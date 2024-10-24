Q3 2024 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Brad Stewart; Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Treasurer; Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

Adam Miller; Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer, Director; Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

Andrew Hess; Chief Financial Officer; Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

Jonathan Chappell; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Tom Wadewitz; Analyst; UBS

Daniel Imbro; Analyst; Stephens, Inc.

Ravi Shanker; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Scott Group; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Ken Hoexter; Analyst; Bank of America

Chris Wetherbee; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Brian Ossenbeck; Analyst; JPMorgan

Eric Morgan; Analyst; Barclays

Bascome Majors; Analyst; Susquehanna

Operator

Speakers from today's call will be Adam Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew heads, Chief Financial Officer, and Brad Stewart, Treasurer and Senior VP of Investor Relations.

Brad Stewart

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2004 earnings call. Today, we plan to discuss topics related to the results of the quarter, current market conditions and our earnings guidance.

We have slides to accompany this call, which are posted on our investor website. Our call is scheduled to last one hour. Following our commentary, we will answer questions related to these topics. In order to get to as many participants as possible, we limit the questions to one per participant.

If you have a second question, please feel free to get back into queue. We will answer as many questions as time allows. If we were not able to get to your question due to time restrictions, you may call six zero two six zero six six three four nine.

So again, I will first refer you to the disclosures on slide 2 of the presentation and note the following this conference call and presentation may contain forward-looking statements made by the Company that involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

Investors are directed to the information contained in item one A, Risk Factors of our one of the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the United States SEC for a discussion of the risks that may affect the company's future operating results. Actual results may differ.

Now I will turn to our overview on slide 3. The charts on slide 3, you compare our consolidated third quarter revenue and earnings results. On a year-over-year basis, revenue, excluding fuel surcharge decreased 5.3%, and our adjusted operating income declined by 7.1% year over year as we lapped the acquisition of US Express at the beginning of the quarter.

Gaap earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.19. Our consolidated adjusted operating ratio was nine prior while representing a modest sequential improvement over the second quarter. This was the first sequential improvement in third quarter consolidated adjusted operating ratio since 2021.

Our results were negatively impacted on a year-over-year basis by a $6.6 million increase in net interest expense and the 34 on our GAAP results and the 6.1 percentage points year over year impairment charges and an investment write off totaling $13.1 million are also excluded from our non-GAAP results.

Now onto the next slide, slide 4 illustrates the revenue and adjusted operating income for each of our segments. In general, our Truckload Logistics and Intermodal segments continue to navigate a challenging full truckload market.

But as we noted last quarter, we believe the worst of this truckloads cycle may be behind us. This view has been further supported by several sequential trends in the third quarter revenue. Excluding fuel surcharge, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio were at least stable and in most cases, improving over the second quarter results.

For each of these three segments, the ongoing attrition of excess truckload capacity added during the up cycle still has further to go. Freight rates have largely stabilized and are showing modest improvement but remain at unsustainable levels.

The LTL segment continues to experience a much more supportive market than truckload, where our business continues to achieve steady rate improvement as we extend the reach of our network and capture new volumes.

At the same time, start-up costs and early-stage operations at so many new facilities that have yet to go through a mid-cycle. There are a drag on margins in the near term. The market in the third quarter largely played out as expected prior to Hurricane and lean and the impending port strike curtailing volumes across our asset base businesses.

In the last week of the quarter, the arrival of hurricane medicine in the early days of October extended the market disruption into October, particularly for our US Express and durably Cooper brands based in the Southeast.

Aside from these events, the truckload market is giving signs of being balanced and scaled service and freight security are becoming more of a differentiator, either signs that align with the unique value that we are positioned to carry eight for our customers when the market strengthens for now, we remain focused on disciplined pricing, cost control and operational excellence.

As we see opportunities across our enterprise, we leverage our unique suite of brands intentionally driving collaboration to create distinctive solutions for customers. This allows us to offer solutions across different services and to retain more volumes than any single brand could execute. As the market improves and shippers have acute needs.

We expect this to become a more valuable advantage. Now I will turn it over to Adam to discuss our truck with slide 5.

Adam Miller

Thanks, Brad, and good afternoon, everyone. Although we remain cautious in an environment that remains challenging, were further attrition of excess capacity is still needed. We continue to observe positive signs, including a continuation of seasonal patterns with some project activity underway in the fourth quarter, achieving rate increases in more recent truckload bid awards sequentially, improving our average Truckload revenue per mile over the second quarter and seeing customers reducing their usage of brokers in efforts to improve cargo security as well as the ongoing stability of their supply chain.

Our average spot rate remains higher than our average cost track rate as we believe we are seeing opportunities to address acute needs for our customers that may not be reflective of the broader market. This is where our scale and unique suite of diversified brands offer distinct value to our customers.

