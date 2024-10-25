Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 S&P Global Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
56 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Mark Grant; Senior Vice President; S&P Global

Douglas Peterson; President and CEO; S&P Global

Christopher Craig; Interim CFO; S&P Global

Martina Cheung; Incoming President and CEO; S&P Global

Ashish Sabadra; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Toni Kaplan; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Manav Patnaik; Analyst; Barclays Capital

Scott Wurtzel; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Faiza Alwy; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

David Motemaden; Analyst; Evercore

Craig Huber; Analyst; Huber Research

Andrew Steinerman; Analyst; J.P. Morgan

George Tong; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Alex Kramm; Analyst; UBS

Jeffrey Meuler; Analyst; Baird

Jason Haas; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Owen Lau; Analyst; Oppenheimer

Russell Quelch; Analyst; Redburn Atlantic

Surinder Thind; Analyst; Jefferies

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to S&P Global's Third Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'd like to inform you that this call is being recorded for broadcast. All participants are in a listen only mode. We will open the conference to questions and answers after the presentation and instructions will follow at that time.
To access the webcast and slides go to investor dot spglobal.com. If you need any additional technical assistance, please press star zero and I will assist you momentarily. I would now like to introduce Mr. Mark Grant, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for S&P Global. Sir, you may begin.

Mark Grant

Good morning and thank you for joining 2024 earnings call. Presenting on today's call are Doug Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Grigg, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Martina Cheung, incoming President and Chief Executive Officer and current President of S&P Global Ratings. We issued a press release with our results earlier today.
In addition, we have posted the supplemental slide deck with additional information on our results and guidance. You need a copy of the release and financial schedules for the supplemental deck. They can be downloaded at investor dot spglobal.com. The matters discussed in today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including projections, estimates and descriptions of future events or any such statements are based on current expectations and current economic conditions and are subject to risks and uncertain 90s that may cause actual results to differ materially from results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
Additional information concerning these risks and uncertainties can be found in our Forms 10 K and 10 Q filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In today's press release and during the conference call, we are providing non-GAAP adjusted financial information. This information is provided to enable investors to make meaningful comparisons of the Company's operating performance between periods and to view the company's business from the same perspective as management.
The press release contains financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP that corresponds to the non-GAAP measures we are providing, and the press release and the supplemental deck contains reconciliations of such GAAP and non-GAAP measures of financial metrics will be discussing today refer to non-GAAP adjusted metrics unless explicitly noted otherwise.
I would also like to call your attention to certain European regulations. Any investor who has or expects to obtain ownership of 5% or more of S&P Global should contact investor relations to better understand the potential impact of this legislation on the investor and the company. We are aware that we have some media representatives with us on the call. However, this call is intended for investors, and we would ask that questions from the media be directed to our Media Relations team, whose contact information can be found in the release. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Doug Peterson. Doug?

and

Recommended Stories