Q3 2024 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Call

48 min read

Participants

Steve Winoker; Chief Investor Relations Officer; Paypal Holdings Inc

Alex Chriss; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; PayPal Holdings Inc

Jamie Miller; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; PayPal Holdings Inc

Darrin Peller; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Tien-Tsin Huang; Analyst; JPMorgan

Ramsey El-Assal; Analyst; Barclays

Jason Kupferberg; Analyst; Bank of America

Dan Dolev; Analyst; Mizuho Securities USA

Timothy Chiodo; Analyst; UBS Equities

James Eugene Faucette; Managing Director; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Harshita Rawat; Analyst; Bernstein

Trevor Williams; Analyst; Jefferies

Bryan Keane; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Andrew Schmidt; Analyst; Citi

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the program over to your host for today's conference, Steve Winoker, PayPal's Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Steve Winoker

You're welcome to PayPal's third-quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm joined by CEO, Alex Chris, and CFO, Jamie Miller. Our remarks today include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. Our commentary is based our view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. As described in our earnings press release, SEC filings, and on our website, those elements may change as the world changes.
Now over to you, Alex.

Alex Chriss

Thanks, Steve, and thank you to everyone for joining us this morning. PayPal had a highly productive third quarter. We made good progress on our continued transformation while delivering strong operating and financial results. We brought multiple innovations to market, coupled with a significant new marketing campaign and are seeing encouraging early adoption. And we continue to forge important partnerships with leaders in global commerce.
We're early in our transformation journey, and we have a lot of work ahead to get to where we want to be. However, I'm proud of what we've been able to achieve in the last year, and it gives me conviction that we're taking the necessary steps to unlock the full potential of PayPal and Venmo over time.
We've assembled a world-class leadership team, reignited innovation for our customers, and are now moving with clear purpose and increased velocity. We're leaning into our competitive advantage, a two-sided network of hundreds of millions of consumers and tens of millions of merchants around the world to evolve from a set of disparate payment products and point solutions into a powerful commerce platform.
As we shift from a payments company to a commerce platform, more of the world's leading commerce players have partnered with us to add value for our mutual customers. In just over two months, we've announced partnerships with Fiserv, Adyen, Amazon, Global Payments, and Shopify, and we're actively discussing more collaborations across the industry. These new and expanded relationships are a clear demonstration that our brand, innovations, and momentum are resonating.
Before we discuss this quarter's details, I'm excited to announce that we will host an Investor Day on February 25 in New York City. We look forward to seeing many of you in person in sharing our team's longer-term strategy, key opportunities, financial and operating targets, and how we will get there.
Now turning to our Q3 results. Total payment volume grew 9% to $423 billion. We delivered $7.8 billion in revenue, growing 6% on a currency-neutral basis. Transaction margin dollars grew 8% to $3.7 billion and were up 6%, excluding the benefit of interest on customer balances. Our non-GAAP earnings per share increased 22% year over year. Importantly, this translated into significant free cash flow. We're proud of these results and have a clear plan to drive continued profitable growth over the long term.
After another strong quarter, we're raising our full-year guidance for transaction margin dollars and non-GAAP earnings per share. At the same time, we're continuing to invest in areas that we believe will drive long-term profitable growth.
Let me update you on our customer business strategies and the promising early results we're seeing. When I joined, it was clear that we had significant work to do to improve branded checkout. PayPal had fallen behind on innovation, and we had work to do to be more competitive, particularly on mobile devices. In January, we shared new mobile checkout experiences designed to significantly improve conversion. We've completed testing over the past few quarters and are now rolling out to customers new experiences on both desktop and mobile. These new checkout experiences are second to none.
When implemented properly, the new product experiences are resulting on average in more than 100 basis points of conversion lift for vaulted checkout and up to 400 basis points of conversion uplift for one-time checkout. We're also seeing a 15% to 20% increase in Buy Now, Pay Later use. These experiences are live on close to 5% of our US checkout traffic today, and we're pushing hard to get them into the hands of more of our merchants throughout the holiday shopping season and into next year. I'm proud of our team's innovation velocity as we reestablish ourselves as the best converting branded experience for consumers and merchants.
Continuing in large enterprise. We're making solid progress on our initiative to price our services in a way that reflects the current value we bring to our merchants. This is now the second consecutive quarter in more than two years, that Braintree is meaningfully contributing to transaction margin dollar growth. We're having very constructive conversations with our merchants, focused on ways we can enable strategic growth opportunities that drive long-term upside for both of us.
What is different today is that we now have a suite of value-added services, including payouts, risk as a service, orchestration, guest checkout, and personalization capabilities that help attract new customers and convert them more effectively, in addition to world-class payment processing. We're excited about our progress here as it is key to long-term value creation.