On a year-over-year basis, our truckload revenue, excluding fuel surcharge for the third quarter decreased 6.1%, reflecting a similar decrease in loaded miles as we lap the acquisition of use Express at the beginning of the quarter.

Revenue per loaded mile, excluding fuel surcharge, was essentially flat year over year. Miles per tractor were also flat year over year as improvements in the legacy truck, the trucking business for offset by a decline at US Express, reflecting a churn in the freight portfolio as was as we redefine the freight network over the past year for US Express, similarly, revenue excluding fuel surcharge per tractor declined slightly by 6% year over year at a declining US Express.

On a sequential basis, revenue per loaded mile excluding fuel surcharge, increased slightly over the second quarter. Miles and truck count were stable, producing a modest improvement in revenue. Excluding fuel surcharge fuel surcharge, our spot exposure remained relatively consistent with the second quarter.

The adjusted OP operating ratio for the legacy trucking business see sequentially improved by 200 state 250 basis points, driven by improvements in cost per mile and revenue per tractor use Express adjusted operating ratio was fairly flat sequentially as modest declines in its total miles and utilization were offset by improvement in revenue per mile.

Now on to slide 6, where we cover the LTLs market conditions in the LTL industry rate remained much more supportive than in truckload, though the pace of year over year rate increases appears to be slowing a bit as comparisons get increasingly more difficult.

While industrial production has stuck in neutral, we are still experiencing solid demand and steady rate increases in our business, partly aided by our expanding network that allows us to offer our services are more lanes to new and existing customers.

Our LTL business grew revenue excluding fuel surcharge, was 16.7% year over year as shipments per day increased 11.1%. Our acquisition of DHGB. LTL division into the dependable highly expressed on July 30th contributed approximately 7.5% to eight each of those improvements. Revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge, increased 9.2% year over year. The year-over-year trend of declining weight per shipments slowed to 3.9% in the third quarter.

The adjusted operating ratio was 89.6 and adjusted operating income declined 19.5% year over year due to the startup costs and early-stage operations at our recently opened facilities. Now on to Slide 7. So we summarize the recent progress on our LTL expansion strategy.

During the quarter, we opened 16 additional service centers following 18 openings in the first half of the year. We expect to open four more service centers by the end of 2024. And also, our acquisition of PHY. represents approximately 10% growth in both service centers and door count out and add the key Southwest markets of California, Arizona and Nevada to our network.

Overall, our organic and inorganic expansion activities in 2024 should add nearly 1,500 doors this year, representing a 32.2% increase in our door count from the beginning of the year. We have been hard at work integrating the systems and business of DHG into our network and expect to complete the integration during November. Customer responses to this acquisition and adding the Southwest to our service offerings have been very strong.

We expect meaningful opportunities for growth following the integration and are excited about the value this adds to our existing business as well. Over the past year, we have chosen to invest capitalizing on opportunities to significantly expand our LTL capabilities and service territory.

The associated start-up costs and operational inefficiencies are initially headwinds to improving operating margins. Moving beyond 2024 our focus is on continuing to capture volume with new and existing customers, particularly as we go through our first bid cycle with the expanded network are relative pricing position allows us to pursue incremental volume with less risk of diluting our yield.

Our approach here will not be unlike our approach in truckload, where a cohesive network strategy, disciplined pricing and intentional capacity deployment support better market density, operational efficiency and serve this quality. Progress in this strategy should allow us to unlock new levels of operating performance and margin in the long run.

We remain encouraged by the growth and opportunities for our LTL segment, and we continue to look for both organic and inorganic plans to geographically expand our footprint within the LTL market, filling out our super regional network in the short term and ultimately creating a national network will allow us to participate in rate and enabled and to find opportunities to further support our existing truckload customers with LTL capacity.

Now let's move to Logistics on slide 8. The logistics market continue to deal with the soft truckload environment has most public spot rate indicators stated throughout the quarter. Our disciplined approach to pricing has allowed our business to maintain profitability with our adjusted operating ratio of 94 94.5%, improving 100 basis points over the second quarter.

We also increased revenue per load 3.7% over the second quarter. Gross margin percent was stable sequentially and year over year. As discussed last quarter, the logistics park is further challenged by a number of shippers allocating more of their business to our asset base providers.

Also, we continue to divert a portion of our logistics volumes to support our asset business in certain markets. However, this headwind should flip to a tailwind when the market turns as the US division will overflow freight to the logistics business, particularly for our power only service.

This relationship with our asset division can create more volatility through a cycle fairly for our logistics business. But it means there is a significant it on a runway ahead of it at this point. In the cycle, revenue decreased 9.5% year over year as we lap the acquisition of US Express at the beginning of the quarter. Load count was down 21.1% year over year, but was partially offset by a 13.6% increase in revenue per load.

We continue to leverage our power only capabilities to complement our asset business, build a broader and more diversified fee portfolio and to enhance the returns on our capital. Now I'll turn it over to Andrew on slide 9.

