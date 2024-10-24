Q3 2024 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Call

Jennifer Childe; Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations; Northern Trust Corp

Good day, and welcome to the Northern Trust Corporation's Third Quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

Jennifer Childe

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Northern Trust Corporation's Third Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on our call this morning is Michael G. O'Grady our Chairman and CEO, Jason J. Tyler, our new President of Wealth Management and former Chief Financial Officer, David W. Fox, Jr, our new Chief Financial Officer, John Landers, our Controller and Grace Higgins from our Investor Relations team. Our third quarter earnings press release and financial trends report are both available on our website at NorthernTrust.com. Also on our website. You will find our quarterly earnings review presentation, which we will use guide today's conference call. October 23rd call is being webcast live on northerntrust.com. The only authorized rebroadcast of this call is the replay that we made available on our website through November 23rd for Northern Trust disclaims any continuing accuracy of the information provided in this call after today. Please refer to our Safe Harbor statement regarding forward looking statements on page 12 of the accompanying presentation, which will provide more commentary on this call. During today's question and answer session, please limit your initial query to one question and one related follow-up. This will allow us to move through the Q and enable as many people as possible the opportunity to ask questions as time permits. Thank you again for joining us today. Let me turn the call over to Michael O'Grady.

Michael O'Grady

Thank you, Jennifer. Let me join in welcoming you to our third quarter 2024 earnings call. As Jennifer mentioned, David W. Fox became our CFO on October first, when Jason became President of our wealth management business. Jason will review our financial performance for the third quarter and a few minutes, and he and I will take your questions. Dave will take Jason's place on our fourth quarter earnings call and many of you will have the opportunity to meet Dave in the coming weeks. We're grateful to Jason for his considerable contributions over the past five years as CFO, including successfully managing our balance sheet through a number of challenging events, including the COVID pandemic and the collapse of several financial institutions last year. I'm confident that Jason has the right skills understanding of the business and vision to lead wealth management into its next chapter of growth. I also want to welcome Dave to the CFO, Chair. Dave has a long track record of success in leading businesses and driving finance are globally office business under a 10-year CFO trust fees grew at a compound annual rate of 10%. Dave also served as head of as asset servicing for the Americas. Dave is a highly respected leader whose deep industry knowledge and strong financial acumen, making the right choice to serve as northern next CFO. Turning to our third quarter performance, our results benefited from strong market performance, but also reflect continued positive momentum across our businesses. Relative to the prior year, trust fees were up 8%. Net interest income grew 21% and excluding notables earnings per share grew 36%. Importantly, we generated positive trust fee and total operating leverage while continuing to make significant investments in our business and infrastructure. We also are returned 453 million to shareholders. Within Wealth Management, we generated strong year-over-year trust fee growth of 9% and reached record AUM levels. Our new business momentum improved, reflecting the maturation of a number of initiatives started over the past 12 to 18 months. Global Family Office performed particularly well, generating mid single digit organic growth, both in the third quarter and year to date. International relationships, which have been an area of focus in recent years, drove a healthy portion of this growth, including a marquee win source through collaboration with Asset Servicing, demonstrating the power of our one Northern Trust strategy. Asset Management generated positive liquidity flows for the seventh consecutive quarter and positive flows and tax-advantaged equities, active fixed income and alternatives. This translated into healthy organic AUM growth despite continued pressure on indexed products. Continued strong investment performance is supporting our organic growth with active fixed income outperforming benchmarks over one three and five-year timeframe. Enhanced performance is also attributable to leveraging our one Northern Trust strategy to deliver clients to solutions and capabilities of the entire firm. Year to date and TAM has launched 13 new products, including the treasury only money market funds that have generated nearly 2 billion in flows are less than six months, largely from GFO clients. Our Asset Servicing business performed well in the quarter. Transaction volumes were healthy. Secular and new business growth continues to be booked at attractive margins. As we discussed, our goal is to generate new business that is scalable. We've shifted our focus to opportunities that require lower levels of incremental costs and to cross selling products and services to existing clients. As an example, this week, we announced an expansion of our relationship with Artemis, a leading UK-based asset manager with more than 33 billion in AUM or in all trading activity for our domestic equity funds and all OTC and exchange traded derivatives will be outsourced to Northern. We will now support the complete lifecycle. These investments from execution to custody, including fund administration, depositary global custody and transfer agency services for its UK and Luxembourg domiciled funds. While it will take time to realize the full benefits of the pivot in our strategy, it should lead to more profitable growth as our bid business mix shifts. During the third quarter, we proudly celebrated our Company's 135th anniversary the core principles of service, expertise and integrity, upon which our company was founded. Still guide us today. As we look forward, we're taking steps to strengthen the foundation, position, the firm for higher underlying growth and enhance our operational efficiency, all while continuing to invest to meet the evolving needs of our clients and to create value for all our stakeholders for years to come up. With that, I'll turn it over to Jason to review our financial performance for the quarter. Jason.

