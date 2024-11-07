Q3 2024 Northern Oil and Gas Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Evelyn Infurna; Vice President - Investor Relations; Northern Oil and Gas Inc

Nicholas O'grady; Chief Executive Officer; Northern Oil and Gas Inc

Adam Dirlam; President; Northern Oil and Gas Inc

Chad Allen; Chief Financial Officer; Northern Oil and Gas Inc

Neal Dingmann; Analyst; Truist Securities

Scott Hanold; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Charles Meade; Analyst; Johnson Rice & Company

Phillips Johnston; Analyst; Capital One Securities, Inc

Paul Diamond; Analyst; Citi

Noah Hungness; Analyst; Bank of America

Presentation

Evelyn Infurna

They include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the private Securities Litigation Reform Act.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the expectations contemplated by our forward-looking statements.
Those risks include among others matters that have been described in our earnings release as well as in our filings with the SEC including our annual report on form 10-K and our quarterly reports on form 10-Q. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements during today's call.
We may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted even da adjusted net income and free cash flow reconciliations of these measures to the close. This GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release.
With that. I'll turn the call over to Nick.

Nicholas O'grady

Thank you, Evelyn. Welcome and good morning, everyone and thank you for your interest in our company.
As usual, I'll cover the highlights of the quarter with six key points.
Number one, fruits of our labor. We have asked a lot from our investors over the past year as we went through a heavy investment cycle. The third quarter highlights the fruits of that labor. Three straight quarters of declining CapEx, fewer wells turned on. And yet we've delivered growing oil volumes and activity is still spooling with a growing D&C list.
Even in a quarter of weaker oil and gas prices, we generated record free cash flow near record adjusted EBITDA and drove volume growth in our two biggest contributing Basins to Permian and Williston.
As we noted last year, free cash flow would come with patience and we're delivering on that promise. And the upfront investment and pull forward of activity has shown its benefits as has strong well performance. The temptation for investors to focus on our capital spending in 92-day increments and draw conclusions was understandable, but often belies the longer-term benefits of those investments. This quarter's results clearly reflect that as our capital efficiency shines through and proves the points we made then.
Number two, balance sheet power, this is in reference to the all-cash nature of our recent acquisitions which had many investors questioning if we would issue equity or even some suggesting we were going to be challenged, moving forward from a balance sheet perspective versus the clear power of our business cash generation.
We closed point at the very end of the third quarter. And as a result received little to no benefit from a cash flow perspective. And yet our net leverage ratio and net debt levels were almost unchanged quarter over quarter. While the larger XCL transaction that closed at the beginning of Q4 will have a modest impact on our borrowings in the near term.
We maintain a number of different options and could quickly turn out the debt at any point in time, as we close on both properties and add them to our cash flow streams. We expect to steadily and organically deliver over the next year or so and stay well within our stated leverage target. Even as prices have moderated.
Number three, Growth. Many of you will likely ask about our 2025 plans, and I will say now that we're busy running multiple scenarios and our planning group is hard at work. Much of the outcome as always is return driven first. So, we will evaluate our spending path based on the commodity environment we're in, the counteracting force is that our ground game opportunities tend to increase in weaker pricing periods. So, as we plan, we will have to make room for both outcomes.
Suffice it to say while we aren't there yet, we will prepare a low price, high price and steady price scenarios for the board's review. As we exit the year, each scenario will likely have differing balances of organic and ground game capital, which will help us determine the appropriate level of capital to budget for the coming year.
It's important to distinguish the difference between our overall spending target which Chad will talk about and the number of wells we may plan to put to sales which will be driven by returns. The tail count will ultimately drive our production guidance, but the total spending will drive our D&C list in our ground game and thus our longer-term growth profile and those are the decisions we are hard at work on today.
We remain busy evaluating opportunities of every kind from large scale acquisitions to drilling partnerships to buydown structures and [co purchases], we see many avenues of growth and remain focused on prospects to take energy to the next level. But as always, the bar is high and any of the assets we're evaluating must continue to make for a better and stronger pro forma company.
We have had great success of late as Adam, will discuss with on the ground leasing a slight pivot from the more development heavy ground game in the past, we always try to skate to where the puck is going.