Andrew Hess

Thanks, Adam. In our intermodal business, revenue increased 1.4% year over year. The first year-over-year revenue increases six quarters. It was driven by a 7.2% increase in load count. Improvement in volume and progress in operating costs overcame a 5.3% decrease in revenue per load to improve the operating ratio by 310 basis points year over year, with recent hurricanes negatively impacting volumes early in the fourth quarter, we no longer expect intermodal load count to be sequentially stable, but the third quarter.

This will also likely cause the business to be essentially breakeven in the fourth quarter, whereas we had previously projected to be slightly profitable. We are we remain focused on exiting our strategy of diversifying our business mix, building density, producing empty moves and reducing cost.

We expect ongoing progress in these areas should make this business profitable in 2025. Now onto slide 10. Slide 10 illustrates our all other segments. This category includes support services provided to our customers, independent contractors and third party carriers such as equipment, sales and rental equipment, leasing, warehousing activities, insurance and maybe tools for the quarter.

Other revenue to clear largely as a result of winding down our third party insurance business in the first quarter to $6.2 million. Operating income within the all other segment represents modest sequential improvement over the second quarter and was primarily driven by the warehouse unit equipment leasing businesses.

On slide 11, we've outlined our guidance and key assumptions, which are also stated in our earnings release. As noted in previous quarters, we are not incorporating an inflection in market conditions for the purpose of forecasts that are rather basing these ranges on expected seasonality, IT and the continuation of existing market conditions.

Similar to what we have felt in the third quarter and into October thus far, actual results may differ from our expectations. Based on these assumptions, we expect our adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024 will be in the range of $0.32 to $0.36, and our adjusted EPS for the first quarter of 2025 will be in the range of $0.29 to $0.33 per key assumptions under items are listed on this slide.

I won't cover them. In summary, we protract truckload operating income to improve sequentially into the fourth quarter. We also expect a normal seasonal step down in LTL earnings and activities within our all other segments in the fourth quarter, which will largely offset the projected ramp up in truckload profits. Our first quarter range reflects the normal seasonal slowdown in our Truckload and Logistics segments petition.

Partially, we are partially offset by seasonal improvement in our LTL segment and the all other segments. While we cannot drive a timing revenue improvement in market conditions, we are focused on leveraging the scale and service of our unique suite of brands to solve complex problems and create distinctive value for our customers.

Growing in our expanding LTL network and improving efficiencies, service and margins and fully capturing the synergies that US Express recognizing the outsized margin improvement opportunity as market conditions recover.

This concludes our prepared remarks. And before I turn it over for questions, I want to remind everyone to keep to one question per participant.

Thank you, Andrew. We will now open the line for questions.

And we'll take our first question from Jonathan Chappell with Evercore ISI. Your line is open. Thank you.

Jonathan Chappell

Good afternoon. Adam or Brad. Adam, you mentioned in your comments and I know release as well that there are spots doing better than contract as it relates to your portfolio of business within TL. Can you give us kind of give us a sense for where you stand now on spot or kind of more short term business relative to maybe a year ago and Mark from averages? Just so can help us frame kind of your flexibility and leverage for within the entire market starts to inflect.

Brad Stewart

Yes, sure, John. I appreciate that. We're still in that range of just low double digits for spot versus our contract business. And in stronger markets, we've been able to flex that as high as 2025%. So we still have a good ways to go in terms of being able to be nimble in this market.

And as we mentioned in the release, we've seen some seasonality that has carried over from Q3 and maybe some of that were delayed in Q3 because of the disruption from the hurricanes. But we are seeing a handful of shippers that have acute needs that they need to secure additional capacity to be above and beyond what they can secure in their routing guide.

And we're seeing a lot of those opportunities in our in our larger bread brands, particularly Swift, and then we're seeing some of that flow into it. And so that is clearly a broad-based inflection, but that you'll have some of these shippers as they have real needs are going to go to the larger asset base players that are going to have the flexibility and nimbleness and the equipment to accommodate those needs and to provide value for them.

And it also means that the small carriers out there still probably in a difficult environment where we'll still expect to see some attrition, which I think we still need to go get back to where we feel like the market is in balance. So we still have plenty of opportunity to flex is the market is there.

And I think we have opportunity to provide even more capacity from our from our other brands that maybe aren't seeing the same. You'll see opportunities as we are on the Swiss business paying on our.

Adam Miller

Great. I would just add to that a term in terms of our existing capacity for a for spot exposure for flexibility. If you look at our miles per seated truck, there's still a lot of room for improvement unseated truck basis. And so they're slack in the system.

Should there be opportunities, we could create more capacity if you go to capture those and create more spot exposure without having to lose any contractual business.

Got it. Thanks, Brett, and thanks.

Tom Wadewitz, UBS.

