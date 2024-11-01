Q3 2024 Mistras Group Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Manuel Stamatakis; Chairman of the Board, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Mistras Group Inc

Edward Prajzner; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President; Mistras Group Inc

Presentation

Operator

Thank you for joining the Mistras Group's conference call for its third quarter ended September 30th 2024. My name is Amber and I will be your event manager today. We will be accepting questions after management's prepared remarks participating on the call for Mros will be Manny Stako, the company's Chairman of the board and interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Ed Preisner, senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
I want to remind everyone that remarks made during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. The company's actual results could differ materially from those projected. Some of those factors that cause actual results to differ are discussed in the company's most recent annual report on form 10-K and the other reports filed within the SEC the discussion in the conference call.
We also include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with us, GAAP reconciliation of these non US GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable us. GAAP. Financial measures can be found in the tables contained in yesterday's press release and in the company's related current report on the form eight K. These reports are available at the company's website in the investors section and on the S ECs website, I would now like to turn the conference call over to Manny Diis.

Manuel Stamatakis

Thank you Amber.
Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today.
The company's third quarter results were in line with our expectations with the bottom line growing significantly faster than the top line.
Once again, demonstrating the margin of creative actions and significant operating leverage improvements that we have instituted into our business model revenue was up nearly 2% during the quarter, led by continuing growth in the international segment for the eighth consecutive quarter.
Along with double digit revenue growth within the North American segments, aerospace and defense and industrial industries.
Our consolidated oil and gas industry revenue decreased during the third quarter driven by decrease in downstream sub industry revenue as we had anticipated due to a relatively moderate fall turnaround season compared to a more robust spring turnaround season. Earlier this year, our midstream sub industry revenue also decreased in the third quarter due to timing of customer projects. Whereas upstream sub industry revenue increased in the third quarter due to strong customer demand adjusted EBITA was up over 11% compared to the prior year quarter and up over 32% compared to the year-to-date period, reflecting significant improvements in our operating leverage.
I'm also pleased with our third consecutive quarter, generating GAAP net income which is a function of continued revenue growth, gross profit expansion and selling general and administrative expense reductions.
Selling general and administrative expenses were down compared to both the year ago quarter and year-to-date periods for the third quarter of 2024 SG&A was down 1.7% year over year to $38.9 million.
SG&A was also down 5.1% sequentially from the second quarter of this year.
I noted last quarter that both cash from operations and free cash flow performance along with debt level through mid year, June 30th significantly lag that of prior year and the company's expectations.
I mentioned that management would be intently focused on improving this performance via prioritization and focus during the second half of 2024.
I am pleased to report that we made significant progress on this front during the third quarter which ed will cover later.
A few additional comments on the third quarter are as follows.
Revenue generated by our data analytical solutions category in the quarter was $17.9 million which is essentially flat with the prior year as some scheduled jobs pushed out beyond the third quarter and there were some anti unanticipated delays with new customer implementations.
We expect revenue growth for this category to be a mid 10s growth rate. In 2025.
Our global consolidated aerospace and defense revenue grew 9.1% in the third quarter.
In spite of unanticipated project push outs due to current market conditions.
Nevertheless, assuming current market conditions don't materially change. We expect to finish up nearly 15% for the full year 2024.
We additionally expect this key growth industry to continue with me mid 10s revenue growth in 2025.
We will continue with our longer term strategy of increased investment in this industry and we continue to extend our service offerings to include more additive manufacturing and mechanical work beyond inspection testing.
We will also continue to expand our scope of work in the private space industry as a result of robust demand for our services in this area.
As such, we expect continued strong performance in this industry over the longer term.
The search for a permanent CEO is on track and progressing well.
And my goal is to announce our next CEO before the end of this year.
Once in place, I will remain active as the Chairman of the board and expect to work closely with the CEO, not just during a transitionary period, but on a recurring basis, going forward to continue on the momentum and progress developed in 2024.
And lastly, I once again, want to note the renewed sense of commitment and dedication being demonstrated throughout the entire organization via an invigorated senior leadership team.
Now, I would like to turn the call over to ed for a more detailed update on our recent results.

and

