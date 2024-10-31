Q3 2024 Parade Technologies Ltd Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Welcome everyone to Parade Technologies Limited 2024 third quarter webcast investor conference. Investor relations of Parade Technologies, Mr. Yo-Ming Chang, will present 2024 third quarter financial result first. (Operator Instructions) (spoken in foreign language) And now I would like to introduce Mr. Yo-Ming Chang, Investor Relations Parade Technologies. Mr. Chang, please begin. (spoken in foreign language)

Yo-Ming Chang

Thanks, Jason. Welcome everyone to Parade Technologies' 2024 Q3 webcast investor conference. Parade Technologies third quarter 2024 consolidated revenue was USD136.25 million and the net income was USD23.58 million. Its both basic and the fully dilute after tax earnings per share was USD0.30 and USD0.30 respectively.
These results compared to consolidated revenue USD116.96 million and the net income of USD19.32 million or USD0.24 and the USD0.24 per basic and the full dilution in the year ago quarter. In US dollars, the third quarter revenue increased 12.72% sequentially and was up 16.49% year over year. The gross profit in the third quarter of 2024 was USD57.95 million. An increase of 13.01% from the previous quarter and an increase of 13.24% compared to the same quarter of last year.
On August 21, 2024, Parade announced the availability of the PS8353 DP 2.1a linear redriver, facilitating DP 2.1a reversible or bidirectional active cables and the DP/eDP signal conditioning for notebook, desktop PC and tablet designs. PS8353 supports DP 2.1a and the eDP up to four lanes and UHBR20 degree. It features low power consumption and power management including Modern Standby and the DP 2.1a Advanced Link Power Management. Its low power design minimizes power use in DP 2.1a active cables and greatly extends the battery life of mobile devices. PS8353 can greatly extend the cable length for DP 2.1a beyond the typical 1.2 meter or 3.9 feet limit for a passive cable, without degrading the full performance.
On August 27, 2024, Parade introduced the TC1312V device, its first fully integrated AEC-Q100 qualified touch with Tcon embedded drivers targeting automotive cockpit displays. The TC1312V combines Parade’s broad portfolio of patented touchscreen technology and proven in-cell, display processing and high-speed signal technology, to provide the lowest EMI and lowest latency touch experience for automotive displays.
The TC1312V leverages Parade’s TrueTouch patented technology portfolio and design experience gained from shipping over 1 billion touch devices. It provides superior EMI suppression, low power, low latency and flawless touch experience across the temperature extremes of the automotive cabin. The TC1312V also provides accurate touch response for a wide range of finger sizes and gloved touches across various materials and thicknesses.
Using Active Shielding technology, TC1312V can deliver best-in-class water rejection and wet finger tracking, perfect for reliable touch with surface condensation or even stepping in from the rain. In addition, the TC1312V offers the industry’s only true Variable Refresh Rate solution for automotive displays.
On September 4, 2024, Parade proudly introduces the PS9010 USB4 dock controller as the newest member of Parade’s USB4 product family. Designed to meet the rising demand for high-speed, multi-protocol connectivity, the PS9010 sets a new standard for USB4 peripheral controllers, offering unprecedented performance, versatility, and power efficiency.
The PS9010 is built to optimize the user experience in modern computing environments where high-bandwidth data transfers and display connections are critical. The chip seamlessly integrates support for USB4, Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 2.1, and SuperSpeed USB, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices and peripherals.
Leveraging Parade’s industry-leading USB4 PHY technology, the PS9010 is fully compliant with USB4, USB 3.2, and related USB-IF specifications, as well as VESA’s DisplayPort standards. Whether used in docking stations, monitors, or external peripheral devices, this cutting-edge chip ensures smooth and reliable performance across all connection types. Additionally, the PS9010’s integrated PCI Express, DisplayPort, and USB 3.2 tunneling functionality provides the ultimate flexibility for complex peripheral setups.
On September 4, 2024, Parade also announces the availability of PS8650 DP 2.1a MST hub controller for docks, accessories, video displays, and desktop workstation graphics cards that need DP port expansion. The PS8650 is compliant with VESA DisplayPort v2.1a specification. The DP 2.1a receiver supports MST and SST modes, up to four lanes at UHBR20 degree, and DSC v1.2a decode and pass-through. The four DP 2.1a transmitters, each up to four lanes at UHBR20 link rate, are capable of MST and SST modes, single video split, lane count/link rate conversion including DP 2.1 MST to DP 1.4 MST conversion, and DSC decode and compressed video pass-through.
PS8650 represents the best-in-class power performance solution on the market with its low power design greatly reducing system power consumption. It complements Parade PS9010 USB4 dock controller and PS8839 USB-C retiming DeMux with DP 2.1a port expansion for dock solutions. PS8650 expands Parade DP 2.1a product portfolio of DP 2.1a retimer, redriver and retiming MUX, as well as USB retiming MUX and DeMUX, USB4 retimers and USB4 dock controller with DP 2.1 Alt Mode, providing end-to-end proven solutions.
On October 10, 2024, Parade announced a series of new eDP Tcon devices developed for high-performance PC gaming applications. DP826 enables resolution support up to WUXGA 360Hz. DP827 enables resolution support up to WQXGA 240Hz and DP828 enables resolution support up to UHD 144Hz. The DP828 supports UHD displays up to 144Hz refresh rate and a derivative part number DP828A supports [2.8k and 3k] displays up to 180Hz refresh rate.
It supports GPU brand-specific variants including Intel Intelligent Display Technology, LOBF-Link Off Between active Frame, AMD Freesync Premium Pro, Freesync Replay and Freesync Fast Transport as well as Nvidia G-Sync and Dynamic Display Switching, and it supports 30-bit input and global dimming for DisplayHDR 400 performance.
The DP828 provides full eDP 1.5 functionality including Panel Replay which is the preferred function to use for Panel Self Refresh, Early Transport, and other advanced features. It accepts up to four lanes on the eDP interface with link rates up to 8.1 gigabits per second. The DP826 and DP827 provide an identical feature set, but with high refresh rates and lower display resolution applications.
Based on the current business outlook Parade is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue is between USD121 million to USD134 million. Gross margin is between 42% to 46%. Operating expense is between USD32 million to USD35 million. (spoken in foreign language)
It is my presentation for the 2024 Q3 financial results. Now I transfer to CEO Ji Zhao to answer your questions. Jason may begin.