Tom Wadewitz

Hi. Yes, good afternoon. Wanted to just ask Adam and Bud cured. Your best view on how this cycle might play next year. It seems like Keynote conservative disruption in the market with a couple of hurricanes and for live sports rights. Interesting, a lot of lot of noise strength of the into the West Coast with container imports as well.

But at the same time, it's it's not clear whether you get enough spring to really get the tightness and maybe of a better rate increase next year. So I don't know, Tycho, iron ore, if you're more optimistic than that at this point. But I know it's a crystal ball is probably not a hard to have a clear when these days. But any thoughts on how we might go into next year on the cycle is kind of the base case?

Brad Stewart

Yes. So Tom, I think everyone has been undertaking three months for about 12 months now. So it's really it's really hard to tell where that's going to land. And but I do think that the worst is behind us. And I feel like in as the bid start to pick up here, that we'd expect to see low to mid single digit improvements and then see that build throughout the year.

I don't expect there to be a real sharp inflection. I think it's somewhat of a grind upwards, but that's probably okay because some of those sharp inflections create almost a gold brush from the for the small carriers because you see the spot rates really jumped dramatically.

And I think that may keep more capacity in the market. So I think as you have a progressively better market that's been building over time. I think the with the larger well-capitalized asset players that are strongly prefer farmers typically see an outsized amount of opportunities there versus brokers are small carriers. And so that's how I see it playing out now.

It's just kind of a slow progression come to the positive, and I think rates could end up in the late part of the bid season. A bill E&O, high single digits. Perhaps there's still a long ways to go on on margin recapture to make the public companies closer to where they've been historically in ourselves included in that.

So we've got we've got a ways to go and what we plan to get there with Ray publicly productivity and continue to focus on our on our cost structure to put it and put us in a better position to, again improve margins, but also bring value to our customers.

Adam Miller

I'll just I'll just add, we've got the bid season largely in front of us here. So we don't have a lot of signals, but but we are seeing is we're capturing positive rate and often that escalates from early bid season as it as that progresses. So a year ago, we were expanding trying to hold rate. That's no longer the case.

Generally, we're capturing rate, but there's a lot of signals we got to still understand as we go through this. But certainly, we think the rate environment is going to be left to us because we want to guess work for 2025.

And I think, Tom, I think what's maybe the most 10 is how does that market feel once you get past Thanksgiving and it goes because I think we're going to be busy up to that point. And then once you get past their deals, key strengths in December or does it weaken? And I think that that can really set the tone for where rates will inflect.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay, great. That's helpful. Thank you.

Adam Miller

Thanks, Tom.

Daniel Imbro

Daniel Imbro, Stephens, Inc.

Operator

Thanks, Dan, and thanks for taking our questions. Maybe one follow-up related to the last question. So I think you're down like you're still expecting sequential pricing improvement kind of accelerate 3Q to 4Q and into next year. Curious on the expense side, you know, we have insurance cost of equipment cost up.

Maybe driver wages would love your thoughts there, but or the rate increases today or that are the cadence you just laid out on enough to cover cost inflation next year to where we actually get margin improvement in OR improvement through 2025? Or just any thoughts on the underlying expense growth would be great.

Brad Stewart

Yes. So I think we feel like we still have some opportunity on the cost side in our business. The insurance expense has been? Yes, I think a challenge for everyone in our space, given how the environment on litigation has developed, but we believe we have some opportunity to keep that expense stable or may some progress in that area.

Just given some of the initiatives we have around safety and managing claims, I think there's still some opportunity to right-size our fleet. I think today we have a higher trailer to tractor ratio than than we would like. And so we're still in the process of becoming more efficient from an equipment standpoint and to improve utilization of our equipment.

We think a driver pay typically we would share 25% to 30% of our rate increase with our drivers. And so when we start to feel like there's a consistent trend of rates improving and we see a pathway for that to continue, then that maybe that's something we would look at. But it's really going to depend on where we see the market from a from a recruiting and retention standpoint.

Daniel, I see 2025, we're going to have you or the industry convert any rate improvement in margin improvement, I think so. So our focus will be keep inflation to a minimum, if anything, continuing to improve on a cost per mile basis, while you're gaining margin to vary why you're getting a deal to slow down the margin. I also believe that improving our utilization will also help with our cost per mile.

I think of the market, it typically starts with additional load count and then you start to get spot rate and then you start to get contract rates. So we're seeing that already in Q4. Again, it's early and it may be short-lived, we don't know yet, but as you get a low, can you give more miles, you cover your fixed costs more effectively and then you start to get rate to help dropped to the bottom line.

So so really on an inflation standpoint, we have to hold steady or if that improved for next year. I would just add that through the last few years, one of the big baby bonds, wicked elements of the cycle was rate decrease in costs through the kind of a hyperinflationary environment. We see something different today. We're seeing more normalized cost inflation as we're seeing across the general economy. But we've been hard at work on reducing our fixed costs and it started.

