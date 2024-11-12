Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Nuwellis Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
18 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Vivian Cervantes; Investor Relations; Gilmartin Group LLC

Nestor Jaramillo; President & Chief Executive Officer; Nuwellis Inc

John Jefferies; Chief Medical Officer; Nuwellis Inc

Rob Scott; Chief Financial Officer; Nuwellis Inc

Anthony Vendetti; Analyst; Maxim Group

Presentation

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to Nuwellis third quarter, 2024 earnings conference call.
At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question and answer session. You may register to ask a question at any time by pressing star one on your telephone keypad. You may withdraw yourself from the queue by pressing star two. Please note this call may be recorded. I'll be standing by if you should need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the program over for forward-looking statements. Vivian Cervantes, Investor Relations.

Vivian Cervantes

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Nuwellis earnings conference call for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Should you need assistance. Please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to ask the questions. You may press star on your Touchtone pad.
Thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Nuwellis corporate developments and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, in addition to myself with us today are Nestor Jaramillo Nuwellis Inc President and CEO, Director, John Jefferies, Our Chief Medical Officer, as well as Rob Scott, Our CFO at 8 AM Eastern Time today. No released financial results for the third quarter, 2024. If you have not received no earnings release, please visit the investors page on the company's website during today's call, the company will be making forward-looking statements all forward-looking statements made during today's call will be protected under the private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that relate to expectations or predictions of future events and market trends as well as our estimated results or performance are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements are based upon current available information and the company assumes no obligation to update these statements accordingly. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Please refer to the cautionary statements and discussion of risks in the company's filings with the securities and exchange commission including the latest 10-K with that. I now would like to turn the call over to Nestor.

and

Recommended Stories