Jason J. Tyler

Thank you, Mike. And let me join Jennifer and Mike and welcome you to our third quarter 2024 earnings call. Let's dive into the financial results for the quarter, starting on Page 4. This morning, we reported third-quarter net income of $465 million for earnings per share of $2.22, and our return on average common equity was five 18.4%. Reported results included a $68 million pretax gain on an equity investment and a $13 million escrow payments associated with our existing Visa swap agreements. Together, these two notable items boosted other operating income by $55 million pretax and $43 million after-tax trust investment and other servicing fees totaled $1.2 billion, 3% sequential increase and an 8% increase compared to last year. Net interest income on an FTE basis was a record $569 million, up 7% sequentially and up 21% from a year ago. Our assets under custody and administration were up 5% sequentially and 23% as compared to the prior year. Our assets under management were up 6% sequentially and 22%. A credit quality remains very strong, excluding notable items in all periods. Other noninterest income was down 5% sequentially and down 3% over the prior year. Revenue was up 3% sequentially and up 10% on a year-over-year basis. Expenses were up slightly less than 1% sequentially and up 6% over the prior year. And earnings per share grew 36%. Turning to our asset servicing results on Page 5. Assets under custody administration for asset servicing clients were $16.3 trillion at quarter end, reflecting a 23% year over year increase. Asset servicing fees totaled $667 million. Custody and fund administration fees were $453 million, up 6% year over year, reflecting the impact from strong underlying equity markets and a weaker U.S. dollar. Both comparisons were dampened by the client exits we discussed last quarter, which are now fully reflected our run rate assets under management for asset servicing clients were $1.2 trillion, up 22% over the prior year. Investment management fees within Asset Servicing for $153 million, up a strong 11% year over year due to favorable markets and to a lesser extent, new business activities. Moving to our wealth management business on Page 6. Assets under management for our Wealth Management clients were $444 billion at quarter end, up 20% year over year. Trust investment and other servicing fees for Wealth Management clients were $530 million, up 9% year over year due primarily to strong equity markets. Moving to page 7 and our balance sheet and net interest income trends. Our average earning assets were flat on a linked quarter basis as a decrease in loans was offset by an increase in securities. Our average liquidity levels remain strong, with highly liquid assets comprising 62% of our deposits and more than 50% of total earning assets. On average. The duration of our securities portfolio is 1.6 years, and the total balance sheet duration continues to be less than one year. Net interest income was $569 million, and our net interest margin was 1.68%. Strength was attributable to several factors. First, deposits came in managed assets were $113 billion, down less than 1% from second-quarter levels, and non-interest bearing deposits remained stable at 15% of the max. Second, deposit pricing improved. We had several large client deposits with very thin spreads were roll off and they were replaced by a similar level of more attractively priced deposits. And as expected, we realize a very strong deposit beta on institutional accounts relative to the recent rate cuts. And third, given especially conducive market conditions, we saw higher than average quarterly contributions from transactional and other items. In the aggregate, these items elevated third quarter NI by approximately $10million to $15 million. Turning to Page 8. As reported, noninterest expense was approximately $1.4 billion in the third quarter, down 11% sequentially and up 6% as compared to the prior year, excluding notable items in both previous periods. As listed on the slide, expenses in the third quarter were up approximately 1% sequentially and 6% year over year. Now let's go back and review our core expenses from the quarter, which exclude all notable items. Compensation expense was up 5% over the prior year, reflecting the impact of this year's base pay adjustments, modest levels of hiring associated with our modernization initiative and underlying growth in the business and unfavorable currency movements. Compensation expense was flat sequentially. Outside services expense increased 12% relative to the prior year period, largely due to incremental modernization and resiliency spent. It was also flat sequentially. Equipment and software expense increased 14% year over year, mostly related to higher depreciation and amortization expense. Sequentially, it was up 4%. Excluding notables, we generated over 100 basis points of trust fee operating leverage over 150 basis points of overall operating leverage. And our expensive trust fee ratio improved by 200 basis points on a linked quarter basis. As we look out to the fourth quarter, we expect our total operating expenses to be up approximately 2% relative to the third quarter. Turning to page 9, our capital levels and regulatory ratios remained strong in the quarter, and we continue to operate at levels well above our required regulatory minimum. Our common equity Tier one ratio under the standardized approach remained flat at 12.6% as capital accretion was offset by slight increase in RWA levels. Our Tier one leverage ratio was 8.1%, up 10 basis points from the prior quarter. Pretty loss on available-for-sale securities was $603 million. We returned $453 million to common shareholders in the quarter through cash dividends of $152 million and common stock repurchases of $301 million. Now before starting the Q&A portion of the call, on a personal note, I want to offer a quick. Thank you. It has been a joy and an honor to serve as CFO for Northern for the last five years. It's been a pleasure to work with the analyst community and the world-class investors. We have a shareholders. I wish Dave Fox the very best as he takes on the new role I work closely with days since he joined Northern 12 years ago. He is a strategic forward-thinking executive, and he's going to play a critical role in driving impactful change within the Company and ensuring that it's positioned for long-term success. And with that, please open the line for questions.

We will take our first question from Steven Chubak with Wofle Research.

Finally Adesis, Sharon, actually something interesting in this morning. Jason, earlier this year you had talked about the asset sensitivity across the different categories on the balance sheet. So you know, cash, 100% sensitive shore-based loans and securities. About a third voting on. Can you give us a quick update on the floating rate and mix, just given that you've done a couple of those securities repositioning actions and fast and we maintain it?

Jason J. Tyler

I'm sorry, I didn't catch on. Can you keep? I just want to make sure as to your question really precisely. Can you do it again a little louder?

Yes, sure. If I am So earlier this year, you had talked about the asset sensitivity across the different balance sheet categories. In cash, 100% sensitive to short rates and loans as well. And securities. Talk about a third floating on just given some of the securities repositioning actions you've taken the sense that update, can you give us like a quick mark to market on a floating rate mix?

Jason J. Tyler

Yes, floating is about 50% at this point.

