funding, we continue to engage in discussions with potential strategic partners and to evaluate broader funding strategies. To that point, I'd like to take a moment to clarify the status of our ATVM loan applications where there seems to be some confusion in the market. The Department of Energy's ATVM loan program offers the potential for long-term low-cost financing for projects like Carolina Lithium. Certain of our peers have received sizable ATVM commitments, and we think Carolina Lithium is ideally suited to capitalize on the program.
We have been in discussions with the DOE for several years and had previously submitted ATVM loan applications for both Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium. As we disclosed in our 10-K in February, those applications were both withdrawn in 2023 as we began to reevaluate development priorities and schedules. We are once again in the pre-application process in consultation with the DOE Loan Programs Office and we will submit a fresh ATVM application at a future date.
Our current focus, however, is ongoing work related to advancing permitting, specifically the air and water permits as we take a measured approach to further approvals and a phased development during the current market downturn. Carolina Lithium is a highly strategic project and important to America's energy national security, but a project of this scale will require stronger lithium markets to underpin the best funding profile.
On slide 5, we dive a little more deeply into NAL's operating progress this past quarter. We're very pleased that the project has continued to improve quarterly production volume with more than 52,000 dry metric tons of spodumene concentrate produced in Q3, a 5% increase quarter-over-quarter. Mill utilization also increased to a record 91%, a nice gain from the previous quarter, driven largely by the availability of the crushed ore dome which was commissioned in Q2. Recoveries held steady at 67%.
In parallel, cost per ton decreased 11% quarter-over-quarter or 15% if you exclude the impact of inventory adjustments. We're excited to see that trend. Last but certainly not least, NAL achieved an incident-free safety record in September with no lost time injuries, no modified duty injuries, and no medical aid injuries. You can also see on this slide Sayona's fiscal year 2025 guidance regarding production sales and operations, all of which look excellent. Now I'll turn it over to Michael, who will provide a detailed discussion on our Q3 financial performance. Michael?

and

Recommended Stories