Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Re/Max Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Andy Schulz; Senior Vice President-Investor Relations; Re/Max Holdings Inc

W. Erik Carlson; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Re/Max Holdings Inc

Karri Callahan; Chief Financial Officer; Re/Max Holdings Inc

Amy Lessinger; President of RE/MAX, LLC; Re/Max Holdings Inc

Ward Morrison; President & CEO; Ward Morrison

Ryan McKeveny; Analyst; Zelman & Associates

John Campbell; Analyst; Stephens Inc.

Anthony Paolone; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co

Tommy McJoynt; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc

Ronald Kamdem; Analyst; Morgan Stanley & Co LLC.

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the RE/MAX Holdings Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is John, and I'll be facilitating the audio portion of today's call. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Andy Schulz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Schulz?

Andy Schulz

Thank you operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to RE/MAX Holdings Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please visit the Investor Relations section of www.remaxholdings.com for all earnings-related materials, including our standard earnings presentation and to access the live webcast and the replay of the call today. Our prepared remarks and answers to your questions on today's call may contain forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements include those related to agent count, franchise sales and open offices, financial measures and outlook, hurricane-related financial support, brand expansion, competition, technology, housing and mortgage market conditions, capital allocation, credit facility, dividends, share repurchases, litigation settlement, strategic and operational plans and business models. Forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates.
RE/MAX Holdings assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. These are discussed in our third quarter 2024 financial results press release and other SEC filings. Also, we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures on today's call.
Please see the definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures contained in our most recent quarterly financial results press release, which is available on our website. Joining me on our call today are Erik Carlson, our Chief Executive Officer; and Karri Callahan, our Chief Financial Officer. Our brand leaders, Ward Morrison and Amy Lessinger are also here and will join us for Q&A.
With that, I'd like to turn the call over to RE/MAX Holdings' CEO, Erik Carlson. Erik?