Okay, great. And then on as we look at our expense forecast beyond 2024. can you just frame how much of this year and expense growth was inflated by investments in resiliency when that those investment dollars to fall to the bottom line, I get redeployed elsewhere in the franchise?

Michael O'Grady

And just to clarify, you're asking about the expense investments in modernization resiliency and how that's trended over time?

Yes.

Jason J. Tyler

So yes, so we do expect that that will continue for the next at least two, three quarters. But at some point, likely late next year, we'll start to see it decline. We don't have any plans to dollar for dollar thematic. We redeploy that some or all this is more of a distinct effort to try and address our desire to improve modernization and some other technology and automation and automation efforts in the business.

Great. Thank you very much.

we will take our next question is from Ebrahim Poonawala, Bank of America.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Good morning.

Michael O'Grady

Morning Ebrahim, How are you?

Ebrahim Poonawala

Good, Congratulations Jason and David on your loans, just maybe following up on expense and more broadly going back to the leadership changes that were announced back in September. Maybe my Jason give us a perspective of I think I your presentation from investors some time to time, but I'm just the focus on operational efficiency and not translating into bottom line results. What should we read into these changes? The alignment is something a little bit out of the ordinary in terms of what it means for operation efficiency going forward. Would love any perspective there and how we should think about incremental expense spending? I heard what you this fall Gibson, and I'm just wondering, is all this baked into the expense base as we come out of the fourth quarter? Or will there be more additional expenses and investments site to resiliency? Thank you.

Michael O'Grady

Sure, it's Mike. I'll start off. So I would say, we believe in structure following strategy. And so the organizational changes that we announced in September reflect the strategy excuse me that we've put in place going back over a year ago. And we've tried to keep very straightforward, which is focused on strengthening the foundation, optimizing our growth and driving productivity . And we already mentioned that the changes with Jason and Dave, but importantly, one of the rating of COO. Chief Operating Officer, which Pete chair, which I will be the CEO or is the COO of the Company. And with Pete's decades of experience in managing both complex client relationships, but also global operations is really well positioned to drive operational excellence, resiliency and also scalable growth. So to your point, we are very much trying to align the organization in such a way that we can get greater scale and operating efficiencies and resiliency out of the Company. On that front, I treat the Parker. I took over the role of President of Asset Servicing for people to work through that organizational transition to ensure that we do it in a way that we continue to the client focused and differentiate ourselves in that way. And likewise, I Steve Fradkin. I is a Vice Chair and importantly is focused on the one Northern Trust strategy and operationalizing all the things that we do on that front. So I feel very good about the organizational changes to help us drive the strategy.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Got it. And I guess if I may follow up on just the NI. question, Jason, for you, it was a positive surprise this quarter when we look at that 569 million and then I had this quarter, if we get some gradual rate cuts, given the positioning of the balance sheet, if the deposit backup of stabilizing, should we expect and I continues to grow from the third quarter levels,

Jason J. Tyler

Ebrahim there some good news in the in the NI results for sure. And even though it looks like deposits were just flat underneath that, we had meaningful exit of some very thinly large deposit, and we knew that coming into that those are going to leave coming into the quarter. That's part of the reason we anticipated deposits being down. But we were pleasantly surprised by the fact that in other areas of the organization, that level of deposit was replaced with much more attractively priced deposits, you add onto that. We didn't see the typical seasonal decline that we go through in August in particular. And so it's not just the deposit level holding in, but the underlying nature of the deposits and where they are now much better. That said, we look into Q4 and matches that we feel good about the strength of the bulk deposit book right now. It's hard to offset the deposits fully. And so an increase from here would have to call it unlikely it's possible, but that's why we think in general, we're looking at a 550 to 560 level for fourth quarter. And NI, which is still good, still very strong, but would be slightly down.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Okay thank you.

Thank you. We will take our next question from Alexander Biostein with Goldman Sachs.

Alexander Biostein

Hey, good morning, everybody, and congrats to the whole team on various moves on and just to level set, then NI discussion just one more time. So Jason, sounds like Q3 had $10million to $15 million of sort of elevated transactional activity. Do you expect that to basically fall off in Q4 and that was partially driving the kind of a sequential decline and maybe expand on kind of what those were and on deposits? This is the right jumping off point to use as far as cost of deposits go. Right. And then obviously, deposit betas are likely to be fairly high from there. But I'm just kind of trying to level set on the go-forward potential beyond the fourth quarter. Our guidance that we have, something that you highlighted.

Jason J. Tyler

So when we tried to go in reverse order and deposits on a launch point, feel like this is a good level. And then if I come back to the third quarter for items, there's the core asset and liability pricing, but there's also another element of FX swap activity. Fhlb dividend premium am FTE. adjustments, repo activity level, regenerative whole basket of other things. It doesn't add up to a lot, but there's usually there's puts and takes in that most of those one in our direction this quarter. And so that's that $10million to $15 million or elevation. But the way you asked the question and is thoughtful because we actually don't expect all those to just go away in into the next quarter. Just part of it is the environment the way it is right now with the way rates are, it gives us more of an opportunity to do more FX swaps and to have other activity that adds to NI. And so we don't expect it to fully to that lift to fully come down. It was more of an explanation of why we saw the elevation and going from second to third quarter. And so that 550 to 560 largely is a reflection of some old, but also impact of rate actions with different central banks that are going to have a drag on the 569.