I think that's going to give us a lift as we go into next year. If you look at our legacy businesses, we've improved sequentially, as we said, 250 basis points from Q2 on ROR., our cost per mile essentially drove that entirely, right?

So you're basically flat on rate flat on miles. So we are we've been hard at work on cost elegantly ways that don't impair our ability to capture market opportunities, but ways which we think are going to benefit us as we see market improvement. I appreciate all the government accounts.

Ravi Shanker, Morgan Stanley.

Ravi Shanker

Hi, where things stood up. And guys, I wanted to follow up on the comments on the shift of customers to our asset base away from brokers. So you know, to the same like a positive sign for the cycle. How does this compare to some similar trend at this point? And I'll previous cycles also, if you are seeing a shift more towards asset-based carriers, what does it mean for potentially rates and the upcycle like in the past dealer part of the single brokered and said, hey, the rates are too low and downturn than too high an upturn that because of brokers, does that mean that we'll see you can have less volatility on rates going forward because of the shift?

Brad Stewart

Yes. I think, Ravi, we've seen any shifts in the past. You've seen a shift to towards brokers when the market rates are really cheap and brokers can get small carriers to do things that at lower rates than the larger asset players. And then when you know, some of our customers feel and what that means their to their supply chain or their available capacity when the market when they think it's going to turn and start to shift towards the asset base cares, I think all that's playing out like normal cycles typically would I think one difference is we're starting to hear a lot more comments around cargo security.

I think there's been a a rash of of cargo SaaS, um, across the industry. I think the proliferation of power only, hey, we have power only. We do at a certain way that we feel like makes it very secure, but it's not unusual to see a smaller carrier hauling a larger carriers trailer because it happens all the time. You try to be concerned about that. Lucius, WellCare, Helena, a swift are now carried by call it into safety. Now it's common practice and you could do it really well and effectively. But there are some bad actors out there who have leveraged that I found a way to steal load, especially when we tried to make it very easy to to interact and engage with the small carriers and shippers.

And so I think there's been a several of our customers who come to us and have asked for opportunities to leverage our equipment became save a couple of hundred dollars a shipment over a period of time. It gets washed out really quick.

Clearly, when you start having full load stolen and when I think of our business and what we do from a security standpoint, between all of our brands, we may Hall 4 million loads a year. And I can count on one hand how many times we have full trailer stolen. I mean, we have a very robust security departments and the more impressive things we have customers visit our operations that they get to see the team that's watching all the high-value loads in locations where you should drop trailers, and we're tracking those very closely, but very few have that type of security.

So that has become a bigger point of contention with some of our customers have gone different conferences here over the last few months. And cargo SAP is now a prevailing topic when really weren't really wasn't discussed that much in the past. So that's one thing that I believe is new. But I think our shippers a shift back and forth between broker and asset base customers on a regular basis. I don't see that changing out side of the concern around cargo effect.

Ravi Shanker

Very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Scott Group, Wolfe Research.

Scott Group

Hey, thanks. Good afternoon. So any color, any thoughts on why Swift is seeing the pickup in spot and not the other businesses? Is that just because they're bigger unknown or the rates lower? I don't have any idea on why that. And then, Adam, I just wanted to make sure I'm understanding your point point about the margin improvement, right?

So if you think back historically, like whatever whatever price you get typically margin improved a little less, right, because you're giving some back on drivers, usually utilization. Can you give some more back because the market gets tight? It sounds like your view is that whatever you've gotten price, you'll get at least that margin and maybe more my understanding that right?

Adam Miller

Yes. I mean that's the goal got is because of just how much inflation that we felt over over the last several years. We just have a lot to get back there and it'll come from, again, managing safety, more effectively improving our turnover.

I'd like to be doing at the top basic things and trucking to grind through that. But also so when you get more utilization on your equipment, that really does help. And if you have an improving market, you'll get utilization and then you'll get rate. And so that will help offset the, you know, any kind of typical inflation you have on it on a year-to-year basis.

So Will, you know, it may not be perfect way, Scott, but that that's going to that's our job we have here for 2025. Is the key cost per mile flat or even better than any rate improve and be able to flow that to margins? It had an unusual question, Scott. You know, Swift is just it's the largest brand we have and it has the most equipment, the most trailers.

And so when especially certain customers a ship heavier in the fourth quarter, they're used to be being able to call swift and for Swift to be able to say, solve big challenges. And so instead of calling three or four or five carriers to pull together capacity, they need, they may be able to call just swift and have been figure that out.

And so that's why what, in all, we really identified this through having multiple brands down how that those calls and how that those bids start to flow. And so what we're doing is finding where we can win with Swift with these customers, but then take the opportunities that we can't do it with and leverage nice leverage.

