Q3 2024 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Jordan Tanner; Vice President, Investor Relations; Occidental Petroleum Corp

Vicki Hollub; President and Chief Executive Officer; Occidental Petroleum Corp

Sunil Mathew; Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Occidental Petroleum Corp

Richard Jackson; President Operations, U.S. Onshore Resources and Carbon Management; Occidental Petroleum Corp

Kenneth Dillon; Senior Vice President and President, International Oil and Gas Operations; Occidental Petroleum Corp

Douglas Leggate; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Roger Read; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Neil Mehta; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Research

Paul Cheng; Analyst; Scotiabank GBM

Scott Gruber; Analyst; Citi

Arun Jayaram; Analyst; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Occidental's third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jordan Tanner, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jordan Tanner

Thank you, Drew. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in Occidental's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
On the call with us today are Vicki Hollub, President and Chief Executive Officer; Sunil Mathew, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Richard Jackson, President Operations, US Onshore Resources and Carbon Management; and Ken Dillon, Senior Vice President and President, International Oil and Gas Operations.
This afternoon, we will refer to slides available on the Investors section of our website. The presentation includes a cautionary statement on slide 2 regarding forward-looking statements that will be made under the call this afternoon.
We'll also reference a few non-GAAP financial measures today. Reconciliations to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure can be found in the schedules to our earnings release and on our website.
I'll now turn the call over to Vicki.