Alexander Biostein

Got it. Thank you for clarifying that on. And then a question on expenses for you guys. Just with respect to maybe longer term expense Growth algorithm. And Mike, I heard your answer to the previous questions around the organizational changes that you guys have made, which obviously substantial and hopefully can further aligned to grow and the business with the expense structure. But I guess in the past, you talked about maybe this five ish percent bogey for expense growth over time helping to be below that this year is obviously shake out to be north of six, and there's a market related items and stronger revenues to come along with that. So it's good news, but maybe help us. So to summarize our given these changes, where do you expect the firm's kind of longer-term expense growth to be over the next couple of years?

Michael O'Grady

So Alex, we're continuing to be focused on driving positive fee operating leverage and positive operating leverage with the level of our expense trust fee ratio at this point for this quarter, year to date, it's still above our target range of 105 to 110. So we want to continue to grind that down into that target range. And likewise, from a margin perspective, pretax margin, I want to be in the low 30s as a target area as well. So that's the first driving goal. And then to accomplish that, we've had strong our revenues this year, which has enabled us to achieve the deleverage that we have on. That said, we can't always count on the strength in the markets and low rate environment that may drive that. So we need to bring the absolute expense growth rate down further. And so that will be the objective as we go into 2025 is to achieve that operating leverage. I and also I increased the probability of hitting it by driving down our expense growth rate below the level that it's been.

Alexander Biostein

Got it. That's helpful. Thank you, guys.

We will take our next question from Betsy Graseck with Morgan Stanley.

Betsy Graseck

Hey good morning. So a couple of questions here Mike. as you mentioned deepening of relationships as a key focus for growth going forward. Could help us understand how that pivot is affected as there is that different from what you've been doing before? Is it more just to kick off the last conversation? Is it more resources to higher or is it more products to deliver? And then how should we be thinking about where in the organization and you have the most opportunity? Is this asset servicing asset management as at San Antonio is at the wealth platform. Help us understand how you're thinking about where the pockets of opportunity are Rich asked for those deepening of relationships.

Michael O'Grady

So that's a clear point that is our one Northern Trust strategy, which is to ensure that all of the businesses and all the groups within the Company are working together to produce the best outcomes for our clients and likewise for other stakeholders. And from a client perspective, it is a combination of a number of things. So first, it is the businesses working more closely, right from the beginning, if you will. So I'm going to market and opportunities. So for example, with asset servicing and asset management, I Perbio providing an overall solution for clients as opposed to necessarily starting with one and then trying to cross-sell, if you will, the second opportunity and where the entities are definitely between asset servicing and asset management. But I would also highlight with wealth management as well. A lot of work has been done to ensure that the linkages between those two businesses are very strong and that we are thinking about the needs of our wealth management clients as we produce new investment management products. As I mentioned, we launched a number of new funds this year that we're really off the back of, I'll say, research that was done for some of the needs of our specific client base will continue to do that in order to provide the right solutions for them. And also as far as the types of capabilities that we have to deliver to your point on, it is new new products or new services. So I mentioned the Artemis example. That's just the latest client where we're providing a new capability to them of outsourced trading out what we call it integrated trading solutions, which we launched a number of years ago, and we've built that business up. And you have taken this to a level where that capability works for clients of size like Artemis. So a lot of opportunity on that front as well.

Betsy Graseck

As you can see.

Michael O'Grady

oh, go ahead.

Betsy Graseck

Now you finished. I'm sorry.

Michael O'Grady

go ahead. Betsy.

Betsy Graseck

So thanks very much. And as examples there was there, you saw I just wonder holistically than as we're thinking about not just the expense line, but just overall impact on profitability. When you think that what you're looking to accomplish and opportunities you see in this pivot, how should how do you return on tangible return on common equity?

Michael O'Grady

Yes. So there's no question that to the extent we already have the client relationship, that the incremental services that we provide to them are more scalable for us. And so that's where it translates into more profitability overall. The second thing I would mention, Betsy, on that front is in keen about the type of business that we're pursuing. The most I as we say, we want more scalable growth on that front. And what we really mean on that front is focusing on new opportunities that require less in the way of new resources. So to the extent that we can win the business, that is, again, more scalable for us areas where we've had a lot of success, for example, this year with asset owners in America, but also in Europe where we're providing capacity to them in a way that the incremental resources required both in people but also in technology are less than if we are and other services or to other segments that would require that that translates into a higher level of profitability overall. So that's the objective on that front.

Betsy Graseck

Thanks so much. Really appreciate it.

We will take our next question from Mike Mayo with Wells Fargo.

Mike Mayo

Morning, five years best in class private banking relationships, all the one Northern Trust initiative and everything else happening. And then I think our stock price that has lots of premium versus trust bank peers in trade, three pain points below Morgan Stanley or so, I think so I'm just wondering how much I mean, this is an opportunity and if it isn't going to let us know why by how much of this is business mix, how much of this is the environment and how much of this is execution nine, here you have to say, strategy and drive structure, drive execution to drive results. I guess that would drive the stock price, but I'm just trying to wonder how or why in the same cast of characters can generate better organic growth and their new roles. And congrats on the press release came out with in our CFO and COO and Head of Wealth & Head of Asset Servicing and had a family Apple all, as I said, every call like that sounds like you have a bank perspective on that to him that perspective, why I think we're painting. Thanks.

