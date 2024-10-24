Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Brad Stewart

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2004 earnings call. Today, we plan to discuss topics related to the results of the quarter, current market conditions and our earnings guidance.
We have slides to accompany this call, which are posted on our investor website. Following our commentary, we will answer questions related to these topics.
If you have a second question, please feel free to get back into queue. We will answer as many questions as time allows. If we were not able to get to your question due to time restrictions, you may call six zero two six zero six six three four nine.
this conference call and presentation may contain forward-looking statements made by the Company that involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
Investors are directed to the information contained in item one A, Risk Factors of our one of the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the United States SEC for a discussion of the risks that may affect the company's future operating results. Actual results may differ.
Now I will turn to our overview on slide 3. The charts on slide 3, you compare our consolidated third quarter revenue and earnings results. On a year-over-year basis, revenue, excluding fuel surcharge decreased 5.3%, and our adjusted operating income declined by 7.1% year over year as we lapped the acquisition of US Express at the beginning of the quarter.
Gaap earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.19. Our consolidated adjusted operating ratio was nine prior while representing a modest sequential improvement over the second quarter. This was the first sequential improvement in third quarter consolidated adjusted operating ratio since 2021.
Our results were negatively impacted on a year-over-year basis by a $6.6 million increase in net interest expense and the 34 on our GAAP results and the 6.1 percentage points year over year impairment charges and an investment write off totaling $13.1 million are also excluded from our non-GAAP results.
Now onto the next slide, slide 4 illustrates the revenue and adjusted operating income for each of our segments. In general, our Truckload Logistics and Intermodal segments continue to navigate a challenging full truckload market.
But as we noted last quarter, we believe the worst of this truckloads cycle may be behind us. This view has been further supported by several sequential trends in the third quarter revenue. Excluding fuel surcharge, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio were at least stable and in most cases, improving over the second quarter results.
For each of these three segments, the ongoing attrition of excess truckload capacity added during the up cycle still has further to go. Freight rates have largely stabilized and are showing modest improvement but remain at unsustainable levels.
The LTL segment continues to experience a much more supportive market than truckload, where our business continues to achieve steady rate improvement as we extend the reach of our network and capture new volumes.
At the same time, start-up costs and early-stage operations at so many new facilities that have yet to go through a mid-cycle. There are a drag on margins in the near term. The market in the third quarter largely played out as expected prior to Hurricane and lean and the impending port strike curtailing volumes across our asset base businesses.
In the last week of the quarter, the arrival of hurricane medicine in the early days of October extended the market disruption into October, particularly for our US Express and durably Cooper brands based in the Southeast.
Aside from these events, the truckload market is giving signs of being balanced and scaled service and freight security are becoming more of a differentiator, either signs that align with the unique value that we are positioned to carry eight for our customers when the market strengthens for now, we remain focused on disciplined pricing, cost control and operational excellence.
As we see opportunities across our enterprise, we leverage our unique suite of brands intentionally driving collaboration to create distinctive solutions for customers. This allows us to offer solutions across different services and to retain more volumes than any single brand could execute. As the market improves and shippers have acute needs.
We expect this to become a more valuable advantage. Now I will turn it over to Adam to discuss our truck with slide 5.

