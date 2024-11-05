Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Koil Energy Solutions Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Erik Wiik; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Koil Energy Solutions Inc

Trevor Ashurst; Vice President - Finance; Koil Energy Solutions Inc

Sebastian Krog; Editor; Treasure Hunting

Mike Travlos

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Koil Energy's Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Monday, November 4, 2024.
A detailed disclaimer related to Koil Energy's forward-looking statements is included in the press release issued Monday morning and filed with the SEC. It is also available on the company's website, koilenergy.com, or upon request. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in the press release and on today's call is included in the press release and on the website. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Koil Energy also undertakes no obligation to revise any of its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.
At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to CEO, Erik Wiik. Please go ahead.

Erik Wiik

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. In this briefing, I'll provide an overview of our third quarter performance and update you on our ongoing strategic initiatives. Following my review, Trevor will deliver a detailed analysis of our financial performance. Next, I'll provide an update of our strategic road map and how Koil is positioned for future growth. Finally, I'll be happy to answer any questions you may have.
We delivered another quarter of robust performance, highlighted by year-over-year growth and driven by a proactive growth strategy. Compared to the third quarter of last year, revenue grew 27%, gross margin increased to 40% and adjusted EBITDA improved from a loss to a margin of 13%. We have so far generated a free cash flow of approximately $1 million. Thanks to effective collection, cash at the end of Q3 was at $3 million.
Despite an increase in revenue from service contracts, our overall revenue decreased by 10% sequentially quarter-over-quarter due to lower percent of completion, POC, on our fixed price projects caused by delayed deliveries from our machining suppliers. This outcome falls a bit short of expectations as we aim to demonstrate consistent quarter-over-quarter growth to our shareholders, especially given our strong backlog and adequate internal production capacity, expanding the capacity of our supply chain is crucial to our growth strategy. We have since restructured our projects and supply chain management organizations. And moving forward, we are committed to managing this component much more effectively.
Consequently, the deferred percent of completion revenue is forecasted to be recognized in Q4. Our clients continue to give me great feedback on our team's performance. For instance, during Q3, our engineering team completed the design of a 1,000 ft. gas lift steel tube flying lead. This unique innovation was developed in close collaboration with our clients.
Another example is the design and fabrication of a Drift Frame, a concept developed to solve an expensive problem for our client. This solution reduces the need to mobilize vessels and can also be applied to similar future campaigns.
Perhaps the pinnacle of our accomplishments this quarter was the comprehensive installation campaign of subsea equipment in the Gulf of Mexico, which included a rapid turnaround of an Intervention Logic Cap to address an issue the client was having with the existing subsea equipment. From the moment that the problem was identified offshore, our team took less than 24 hours to design, approve, source parts, build and successfully pressure-tested device. The enthusiastic feedback from the client's team regarding Koil's performance on this turnaround continues to pour in.
During the third quarter, we were awarded a significant contract to provide Bend Stiffener Latchers to an operator in the new region. Our proprietary solution is designed to secure a subsea local cable to a top side facility without the need for diverse. This contract award is a recognition of our team's endeavors in continuously developing our product enabling growth in new markets and underscoring Koil's strong technology position in the global subsea industry.
We also announced that we secured a significant contract to provide maintenance services on an offshore production platform for an international oil and gas company. The scope of work includes the removal, welding, termination and commissioning of specialty alloy tubing used for chemical injection and hydraulic control as well as the termination and testing of electrical cables.
Koil has been awarding an increasing number of similar termination projects, demonstrating the company's expertise in managing critical repairs in confined spaces. This expertise includes identifying and mitigating risks and hazards before work begins, ensuring a swift control and safe startup to resume well production. Planning, engineering and procurement activities have already commenced for both projects at Koil's facility in Houston.
And with that overview, I'll now turn the call over to our Vice President of Finance, Trevor Ashurst.