Michael O'Grady

Sure. So, Mike, it's side. It's a combination of both putting people into the new roles where we can leverage their experience, but also we've brought in talent from the outside. So I just over about a year ago, year and a half ago, we brought in Daniel Gamba to run up run Asset Management. And so we want to have both the benefit of people who really understand everything you talked about as far as Northern Trust and how our client focus, but also new blood and new ideas from the outside and will continue to do that as we go forward. And also to drive it. You know it does come back to execution, I mean as to where we're focused. And so that's what we're trying to drive. That's where we spend our time on that front. And that will then ultimately drive not only the earnings but also the multiple for the SoC. I think that another big part of this is the strategy around where that growth comes from. So that's why when we talk about the one Northern Trust aspect of it and the type of growth, that also affects the the stability and growth rate of of the earnings as well. So it's not the earnings themselves, but it's the quality, as you know. So that's what I directed at the ultimately create value through the earnings and the multiple to drive the stock price.

Mike Mayo

And then maybe just one follow-up. So the incremental extra than we might be able to expect by that fresh perspective by demand or bring in their new roles, maybe add gain as it relates to the CFO function as Jason has right next to. But incrementally, what would you like to emphasize a little bit more maybe already started? And Jason, what would you like to emphasize a little bit more in well to take it to the next level base?

Michael O'Grady

Yes . So what I would emphasize with those two and then I do think it's a good opportunity for Jason, just to give his initial thoughts here, but it is around that they more scalable parts of our Company any overall. So not just products or service but company. And that is our wealth management business and our asset management business. So we are trying to grow those businesses organically faster than we have in the past. And so that that's the that's helped push, Mike, on that front. And I think with Dave, you and others will quickly get comfortable with his deep understanding of the business is strategic approach to it and also understanding of value creation for Jason, you want to talk just a little bit about just some of your initial views.

Jason J. Tyler

Yes. Sure, Mike. So yes, obviously, I have already been on runs when time just the last few weeks, L.A., New York, Texas, and I'm going to really good client event tonight and San Francisco and then I do. But I do think there's opportunity for us to do more and a framework to think about, Mike, is it one way you can think about the business or the markets that we're in in the segments that we're in, which gets to where do we have specialization that we can deepen and hope to leverage more and different solutions for our clients. And you know, really well, we have a phenomenal client base and great talent across the organization. And so I think it's very clear that there is more that we can do and using that framework is a way that I think we can talk about it in the future where we're putting the initiatives in each of those different dimensions to trying to grow the business faster.

Mike Mayo

All right. Thank you.

We will take our next question from Brennan Hawken with UBS.

Brennan Hawken

Hii

Michael O'Grady

Hey Brennan How are you?

Brennan Hawken

I'm good, thanks for taking my question. So I actually wanted to circle back on expenses and totally appreciate the commitment that was made operating leverage and driving down expenses to to fees . But based on the Q4 guide, I think my quick math suggests that we're going to be north of 6% on expense growth in 2024. And Jason had as you're sort of last act as at least CFO in name. Right before the press release went out, you had said that it made another commitment to keep 2025 sub 5%. And so, you know, Dave is an internal candidate . So it does that 2025 commitment hold with a new CFO. How should we think about it and how like, importantly, I understand operating leverage matters and whatnot. But expense growth has really been an issue. It's gotten more elevated here recently in recent years, compounded a bit with inflation, but it but it's not a new issue for Northern. How is it that you guys can get this under control to a point where you can have a more steady cadence of operating leverage route without having the bar quite high?

Michael O'Grady

Yes. So Brennan, part of it is the organizational change. So just central adding a number of operations that are now more distributed, I and so it's more than just I'll say, committing to it. It's actually making changes to do that on. The other part of it is you have to make the investment where they're required and when they're required, that's part of managing this for the long term. And in the environment that we've been in, as far as just the I'll call the level of volatility and risk that in the broader environment, we felt that making these invest plants in the foundation is the right thing to do longer term. Now that does require or create some level of variability and what those are . But when we think about what we're doing on the technology front, for example, the modernization that Jason has mentioned, where it quickly trying to move off of end of life platforms transitioning to the cloud, which definitely requires investment to do increasing the automation of the changes we make within technology, ensuring we have redundancy to the extent that there are incidents doing more testing of all of those platforms to ensure that we have the stability on that front. I'm making sure that when we are working with third party providers that we understand their resiliency as well. So there's a number of things that we've done and are doing to kind of harden and solidify that core because we think that's a good investment for us, not just from a, I'll say, risk and resiliency perspective, but also from a client experience perspective and also from an efficiency perspective. So that's why we've tried to be very clear on what we're doing and why we're doing and why we think ultimately not only is that good for the clients, but it's good for shareholders as well. It's going to drive high-quality growth as we go forward. And that's the plan.

Brennan Hawken

I look forward to getting some meat on those bones in the coming quarter . So that's great. If I could transition into the balance sheet, looks like loans pulled back a decent amount this quarter. I don't think you touched on it. What caused that and how should we be thinking about loan growth or the outlook for any growth or further decline in balances from here?

Jason J. Tyler

For it. As I've noted before, the loans and deposits can be very spiky. And the headline is there's nothing strategic or for creating of a trend that we see and what we experienced in the quarter. And then in terms of growth path to specifically grow the loan book, we don't have that in initiative right now. We're not trying to shrink it either. And so you should think about growth in the loan book coming alongside growth than the overall client franchise. A lot of our lending, ironically, the deposits are more on the institutional side. The lending is more on the wealth side of the business. And so the correlation will be more tied to growth in the wealth business.

Brennan Hawken

Thanks for that.

We will take our next question from Glenn Schorr with Evercore.

