Q3 2024 OTC Markets Group Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Daniel Zinn; General Counsel, Chief of Staff; OTC Markets Group Inc

R. Cromwell Coulson; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; OTC Markets Group Inc

Antonia Georgieva; Chief Financial Officer; OTC Markets Group Inc

Steve Silver; Analyst; Argus Research

Brendan McCarthy; Analyst; Sidoti & Company, LLC

Presentation

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the OTC Markets Group third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dan Zinn, General Counsel and Chief of Staff.

Daniel Zinn

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to the OTC Markets Group third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Cromwell Coulson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Antonia Georgieva, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call will be accompanied by a slide presentation. Our earnings press release and the presentation are each available on our website. Certain statements during this call and in our presentation may relate to future events or expectations and as such may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Information concerning risks and uncertainties that may impact our actual results is contained in the risk factors section of our 2023 annual report, which is also available on our website. For more information, please refer to the safe harbor statement on slide 3 of the earnings presentation.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Cromwell Coulson.

R. Cromwell Coulson

Thank you, Dan. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I will discuss our third-quarter 2024 results at a high level and review our operational and strategic priorities.

Gross revenues grew 1% and net revenue 2% versus the third quarter of 2023. And we're flat over the first nine months of the year as compared to last year. OTC Link continued to experience growth, up 16% during the quarter. Market data revenue licensing decreased by 1% and corporate services revenue decreased 2%. Antonia will review our financial results in greater detail in a few moments.

OTC Link's strong third quarter and its 8% growth over the first nine months of the year was due to increased trading volume across our markets. While we do not control market activity in any given quarter, we can improve the trade and experience and expand our base of broker dealer subscribers.

Earlier this year, we announced the launch of OTC Overnight. And in our third-quarter report published yesterday, we discussed adding Moon ATS for overnight trading of NMS securities to our offering. We will offer overnight trading sessions from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM Eastern Time Sunday through Thursday. Our broker dealer subscribers will be able to access thousands of exchange listed in OTC securities during Asian market hours, at European market open, and overnight in the US.

Our mission is to create better informed and more efficient data-driven markets. In pursuing that mission, our first guiding principle is that our markets empower regulated broker dealers to lawfully trade any security that has investor demand. Initiatives such as overnight trading for OTC and mass securities expand our value offering for subscribers.

The corporate services business has been impacted by a reduced number of subscribers throughout the year. OTCQB has continued to see a number of financially stressed smaller companies drop from the market due to non-renewals or noncompliance with the OTCQB rules.

Our OTCQX best market, OTCQB venture market, and suite of corporate services products provide a framework for public companies to own their symbols, serve shareholders, demonstrate compliance with regulations, and engage with investors. For global companies, we provide a unique and streamlined way to connect the company's local primary listing to US valuations and secondary liquidity.

A second guiding principle is that greater issuer engagement drives market quality, price efficiency, and trading volumes by improving visibility, information availability, data integrity, and compliance. This benefits investors, brokers, and our markets.

In October, we announced our plans to transform the Pink current market into a new market, OTCID, a basic reporting market for companies that actively engage with US investors through ongoing disclosure, management certifications, and timely share data. We expect to launch OTCID in July of 2025.

Our OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink markets have become recognized brands, ingrained in trading, regulatory. And compliance processes across the industry. As a result, we identified a need to better connect companies that actively engage with their US investors, are willing to demonstrate compliance with securities laws, and do not qualify for OTCQX or OTCQB. Issuers that are now in the Pink current market that do not provide updated information, ongoing reporting, and the required management certifications, we'll see their securities transition to the Pink limited market or to the Expert restricted market. This distinction will make it clear that the issuer has limited to no relationship with OTC Markets Group.

For issuers that choose not to take an active role, the Pink limited market will serve as a warning for investors of potential risks and information asymmetries while still allowing broker dealers to serve clients willing to trade these securities. The Pink brand will make it completely clear that responsibility for any market imperfections lies with the companies that are not connected.

Our market data results continue to show both positive signs and highlight areas we want to focus on. Going forward, we need to devote resources to creating client value with EDGAR Online datasets and developing new solutions for subscribers. The market data business delivers useful information on to investor screens and into broker dealer machines. The more thoughtfully and widely our data is used, the stronger our data-driven market model becomes. Market data will serve a vital role in distributing the real-time data that will support the overnight trading business.

We pursue growth through new products and improve service offerings that offer increased functionality and value for subscribers and take seriously our responsibility to be careful commercial operators and thoughtful stewards of our shareholders' resources.

Our operating expenses were flat during the third quarter and grew by approximately 1% during the first nine months of the year. Compensation and benefits costs, which are among our highest expenses, have included continued enhancements to our compliance, market integrity, and cybersecurity functions. Operating in a highly regulated space requires that we stay vigilant in meeting our obligations and our responsibilities to our clients, regulators, and shareholders.

On a more macro level, we continue to make progress in our five strategic priorities this year. First, one team, one platform driving results to build the value of one share. Under this initiative, we continue to integrate our teams and consolidate our technology platforms to drive operational efficiencies and client value.

Second, increase the number of securities on our markets. Our near-term opportunity is greater global trade, supported by overnight access to the securities trading on our markets and on the US exchanges. Non-US securities compromised over 90% of the dollar volume traded on our markets in the third quarter. We also seek to increase the breadth and depth of ADR and foreign ordinary shares traded in US dollars by US broker dealers.

Third, transform the client connection and improve the quality of information. With more connected companies, our market data business has the capacity to stream company information that creates better trading decisions, facilitates investment analysis, and supports operational and compliance processes. Better markets become bigger markets.

Fourth, mitigate operational risk and strengthen regulatory compliance. In keeping with our focus on market integrity and compliance, we invest in our core trading infrastructure, operational processes, and risk management systems as well as our regulatory procedures.

Fifth, grow revenue across business lines and align resources with long-term value creation. We continue to focus on being good stewards of all our markets and thoughtful commercial operators to align our operating costs with recurring revenue, generation, and growth.

In closing, I'm pleased to announce that on November 4, our Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $1.50 and a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, each payable in December. These dividends reflect our ongoing commitment to providing superior shareholder returns.

With that, I will turn the call over to Antonia.

Story Continues