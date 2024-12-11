Q3 2024 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

John Swygert; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

Eric van der Valk; Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President; Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

Robert Helm; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

Matthew Boss; Analyst; JPMorgan Securities LLC

Peter Keith; Analyst; Piper Sandler

Brad Thomas; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc

Chuck Grom; Analyst; Gordon Haskett Research Advisors

Scot Ciccarelli; Analyst; Truist Securities

Kate McShane; Analyst; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Jeremy Hamblin; Analyst; Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Anthony Chukumba; Analyst; Loop Capital Markets

Melanie Nunez; Analyst; Bank of America

Edward Kelly; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Mark Carden; Analyst; UBS Securities LLC

Paul Lejuez; Analyst; Citi

John Swygert

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today. We had another great quarter and are pleased with our results. We delivered strong earnings on higher sales, gross margin and disciplined expense control. Even more important, we also took advantage of a number of real estate opportunities that strengthen our new store pipeline and enhance our competitive positioning for the future.
In the quarter, we saw strong demand for everyday consumables such as cleaning supplies, food and candy. As we have discussed before, our growing relationships with major manufacturers of these categories is leading to strong product flow and a more consistent assortment of everyday merchandise.
We had a great selection of consumables, and we're ready for the strong demand. Outside of consumables, we also saw strong demand for certain discretionary related categories, such as furniture and outdoor living. We believe the warm weather in October, along with the late timing of Thanksgiving impacted our sales of seasonal goods in the third quarter.
As the weather normalized and we approached the Thanksgiving holiday, we saw accelerating trends in our seasonal categories. We were pleased with our Black Friday weekend sales and the current momentum in our business. Now more than ever, consumers want value and suppliers need bigger partners.
We are benefiting from these two trends, and our buyers are doing an amazing job of finding a great assortment of exciting deals. We sell good stuff cheap and we have been in the closeout business for more than 42 years.
Our value proposition is selling quality name brand products that people need and want for their everyday lives at prices typically 20% to 70% below the fancy stores. Anyone can sell cheap products, but we're all about real brands, real bargains. This has been our value proposition from day one and continues to be our competitive moat.
The growth of large retailers and suppliers have led to bigger order sizes, higher levels of excess inventory and growth in the closeout industry. Big branded suppliers are very careful about product placement and channel conflict.
At the same time, the larger order sizes are driving larger production quantities and a continuous cycle of excess product. Our size, scale, experience and strong financial position are increasingly important advantages we have when buying closeouts.
With over 550 stores in 31 states, we are the largest buyer of closeouts and excess inventory. While we are getting larger, other closeout players are shrinking or going away altogether. This is leading to stronger vendor relationships and increased deal flow.
At the same time, the investments we have made in the business over the last several years have made us a more nimble organization. This has led to better execution and more consistent results. Both Eric and Rob have been an integral part of making these investments.
And as my time as CEO comes to a close, I could not be prouder of what we have built and the strength of our positioning going forward. Transition of the CEO role and responsibilities is progressing as planned.
Eric will become CEO and I will move to the Executive Chairman role at the beginning of fiscal 2025. Given the planned timing of things, this will be my last public earnings call. It's been an amazing 20-plus years, and I would like to thank each and every team member that has been part of our family.
Operating a closeout retailer is not for the faint of heart. The unpredictable nature of the model creates many ups and downs and operational challenges.
But Ollie's is a special company that was founded by passionate individuals who kept things simple and stay true to their model. I was fortunate to work with Co-Founder, Mark Butler for many years. I hope that I have made him proud during my tenure as CEO.
Everything that we have built in stand for came from Mark and Mort, and we continue to honor their legacy by staying true to our mission of saving customers money and selling good stuff cheap. While proud of what we've accomplished, I am more excited about our growth potential and competitive positioning going forward.
Our value proposition is clear. Our deal flow is strong, and our ability to execute is as good as it's ever been. We remain focused on delivering profitable growth, consistent results and enhancing shareholder value. With that said, I would now like to turn the call over to Eric.