US Express leverage, bar none, Abilene have to find additional capacity to solve the problems for the customer. So it feels like that into one entity, but we're giving them access to multiple brands you do with the right way, sometimes is going direct with each brand.

Sometimes it could just flow through one if it's a project. And so it really depends on the customer. But a lot of those opportunities are starting with because of the sheer size and the capabilities that that's what has a salt.

Scott Group

Thank you guys.

Ken Hoexter, Bank of America.

Ken Hoexter

Hey, good afternoon, Adam and his team on site, you brought a lot of less than truckload facilities online in the quarter. Um, I think it was almost double what you had done year to date. So how do you see the margin progression as we move forward? And then it looks like you're targeting, Bob, I'll leave it at that. You just maybe the state of the market. Are your thoughts on pricing kind of within that within the market as a whole?

Adam Miller

Maybe I'll get I thought I'd just the market and enable that Andy touch on the margin profile and how we see that progressing. No. I think we're still seeing good opportunities as we expand the network with these terminals. And it's been aggressive. We acknowledge that. And there's there's been some headwinds on margins because of it.

But we look at 2024 as the year where we invest in the network at in 2025 as the year that, hey, we grow into it and we grow into it with with top line growth and improvement in margins. And where we're really excited about the addition of DHE on California market was really important.

And as well as the that in Arizona, we had a lot of truckload customers that we have very close relationships with it that are very large shippers that like dealing with national players. And so some of them were a little reluctant to leverage the Tripoli triple-A. And then the network until we had California, that was a big piece for them. And so as soon as we announced the DHG., we had several customers reach out and say, hey, when can we start? And we said we'll lift, let's let it get our networks connected.

And so you have one system one pro number. So it feels like one network to them. And we expect to have that done probably in the next seven to 10 days. And so there's a host of customers that have shipment volume that they want to flow to us.

That would be significant increase to what do you see the customer to holiday. But now that did tied in to a broader network, we think there's some real opportunity there. And then as we mentioned on the call or on the prepared remarks, we still like where our pricing is.

We still have some room to improve to kind of close the gap from the the larger players that are out there that operate at a better margins in US currently. And so we don't feel like you need a pressure pricing to grow into the terminal network that we're excited about getting to 2025 and really growing into what we've built out.

And then obviously, we look towards the Northeast and find an opportunity to grow organically or inorganically in that market to start to round out the nationwide network. And Andrew, maybe you want to touch on how we see that progressing from a margin standpoint as we grow into those facilities.

Andrew Hess

I'd say 10, just thinking about it this way, Q2 through Q4, sort of the kind of a low point in terms of the upside down math on costs versus revenues. We've our heaviest investment investments have occurred this quarter. And so from this point, we're going to add some additional facilities. But largely that a big investment in our organic growth is behind us, and we're going to start filling out that we usually started with three 3PL revenue.

Once we get into the bid cycles, we're going be converting that to a higher value freight that's going to help overall. But we have sort of idiosyncratic path here that fit we had maybe even a little different than some of our peers.

You saw that our revenue per ASK ex-fuel per hundredweight was up 9.2%, where we believe that we'll be able to see strong rate capture as we go into Q4 and Q1 because of the way that our our network is sort of being restructured, our length of haul is growing and we're capturing longer length of haul is we are able to deliver to new regions.

So I expect kind of just to your question on margin, I expect that that cost pressure is going to continue for a few quarters for by early 2025. We're going to probably turned the corner as we get more into bid cycles rates for favorable and we start getting better and our efficiencies in our pickup and delivery in our dock labor and making sure our line haul utilizations where it used to be.

So so I think was somewhere around the low point in terms of the upside down mass. That was an investment that we expect 2025 is going to pay off that. And it can really our goal there is we kind of built, you know, we've grown pretty dramatically here is to just keep marching down a path where we're improving couple of hundred basis points and no are just every year as we as we grow into our network. And just we just need to start marching down a path to where we're competing with us with the best public companies out there.

Wonderful. So just to clarify them, when you're in your guidance assumptions, the high 80s, you're talking about kind of exactly your target here your fourth quarter first quarter and then start to see improvement from there or. Yes, funds on. Yes, we yes, we'd expect to see some improvement into in the second quarter of 25.

Ken Hoexter

All right. Thanks so much.

Operator

Chris Wetherbee

Hey, thanks. Good afternoon, guys. On I was curious how the progress at US Express is going against? You know, I mean margins were flattish in the quarter sequentially, but can you talk a little bit about how that integration has gone?

Sort of there's a bit of a rehabilitation of the book of business and the customer portfolio, the rate's going to get a sense of maybe how that's going. And maybe any thoughts if it's different at all in terms of a longer-term outlook for it and you needed different or better freight environment to really start to pull the value out of that scale?

Adam Miller

Yes. That's a great question, Chris. And you know, it's it's certainly been more challenging than we originally anticipated. And that's really more of a function of having a prolonged difficult trading market freight market that we've had to deal with a full.

