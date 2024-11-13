Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Pactiv Evergreen Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Curt Worthington; Vice President - Strategy, Investor Relations; Pactiv Evergreen Inc

Michael King; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Pactiv Evergreen Inc

Jonathan Baksht; Chief Financial Officer; Pactiv Evergreen Inc

Anthony Pettinari; Analyst; Citi Investment Research (US)

George Staphos; Analyst; BofA Global Research (US)

Josh Spector; Analyst; UBS Securities LLC

Phil Ng; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Arun Viswanathan; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets Wealth Management

Presentation

Good day, and welcome to the Pactiv Evergreen Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Curt Worthington, Vice President Strategy, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Curt Worthington

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. With me on the call today, we have Michael King, President and CEO; and John Baksht, CFO. Please visit the Events section of our Investor Relations website at www.pactivevergreen.com and access our supplemental earnings presentation. Management's remarks today should be heard in tandem with reviewing this presentation.
Before we begin our formal remarks, I want to remind everyone that our discussions today will include forward-looking statements, including those regarding our guidance for 2024. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not put undue reliance on those statements. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. We refer all of you to our recent SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30 and September 30, 2024, for a more detailed discussion of those risks. The forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on information available to us as of today's date, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
During today's call, we will discuss certain GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. Our non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in our earnings release and in the appendix to today's presentation. Unless otherwise stated, all figures discussed during today's call are for continuing operations only. Lastly, throughout the remainder of our remarks, we will refer to Pine Bluff, Waynesville and the associated operations we divested on October 1 collectively as Pine Bluff for ease of reference.
With that, let me turn the call over to Pactiv Evergreen's President and CEO, Michael King. Mike?

and

