Q3 2024 Kirkland's Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Caitlin Churchill; IR; Kirkland's, Inc.

Amy Sullivan; President and CEO; Kirkland's, Inc.

Michael Madden; EVP and CFO; Kirkland's, Inc.

Jeremy Hamblin; Analyst; Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Kirkland's financial results for the third quarter ended August 3, 2024. Joining us today are Kirkland's Home CEO, Amy Sullivan; EVP and CFO, Mike Madden; and the company's External Director of Investor relations, Caitlin Churchill. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.
Before we go further, I would like to turn the call over to Miss Churchill as she reads the company's Safe Harbor statement within the meaning of the private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements. Caitlin, please go ahead.

Thank you and good morning.
Except for historical information discussed during this conference call, the statements made by company management are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause Kirkland's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Kirkland's filings with Securities and Exchange Commission.
A webcast replay will also be available via the link provided in today's press release, as well as on the company's website at kirklands.com. Now, I will turn the call over to Kirkland's CEO, Amy Sullivan.

Amy Sullivan

Thank you, Caitlin. And good morning, everyone.
The third quarter marked a significant turning point for Kirkland's as we entered into a strategic partnership with Beyond that allowed us to retire expensive debt, strengthen our balance sheet and begin to position our company for growth. This partnership not only provides us with additional capital to continue progressing on our Kirkland's Home initiatives but enabled new growth opportunities as we work together to revitalize the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.
In addition to this important milestone during the quarter, we anniversaried the strategic shift in our Kirkland's Home brand that we began to implement in September of last year. Going forward, our results will be much more comparable to prior year periods as we continue the brand revitalization. Before I share more on our strategic initiatives, let me review a few highlights from the quarter.
I am very pleased with our team's ability to deliver our fourth consecutive quarter of positive comparable store sales growth of 1.6% driven by positive traffic and conversion despite a significant headwind from hurricanes Helene and Milton. In line with prior quarter trends, the strength in our store performance continued to be offset by declines in our e-commerce channel, resulting in a total comparable sales decline of 3% for the period. With respect to profitability, we delivered a year-over-year $3.7 million improvement in adjusted EBITDA resulting in a return to positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.
While we have continued to see our customer be choiceful in her spend, which has increased promotional activity across the industry. We were pleased to see a 6% increase in transactions and 10% increase in units sold driven by continued positive momentum and seasonally relevant decor such as holiday, floral and gifts.
Our overall third quarter performance is a great example of our team's ability to deliver year-over-year improved financial performance while navigating the necessity to operate with a conservative approach to cash management, which impacted our marketing budgets and timing of product flow in the quarter.
This accomplishment reinforces our optimism for the future. Given the healthier financial position we expect to be in following the completion of the beyond transaction, allowing us to begin to build the foundation for new growth.
Now, let me turn to the ongoing progress we are making on our Kirkland's Home strategic initiatives and how we see the Beyond partnership further supporting our efforts and growth potential.
First, with respect to reengaging our core customer. We spent the first half of the year diligently focused on reactivating lapsed customers, enhancing their loyalty profiles and keeping them engaged with the brand. These efforts are paying off as we have seen a 39% reactivation of lapsed customers over the last 12 months. We have continued to grow our loyalty file, and we have continued to drive high engagement with our over 3 million social media followers, particularly when we feature an in-store shopping experience.
While our marketing budget is lean, given our strategically conservative approach to expenses, we continue to focus on impact and efficiency by driving traffic through seasonally relevant events that align to our new product launches and continued to drive conversion through targeted email and SMS campaigns.
Looking ahead as our financial position improves and we begin to leverage beyond robust customer database, we believe we have a greater opportunity to more effectively engage with our customers and more efficiently acquire new customers. In addition, we believe in the opportunity to further expand customer loyalty and retention through unified loyalty and credit programs with Beyond.
Let me now turn to our next initiative, refocusing our product assortment. As I mentioned, we are now a year into executing on this initiative, leaning into our always something new mindset by delivering more frequent newness in the key categories that our customers expect and love.
We continue to see excellent results in holiday, floral, gift, fragrance, and textiles. And while we are pleased with the results across our decor categories, we saw continued softness in furniture and wall decor driven by both macroeconomic pressures to high ticket goods and the strategic decision to ship goods in these categories later to minimize the impact from the spike in container cost and limited availability of containers over the summer.
As we shared last quarter, we had seen a strong start to our Halloween and harvest assortment, and we were pleased to end the season exceeding our expectations in both revenue and margin. The reintroduction of gift continues to resonate with our customers largely driven by apparel, accessories and impulse product. Our Carry-All tote and monogram jewelry boxes continue to be the top items in this category. These category trends remain strong as we look at early holiday sales and see newness in Christmas and gift continuing to drive demand.
We also anticipate being in a more favorable inventory position in furniture and wall decor as we move into December. Our merchants have worked diligently to bring value price points back to the higher ticket categories. And we believe those efforts will help improve conversion in these categories as we move forward.
In addition to our own initiatives around our product assortment, we are also excited to leverage our partnership with Beyond to expand our distribution channels and more efficiently move slower turning product via overstock.com. We believe in time, these efforts combined with continuing to drive newness and freshness across the assortment will further support improved inventory terms more in line with our historical performance.
This now leads me to our final strategic initiative, strengthening our omnichannel capabilities. With respect to e-commerce while performance remains challenged, our teams are actively working to drive improvements.
As we discussed last quarter, we had recently implemented a new pricing tool to help our merchants better analyze the competition particularly in our drop ship assortment. Within the quarter, we deployed two major pricing tests in art and furniture and the findings have provided us clear direction for pricing and the technology needed to best showcase value for the customer that we plan to incorporate into our strategy for the upcoming e-commerce replatform.
As we focus on developing our road map to our replatforming efforts next year, we are thrilled to leverage the e-commerce expertise of Beyond. We are reviewing our current technology and our recent RSP process with our partners at Beyond with the goal of making a platform decision by the end of the year.
With stronger e-commerce capabilities in place, we expect to better leverage our omnichannel model as we remain highly encouraged with the continued strength of our brick-and-mortar channel. It is a testament to our store teams that through our partnership with Beyond, we will be the exclusive brick-and-mortar licensee and lead the efforts to revitalize the iconic Bed Bath & Beyond brand.
As we discussed in our announcement, we are planning to open our initial Bed Bath & Beyond neighborhood stores in 2025. We expect these stores to generate at least two times the revenue of a current average Kirkland's Home store and we'll focus on a curated assortment of Bed Bath & Beyond's iconic legacy brands, as well as complimentary Kirkland's Home seasonal and decor products.
We recently reorganized our team to support both brands and are actively building the Bed Bath & Beyond merchandizing and store strategy. There is still a lot of work to be done as we prepare for our first opening next year, but both of our teams are excited for the growth opportunity we see ahead for this strategy as we position Kirkland's as a multi-brand retailer.
In summary, we are pleased with the progress we are making across our business. Our partnership with Beyond has further energized our teams and our efforts in positioning Kirkland's to achieve its full potential. We remain excited about what we can achieve together as we look to end fiscal 2024 in a healthier financial position with significant opportunities for growth.
And now, over to Mike.