There's really two sides of synergies that we have to capture, right? You have the cost side and then you had a revenue side. We've done, I think, a really good job on capturing cost synergies. We have closed the gap substantially on the cost per mile of US Express versus the cost per mile on our legacy Swift and Knight business to us now that there's still more improvement that needed and these are in areas that, you know, take time to show that improvement to kind of cultural shifts and that be in the safety side of the business.

So that's of ensuring that we're coaching. We're bringing in the right drivers that we have the right culture around safety versus productivity in and really just having good relationships with our drivers. And so we've had to build out a terminal network, which didn't exist before we did that very rapidly over over less than a year period, David.

And then we've got improved driver retention. And that also is a function of having those relationships, the terminal network and having the right people with the right mindset. So I feel like that's been established, but it takes some time to see that flow through the business. But we're very comfortable the progress you've made on the cost side of the business now.

And there's also some idle equipment long-term leases that you purchased with the business that we have to work through. And those can take time as we replaced them with better financial terms on the equipment that we have. So still levers to pull on the cost side, but I feel good about the progress there. The real challenge is the over the Road business and the gap between the US Express rate per mile and how we perform at Knight and Swift.

And there's still a lot of room there that has to be worked through. And it's deal in a market that we've been, you know, managing through. It's been a challenge to do so. So we've been working on developing a network that runs between the terminal networks that we work on and sometimes that can create a shorter length of haul, but a better rate per mile.

And really, obviously, you're trying to achieve a certain revenue per tractor, but that's that's fully in Prague press. But I think when you have some wind at our back from a market stand much rapidly on the revenue side, I think that's when you'll start to see the margin expansion that we probably originally forecasted wind when we purchased that US Express, they've also felt some pressure on dedicated actually had a good dedicated business.

They felt pressure there just like every other large carrier has went when over the road is really cheap dedicated sales pressure. And so we've done that at a swift. They know that others in the public space have had mentioned that. But yield that you stressed has a really good logistics business. T

They performed really well. They have performed similar to where we have Ed Knight and Swift, and that's a good complement to what they do on the asset side. So the big the big challenge is rate in the over-the-road business and certainly better market conditions will help us close that gap faster.

Chris Wetherbee

That's helpful color. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Operator

Brian Ossenbeck

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Taking the question for me. Just a quick follow-up on the guest, the broader topic of fleet utilization. It sounds like there's puts and takes between legacy and new effects and maybe some normal seasonal decline into the first quarter in terms of the tractor count. But kind of how you're thinking about tractor count utilization in general across the different brands.

There's still some areas need to maybe down a little bit. So I think you do have proactively earlier in the year. And then maybe, Andrew, can you just talk more about the impact of financial impact of the hurricanes? Because it sounded like it was pretty broad-based impacting intermodal and truckload on probably LPOs well. So that's something you expect to recoup this quarter or is that sort of impact that we should be thinking about here in 3Q? Thank you.

Adam Miller

I will start with you three pronged question here on price. So on either tractor count, Bahia. So on on the tractor count, there's you know, I had mentioned earlier that there's been some pressure on the dedicated front, and we felt some of that use Express business.

So there's there's probably some tractor count that we need to bleed out of the network to offset some of the carrying cost the days that they've had. And we've started that that on already in the fourth quarter. And so that's why you're so you'll see a slight decline from from Q3 to Q4.

And then Q4 into Q1, unlike an average tractor count number, we'd expect it to be pretty stable after we get through through that adjustment. And that's just probably a few hundred tractors that we need. We need to work through up to help kind of reduce some of the cost burden that uses use expresses carrying on that.

When I think of the utilization, adding the open trucks certainly hurt on the US Express side. But also again, we talked about realigning their network. And I think what we've done is we've replaced maybe some longer length of haul freight that we're at rates that were incredibly low with some shorter length of haul regional freight that fits within the network where our driver there's lid and want to come in and out of and so less miles per tractor, but rates have improved as a result of that.

So if we just strictly looking at miles per tractor, it would show that we've given up some as a result of this shift. But we did something similar to this. We will leverage was swift when we adjusted their network because we are focuses on having the best revenue per truck driver retention and drivers coming in and out of the networks that they're comfortable.

And so sometimes the numbers to look a little funky with you when you're working through that. I know you asked questions about hurricanes and Andrew can touch on on some of that. Now if you want to Andrew.

Andrew Hess

Yes, Brian, I think the hurricane did have some impact on us in Q three in that final period. That carried over into early part of your press release or maybe disproportionately impacted? So there is some permanent probably impact on our LTL business.

Intermodal seems to have had a slow start here in Q4, but we think that's largely behind us at this point. So from our perspective and truckload had some impact on your US Express, but it really probably around didn't impact our truckload business in a global way. But I would say, well, what's become permanent impact of it, it's probably some impact on our appeal.

