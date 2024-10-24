Q3 2024 Lithia Motors Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Jardon Jaramillo; Investor Relations; Lithia Motors Inc

Bryan DeBoer; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Lithia Motors Inc

Adam Chamberlain; Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer; Lithia Motors Inc

Tina Miller; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; Lithia Motors Inc

Chuck Lietz; Senior Vice President, Finance; Lithia Motors Inc

Ryan Sigdahl; Analyst; Craig-Hallum Capital Group

John Murphy; Analyst; BofA Securities

Rajat Gupta; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co

Christopher Bottiglieri; Analyst; BNP Paribas Exane

Jeff Lick; Analyst; Stephens Inc.

Douglas Dutton; Analyst; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities

Michael Ward; Analyst; Freedom Capital Markets

Bret Jordan; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Colin Langan; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities

James Michael; Analyst; Citigroup, Inc.

Presentation

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Lithia Motors' third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jardon Jaramillo. Thank you. You may begin.

Jardon Jaramillo

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our third quarter earnings call. With me today are Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO; Adam Chamberlain, Chief Operating Officer; Tina Miller, Senior Vice President and CFO; and finally, Chuck Lietz. Senior Vice President of Driveway Finance.
Today's discussion may include statements about future events, financial projections, and expectations about the company's products, markets and growth. Such statements are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from the statements made. We disclose those risks and uncertainties we deem to be material in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
We urge you to carefully consider these disclosures and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release.
Our results discussed today include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the text of today's press release for a reconciliation of comparable GAAP measures.
We have also posted an updated investor presentation on our website, investors.lithiadriveway.com, highlighting our third quarter results.
With that, I would like to turn the call over to Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO.

