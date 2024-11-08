Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Match Group Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Tanny Shelburne; Investor Relation; Match Group Inc

Bernard Kim; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Match Group Inc

Gary Swidler; Chief Financial Officer; Match Group Inc

Ross Sandler; Analyst; Barclays Bank

Benjamin Black; Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG

Jason Helfstein; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

John Blackledge; Analyst; TD Cowen

Nathaniel Feather; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Ygal Arounian; Analyst; Citigroup Inc.

Cory Carpenter; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co

Justin Patterson; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

James Heaney; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Daniel Salmon; Analyst; New Street Research LLP

Shweta Khajuria; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Curtis Nagle; Analyst; BofA Securities

Good day, and welcome to the Match Group third quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Tanny Shelburne, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tanny Shelburne

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Today's call will be led by CEO, Bernard Kim; and President and CFO, Gary Swidler. They'll make a few brief remarks, and then we'll open it up for questions.
Some of these risks have been set forth in our earnings release and our periodic reports with the SEC.
With that, I'd like to turn the call over to BK.

Bernard Kim

Thank you, Tanny. Good morning, and thank you all for joining today's call. As I reflect on this past quarter, I'm proud of the continued hard work and high level of commitment across the company, which has led us to deliver solid financial results in Q3.
Across the portfolio, we remain focused on driving innovation efforts forward, delivering on our product road maps and building a durably growing and highly profitable business, and I'm confident in the steps we're taking to strengthen our portfolio and financial performance over the long term.
As I mentioned during our last call, shareholders rightfully expect both short- and long-term results. In the short term, Tinder's direct revenue was slightly below our expectations, driven by the under-delivery of certain optimizations. However, Tinder added 311,000 payers sequentially and declined by only 4% year-over-year. This was well above our outlook provided in late July.
While we're pleased with the results on payers, we saw less progress on Tinder MAU than we expected. Tinder remains focused on the long term, testing several important new features aimed at cleaning up its ecosystem and improving user outcomes. This includes testing mandated face photos in several markets. With this feature, users with faceless profiles are required to upload a face photo before they can send likes.
Initial results have been promising, and we'll continue to monitor these metrics before full rollout. We're optimistic about the positive impact that this could have on the overall Tinder ecosystem and user experience.
Similarly, Tinder released several features designed to improve outcomes, particularly for women into testing in Q3. This includes spotlight drops, a revamped Explore tab with newly added tiles and recommendation improvements. Additionally, Tinder has seen stabilization in women's engagement metrics including weekly women's active messengers and four-way conversations.
We're pleased with the progress we've seen recently at Tinder on product execution, but are far from done. The team is working tirelessly, pushing forward with initiatives to drive Tinder's transformation forward. At the same time, we're clear-eyed that Tinder's progress will not always be linear because we know that transformation such as these take time.
Our commitment to driving better user trends and sustained top line progress remains strong. And we believe that we'll see tangible markers of progress over the coming quarters as Tinder's new initiatives continue to roll out.
Hinge delivered another exceptionally strong quarter with continued user momentum and impressive revenue growth. Hinge's download rankings continued to climb across its core English-speaking and European markets, demonstrating just how much the experience resonates with intentioned users. Hinge also gained momentum against its next largest competitor, becoming the second most downloaded dating app in the US in October, a testament to its strength and high appeal of Hinge's experience.
Hinge also made improvements to its product in the quarter, announcing the global launch of Your Turn Limits. The feature is supporting daters by helping them focus on their current conversations, making good on their brand promise to help get users out on great dates faster.
This feature has been powerful in increasing response rates, which were up 20% in tests, and nearly half of users said it helped them increase their focus on current matches. This exciting feature is just one piece of Hinge's strategy to deliver a richer experience for daters. We're embedding even more product innovations like AI-enabled features into every step of the user journey.
Hinge also continues to advance its innovations as it seeks to transform the future of intentional dating by creating the feeling of working with a trusted guide. As part of this, Hinge began testing AI-enabled prompt suggestions to help users have more meaningful conversations that lead to great dates faster. This is just one example of how Hinge is embedding AI throughout the dating journey, and I look forward to sharing additional product updates in the future.
At MG Asia, our live video app, Azar, expanded into the US, applying learnings from its success in Europe. Azar's more casual and engaging experience is striking a cord with Gen Z users. Meanwhile, in Japan, payers are showing encouraging signs of stabilization. Downloads across the category are reaching their highest levels since late 2022, a sign that online dating is regaining momentum in the market.
At E&E, efforts to streamline operations and drive efficiencies are going well with two additional brands successfully migrating into the shared tech platform in October. At the same time, emerging brands continued to perform strongly, holding leading positions by downloads in their respective segments in the US. Their continued revenue growth over the past 4 quarters is helping offset some of the declines from our Evergreen brands.
As a company, we must continue to take the necessary steps to build a durable and highly profitable business. We remain confident that Match Group is well positioned to capture the significant opportunities ahead, and we'll keep investing in innovation to seize them. That said, until we see clearer signs of improved revenue growth, we need to be highly strategic with our resources and exercise rigorous financial discipline.
As a result of our portfolio approach, we have brands at various stages of their growth cycles and we remain committed to managing each one to match its unique circumstances. We look forward to sharing more of our strategy, product road maps and outlook at our first ever Investor Day on December 11.
And with that, I will hand it off to Gary.