Glenn Schorr

Maybe another question on the wealth side, like we always wanted to grow. Wealth is a great business and you're great at it on you talked about the concept, maybe drill down a little bit more on it because I think you've been making some investments in people, products and new geographies. Maybe talk a little bit about that includes maybe a comment about the Hamilton Lane collaboration that you mentioned that you had a press release on. thank youso much

Michael O'Grady

Yes, I think so much. Well, yes. So I'll start. So I think you should see is us investing even more aggressively at the upper end. Indeed, we do really well at the high end of the market and you see it very clearly. And what Dave's been able to do with the CFO. business because that's on average, those are the largest clients and that's been growing faster than the rest of. Well, if you were to look beneath that, you'd be able to see that even within the regions doing better at it, the higher end that's to our franchise. And that's where our value proposition holds well. And we're we feel great about that. We can invest even more heavily there in revenue generating and client generating professionals and the talent that supply for those clients from an experience perspective. So a lot of our is brag about having one or maybe two ACTech follows and those are the most respected people and trust and estate planning. Northern has 15 or 20. And so when clients are trying to go deeper in their state work, more complicated planning, we've got the professionals to do that. And that's part of the reason why just in that area, we do well, but also the same thing in investment advisory and in banking. And so the more we invest at the upper end of the market, that's where we see we'll we're going to have a better return. So we announced an ultra high net, a distinct Ultra hospital, and we're dedicating professionals to adjust that area where they're going to be dealing with clients that the at the very upper end of wealth advisory and working closely with the family office business to bring those capabilities into the more traditional wealth space for us. And so there's a lot of things we're excited about that where we feel we're planting seeds for growth. And then I also look at just the talent we're being we're able to bring on board really exciting hires across the franchise, but we think are going to be helpful to growing the business, growing the client franchise.

Jason J. Tyler

And Glenn, on Hamilton Lane, I that is a partnership that we're excited about, which is with our asset servicing business to provide even better data and analytics on the private investments of our large institutional clients. As you know, as there there as asset allocators portfolios have moved more and more to private markets and alternative is the capabilities required to due diligence them analyze them. I has gone up and we've had our offering front office solutions, which looks across the entire portfolio. I know that we've been very successful with, and this is an addition to that that will provide even better, as I said, data analytics to it. So a very positive and promising.

Glenn Schorr

Hey, Thanks so much for all that.

We will take our next question from Gerard Cassidy with RBC.

Michael O'Grady

Hey Gerard How are you?

Gerard Cassidy

I am good how are you?

Michael O'Grady

good.

Gerard Cassidy

congratulations, Jason. Mike, you touched on Northern more on a number of times in your prepared remarks as well as your answers to questions. As outsiders investors, how should we measure the success of what you're trying to achieve your peers are using similar types of programs as well, where strategies? I was wondering if you could somehow pointing us to some metrics that we can review you read earlier. Just to measure your success in pursuing this strategy,

Michael O'Grady

Gerard . So I guess to your point, using one is not unique to the fact that it's one Northern Trust is what is unique about it because it's our business and something that Gerard is really important to, I'll say, within the Company, but also in the marketplace within the company. We want to make sure that we're breaking down silos and that everybody cost the company, regardless of what business are group here in our working together in order to get the right outcome. That can be certainly as we've talked about on the client front. But it can also be in ensuring that we're getting the right efficiencies across the businesses so that that cuts across that way. And then as I mentioned, certainly I am going to market and with the client were stronger as Northern Trust that we are as any one of our businesses alone. So that's what's behind it. To your point on on measuring it, the way that we are doing it is we start with the specific objectives of what we're trying to do. So thinking about specifically, as I mentioned, okay, how many times that we go to market with a new opportunity where involved to or all three of our businesses to do that, that's something that we can measure granted . It's an internal, it's an internal measurement metrics, but it has to start there if it's going to flow through to the KPII.'s that the key performance indicator that there were then looking at which really then it's going to be in our organic growth rate. And so that's what we're trying to drive is a higher organic growth rate. And so to do that, we need to see that collaboration between the businesses that then flows into our financial performance overall, when you add into it deal the markets in the impact from that. So ultimately, you're going to see it in the financial performance. And we can provide, I'll say, some KPI.s as we go forward here. And that's part of what I mentioned with Steve Fradkin, who, as you know, has worked across all of these businesses in one way or another over his career. And that's why we were looking to not just say one Northern Trust that actually ensure that we're doing it by operationalizing a lot of those activities.

Gerard Cassidy

Very good. And I apologize screwing up the name Northern one minute for Northern Trust, but thank you. Okay, Jason, coming back and I know you touched on the net interest income expectations for the fourth quarter and with the balance sheet duration, I think you spent the entire balance sheets about a year and securities portfolios little longer than that. If the forward curve is correct. And we do see a Fed funds rate by the end of next year and the 3.5% range, let's call it in the long. And so we cannot sort of sloping curve Shibu at again, I'm not asking for guidance number on 25 NI, but generally is at a favorable net net interest income environment for you folks? Or can you share some color there.