And are you and our intermodal business is for Q4, EBITDA may be a net positive. And when you compare the impact on from Q3 to be some opportunity you pick up in Q4, the truckload business, maybe not so much on LTL, you'll have the same type of rebound. But on the truckload side, Brian, we may see that the a net positive.

And Brian, what I would add is, while it's difficult for us to really quantify in financial terms, what that's done to our business through hurting volumes of, if I could see that of the impact of the hurricanes likely would have brought our Q4 guidance down.

We held it flat with where we started with it from a quarter ago. It would have come down, if not for the data. We're starting to see percolate on the on the truckload side here in the fourth quarter.

Brian Ossenbeck

Great. Helpful. Thanks very much.

Operator

Eric Morgan

Hey, good evening. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to come back to LTL. The discussion on pricing and MicroPulse do both good handle on the runway for where length of haul can go on. Just the network sits today as more customers take advantage of the reach you have now and as you can keep up the pace of improvement you've seen should be, but naturally come with sustained yield yields more in like the mid to high single digits in over the next couple of years maybe or is that not everything from other banks?

Adam Miller

I mean we would expect the length of haul to improve as we as we grow density and we expand our reach. We don't know exactly where that number may may settle out. Right. I mean, obviously, the early season will give us some indication of that. But we really won't see that until obviously, we connect in the DHL network and we start to see some of those shipments flow.

We do believe that longer length of haul freight, some of the heavier freight does yield a better margin and is the reason is maybe one component as to why some of the larger fleets have a better margin than the regional fleets. We just don't know exactly where that will land until we kind of start working through the sales process and the RFPs. But certainly that's our expectation.

I mean, we think we can California was a game changer for us. As we've talked to customers that participate in long length of haul freight. We were not even a viable option for them until we had California. And so as we've as we've now approach those customers and talked about the in our network and just So for clarity, we expect that to happen in November.

We've been we've been and I guess, surprised on and a good way to response in terms of the desire for us to participate in bids. Are you seeing sort of all-time highs on shipment count in that business and we have a lot of demand, I think we can capture.

So I think California not every location, not every service centers. The same California for us had, in our view, outsized strategic importance that has an outsized impact, our ability to capture opportunities with our customers. So we're we feel like that is a has a very important part of what's going to give us some tailwind. Right, new.

Eric Morgan

Great. Appreciate it.

Operator

Bascome Majors

Thanks for giving us an early look at the start of next year from your own budgeting. If you don't have a meaningful recovery and just simple seasonality there, if I look historically in years where there's been meaningful sequential strengthening in the truckload market in the first quarter has been as low as mid 10s percent of the full year.

And conversely years where you've had sequential deterioration has been as high as call it, mid 20s percent. No, there's no incentive to guide the full here at this point with all the uncertainty on rate. But is that seasonality booking and a good starting point for us to think about a range of outcomes? Or was there something different about this cycle on this year that could make that historic look back? Just just just unreasonable for today. Thank you.

Adam Miller

Yes, I think it's it's really difficult to apply in a store. Look Back to our business today. And maybe if you look at our consolidated business, we were just comprise so much differently than we were four or five years ago. Looking now have the obviously the LTL components were larger. Now as we as we are still digesting in the US Express business, as you know, some leasing and warehousing that that performance different to normal trucking seasonality.

So so has changed the way our earnings progress from quarter to quarter. I think what we'd expect, Bascome is probably the same type of kind of seasonal adjustment of volume from Q4 to Q1. But we do feel like the bids will be playing out in our favor, like we mentioned earlier and sometimes in trucking, I mean, do you feel better than new look and sometimes you look better than you feel.

And I and I believe 2025, the first half, we're probably going to feel a little bit better about where we're as a company than we look on the financials, but it will come in the back half of the year if these rates begin to play out and we can control costs and we can grow into our LTL facilities and continued to make progress with the with the US Express business.

And so we didn't give guidance for the full year. So I don't want to insinuate anything. We've given our guidance for Q4, Q1, but trying to apply previous cycles to this company today is a bit challenging and I don't know that would be directionally correct. Go invest in. What I would add this is Brad.

What I would add is, you know, there's less on coal have gone on three years now the truckload market has been so subdued, right? And so that is also dampened volatility. You've seen in the seasonal cadence of earnings throughout the year.

Whenever we get into the truckload market, that's going to argue for a broader amplitude and more seasonality being expressed as a truckload core kind of kind of carry stuff.

Bascome Majors

Thank you, both.

Brad Stewart

So I think that that concludes our presentation. I know there's probably a few of you that we were able to get to your question and if you'd like, you can call 602-606-6349. But we appreciate the interest. Appreciate everyone, jump and on and he was talking next quarter.

Operator

This does conclude today's program. Thank you for your participation.