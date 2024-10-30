Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Shep Dunlap; Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; Mondelez International Inc

Dirk Van De Put; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Mondelez International Inc

Luca Zaramella; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Mondelez International Inc

Andrew Lazar; Analyst; Barclays

Ken Goldman; Analyst; JPMorgan

John Baumgartner; Analyst; Mizuho Securities.

David Palmer; Analyst; Evercore ISI.

Peter Galbo; Analyst; BofA Global Research

Chris Carey; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities.

Tom Palmer; Analyst; Citi

Presentation

Shep Dunlap

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us with me today are Dirk Van De Put our Chairman and CEO and Luca Zaramella. Our CFO earlier today, we sent out our press release and presentation slides which are available on our website during this call. We'll make forward-looking statements about the company's performance. These statements are based on how we see things today. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the cautionary statements and risk factors contained enter 10-K 10-Q and eight K filings for more details on our forward-looking statements as we discuss our results today, unless noted as reported, we'll be referencing our nongaap financial measures which adjust for certain items included in our GAAP results. In addition, we provide year over year growth on a constant currency basis. Unless otherwise noted, you can find the comparable GAAP measures and GAAP to nongaap reconciliations within our earnings release. And at the back of the slide presentation today, Dirk will provide a business strategy update followed by a review of our financial results and outlook by Luca. We will close with Q&A. I'll now turn the call over to di.

and

