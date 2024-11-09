Q3 2024 Koppers Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Quynh McGuire; Director - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; Koppers Holdings Inc

Leroy Ball; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Koppers Holdings Inc

Jimmi Sue Smith; Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer; Koppers Holdings Inc

Gary Prestopino; Analyst; Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

David Marsh; Analyst; Singular Research

Presentation

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Koppers' Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please also note, today's event is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Quynh McGuire, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Quynh McGuire

Thanks and good morning. I'm Quynh McGuire, Vice President of Investor Relations. Welcome to our Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.
We issued our press release earlier today. You may access it via our website at www.koppers.com. As indicated in our announcement, we've also posted materials to the Investor Relations page of our website that will be referenced in today's call. Consistent with our practice in prior quarterly conference calls, this is being broadcast live on our website, and a recording of this call will be available on our website for replay through February 8, 2025.
At this time, I would like to direct your attention to our forward-looking disclosure statement seen on slide 2. Certain comments made on this conference call may be characterized as forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including risks described in the cautionary statement included in our press release and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included in the company's comments, you should not regard the inclusion of such information as a representation that its objectives, plans and projected results will be achieved. The company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during this call.
References may also be made today to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The press release, which is available on our website, also contains reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Joining me for our call today are Leroy Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Koppers; and Jimmi Sue Smith, Chief Financial Officer. I'll now turn the discussion over to Leroy.

