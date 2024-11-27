Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Kohls Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Mark Rupe; Investor Relations; Kohls Corp

Michael Bender; Independent Chairman of the Board; Kohls Corp

Thomas Kingsbury; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Kohls Corp

Jill Timm; Chief Financial Officer; Kohls Corp

Robert Drbul; Analyst; Guggenheim Securities

Mark Altschwager; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co.

Oliver Chen; Analyst; TD Cowen

Charles Grom; Analyst; Gordon Haskett Research Advisors

Dana Telsey; Analyst; Telsey Advisory Group

Paul Lejuez; Analyst; Citi

Presentation

I'll now turn the conference over to Mark Rupe. Please go ahead, sir.

With me this morning are Michael Bender, our Independent Chair of the Board; Tom Kingsbury, our CEO; and Jill Timm, our Chief Financial Officer.
I will now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Bender

Thank you, Mark. And thank you for joining us this morning. I'm going to provide some brief introductory remarks, and then I'll turn it over to Tom and Jill to review our third quarter results. We will then take some Q&A.
As I shared last night, Tom Kingsbury will step down as CEO effective January 15, 2025, and will stay on in an advisory role to the new CEO and retain his position on the Board through his retirement in May of 2025. On behalf of the Board, management and all our associates, I want to thank Tom for his leadership and ongoing service to Kohl's.
Tom has a lot of history with Kohl's, as many of you know, and we are grateful for him stepping in to lead us through our transformation over the past couple of years. I'm excited to share that the Board has appointed a retail veteran Ashley Buchanan as CEO effective January 15.
Ashley has been CEO of Michaels Companies since 2020 and prior to that, held a variety of senior executive roles at Walmart and Sam's Club during his 13 years at the company. His vast retail experience, leading operations, merchandising and e-commerce will bring a steady, proven leader to Kohl's, as we continue to transform the business and drive future growth.
Ashley has driven change by setting a clear vision, empowering teams and practicing organizational accountability for results. We know he will be a great leader and bring a new perspective in our next chapter.
I'll now turn over the call to Tom to discuss our third-quarter results.