Vicki Hollub

Thank you, Jordan, and good afternoon, everyone. Our teams delivered another quarter of exceptional performance across all of our business segments. Despite weather disruptions and commodity price volatility, resilient operational execution from our teams helped to deliver the highest operating cash flow so far this year.
Our strong financial results are a testament to the dedication and capabilities of our team as well as the premium quality of our assets. I'll begin today by reviewing our third-quarter performance and providing highlights from our oil and gas business, including the ongoing integration of CrownRock.
I'll also give an update on our direct air capture project and then share the progress on our near-term debt reduction program. Sunil will cover our financial results and fourth-quarter outlook, including increases in full-year guidance for each of our segments and will provide insight on how we're looking at our 2025 capital plans.
In the third quarter, our team's commitment and delivery across each of our business units enabled us to generate $1.5 billion in free cash flow before working capital, exceeding guidance in all three segments. Our oil and gas segment exceeded the high end of our production guidance and set a new company record for the highest quarterly US production in our history.
This was an outstanding achievement made even more impressive considering there were three hurricanes that impacted our operations across the Gulf of Mexico. This production outperformance was primarily driven by strong new well performance and higher uptime throughout the Permian Basin.
Our Midland Basin teams excelled, surpassing production guidance in our recently acquired CrownRock assets and delivering the highest quarterly production in over five years across our legacy Midland Basin assets. Optimum geologic targeting drove new well performance, supplemented by non-recurring OBO benefits.
The Delaware Basin continues to perform at an industry-leading level, with our New Mexico performance being instrumental in our third-quarter results. Most notably, a six-well Wolfcamp development project in our (inaudible) field in New Mexico produced an impressive 1.2 million barrels of oil in the first 90 days.
In previous earnings calls, we highlighted that Oxy had 8 of the top 10 industry wells in the entire Delaware Basin from a six-month cumulative production standpoint. Today, I'm proud to announce that our Rockies team now claims 8 of the top 10 DJ Basin wells drilled since 2019, several of which came online in 2024.
Such remarkable industry achievements are only possible because our teams relentlessly pursue innovation and excellence. Not only is our onshore development exceeding expectations on well productivity, we're also executing in a more efficient manner.
For example, every new well drilled in the third quarter New Mexico development program is utilizing existing infrastructure. As discussed in the past, this significantly enhances project returns and, in many cases, enable secondary [bench] developments to deliver stronger returns than our primary benches.
We continue to advance our drilling efficiency, as evidenced by a 10% improvement in Permian unconventional drilling cycle times relative to last year. In the DJ Basin, we successfully drilled a 2-mile lateral in only 80 hours, and our teams reduced third-quarter well costs by 20% compared to the first half of last year.
More than just reducing well costs, these improvements also accelerate time to market, allowing us to turn capital dollars into production factor. Our teams continue to make well design and execution improvements with exceptional results. We expect to carry this momentum into 2025.
Another factor in our success, along with continued well performance leadership and capital efficiency and progression, is our team's persistent focus on driving down lease operating expenses across our assets, which ultimately enhances our cash margins. Over the last year, we have meaningfully reduced our domestic operating expenses on a per well basis.
Looking to the fourth quarter, we anticipate continued progress will result in a greater than 20% year-over-year reduction in quarterly owned fee [LLC] per barrel. These steady improvements are driven by several factors, including increased uptime; improved CO2 utilization; and more recently, the integration of low-cost, high-margin ground rock barrels in our portfolio. Our teams continue to deliver their operational and technical strengths to drive margin expansion from both sides, reducing costs while constructing industry-leading wells.
Turning to our chemicals and midstream businesses. OxyChem outperformed in the third quarter, modestly exceeding guidance while overcoming disruptive Gulf weather. And our midstream segment also had another impressive quarter, with our marketing teams once again leveraging natural gas price dislocations between Oaxaca and the Gulf Coast to deliver value to the company.
Our demonstrated leadership and midstream expertise allowed us to optimize transport strategies, effectively bringing both our products and third-party volumes to market even in adverse conditions. I'd like to now share more on the successful addition of CrownRock to our Oxy portfolio since the acquisition closed in early August.
We're eternally pleased with the integration of assets and more importantly, people. We've been highly impressed with the legacy CrownRock culture as well as the stewardship exhibited in running day-to-day operations in a safe, profitable manner.
Our focus these first months have been centered on safety, organizational integration, and retention of talent; and it's gone very well. There have been no significant safety incidents dating as far back as the December deal announcement, and that's a testament to the CrownRock team's proficiency and professionalism.
The combined teams are now sharing best practices and identifying opportunities to enhance field operations through our combined (inaudible) position, as well as constructing our 2025 development plan. As Sunil will cover later, we envision a consistent level of investment in this premier Permian asset next year.
I want to highlight a few areas where our teams are identifying opportunities for operational improvements and cost efficiencies. The first one I'll mention is leveraging Oxy's supply chain expertise to reduce cost of materials and construction. We're also evaluating opportunities to leverage our broader Permian frac [cores] and overall resources to accelerate time to market and increase utilization rates.
We have spoken in the past about the ample water capacity and network associated with these new assets, how well they fit with our existing water assets, and how they can benefit our legacy business. Recently, we've identified nearly $10 million in expected savings for a singular development plan in the first quarter of 2025 made possible by water integration across assets. We think this opportunity is just the first of many as we leverage the shared infrastructure across our combined position.
We also see opportunities to enhance the base production through improved operability and artificial (inaudible) already, we received incremental base production improvements into CrownRock assets. Because of this and stronger-than-anticipated UL performance, our third-quarter production volumes exceeded the expectations that we laid out in August. We're now projecting a 9,000 BOE per day increase to our fourth-quarter exit rate for these assets.
We're still in the early stages of integration, but are very excited about the opportunities ahead. By bringing our teams together, we expect to unlock new value and achieve even greater success.
Turning now to our low-carbon businesses. I'd like to provide an update on our direct air capture project. Construction of STRATOS, which will be the largest direct air capture facility in the world, is progressing smoothly and to plan.
As we have previously shared, we have faced the construction sequence of STRATOS to help integrate the latest advancements in our research and development efforts. We've been thoroughly impressed with the infusion of talent, passion, and performance coming from the carbon engineering team last year, driving an innovation cycle that's moving even faster than we anticipated.
Collaboration within our technical teams across (inaudible) with insight from the CE Innovation Center has given rise to incredible technological breakthroughs and engineering design innovation, which we will integrate into the continued build-out STRATOS. The new design will feature fewer air contactors and fewer pellet reactors which should reduce operating expenses and increase reliability.
We expect to bring the initial 250,000 tonnes per annum of capacity online in mid-2025 with an additional 250,000 tons to phase in during the next year, incorporating those improvements. This disciplined approach not only generates value for STRATOS, but will benefit and derisk future DAC builds.
We're also advancing our South Texas DAC project and recently achieved a significant milestone with the US Department of Energy awarding the project up to $500 million of the initial DAC facility of the site. This grant could potentially increase by $150 million from the development of an expanded regional carbon network in South Texas. The award is momentous in furthering commercial scale of DAC in the United States and validates our ability to accelerate the (inaudible) on the technology.
A combination of factors will drive our continued progress in this market and technology, and you're seeing them work together now in this time. First, our innovative technical teams continue its investment in R&D (inaudible) real world projects.
Second, we are leveraging projects and operational markets from STRATOS and applying them to enhance future designs. Third, government support and third-party capital are serving as catalysts to accelerate investment in developing DAC technology at climate-relevant scale while also solidifying our leading position in the emerging markets.
We're excited about the progress made to date in constructing STRATOS, improving the DAC technology, driving demand in the voluntary and compliance carbon credit markets. Through the development of STRATOS, Oxy is taking a leading role to demonstrate to the developing compliance markets that DAC plus geologic storage is a large-scale, highly durable, and economic tool in the world's approach to climate change.
We believe we can help hard-to-abate industries, like aviation and maritime, meet their net zero goals with DAC, which can also serve as complementary solutions with -- along with sustainable aviation and climate fuels.
Equally as important, CO2 from our DAC can also enable us to produce net zero oil for EMR operations, providing resources the US needs for energy security and energy the world will continue to need for decades to come. We also recognize that we are in a pivotal moment for our power and utilities in our country, especially with the proliferation of data centers and AI increasing the need for reliable, low-cost coal emissions power.
Over the coming decades, we believe Oxy will be an uniquely positioned to contribute to the growing sectors of our equity investments in net power and our ability to provide DAC solutions at scale to meet the increased demand for carbon dioxide renewable credits for large-scale data centers and power generators.
Finally, I want to share with you some of the recent progress we've made in debt reduction. In December, we made a commitment to repay over $4.5 billion of debt within 12 months of closing the Crown Rock application.
Progress in our divestiture program, including the closing of (inaudible) the sale of a portion of our West Holdings in the third quarter, combined with our continuing strong organic cash flow, has put us well ahead of schedule. In fact, during the third quarter, we repaid $4 billion, which is nearly 90% of our year-term commitment, and that's within just two months of the CrownRock closing. We remain fully committed to achieving our medium-term principal debt target of $15 billion.
I'll now hand the call over to Sunil to provide more details about our third-quarter financial results, guidance, and capital plan.