Jason J. Tyler

for various reasons We came shorter on the securities portfolio and so through the rest of the balance sheet is pretty stable. Cash is what it is in the loan book. We haven't done anything strategically change the duration of that effectively. So the duration of the balance sheet and I moves largely with what we do with the securities portfolio, and we did come shorter that played out well for us. We did it for a variety of reasons on one was a view of the yield curve. And again, that played out well for us at this point. If we look at what the yield curve is telling us, it's obviously going to be more of a headwind going into next year. So especially if we see five, six, seven rate cuts, there's we're not going to change our risk tolerances, our philosophy or approach on how we manage our balance sheet. So that's going to be a headwind. That said, there are some offsets to it that are occurring just and how we normally manage the portfolio for advanced one, we are feeling better the stability of the deposit level. So that gives us the ability to consider using more non-US Fiala. Second, if we did see a rise effectively in the base of the deposit book. And so we think deposit levels are positive. And then there's still a slight benefit in the next year. From the reinvestment of securities that are maturing, not as much as what we would have seen before, but there is some. And so those are just some of the puts and takes in your eyes too early for us to give guidance. But I did want to make sure people realize all the different factors that are playing into it. There are some inputs as well as the takes.

Gerard Cassidy

Very good. And is it fair to say that I think you pointed it out to us in your Q when you give us the interest sensitivity table that you guys are asset sensitive presently have in the third quarter? It was a fair statement.

Jason J. Tyler

Yes, thanks for clarifying that. I should have mentioned that in my summary of where we are, Gerard. So there is slight asset sensitivity at this point, just largely coming from the actions we've taken in the balance sheet over the last couple of years.

Gerard Cassidy

Appreciate it. Thank you so much.

We will take our next question from Brian Bedell with Deutsche Bank.

Brian Bedell

Great Thanks good morning you in every everyone else on the organizational changes. On a question for you, Jason and Mike can chime in, too, maybe, but I'm just going back to the organic growth comments, and I appreciate the comments. You've talked to you discussed some Q&A. But in the wealth segment, your first and foremost, I think we're focusing on our organic revenue growth as opposed to asset growth. Just to confirm that. And do you see more of that organic growth coming saw internally? So from that, let's stay on selling more are providing more Northern Trust Investment managed product on a, say, doing more lending potentially within the wealth segment. Other things that you can do internally as opposed to getting new customer service to would we see more of the organic growth revenue growth coming from that? And if you could just think about maybe just what type of target organic growth rate are you looking for and wells over time

Jason J. Tyler

So let me start with the end. I we've talked about somewhere around a 3% level of organic growth for the business overall, we've historically said that we'd like to see that we should expect a higher amount coming from Asset Servicing and a little bit lower amount from well, I think we should trade at to be more have more of an expectation that that's balanced. And so I think in the medium term, at 2.5% to 3% number for wealth is reasonable. If we start to break it down where that's coming from, it's got to be a combination of both new cotton, new clients and doing more with existing clients. But I within the existing client base, there's a lot of different categories that we that people should think about. And I want to trying to focus on a couple to give a sense of where we're focusing because it's less for us about thinking about more product utilization. We've talked about that, but it's not something that we would aggressively target and even more lending, if that comes organically within our philosophy and risk tolerances, great, but not an area where we see we're going to be pushing the envelope and changing our risk tolerances. And so that's more thinking of about our wallet share with clients thinking about different solutions we can do with them and also at the upper end of the market to the extent that our overall client base just that way, those clients are still in a mode of they still gain well, our growth and our view is that that's organic as well. If they're creating more our flows into our business, not just they're not they're market growth, which we don't think of as organic, but their new flows coming into the Company. Then you couple that with what we should be able to do from a new client perspective. And that's how or that's how we're thinking about getting to that organic growth target level.

Brian Bedell

That's super helpful. And then maybe just a couple of clean-up questions at this point on loan pricing, it looks like the yields went up. Is that a factor of the lag? I think you've got about if it's correct me if I'm wrong, but I think three quarters of the book prices within three months, that's variable rate . And then there's also a proportion prices over a longer time period. So just maybe if you could talk about the pricing relative to rates in that book? And then just one on expenses and thanks for all the commentary on expenses, it's great. Just one question. There would be that expense growth, which looks like 6% this year. You're targeting to bring that down. If you have a really strong revenue year and you're generating operating positive operating leverage on total revenue and your expense trust fee is moving towards your goa l. Is it possible that you'd still have expense drag effect could be you have 6% or higher in that scenario?

Michael O'Grady

Well, first on the lag is you got them right on in terms of the month lag. But just keep in mind, there's a small portion in both business that is daily as well . It's that's tied more to the extent that clients are have more mutual funds. But that's that's a very that's a small dynamic. But you're right, in general on the month lag. And then on the expense growth and might likely want to comment on it here . one of the things we talked about last year was that we wanted to decouple this the concept of if we have a strong revenue growth that should lead to a higher expense growth. Now some of that is inevitable because if we're growing the business, there are some expenses that are going to come along with it . We've talked about the impact of markets on expenses. But in general, we shouldn't worry. We're trying to get away from that dynamic of projecting higher revenue growth and therefore tolerating higher expense growth that has to be more of an absolute. And so we that's why next year we came into this year with good confidence about being able to do 5% or less come into next year . Your confidence level is even higher

Brian Bedell

agreed again, same framework that we've talked about, Brian, you're talking about the loans on the variable rate loans on that, not the market so on was it three quarters of the book I think was on the loans are variable rate and reset within three months. It's in that quarter. You reset your sense of the lag is what drove the yields up this quarter?

Jason J. Tyler

No, it was overdrafts are a little bit higher, were a little bit higher. That's a drop of the things I really appreciate you clarifying that, but it is about the 70% to 80% that's floating in the loan book.

Brian Bedell

Got it. Thank you so much.

Jason J. Tyler

Thank you.