Bryan DeBoer

Thank you, Jardon. Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter earnings call. Our Lithia & Driveway teams continue to deliver strong results as we advance the growth of our unique, integrated and profitable mobility ecosystem. This quarter, our team demonstrated exceptional focus and execution, driving continued improvement as we achieved adjusted diluted earnings per share of $8.21.
As the industry continues to normalize, we gained momentum and reinforced our strategy to serve customers wherever, whenever, and however they desire, positioning us well for future growth.
Over the past several years, we have effectively leveraged robust earnings and capital to significantly scale and diversify our business. Through disciplined execution, we have nearly tripled revenue and earnings since 2019, while building our industry differentiating strategic adjacencies, DFC, Driveway and GreenCars, world-class technology, and fleet management. These foundational assets provide us an unmatched capabilities to drive continued growth, industry consolidation, margin expansion, and cost efficiencies.
As we look ahead, our focus remains to deliver operational efficiencies that enhance customer loyalty, capture market share and maximize the value of our ecosystem.
Now on to key results for the third quarter. Lithia & Driveway grew revenues to a record $9.2 billion, an 11% increase from Q3 of last year. We continue to make significant progress with sequential improvements in cost efficiency, driving adjusted SG&A from 67.9% of gross profit in Q2 to 66% this quarter.
We achieved $200 million in annualized cost savings, mostly coming from personnel-related reductions. The 60-day plan has now evolved into the everyday plan, embedding consistent cost discipline into our daily operations.
As we move into 2025, we see even more opportunities for savings, productivity improvements, and ongoing inventory reductions, all made possible by the focused execution of our team. We are pleased by the ongoing strength in new GPUs, but continue to expect combined vehicle GPUs to normalize in the coming quarters to between $4,200 and $4,500, including F&I.
Our aftersales business performed well this quarter, which reflects the strength of our teams and their ownership of making decisions closest to our customers. Our investments in adjacencies are progressing towards sustainable and meaningful profitability.
Financing operations delivered another profitable quarter, demonstrating the strong earnings trajectory of that platform. Additionally, burn rates for both Driveway and GreenCars were down nearly 40% year over year as we continue to refine our e-commerce strategies, enhance operating and advertising efficiencies, and bring in new customers as part of our omnichannel strategy.
This quarter also had our first strong returns on our Wheels investment, and we look forward to realizing the synergies presented by this new partnership.
We saw the direct results of improving the operating effectiveness of our cost structure, shown in SG&A as a percentage of growth, which decreased 190 basis points sequentially, and we continue to focus on unlocking the profitability of our ecosystem by decisively acting to meet customer demands and operate efficiently, delivering on our core strength of execution.
Turning to our unique and difficult to replicate strategy. The foundation of the LAD strategy lies in our vast physical network, supported by the industry's most talented people, high demand inventory and dense store footprint. We continue to expand this network, adding new locations, developing key adjacencies, and forming strategic partnerships like Pinewood Technologies and Wheels, all aimed at enhancing customer experiences and diversifying our portfolio. We operate in one of the largest addressable retail markets globally and our ability to grow profitably across every aspect of our business remains stronger than ever.
As a reminder, in addition to being the largest retail market, auto is also one of the least consolidated, which is why being the most competitive buyer in the space is a key competitive advantage.
Our strategy of delivering customer solutions that are simple, convenient, and transparent is steadfast, enabling us to capture a greater share of the customer's wallet and create infectious loyalty. These solutions are tightly integrated with our digital platforms, fostering a natural and lasting retention of our consumers within our ecosystem, while brands like Driveway and GreenCars significantly extend our reach to 50 times more consumers than our core physical businesses provide.
The LAD digital ecosystem continued to show positive momentum with continued year-over-year growth to 12 million monthly unique visitors, with Driveway and GreenCars contributing 3 million MUVs. We continue to see strong MUV effectiveness translating to 25,000 digital units in the third quarter. Our teams continue to deliver exceptional customer experiences with a clear focus on expanding market share on our way towards profitability.
We are excited about the progress our partnership with Pinewood Technologies has made within Lithia UK as we now have over 90% of our stores operating effectively on their platform. These technology solutions enable us to place both consumers and our team members within a unified ecosystem, boosting productivity, significantly enhancing the customer experience and strengthening our operational resiliency.
The strength of these platforms, financial discipline, regenerative free cash flows and a culture that drives growth powered by people enables us to be agile in responding to local market dynamics. Our strategic position and expansion of the My Driveway consumer portal allows us to increase touch points throughout the customer's life cycle across our adjacency and equip our stores with tools to improve market share, loyalty and ultimate profitability.
Acquisition remains a core competency of LAD and we continue our disciplined approach to look for accretive opportunities that can improve our network, focusing on the United States. We target a minimum after-tax return of 15%, and acquiring for 15% to 30% of revenues or 3 to 6 times normalized EBITDA.
We iterate our expectation that estimated future annual acquisition revenues will be in the range of $2 billion to $4 billion per year. Life to date, our acquisitions have yielded over 95% success rate and after-tax returns of over 25%, demonstrating that LAD is not your typical high-risk roll-up strategy.
This quarter, we welcomed three stores from Duval Motor Company in Northern Florida to Lithia & Driveway. To date, in 2024, we have acquired just shy of $6 billion in annual revenues. I would like to personally welcome all our new team members to the Lithia & Driveway family.
Additionally, we are pleased to report that our Southeast US stores and our teams are safe and came through the storms with minimal impact.
We remain focused on growth and view industry consolidation as a driver of continued strong long-term returns. With the capital engines we built, we were able to deploy our free cash flows to generate the highest returns, remaining flexible to market conditions.
As outlined last quarter, we have adjusted our capital allocations to balance acquisitions and share buybacks equally, especially given the attractive relative valuation of our own shares.
During the quarter, we repurchased $54 million or 0.7% of our astounding shares. We continue to evaluate acquisitions, and share repurchases and believe in the near term that 30% to 40% of our free cash flows will be deployed to share buybacks.
These elements combined for a clear and compelling pathway to generating $2 of EPS for every $1 billion in revenue in a normalized environment, as illustrated in slide 14 of our investor presentation.
The key factors underlying our future steady state are now totally within our control and include the following.
First, continue to improve our operational performance by realizing the massive potential that we have built in our existing stores. This includes increasing our share of wallet through greater customer life cycle interactions, sustained productivity gains, cost efficiencies, and growing each store's new, used, and aftersales market share. Through these levers in our business, we see a pathway to achieve SG&A as a percentage of gross profit in the mid-50% range.
Second, optimizing our network by acquiring and driving high performance in larger automotive retail stores in the stronger profitability regions of the Southeast and South-Central United States. This, alongside our digital channels, will bring our blended US market share to 5%. Today, we have a combined new and used vehicle market share of 1.1%.
Third, financing up to 20% of units with DFC, Driveway Financial Corporation, and maturing beyond the headwinds associated with CECL reserves. Our financing operations continued profitability in Q3 and is expected to have consistent profitability going forward.
Fourth, through scale, we are driving down vendor pricing in solutions -- with solutions like Pinewood, leveraging corporate efficiencies and lowering borrowing costs as we path towards an investment-grade credit rating.
Fifth, maturing contributions from our horizontals, including fleet management, DMS software, charging infrastructure and captive insurance.
And finally, delivering ongoing return on capital to shareholders through increased share buybacks and dividends.
We are continuing our journey to build a complete mobility ecosystem and are well positioned to leverage our unique scale and capabilities to deliver more frequent, meaningful and durable customer experiences throughout the entire ownership life cycle.
With the foundational design elements of our strategy firmly in place, we are now fully focused on execution where we are confident in our ability to drive to new levels of performance and set the standard for the industry.
Now I'd like to turn the call over to Adam for an overview of store performance and key operating results.