Finally, we're pleased with the initial reaction to Fastlane, which targets the 60% of e-commerce purchases made without a branded mark. Since we launched in August, we have over 1,000 merchants using Fastlane to provide a seamless experience to their customers and drive increased conversion. We've also reached a new milestone in our ability to recognize and auto fill information for first-time Fastlane users.
In the US, 170 million eligible customer profiles on the PayPal platform can now enjoy a seamless guest checkout the very first time they try Fastlane. The scale of consumers who are primed to spend with PayPal puts us way ahead of other guest checkout solutions, and it is one of the reasons why so many platforms are choosing to partner with us. We can't wait to get Fastlane into the hands of more merchants, not only on Braintree and PPCP, but also through our partnerships with Fiserv, Adyen, and Global Payments next year.
Moving to small- and medium-sized businesses. Last month, we launched PayPal Complete Payments in new geographies, including China and Hong Kong with more market on the horizon in 2025. In the markets where PPCP is live, we're steadily converting volume from our legacy products with nearly 40% of our SMB processing and checkout volume now on this platform. What is important to remember is that many of these merchants are using PayPal for both branded and unbranded payments, an example of the benefits that come with integrated solutions.
PayPal Complete Payments also allows us to work with many small and medium-sized businesses through partner platforms, including Shopify. As we announced in the quarter, PayPal is now an additional processor for Shopify Payments in the US. Our branded checkout solutions are now integrated into Shopify Payments, creating a single, unified experience for time-constrained business owners to drive operational efficiency.
We also recently announced a partnership with Amazon to bring PayPal Checkout to SMBs offering Buy with Prime. Next year, we will expand our work together to give Prime members the option to link their Amazon and PayPal accounts so that consumers can receive Prime shipping benefits when they use PayPal while shopping with Buy with Prime. While they will take time to realize, there is significant opportunity here and more we can do to better serve the needs of small businesses.
For consumers, we're redefining our value proposition with last month's launch of PayPal Everywhere. This initiative builds on PayPal's established brand position as an online shopping powerhouse to position PayPal as the go-to solution for spending, sending, and earning rewards whether online or offline. We're doing this through cashback incentives on the PayPal debit card, a marketing campaign with the goal of reintroducing our capabilities to consumers who may never have thought about PayPal as more than an online payment option. We're starting to shift perceptions of PayPal and beginning to drive adoption of our suite of complementary products, which all drive back to branded checkout.
The broader awareness and perception shift we're aiming for is not going to happen overnight. This is an area where we plan to continue to invest over time. That said, we're seeing early signs that give us confidence our strategy is working.
Since we launched PayPal Everywhere, we've added more than 1 million first-time debit card users. As a reminder, we're allowing consumers to pick a cashback category of their choice each month, which is capped at $50 per month. The top three categories customers are choosing and earning rewards for us so far are groceries, gas, and restaurants. What gets me so excited is that we're now seeing customers make daily in-person purchases with their PayPal debit card.
In addition, these debit card users are now choosing PayPal branded checkout more frequently when they shop online. Early data from our existing customers shows a 5x increase in total omni spend within the first two weeks of sign-up. We plan to expand the PayPal Everywhere value proposition to Europe next year, incorporating learnings from our US launch. We expect the availability of NFC capabilities will help drive further adoption and use of PayPal.
With Venmo, we're making progress in executing our strategy to shift from solely a P2P service to a central part of consumers' financial lives. Our new leadership team is taking a fresh look at Venmo, and we're completely transforming and upgrading the user experience. We know that we inherited one of the strongest P2P brands and see an opportunity to prioritize innovations that unlock Venmo's value. We believe that Venmo will eventually have multiple monetization levers.
In the short term, we see two meaningful contributors. Let me unpack each of them. First is the Venmo debit card, which allows customers to spend with their balance, both online and offline. We're in the early days of driving adoption, but we're seeing encouraging trends in engagement and monetization. In the quarter, monthly active debit card accounts grew 30% yet again.
This is exciting as the average revenue per account is 4 times that of all Venmo accounts. However, only 5% of Venmo active accounts are monthly active Venmo debit card users, demonstrating the opportunity ahead of us.
The second lever is Pay with Venmo, which provides a seamless way to pay online. This strategy with Pay with Venmo involves both consumer and merchant adoption. On the consumer side, 8% of Venmo active accounts are monthly active Pay with Venmo users, so we have room to grow. Monthly active Pay with Venmo users were up 20% in the quarter, and the average revenue per account is 3 times that of all Venmo accounts.
On the merchant side, we will bundle Pay with Venmo with PayPal Checkout in our go-to-market motions to accelerate distribution. With these product improvements in place, we're now leaning into marketing for Venmo for the first time in years. We will continue to build on this foundation and obsess over consumer needs and our product to fully unlock the brand's long-term potential as a multibillion-dollar franchise.
I want to thank the PayPal team for their continued commitment to transforming our company and making it even stronger. We've got the right team in place, and we're playing to win.
With that, over to Jamie.

and

