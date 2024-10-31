Q3 2024 Otis Worldwide Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Michael Rednor; Senior Director - Investor Relations; Otis Worldwide Corp

Judith Marks; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Otis Worldwide Corp

Cristina Mendez; Executive Vice President and CFO; Otis Worldwide Corp

Nigel Coe; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Jeffrey Sprague; Analyst; Vertical Research Partners

Julian Mitchell; Analyst; Barclays

Joseph O'Dea; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Chris Snyder; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Patrick Baumann; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Otis Worldwide Corp Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions.) Our call is over to Michael Rednor, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Rednor

Thank you, Krista, welcome to Otis Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Judy Marks, Chair, CEO and President, Cristina Mendez, Executive Vice President, and CFO. Please note, except where otherwise noted the company will speak to results from continuing operations, excluding restructuring and significant non-recurring items. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in the appendix of the webcast. We also remind listeners that the presentation contains forward looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Otis's SEC filings, including our Form10-K, and quarterly reports on Form10-Q provide details on important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Judy.

Judith Marks

Thank you, Mike, and Good Morning, Afternoon and Evening, Everyone. Thank you for joining us. I hope all are safe and well, starting with Q3 highlights, Otis return to top line growth in the third quarter as we continue to demonstrate the strength of our service driven business model with solid third quarter results. In service, we delivered high single-digit growth in Q3, bringing year to date service organic sales to 6.4%, with all lines of business contributing.
We achieved maintenance portfolio growth of 4.2%, and our modernization backlog increased 12% at constant currency, through the first nine months of 2024 we have expanded overall adjusted operating profit margin by 60 basis points and achieved adjusted EPS growth of 8.2%. In Q3, we generated $381 million in adjusted free cash flow and completed $200 million in share repurchases.
Year to date, we've generated approximately $900 million in adjusted free cash flow and returned $800 million through share repurchases, as we execute on our disciplined capital allocation strategy. Otis had several exciting accomplishments recently. For example, our manufacturing hub in Korea obtained ISO 5,001 certification notice, now has 11 manufacturing sites certified through the global standard for establishing implementing, maintaining, and improving energy management.
In addition, we announced the expansion of our Bengaluru manufacturing facility. This will increase our capacity and capabilities to help meet the growing residential, commercial and infrastructure demand for elevators and escalators in India, while also expanding our localized manufacturing strategy in the country. And whereas earlier this month, we're proud of named one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes Magazine for the 3rd year in a row, reflecting our commitment to our colleagues, well-being.
Moving to our orders performance new equipment orders were down 3% in the third quarter, a sequential improvement versus the first two quarters this year, despite continued challenging market conditions, excluding China, orders increased approximately 10%. Orders returned to growth in the Americas, growing more than 20%, with excellent performance in North America, while APAC delivered high single-digit growth, driven by continued strength in Japan and Southeast Asia.
Orders declined by high single digits in EMEA due to continued weakness in Western and Northern Europe brings orders to 8% year to date after a strong first half. A greater than 20% decline in China was the result of continued economic softness in a region. Our new equipment backlog at constant currency was down 3% versus the prior year, although similar to last quarter, the new equipment backlog excluding China, was up low single digits. This quarter mark two consecutive years of delivering 4% or greater maintenance portfolio growth in each quarter.
And last within service modernization, orders increased 3% as we faced a challenging compare from the prior year in major project bookings, and we expect to see a bounce back to solid MOD orders growth in the fourth quarter with MOD orders year to date of approximately 10%. Our modernization backlog increases least 12% at constant currency versus the prior year, as our colleagues across the globe continue to deliver.
We have several customer highlights to share from the third quarter in Melbourne, Australia. Otis will modernize 30 elevators at 101 Collins Street in the central business district. Our Sky rise in Gen3 modernization specific products we feature, along with our signature reach and drive any Otis ONE IoT platform, Otis installed buildings original elevators in 1989 and has maintained them for past 35 years.
In the United States were proud to support the expansion of the St. Luke's University Health Anderson campus hospital and Bethlehem Township, Pennsylvania. Otis will install nine elevators, including five Gen3 peak and one Gen3 edge unit for a new five floor addition, the St. Luke's organization has been a valued customer for more than 10 years.
In the Nordics, our local teams have worked closely with customers to add more than 400 units to the portfolio. In Denmark, we've recaptured 275 units with Omega, a leading construction and housing business. And in Sweden, we've recaptured 132 units at the shopping center. The customer making a welcome returned to Otis after 10 years, reflecting the continued strength of the infrastructure vertical.
Otis was selected to provide more than 340 escalators and Gen3 elevators for the Tianjin Metro in China as part of the metros new Line 8 and Binhai B1 line. This brings the total number of Otis units in the cities expanding Metro network to more than 2000. Tianjin Metro has been using Otis equipment for almost 3 decades.
Turning to Q3 results, Otis delivered net sales of $3.5 billion with organic sales up approximately 1%, adjusted operating profit excluding a $4 million foreign exchange headwind, was up $8 million, driven by the service segment.
Third-quarter adjusted EPS grew approximately 1% or $0.01 in the quarter against a tough compare of approximately 19% EPS growth in the third quarter the prior year. Operational performance was partially offset by foreign exchange headwinds. This brings year-to-date adjusted EPS growth to 8.2%, with that, I'll turn it over to Christina to walk through our results in more detail.