As I mentioned on prior calls, we have historically found that our competitiveness in our ground game is often inversely correlated to the strength in oil or natural gas prices. So importantly, we do believe many opportunities may arise in the event that commodity markets continue to weaken.
And importantly, we have also taken notice that duration of capital is important, and our ability given our long inventory runway and strong balance sheet to house longer duration, potentially better, longer term ROI assets has increasingly become a bigger advantage versus those who need instant gratification with shorter duration capital or companies with short term development needs, more on that later.
Number four costs, we entered 2024 with a plan to heavily invest in our people and systems at NOG to help support the incredible growth we've accomplished over the past several years and also to prepare NOG for the next stage of growth.
We wanted to ensure we could harness every advantage afforded to us from our data and our asset bases, we continue to build our business over time, you will note however, that even as we add employees, our adjusted cash G&A cost per barrel should continue to drop over time.
This is a testament to the conscious and purposeful effort we have embraced in striving for continuous improvement or Kaizen as we have added talented individuals to the energy team, we are also reducing our outside services costs. Meaningfully, it's one of our top priorities in terms of internal focuses and we believe it will be under an almost evergreen cycle of improvement over the life of the company.
You will also notice our well costs were down considerably quarter over a quarter. Some of this is happenstance and on a per lateral foot basis, it is less dramatic, but we did see a notable reduction in Williston normalized costs.
Furthermore, with commodity prices under pressure, it suggests that pressure pumpers can only stack their equipment and hold price for so long before they need continuity of service. While investors will focus almost entirely on the price of commodities in the short term, there are savings to be found in development costs and we believe there is potential in 2025 to recapture margin if current trends continue.
The weak commodity price environment may also impact other items. Besides development costs like lifting costs should the current outlook weaken further.
Number five, shareholder returns. As we execute on our acquisition strategy. We have always said that we would be mindful of the balance sheet without excluding the potential for capitalizing on opportunities to retire shares when market conditions allow, we found those opportunities in the third quarter with a repurchase of just under 400,000 shares.
In fact, we're proud to have delivered over $230 million of returns comprised of share repurchases and dividends to our shareholders year-to-date.
It's also worth noting that through the first nine months of the year, we returned approximately 50% of our free cash flow to our investors. As we previously disclosed while we bumped the dividend early this quarter, the board will still meet in early 2025 to determine the annual dividend policy.
Dividend growth is particularly important to our company, as it is a testament to the fundamental underlying mission of growing per share profits and then giving our investors a growing portion of those profits over time.
Number six, outlook. We have now closed on both XCL and Point, and I want to thank both the SM and vital teams for trusting us as their partners. While it may seem like these joint ventures can happen easily and often there are plenty of challenges in successfully orchestrating a co purchase. It has taken the right partners some luck and a ton of hard work to get these transactions completed with these assets in house.
We see the potential for significant development in the near and long term. More importantly, in keeping with our strategy, the [JBS] are built to weather the storm, should we see any wobbles in the price environment. It goes without saying that oil prices have been volatile while many companies swore off hedging during the run up in 2022, we have maintained our hedging discipline.
If oil prices do continue to weaken this year, we are confident that our balance sheet and debt ratios will remain protected as compared to others that may have sworn off hedging and exposed their balance sheet to potential weakness. We hedge to protect the capital, we deploy on both drilling and acquisitions. In doing so we ensure solid returns on capital for our investors and the ability to countercyclically invest.
If commodity prices get dicey, we head into the fourth quarter, well prepared for any environment. We're very well insulated with a ramping D&C list and with the best asset base in our company's history, highly diversified, covering nearly 100 operators in six distinct operating areas, that concludes my prepared remarks.
So, I'll close out as I always do by thanking the energy engineering, land BD finance and planning teams and everyone else on board our investors and covering analysts for listening and our operators and partners for all the hard work they do in the field. As always, our team is focused on delivering optimal total return and growing our per share profits for the long term. That's because we're a company run by investors, for investors. And with that, I'll turn it over to Adam.