We will take our next question from James Mitchell with Seaport Global.

James Mitchell

Hey, good morning.

Michael O'Grady

Morning,

James Mitchell

Jason.

Jason J. Tyler

Yes, morning.

James Mitchell

Just maybe on the on the capital return, you guys have been stepping up the buybacks. Capital ratios are pretty flattish, pointed out, still well above the minimum . So is this something we should expect this level for the intermediate term as profitability improves and no, rates are pretty stable. COCI. looks good. You can you keep this level? Of course, this is a sort of a high watermark on the buyback side.

Jason J. Tyler

so it is elevated, but it's and walk through the pieces. If you think about a week, we have about a third of the net income go into dividends at this point. We talk about it being 30% to 50% over time. And it's right at about a third right now . If you take out the or even actually including the equity investment and the these are dynamic and but us being at 12.5% or 12.6%, that's the upper end of where we have been and CT. one, and we've been at that level before. And so we're comfortable at that level, but it's the upper end. But Visa monetizing that obviously put a lot of liquidity available for share repurchase. And so we are deploying that over time and we could continue to do that and still be at approximately this 12.5% level. Maybe it comes down a little bit. The reason we tolerate that. As we know at this point, we still have other Visa traunches coming over the next year or two. And so it will be another roughly equivalent benefit. And so would be okay for us to see the CT. one come down from this 12.6 six a little bit. But we're thinking about it working through it and not trying to be overly aggressive at any point in time trying to take more of a thoughtful, thoughtful approach over several quarters, not trying to do anything too aggressively.

James Mitchell

Great. And then when you think about the monetization of the second half of the Visa shares, that's obviously a tailwind . Do you contemplate maybe seeing that and maybe longer term intermediate term of a lower lower than 12.5% CT. one, given the excess you have,

Jason J. Tyler

can you take a 12 or lower, but I have Mike, are there as you say, 12 six is a very strong level of capital, and that's fine. Given the I'll say, the broader environment, and yet at the same time, you are absolutely comfortable at lower levels as well. So we feel very good about the capital position and the higher level of repurchases that we had in this quarte r. Peter. And as we move into next year.

James Mitchell

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Jason J. Tyler

Thanks, James.

We will take our next question from Vivek Juneja with JPMorgan.

Vivek Juneja

Hi, thanks. i have couple of questions. Firstly, on my Jason, you mentioned in the incremental spending for for Brazilian and US modernization, etcetera. That's what's driven your expense growth to the 6% level. How much has that had a deal? Would you say it's a couple of hundred basis points for the growth rate this year? And if that goes away in three quarters, what would that does that bring you down to say you won't need to fund that, but 4% of the loan in the second half of next year? Any any more clarification on that? Any more color on that?

Michael O'Grady

Yes. So I think it's difficult to do an attribution on the 6% and then project that all going forward. And I do think that one indication of the growth in the areas that I talked about there, you see it in the higher growth rate that we have in equipment and services. So that's where you'll see most of that technology spend come through on . But it's not the only thing that doesn't make up 6%, if you will, as Jason has broken it down before, there are other components that drive overall, including the fact that we are levered to the market, both on the revenue side and on the expense side. So that's an aspect of what drove that the rate to 6% this year as we go forward, as we've talked about, Vivek, certainly looking to bring that down, but we'll make the investments we need technology. And just more broadly, I to be able to accomplish what we want to overall.

Vivek Juneja

That's a separate question for you, Mike . And are there was a question earlier about the organizational changes. Why not use this opportunity where you make will have such a lot of changes at lunch shock to bring in some more talent from the outside?

Michael O'Grady

Yes, overtime, Vivek, we will continue to do a combination of both. I and so there are a number of roll others which we will go to market and bring in external talent for some time period. That has been the strategy on management. I mean, as you no as much as you might say, adjacent or Dave or myself, I have been at Northern for some time period, but we had actually been at other places is longer than we've been at Northern. So it's a mix between I promoting talent within because we think we have strong talent that we develop and having a strong talent development, yes, program, if you will, is a big part of what we want to do in the same time, bringing in talent from the outside . So there will be plenty of opportunities to be able to do that.

Vivek Juneja

Thank you. Sir,

we will take our next question from Mike Mayo with Wells Fargo .

Mike Mayo

Hi, thanks for my follow-up. Yes. So did I hear you right that you're targeting organic growth and well off of 2.5% to 3% compared to last two years of mining backlog that versus peers? How does that stack up when we see growth in the off a private equity from others? Our broker just seems like it's more than that and maybe a check the sandbox lagging compared back to our.

Jason J. Tyler

So a couple of things. one is that it would be higher than what it's been over the last couple of years. It's been it's been lower than that over the last couple of years before that we had been at, but within that target range. And so we've done it before, and that's why we feel confident we can do it. We can do it again. And then from a from comparative purposes, right, other there are some firms that are doing better than that and some that are doing worse. We want to be we want to be a winner. We want to be at the top end of that range. And I also think it's very hard to compare. Some firms include banking, some clue, some firms don't some firms include they're there product fees, some firms down some. And our model also is from a profitability perspective because of our financial model that we can do better from an earnings perspective relative to our peers out there that are linked to the profitability and incremental profitability of our wealth business is very strong. That's why that's part of the reason. It's such a such a good business. The clients are embedded in their institutionalized and it makes it so that our growth leads to better economics for shareholders. And so feel really good about the feel good about that target and what it would mean for for shareholders back here.

Mike Mayo

Thank you.

